Given the wide unpopularity of the idea of taking Alberta out of the Canada Pension Plan, it’s simply astounding that Alberta voters, the province’s professional commentators, and an Opposition party that had a shot at forming government allowed Premier Danielle Smith to get away with saying she just didn’t want to talk about it until after the election.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

Throughout the campaign, one of the worst policy ideas ever to be advocated by the United Conservative Party was just allowed to simmer quietly on the back burner with barely an acknowledgement, let alone a peep of complaint.

This has to be one of the greatest lost opportunities in Alberta political history!

Well, the election is over, the UCP is still the government, and Ms. Smith talking about it again – in a formal way that indicates she intends to move ahead with the scheme – so if you’re a pensioner, or if you’d just like to retire someday, brace yourself!

On Thursday, the government published Ms. Smith’s mandate letter to Finance Minister Nate Horner, and there it is, just as any sensible person who has paid attention to Ms. Smith and the UCP would have expected it to be.

Among the duties assigned to the latest scion of the Horner political dynasty to hold high office in this province: “Releasing the Alberta Pension Plan report and consulting with Albertans on its findings to determine whether a referendum should be held to establish an Alberta Pension Plan that will increase pension benefits for seniors, reduce premiums for workers and protect the pension interests and benefits of all Albertans.”

Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

Months ago, then finance minister Travis Toews was said to be “tweaking” the consultant’s report and government supporters were dropping hints it was favourable to the idea of Alberta quitting the CPP.

While we haven’t seen the report yet, we can be reasonably confident the plan proposed by the UCP will not increase pension benefits for seniors or reduce premiums for workers, at least not for long, nor will it protect Albertans’ pension interests and benefits.

The flaws with this scheme are well known and understood.

Notwithstanding the tendentious wording of Mr. Horner’s mandate letter, the CPP is robust and secure – and in pensions, as in some other things, size matters.

As pension governance expert Tom Fuller pointed out in this space a week before the May 29 election, the CPP has delivered on its promise for almost 60 years.

Moreover, the Chief Actuary of Canada says it’s sustainable as now structured over the next 75 years, which gives some comfort to old geezers like your blogger, not to mention the generations that have followed us.

Pension governance expert Tom Fuller (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

“Could an APP do the same thing more cheaply?” Mr. Fuller asked. “Well, it’s easy to cut contribution rates for any pension plan – if you’re prepared to put the benefits of future retirees at risk.”

“This could be done by not allowing for changing plan demographics, for example, or making risky investments of plan assets in the hopes of getting higher returns,” Mr. Fuller said. “If that’s what the UCP has in mind, Albertans have reason to worry.” And, of course that’s exactly what they have in mind – in addition to propping up the unsustainable fossil fuel industry for a few more years.

Likewise, he warned, one of the great things about the CPP is that it’s insulated from political interference. Could the same be said of a UCP-run Alberta plan? Not a chance!

As Ms. Smith said in 2019 – and, count on it, still believes – “Albertans are looking at having their own Alberta pension plan because they know that there’s a divestment move of all of the pension plans across Canada and internationally, and if CPP starts bailing out of energy resources, we don’t want to be in a position where our money is being used to support solar and wind or other experiments. …”

National Association of Federal Retirees CEO Anthony Pizzino (Photo: Linked-In).

Anthony Pizzino, CEO of the National Association of Federal Retirees, said in the Globe and Mail the day after the election, “an Alberta pension plan could change at the whim of one government – maybe even the government that chose to enact it. Politicians, when seeking re-election, aren’t always looking at the long-term best interests of their constituents.”

That, of course, is a considerable understatement. A government that would seriously consider ending the polluter-pays principle with the RStar boondoggle that Ms. Smith once lobbied for isn’t going to be able to keep its paws off the provincial pension kitty either.

As for the government’s argument that Alberta’s young population means workers can pay less for a secure pension, Mr. Pizzino pointed out, “Albertans could actually find themselves making higher contributions.”

“Quebec’s plan, which is separate from CPP, is now challenged by the province’s changing demographics,” he explained. “When it decided not to join the national plan, it was a young province. Now, the average age of its residents is significantly higher. Being in a national plan can hedge against that kind of demographic change.”

Friends of the UCP – like the Fraser Institute, which has already published a deeply-flawed “case study” claiming an Alberta pension could deliver the same benefits as the CPP for a lower contribution rate – stand ready to join the propaganda effort to sell the scheme. Of course, as the likely manager of an Alberta pension, the Alberta Investment Management Corp., better known as AIMCo, will pitch in to support the scheme as well.

“AIMCo’s record in investing is spotty at best,” Mr. Fuller observed. “If AIMCo has to expand its operations to handle new assets of an Alberta pension plan, that would probably increase both costs and risks to the plan.”

The Alberta pension scheme had its beginnings in the 2001 separatist musings of Stephen Harper and a small group of far-right cronies. It was sensibly tossed out by premier Ralph Klein, who was not exactly a Marxist radical, along with the rest of the group’s notorious Firewall Letter. It was later forgotten by Mr. Harper too, at least temporarily, when he became prime minister.

The scheme was revived by Jason Kenney. Sneaky as Mr. Kenney was, though, it was quite possible he intended to use it as a bargaining chip to annoy Ottawa in the event of opportunities to slow down federal responses to the climate crisis. In other words, as a cheap chance to own the Libs from time to time.

Ms. Smith, however, has latched onto it with enthusiasm and every indication she will push it forward as if it were a sensible policy.

This should surprise no one. She is a former oil and gas industry lobbyist not known for having many ideas of her own.

The denizens of the corporate boardrooms of Calgary and Houston must be salivating at the prospect of a captured provincial government accessing millions of Albertans’ pension funds to keep fossil fuel companies afloat.