There’s no question Canada is facing a grave social crisis on multiple fronts.

Howard Anglin (Photo: Twitter/Howard Anglin).

The homeless crisis, the housing crisis, the deadly drug poisoning crisis, and the crisis of our overburdened health care system are all real, and they share a common cause.

Forty years of neoliberalism have brought us to where we are.

Now one of the most prominent Canadian advisors to neoliberal politicians is blaming experts and academics and community advocates for the crisis and advocating a street-clearing program of Canadian cities worthy of the Chinese Communist Party.

Writing recently in The Hub – a right-wing online publication that appears to have aspirations to establish itself as a kind of thinking man’s Rebel Media – Howard Anglin cites the calamities listed above and concludes “the moral resolve of our governing class has weakened to the point that it is an open question whether they believe our civilization deserves to survive.”

Dr. Anglin, who not so long ago was Alberta premier Jason Kenney’s principal secretary and before that prime minister Stephen Harper’s chief of staff, apparently longs for a firm hand to curb the disorder we can all see. (His article is entitled, in part, A Return to Order: Canada is Crumbling …)

Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

“One thing is certain,” Dr. Anglin argues (and, actually, I agree with him on this point) “if we want renewal — economic, aesthetic, intellectual, or moral — the people who created the problem cannot be trusted with the solution.”

He is wrong, though, when he blames academics and activists – at least the academics and activists he has in mind – for the mess in which we find our cities, and increasingly our towns and rural communities as well.

He continues, with tendentious passion: “Instead of responding with outrage and action, our governing class has doubled down on their failures, insisting that the right of every Canadian to squat semi-comatose in filth is such an essential component of human dignity that we cannot question it, let alone intervene.”

He is right about this in a way, too, but the error of our ruling class is not the recognition that even the mentally ill, the addicted, the immiserated, have human rights. It was and is step-by-step entrenchment of an economic system that has created a vast gulf between the immensely wealthy and privileged and everyone else, and that is pushing an increasing portion of the majority further and further to the margins.

There is a crisis of despair out there alright, but it will not be solved by the forced drug treatment, street clearing and mass imprisonment Dr. Anglin appears to be advocating – although, to be clear, his article is long on passionately denouncing the symptoms of these crises, but vague on outlining just how his policy solutions would be implemented.

Former Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper (Photo: Justin Trudeau/Flickr).

Nevertheless, Dr. Anglin’s direction is clear enough: “Some should be locked up for serious criminality; others (the majority) should be treated for their conditions for as long as that takes, and only let back into society when they no longer pose a threat to themselves or others. Some may be able to participate in community-based recovery programs when they are ready, but many others should be cared for outside the community, humanely and permanently.” (Emphasis added.)

So where? In corrective labour camps?

Funnily enough, in his colourful opening paragraphs, Dr. Anglin sailed close to identifying the true problem as he described the scene in his (and my) hometown, where “street-level squalor has spread incongruously in the shadow of gleaming new glass and steel apartment towers, which contribute in their own way to a growing feel of social division and alienation in what was, until very recently, still mostly a city of wood, stone, and brick built on a human scale.”

Bishop’s University sociology professor Mary Ellen Donnan (Photo: Bishop’s University).

That is, of course, because the social division and alienation is real, and the neoliberal economic order to which Dr. Anglin has devoted much of his life not only perpetrates it, but requires it. Neoliberalism’s reverse-Robin-Hood redistribution of wealth in favour of the richest is, as they say, a feature, not a bug.

Consider the current housing crisis bedevilling all Canadian cities and creeping into its towns and rural regions.

“The prevailing philosophy of neoliberalism is culpable, more than any one policy, process or decision is for the rise of homelessness in Canada’s urban centres over recent decades,” wrote Bishop’s University sociology professor Mary Ellen Donnan almost a decade ago. “Neoliberalism not only informed the decision to eliminate Canada’s federal Affordable Housing Program, it falsely justifies the continuing neglect of the core social role of housing support and it has motivated decades of other social welfare cuts despite evident tragic consequences.”

If those tragic consequences were evident in 2014, the conclusion that neoliberalism’s chickens are coming home to roost is now undeniable.

A recent photo of former Progressive Conservative prime minister Brian Mulroney (Photo: Justin Trudeau/Flickr).

Arguably, the Conservative government of prime minister Brian Mulroney opened Pandora’s Box when it stopped new funding under the National Housing Act and then quit supporting low-income housing. The misery and evil set loose on Canada’s cities by that policy decision is now evident on Victoria’s Pandora Avenue, and in parks and streets across this land.

“The steady destruction of social welfare began decades ago and reductions of government spending on social supports have become deeper and deeper as, guided by neoliberalism, the policy priorities were debt reduction and low tax-rates rather than human well-being,” Dr. Donnan wrote.

So, yes, strong measures are required and courageous governments are desperately needed to deliver them.

But they are not a Canadian GULAG and forced drug treatment for criminalized victims of neoliberal economics.

“Contrary to what we are told by our experts,” Dr. Anglin concluded his piece, “restoring public order is not hard; governments have the legal tools to overcome activist objections to returning order to our streets. All it would take is the one thing our governing class lacks—the will to do it.”

This is true.

American philosopher, feminist and civil rights activist Audre Lord in 1980 (Photo: K. Kendall/Flickr).

But the program that we require starts with a return to fair taxation, a firm end to the concentration of wealth in the hands of a tiny percentage of the population, an end to the financialization of everything including rental housing and health care, and the alienation of almost everyone to one degree or another from the necessities of a decent life.

The chances of that in a society – like Canada’s in 2023 – in which there is total elite consensus, even among the so-called parties of the Left, in the neoliberal social, economic and political order are vanishingly small.

As the American philosopher and civil rights activist Audre Lord sagely observed: “The master’s tools will never dismantle the master’s house.”

This being so, things are likely to continue to get worse no matter whom we elect.

More people will be impoverished. Decent housing, let alone home ownership, will continue to be a fantasy for more Canadians. There will be more and cruder calls for brutal repression of the poorest and most marginalized in our society.

So, yes, we need leaders with the will to do what is really needed.

Where are they? Not in Dr. Anglin’s camp.

NOTE: I am grateful to Dr. Lily Climenhaga, PhD, for her clarifying thoughts on the causative role of neoliberalism and neocolonialism in homelessness and drug addition.