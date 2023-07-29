A dangerously misleading statement appeared in an op-ed story under Health Minister Adriana LaGrange’s byline Thursday in the Calgary Herald. To wit, “that Alberta Health Services has evolved beyond its original acute-care hospital system mandate.”

Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange (Photo: Facebook/Adriana LaGrange).

Everyone makes mistakes and most politicians spin the facts their way.

But this statement, which has been heard before from Premier Danielle Smith, is so obviously at odds with the facts about the creation of Alberta’s province-wide public health agency in 2009, and so easy to refute with solid documentary evidence, that it suggests something more sinister than mere error or spin.

Even the authors of government press releases, after all, normally check the facts before they publish.

And even though the op-ed was plainly not written by Ms. LaGrange herself – such bylines are a small fiction perpetrated by public relations departments and permitted by a certain moribund U.S.-owned newspaper chain desperately on the hunt for free copy that doesn’t require much editing – as health minister she has some responsibility ensure the general accuracy of what is being attributed to her.

So if it turns out this was a case of out-of-control spin or an honest mistake, at least, the claim needs to be publicly retracted. We will watch and wait, but not hopefully.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

So what are the facts about the establishment of Alberta Health Services in 2008 and 2009 by the Progressive Conservative government led by premier Ed Stelmach?

We need to start with the legislation through which Alberta’s original 17 health regions were created by the government of Ralph Klein, Alberta’s Progressive Conservative premier from 1992 to 2006, the Regional Health Authorities Act of 2000.

Section 5 of that law states that the health authorities exist to promote and protect the health of the population in each region, allocate resources appropriately, ensure reasonable access to health care is provided throughout the region, and provide “health services in a manner that is responsive to the needs of individuals and communities and supports the integration of services and facilities in the health region.”

This matters because the Regional Health Authorities Act is still the statute that governs Alberta Health Services.

When the regional health authorities were created, in addition to hospitals, all health units and nursing home districts were dissolved and moved into the RHAs.

In 2003, the Klein Government cut the number of regions from 17 to nine.

Ed Stelmach, premier of Alberta in 2009 when Alberta Health Services was created (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

On May 15, 2008, frustrated with the independence of the Calgary Health Region’s powerful president and CEO, premier Stelmach and his health minister Ron Liepert rolled the remaining health regions into a single province-wide entity to provide a wide range of health care services to Albertans in and out of hospitals.

But while significant, neither of these changes required amendments to the Regional Health Authorities Act.

In addition to the troublesome Calgary Health Region, Mr. Liepert’s plan eliminated the Aspen, Capital (Edmonton and area, that is), Chinook, David Thompson, Northern Lights, Palliser, and Peace Country health regions.

Only the East Central Health Region remained, effectively becoming Alberta Health Services without debate in the Legislature. Importantly, though, Section 5 did not change – the sole health region’s broad mandate remained untouched.

The details of this administrative sleight of hand were missed or ignored by journalists at the time and are all but lost to history now.

Ron Liepert, Alberta health minister in 2009 when Alberta Health Services was created (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

The day after the ministerial order, journalist Jason Markusoff, writing in the Calgary Herald, quoted Mr. Liepert saying that “the past governance structure would not guarantee that we can get to the next level of ensuring equitable, basic health care throughout Alberta.”

“MLAs have brought to me instances of where one side of the road in one of the regions delivers services different from people who live on the other side of the road,” Mr. Liepert continued. (In 2008, at least, this was considered to be a bad thing. Apparently this is no longer true in 2023!)

As if to confirm that AHS’s mandate was all-encompassing, the Health Governance Transition Act took effect on April 1, 2009, dissolving the Alberta Mental Health Board, Alberta Cancer Board, and Alberta Alcohol and Drug Abuse Commission – all province-wide health care agencies that operated in a variety of venues – and rolled them directly into AHS. Health services in provincial jails also became an AHS responsibility.

Alberta Health Services became a legal entity in its own right the same day, April 1, 2009.

Ralph Klein, Alberta’s Progressive Conservative premier from 1992 to 2006 (Photo: Lieutenant Governor of Alberta).

Later, provincial ambulance services and ambulance dispatch services were integrated into the system, but that hardly amounts to the evolving mandate for AHS that Ms. LaGrange’s op-ed describes. Rather, it was merely confirmation of the existing one.

So we can see that right from the get-go, even before AHS technically existed, its mandate, in Ms. LaGrange’s words, was to be “a comprehensive health organization that serves Albertans across various settings, from hospitals to clinics, continuing-care facilities, and beyond.” This was to include mental health, inmate health, cancer treatment, substance abuse treatment, community health and so on. Not just acute care hospitals.

So why does this matter?

It matters because, despite the controversies in 2008 and 2009 associated with the creation of AHS, it is unusual among the major policies implemented by Conservative Alberta governments since Peter Lougheed stepped aside as premier in 1985 in that by and large it has been a success!

Researchers from the respected Canadian Institute of Health Information have reported that AHS has the lowest administrative costs for provincial health care in Canada – 3.3 per cent of total spending, compared with a national average of 4.5 per cent.

Peter Lougheed, Alberta’s Progressive Conservative premier from 1971 to 1985 (Photo: Provincial Archives of Alberta).

Moreover, during the pandemic, AHS’s province-wide structure co-ordinated the discharge and care of patients, eased use of hospital capacity across the province, made management of surgeries more effective, and gave Alberta a huge advantage in purchasing personal protective equipment during a worldwide shortage.

It also matters because, as is universally acknowledged, health care is in crisis throughout North America and the world – beset by an international shortage of medical professionals, surging rates of drug addiction, and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stability and focus on the obvious problems facing health care everywhere are what the doctor should be ordering, not a vanity restructuring to satisfy Premier Smith’s anti-vaccine base in the United Conservative Party and her well-established ideological opposition to public services!

But the most powerful reason for concern is that a government strongly committed to as much health care privatization as politically possible as quickly as possible cannot be trusted not to privatize vast swaths of the health care system outside acute care hospitals if they are conveniently hived off into separate silos.

This would be a disaster for everyone except the multinational for-profit corporations salivating to fill gaps abandoned by the province and the retired politicians invited to sit on their boards.

It is not comforting in the least to know that, despite her carefully orchestrated change of tune lately, Ms. Smith is a market fundamentalist ideologue who has spent her entire adult life advocating U.S.-style for-profit health care in Canada despite unending evidence of its catastrophic effect.

Can this leopard change her spots? I think we all know the answer to that one.