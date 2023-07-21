According to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, apparently all we need to do to find anesthesiologists willing to work in rural Alberta is hand the power to hire them over local hospital managers.
Or something.
“If we had managers at that local facility making decisions for the community about what services should be provided in that community, I’m convinced they would find the people,” Ms. Smith told a group of doubtless bemused reporters after a luncheon address to the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce yesterday.
“They’d find the anesthesiologists,” she said, according to the CBC’s transcription.* “They’d find the staffing.”
“That’s the reason why you need more management closer to home at each individual hospital,” she rambled on.
Never mind the national shortage of anesthesiologists – the high-paid specialist physicians who administer anaesthetic drugs and keep patients alive before, during, and immediately after surgery – that’s causing delays of surgeries everywhere in Canada.
And never mind that it’s always been hard to find medical and surgical specialists willing to live outside big cities, let alone one-horse towns on the Canadian Prairies – a fact that elsewhere in her chat with the media, Ms. Smith admits is so.
Or that there are already managers at every one of those rural hospitals that are cancelling surgeries because they can’t find an anesthesiologist.
Everyone, and I mean everyone, knows this is bonkers. That includes Ms. Smith. She no more believes that if you hand the problem of finding anesthesiologists over to a local hospital manager, presto chango, the law of supply and demand will be suspended than do the readers of this column.
But stick a mike in her face and she’s likely to blurt out a lot of strange little pearls of wisdom like that, outright contradictions, and even the occasional thing that makes sense.
It’s a measure of her contempt for Alberta voters, I suppose, which some would argue is justified.
In a short clip posted by Postmedia, Ms. Smith says of her AHS decentralization scheme: “It’s a matter of building a system where you’ve got local decision-makers at each facility, building into a regional system where decisions are made in a region, building into a province-wide system, where everything is integrated.”
She sounds convincing throughout. But read that again, slowly, and think about it. It’s a kind of word salad that might be called stream of unconsciousness.
I’m convinced that Ms. Smith does this when she’s trying to deceive her listeners about what she really has in mind.
In this case, what she has in mind isn’t so much decentralization, as being able to use local conditions to justify dangerous and unpopular health care policy decisions and destructive privatization schemes while keeping her United Conservative Party’s anti-vaccine, anti-abortion base sweet.
Unsurprisingly, there is no press release on the Government of Alberta website about what Ms. Smith had to say to the reporters yesterday, and Alberta Health Services told journalists who bothered to call that they didn’t really have anything to say about it either. Well, you can hardly blame them for that, since they’re already Ms. Smith’s No. 1 whipping boy.
Indeed, I suspect Ms. Smith would still like to set up a purge of public health managers who led the fight against COVID-19, a topic on which she still entertains bizarre conspiracy fantasies.
And speaking of COVID conspiracy theories, the executive director of the Premier’s Office, former Wildrose Party House Leader Rob Anderson – best known these days for his Alberta separatist fantasies – is in hot water for tweeting praise for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a notorious anti-vaxx crank who has launched a Democratic Party presidential primary bid and is well known for remarks characterized as anti-Semitic and racist.
NDP Diversity Critic Lizette Tejada condemned support for “these baseless, hateful comments from Robert F. Kennedy” – Junior, that is, since his father was a great man.
She demanded Mr. Anderson remove his commentary about them. But, really, he should be required to leave it right where it is, so that voters can be reminded of what he said in the future.
Apparently Mr. Anderson missed the part where Mr. Kennedy, who got his start as an environmental lawyer before veering off into COVID and anti-vaccine nuttery, called oil from Alberta’s bitumen “the dirtiest oil in the world.”
*There are noticeable, but not significant, differences between the CBC’s and Postmedia’s transcription of Ms. Smith’s post luncheon remarks. I wasn’t there. So I flipped a coin and went with the CBC’s. I provided my own transcription of the quote from the Postmedia video clip. There appears to be no public copy of a recording of the premier’s remarks to the Chamber, from which media accounts also provided no quotes. DJC
As long as they operate under the same budget constraints, AHS will have difficulty attracting health care professionals and specialists to rural Alberta.
Unfortunately the UCP already has quite a history of being cheapskates, such as when their previous leader and previous Health Minister got into a war with doctors and other health care professionals to cut their compensation. A lot of this was unwisely targeted at rural health care professionals.
While this war has died down, the damage has been done, with a lot of health care workers in rural Alberta retiring or moving and a lot of distrust of the UCP by those remaining.
So I feel decentralization in itself will do little to repair the damage or attract more health care workers to rural Alberta. The government will both have to show them the money and win some trust back. This is something that will be difficult for a party that has a history of being parsimonious and somewhat hostile to health care workers and professionals.
There seems to be a hostility emanating from progressive circles (or what passes for it) these days to anything local. Gone are the days of “local people working together to find local solutions” etc. The local yokels must take their direction from above because, you know, we know best.
RFK Jr. an anti-Semite? Come man! His father was assassinated in 1968 by Sirhan Sirhan because of his support for Israel. His alleged anti-Semite remarks were taken out of context. The Democratic Party smear machine is in full swing . So alarmed at the prospect of another Kennedy entering the national political stage they are considering digging up the bones of Lee Harvey Oswald.
Worth reading is a recent interview RFK Jr gave to the online Jewish magazine Tablet.
https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/arts-letters/articles/robert-f-kennedy-jr-interview-david-samuels
Kennedy is fascinating from the little I have heard him say since his run for office. He comes out with some actually sensible policy statement and then descends back into complete kookiness.
Seems like a good candidate for office in the USA. /s
LaGrange and Smith: “Federal data suggests Canada will be short roughly 44,000 doctors — including 30,000 family doctors and general practitioners — by 2028.”
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/canadian-doctor-gets-license-to-practice-1.6912617
I believe the Premier is engaging in a form of “Gish galloping”. Named after the creationist Duane Gish, it refers to the technique of overwhelming people with a litany of arguments without regard for the strength or accuracy of any of them. It may be stream of consciousness but it can also be an effective technique, popular in the alternative medicine crowd Ms Smith clearly has sympathy for and doubtlessly developed on her radio show, to convince people that you must know what you’re talking about by saying a lot of stuff.
“If we had managers at that local facility making decisions for the community about what services should be provided in that community, I’m convinced they would find the people,”
Think of how a local manager could sell a community in rural Alberta! What an impression it would make on a prospective anestsiologiest when they learn how the locals behaved during Covid, refusing to get vaccinated, refusing to wear masks and refusing public health restrictions! What medical professional wouldn’t want to be in a community like that?
Strange but true ,no surprises,
RDRH skipped over again ,MLA LaGrange examples what she thinks of her community,using RDRH as basecamp of squirrels
And who needs a stinkin’ anesthesiologist anyways? Here, just bite down hard on this stick of jerkey, like gramps did back when that mule got him. Worked then, it’ll work now, and dang cheaper too.
My understanding is that AHS has the lowest administrative costs of health boards in Canada, which doesn’t quite fit Premier Cray Cray’s narrative. How long before she can force up costs and use that as another arrow in her quiver of nonsense?
She wants to make the rural COVID deniers who support her happy. If and when the next COVID wave hits “local decision makers” can ban masking and let COVID rip in the rural hospitals. And then they will ship the people who are most sick out to the urban centres and blame their deaths on ivermectin deficiency.
