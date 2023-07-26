Albertans concerned about the preservation of public health care should not be overly reassured by the statement issued yesterday by Premier Danielle Smith and Health Minister Adriana LaGrange in response to a plan by a Calgary medical clinic to make patients pay up to $4,800 a year for timely access to a physician.

Dr. Sally Talbot-Jones (Photo: mardaloopmedicalclinic.com).

The communique may have been drafted in response to a statement for media from Health Canada indicating it believes the scheme by the Marda Loop Medical Clinic to make patients pay a membership fee would violate the Canada Health Act.

But the Alberta statement is slippery and offers no meaningful indication the Smith Government intends to change its permissive approach to the continued erosion of public health care in Alberta.

Nevertheless, the controversy over the plan by the clinic puts the United Conservative Party Government in an uncomfortable and potentially embarrassing spot that it obviously takes seriously enough to make an explicit effort to defuse, albeit without really changing anything.

Last week, patients of the clinic received an email from Dr. Sally Talbot-Jones promising “to significantly improve our services to you and your loved ones” but in fact announcing that if they wanted to continue to be able to see her promptly they were going to have to pay substantial “membership fees” starting Aug. 1.

When the story about Dr. Talbot-Jones’s “transformative healthcare initiative” broke Monday, the controversy was immediate. Health Canada issued its statement to media yesterday, saying “the Government of Canada does not support a two-tiered health-care system where patients may choose, or be required, to pay membership fees to access insured primary care services at clinics, or to gain expedited access to those services.”

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith (Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

Importantly, Health Canada said it had informed Alberta Health officials that in its view “the ability for patients to purchase preferential access is contrary to the Canada Health Act.”

However, since other clinics only for fee-paying members have been allowed to operate in Alberta, it’s quite possible that this interpretation of the act could be disputed in court, and it’s not yet clear if the federal government will be willing or have the time remaining to amend the Canada Health Act to specifically close the loophole.

Still, if you think the Smith Government would be prepared, say, to use its Sovereignty Act to introduce two-tier health care into Alberta, as much as Premier Smith might privately wish she could do just such a thing given her history of advocating for private health services, it would be politically risky in the extreme to do so.

Given that risk, the provincial strategy is more likely to be to try to sound as reasonable as possible in hopes of not goading the Trudeau Government into amending the act while continuing to look the other way as fee-based clinics continue to operate. In its story, the CBC cited an academic paper that indicates at least 83 private payment only clinics are operating in six Canadian provinces, including 14 in Alberta.

That would leave the task of challenging the application of the Canada Health Act to Dr. Talbot-Jones or someone like her, since the temptation to try to use this legal loophole is likely to prove irresistible to many more clinics.

Which brings us back to yesterday’s statement by Ms. Smith and Ms. LaGrange.

Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

While they begin by saying they expect physicians to follow the law, including the Canada Health Act, their statement soon moves into the no-laws-were-broken defence so familiar to observers of Alberta politics.

A paragraph expounds on all the legal ways Alberta physicians and clinics operate – services that might include “non-medically required surgery, nutrition and acupuncture services, medical notes and fertility treatments.” (And abortions, it should be added, if Ms. LaGrange ever gets her way.)

“The Audit and Compliance Assurance Unit of Alberta Health has evaluated instances where private clinics operate this way, charging membership fees in Alberta,” it continues. “Historically, all evaluations have confirmed that these clinics are operating in compliance with the act.” (Emphasis added.)

Health Canada, it adds, has so far not identified a problem with these clinics – which, if true and if the Health Canada statement is also accurate, suggests a significant number of clinics have been quietly operating illegally in Alberta for some time while the provincial government either looked the other way or failed to ask the right questions.

Alberta only recently became aware of Dr. Talbot-Jones’s plans, the statement continues.

“Alberta’s government would be extremely concerned if this clinic was charging fees for services that are insured and offering accelerated access to a family physician at the expense of other patients needing to wait longer,” the statement says. “We have directed Alberta Health to investigate this specific clinic to ensure compliance with all legislation. If any non-compliance with relevant legislation is found, we will take appropriate action.” (Emphasis added.)

In other words, if you need a translation, we’re not admitting anything improper is going on; we’d like the problem to go away as soon as possible; and we intend to do as little as possible.

“Albertans do not pay out of pocket for insured health services such as seeing a family doctor or visiting a hospital,” the concluded, “that will not change.” This statement, while definitive, does not respond to the question raised by the Marda Loop Clinic’s plan.

According to the researchers at Simon Fraser University in B.C. and Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia whose paper was cited by the CBC, clinics requiring membership fees, that bundle public primary care with wellness services, and corporatization of family medicine “should all be the subject of robust investigation by both provincial policy makers and provincial physician regulatory colleges.”

And that, dear readers, is precisely what Ms. Smith and Ms. LaGrange so obviously hope to avoid.