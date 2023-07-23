Irritated by a question from an impertinent reporter about the makeup of her “expert panel” on Alberta’s energy future led by former Wildrose Party president David Yager, Premier Danielle Smith snapped back last week.
“Look, he put together a panel that had over 150 CEOs,” Ms. Smith told reporters after her otherwise not-very-informative speech to the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.
“Of course I’m going to take advice from CEOs,” she said. “Who else would I take advice from?”
Snarky though her defence of the chair of the “Premier’s Advisory Council on Alberta’s Energy Future” may have been, this comment provides some insight into how Alberta’s premier thinks.
Who else would she take advice from on questions about “Alberta’s energy future”?
Who else would give her the answers she wants to hear?
The implication of the premier’s riposte is that corporate CEOs, and energy industry CEOs in particular, are the true experts – not just about the future of the industry, but of how to manage the future of energy production and sale in Alberta and the world.
The premier’s personal rule does not apply to all CEOs, of course. Based on her history, we all understand that she doesn’t value the advice of, say, the CEOs of large provincial health authorities, especially if they are medical doctors with expertise in public health. On medical matters, the expertise she respects comes from the sundry social conservatives and anti-abortionists associated with the conspiratorial Take Back Alberta wing of the party.
But the kind of expertise required to operate an oil company in a time when the environmental record of the fossil fuel industry is increasingly subject to public skepticism, even here in Alberta, is clearly her go-to source of economic advice.
And as Ms. Smith said of Mr. Yager in her Feb. 16 news release announcing the creation of the energy future advisory panel, “I’m excited to bring together these skilled and experienced energy experts to help us plot a path forward for Alberta’s energy sector. … Now is the perfect time to create a panel of experts to look ahead to the future of our energy sector and how we can meet global energy needs in the years ahead.” (Emphasis added.)
It’s important to note that the panel in question in fact had five members, not 150.
The other four, all picked by Mr. Yager, are or were energy industry executives. Presumably, though, the affable oilfield executive, consultant, right-wing political activist, and commentator has talked to about 150 CEOs, if not in his role as chair of the premier’s advisory committee then over the 40 years or so he’s spent in the oilpatch.
The trouble is that oilpatch executives, no matter how well intentioned, may not give the right advice to a province heavily dependent on what increasingly looks like a sunset industry.
Then there is the matter of the potential conflict between the panel members’ jobs and their role making recommendations from which they could benefit.
This was what prompted the journalist’s question and Ms. Smith’s revealing reaction to it.
Throughout the work of the panel, Mr. Yager was president and CEO of Winterhawk Well Abandonment Ltd.
As Global’s Saif Kaiser wrote in his story on the government’s announcement it would not make the report public after the panel submitted it on June 30, the premier insisted there is no conflict. Mr. Yager, for his part, assured Global his company “does not do well abandonment. We rent tools that can be used in the well abandonment process.”
Why the government wants to keep the report secret after announcing the creation of the panel with considerable fanfare is a topic of much interest among followers of Alberta politics.
After all, as Mr. Yager said in February’s government news release, “Our task will be to lay out clear recommendations that ensure this work is supported and continues well into the future.”
So what’s the problem?
Did the panel recommend something the government doesn’t want to do? Or did its members recommend something that the government feels will take considerable preparatory work to get the public to accept.
Such as, for example (potentially in either case), the premier’s scandalous RStar boondoggle, the scheme to give multi-billion-dollar oil and gas corporations a huge royalty holiday as an incentive to clean up messes they’re already legally obligated to pay to clean up.
This would be a contender for the largest daylight robbery of taxpayers in Canadian history and, in the process, toss the polluter-pay principle out the window.
Ms. Smith’s mandate letter to Energy Minister Brian Jean instructs the other former Wildrose Party leader to develop “a strategy to effectively incentivize reclamation of inactive legacy oil and natural gas sites, and to enable future drilling while respecting the principle of polluter pay.”
The reference to the polluter-pay principle in the mandate letter, of course, is a reaction to the public and expert hostility to the RStar scheme, which was even rejected out of hand by former premier Jason Kenney and his energy minister, Sonya Savage, back when Ms. Smith was promoting it as a lobbyist.
What does Mr. Yager think about this? “Chanting ‘polluter must pay’ solves nothing,” he wrote last month.
By classifying the panel’s report as advice to the premier and cabinet, Ms. Smith has ensured it can’t be the subject of a freedom of information search. So at this point it seems as if a leaked copy is the only way to inform the public of what Mr. Yager’s panel came up with.
Members of the Premier’s Advisory Council on Alberta’s Energy Future
Announced February 16, 2023
David Yager, Chair – President & CEO, Winterhawk Well Abandonment Ltd. of Calgary and former president of the Wildrose Party of Alberta
Carey Arnett – President of Arnett & Burgess Pipeliners Ltd. of Calgary
Bob Curran – Former public affairs director of the Alberta Energy Regulator
Phil Hodge – President and CEO of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. of Calgary
Hal Kvisle – Chair of ARC Resources Ltd. of Calgary, former executive of numerous oilpatch companies, including nearly a decade as CEO of Transcanada Corp., now known as TC Energy.
This is what happens when you make a lobbyist premier and a bunch of flunkies her minions. Danielle Smith will take all her instructions from CEOs and Alberta will accept this because this is what they voted for, whether they want it or not. Today’s CEO is a raging anarchist, who seeks to maximize profits because everything’s broken.
At some point, you may see taxes completely abolished, as well as public ownership of anything, because that’s what Adam Smith and Jesus would want. Social-Darwinism will rule, and to hell and the grave to anyone who can’t handle it. This is the world that will forever sing the praises of His Lordship Conrad Black, and Lady Barbara Amiel. (Along with her three closets of 2500+ pairs of shoes)
Meanwhile, the Earth will burn, the waters will be poisoned, the cities will further decay, the population will become even stupider, and conspiracy culture will rule everything.
Excellent, right on.
It would be difficult for Alberta voters to get even stupider but I am sure they will try.
I have to agree with you that this is not conservatism or libertarianism but anarchy. Professional anarchists who advertised their services on the internet were showing up at protests in Alberta in 2021, so this is hardly a surprise. Albertans who voted for Smith support this anarchy, not conservatism or libertarianism. They will reap what they have sowed. They seek to destroy everything and break down society. Nice neighbors we have here.
Hello DJC,
As you indicate, this government is perfectly aligned with the desires of the oil and gas industry. It’s very consistent, actually, whatever the oil and gas industry suggests is in its best interests is what the UCP government will do unless there are very compelling, such a an election loss or something equally catastrophic, reasons not to do it.
As for Danielle Smith’s thinking, what conflict of interest? What is conflict of interest anyway?
The current provincial government is the most captive to the oil and gas industry that I am aware of, dating back to Peter Lougheed in 1971.
The difference between today’s disasters and the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction event is that the last set of dinosaurs did not deliberately chart a course to collide with the asteroid.
“David Yager, a former Wildrose Party president whose writing on energy constantly swipes at ‘environmental radicals’ and international climate plans, was picked to lead Smith’s new advisory panel on Alberta’s energy future.
“Smith chose former Reform Party leader Preston Manning to chair a panel to review the province’s handling of public health emergencies — after he’d spearheaded efforts to launch a ‘citizen’s inquiry’ into Canada’s COVID response, which primarily attracted those who disparaged it.
“Along with former Supreme Court justice John Major, the premier appointed Dr. Martha Fulford as its lone infectious disease specialist. Fulford advocated for groups that denounced mask mandates and other restrictions, putting her right in alignment with Smith’s longstanding position on public health emergencies.
“Politicians hear what they want, listen to whom they want, decide who gets close to them as advisers and staff.”
Jason Markusoff: “From well cleanups to Sovereignty Act, Danielle Smith’s big ideas keep deflating” (CBC, 2023)
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/danielle-smith-rstar-well-cleanup-kris-kinnear-advisers-1.6760181
The federal and provincial governments exist to funnel public money to private interests, notably the largely foreign-owned oil & gas industry.
The giveaway party that never ends.
Until the asteroid hits.
Interesting quote from Derek Evans, CEO of MEG Energy, to CBC yesterday:
“We will lose not only the opportunity to decarbonize, we are going to lose the next generation in terms of their belief in are we actually doing what’s right for the environment,” Evans said. His daughter often presses him about his work, he said, and whether oil companies are serious when it comes to climate change.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/canada-has-committed-to-net-zero-by-2050-1.6914350
I hope more of them start listening to their kids.
This sort of scam has been going on in Alberta for a while now and the voters don’t seem to mind. The Government assembles a group of well connected party hacks and labels them as experts. Granted, their advice is bullshit but since it’s the exact bullshit the Government wants, it is worth its weight in gold.
Something tells me there are a lot of prestigious Oil & Gas Company Board memberships in Danielle Smith’s future.
The premier might be wilfully ignorant of the climate disasters in other parts of the world, but the rest of the world is not. Gaslighting brainwashed Albertans is child’s play, but let’s hear from the people of Milan, as water carrying chunks of ice overwhelms their streets, homes and businesses. Let’s hear from the tourists in Greece, falling sick from the heat outside the Acropolis. Albertans can be duped into thinking this is a completely normal summer but consequences are coming for us from the rest of the world if we continue down this path of ignorance and disinformation.
How about those boreal forest fires continuing to ravage the northern part of our province, forcing the evacuation of entire communities? What? We thought that was over, and the smoky skies were B.C.’s fault.
Hello Just me,
I tend to agree with you. What I cannot figure out is, how the executive types who run these corporations fail to realize that they, and their children, grandchildren etc. if they have any, will also have to live with the environmental effects of a poorly regulated oil and gas industry. And also, as you allude to, water laced with toxins, aquifers that don’t function well because they are paved over and depleted (a la Doug Ford’s plan to allow his developer friends to build housing over 2 aquifers with the result that they no longer will be able to supply drinking water to Toronto), probably less successful farming because of poor soil management and use of pesticides such as neonicotinoids sold by Bayer etc. that kill bees, and so on.
After all, companies are run by people. Do the decision-makers not see that even they cannot escape from the effects resulting from their actions? Is it that they don’t understand the results, think that somehow these results won’t affect them and their families, think that their money will protect them, simply don’t care, or some reason that I haven’t thought of? I have never been able to figure it out.
Apologies to readers if I go beyond the scope of the problem that DJC has described so very well in this specific column.
Hello DJC,
You paraphrase Mr Yager’s comment by writing that he “assured Global his company ‘does not do well abandonment. We rent tools that can be used in the well abandonment process.’ ” And that, Mr. Yager contends, means that there is no conflict of interest. Does he really think that Albertans cannot see through to conclude that he obviously is in a conflict of interest? He will benefit directly from recommendations that he and his fellow panel members will make since Danielle Smith has publicly stated that she plans to follow these recommendations. In other words, Mr. Yager will make money, through his company, as a direct result of his opinions which he will, almost certainly, write in the report to the premier. How is that not a conflict of interest? It certainly is a direct conflict of interest.
I literally laughed when I read about his contention that this is not a conflict of interest. I am concerned that a fair number of residents of Alberta may miss the lack of rationality of this assertion that it is not a conflict of interest or, perhaps even more detrimental, will not care.
