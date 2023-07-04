The strike by 7,400 longshore workers in Vancouver, Prince Rupert, Nanaimo and Port Alberni is no exception to the rule that news reporting of labour disputes impacting West Coast ports tends to unfold according to a predictable, misleading formula.
There doesn’t even need to be an actual work stoppage for this to happen.
Merely the occurrence of collective bargaining with the implicit risk it could end in a strike is enough to get employer groups to claim the union won’t bargain and Conservative Prairie premiers to demand Ottawa intervene immediately to force the employees to keep working no matter what. (Plus, of course, to own the Libs, since ports come under federal jurisdiction.)
Certain assumptions are typically made, and never questioned, in these reports.
The current strike, which began on Saturday, is the first in Vancouver in nearly three decades. Never mind that, though, all the elements of the Vancouver port negotiations Kabuki theatre were in play within hours.
“The association representing employers in an ongoing strike at British Columbia ports says it doesn’t think more bargaining is going to produce a collective agreement,” The Canadian Press hyperventilated in the lead of its main story on the dispute yesterday.
So why take the employers’ word for it? This is what port employers always say. It’s standard bargaining procedure – all the better for them because it often works.
In fact, if you read the story carefully, the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association, which represents 49 shipping companies and port operators on the West Coast, said the opposite.
The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada, according to the employers’ group, “went on strike over demands that were and continue to be outside any reasonable framework for settlement.” (That, of course, is just typical labour relations rhetoric everywhere, literally business as usual, signifying nothing.) “Given the foregoing mentioned, the BCMEA is of the view that a continuation of bargaining at this time is not going to produce a collective agreement.”
Therefore, the employer group asserted, “ILWU Canada needs to decide if they are going to continue this strike with no hope of settlement, or significantly modify their position so a fair and balanced deal can be reached.” (Emphasis added.)
In other words, if you think about what was actually said by the employers, it’s that more bargaining isn’t going to produce a collective agreement because they won’t budge.
So the employers’ obvious hope – which is guaranteed to be supported uncritically by the usual business groups, corporate-financed right-wing think tanks, and instantly hysterical Conservative Prairie premiers – is that Ottawa will intervene immediately to keep the ports open because the employers themselves won’t negotiate!
Media – especially nowadays when there are so few reporters assigned to pay attention to labour law, labour unions and labour disputes – parrots this uncritically, ignoring the contradictions right in the statements before them.
So, let’s look at this another way:
If so much damage is being done to the national interest (that’s still a big if, with the strike only in its third day) that the strike must be ended immediately, and if, furthermore, the employer group has in effect admitted that is because it refuses to budge to reach a reasonable compromise its employees could live with, shouldn’t any back-to-work deal that is imposed by Ottawa give the workers what they want?
Of course, this would occur to no one involved in this ritual.
But it’s not because the workers are wrong in their arguments that they were the ones who took the risks to keep the ports open during the pandemic, that it’s their families who are now forced to deal with post-pandemic inflation, that they have legitimate concern about long-term job security, or that it’s time for their employers to share some of the massive pandemic profits they made during the pandemic thanks to their employees’ work.
The assumption by virtually all journalists at this point in the discussion is that if the ports are to reopen, as all the usual suspects demand, it must be on the employers’ terms. No further thinking required!
Now, let’s consider what Alberta Premier Danielle Smith had to say.
“This past weekend 7,400 workers began strike action across ports of British Columbia, immediately disrupting Canadian and global supply chains,” she complained in a statement published on Twitter yesterday morning but not on the Government of Alberta website.
“Our government is monitoring the situation and echos (sic) the concerns of various business groups on the negative impact this will have on the Canadian economy, including increased inflationary pressures on consumers,” she continued, defaulting to supporting the employers and their Greek chorus of sympathizers. The premier’s tweet also linked to a Globe and Mail story that quotes the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, Canadian Chamber of Commerce, and, of course, the B.C. Maritime Employers Association.
Ms. Smith concluded: “We urge the federal government to work with all parties to ensure a rapid resolution to the dispute.”
Which is precisely what the federal Government is doing, by trying to encourage the parties to reach an agreement through collective bargaining.
Needless to say, all this is highly ironic coming from a provincial government that refused to intervene in the illegal 17-day Coutts border blockade in 2022 while it cost the Alberta economy an estimated $44 million a day. That same government is now led by a premier who lionizes the blockaders and other convoy protesters as heroes, and has even interfered with the administration of justice to get one of them off the hook for criminal activities.
Well, I guess there’s no danger of United Conservative Party MLAs and Conservative MPs from Alberta joining the strikers on their legal picket lines in B.C. bearing gifts of coffee and doughnuts, as they did in Coutts and Ottawa.
Can you imagine the ruckus if a Liberal or NDP politician did show up to support the strikers at the Port of Vancouver?
As for the union, it warns that if the federal government forces a deal dock workers don’t like on them, “there will never be labour peace on the waterfront.”
If there is anything to be learned from the history of the Vancouver waterfront in the first half of the 20th Century, that could very well turn out to be true.
I’m not sure how long this strike could last. I read that a recession is basically here, and this strike will be a contributing factor.
Hi Anonymous. I don’t doubt the world will soon be in a recession, if indeed it isn’t already.
But the usual suspects blaming the Vancouver dock workers is a bit rich. Only one CBC report (I didn’t bookmark it) mentioned that American dock workers are either on strike now, or threatening to strike—for exactly the same reasons as their BC counterparts.
Whether “this strike will be a contributing factor” to a recession is more likely a matter of opinion. (Labour lawyer, “no”; corporate economist, “yes. Yes! Of course!”) Do you remember the source? It’d be interesting to know which side of the argument the opinion came from.
In my opinion, when the employees working for such significant employers, decide unanimously to walk down the street, knowing that the societal shift will feel tremendously affected! They expect this will not last more than a couple of days, I presume.
But who knows, when the employees of Canada Post, all voted to go on strike, if they thought the same thoughts, but we all remember!
Then now again, we’re in July of 2023, here we have another employer who cannot realize that those who walk down the street, in Canada, are deserving way much more than what they are asking for. And we shouldn’t be where we are standing today.
So Please, give them what they want! It’s a lot less than what they deserve.
Hi Chantal. Being myself ex-union, I’d agree with you—and our host, DJC—that workers these days deserve more than they’re getting. Mostly, that’s because of the pandemic (inflation due to supply-chain chaos) and Putin’s illegal, undeclared war on Ukraine (inflation due to global panic-buying of oil, wheat and anything remotely connected to Ukraine).
But the deck is thoroughly stacked against anybody who isn’t rich, a corporate CEO, or both. Central banks, including the Bank of Canada, are doing their best (under corporate urging if not orders, I’m certain) to quash demands for higher wages. The meme amounts to, “Hey, I have expenses too! I can’t AFFORD to give you a raise!” Pointing out that corporate profits are up thanks to spiking prices results in…crickets.
“Mostly, that’s because of the pandemic (inflation due to supply-chain chaos) and Putin’s illegal, undeclared war on Ukraine (inflation due to global panic-buying of oil, wheat and anything remotely connected to Ukraine).”
Apparently, that is an incomplete narrative that has been largely fed to a gullible public and it is one that is illustrative of the quality and thoroughness of the indoctrination that is necessary to maintain the mythology of the dominant economic religion of our time. That is:
1. “You see a very clear reluctance to discuss profit,” Daniela Gabor, a professor of economics and macro-finance at the University of West England in Bristol. “That illustrates that the distributional politics of inflation targeting is: You don’t go for profits; you don’t go for capital.” Because, “The idea that companies have been raising prices in excess of their costs at the expense of consumers and wage earners is likely to anger the general public.”
2. “Similarly, profits rather than labour costs and taxes have accounted for the lion’s share of domestic price pressures in the euro zone since 2021, according to ECB calculations based on Eurostat data.”
3. “ECB board member Fabio Panetta later said workers had borne the brunt of the surge in prices while, on balance, company mark-ups had remained stable, or even increased in some sectors.”
4. “A key missing ingredient is the bargaining strength of the labour movement, which is structurally weakened by the disinflation policies of the 1980s and the ensuing liberalisation of labour markets,” said Mattias Vermeiren, a professor of international political economy at the Ghent Institute for International and European Studies.”
https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/ecb-confronts-cold-reality-companies-are-cashing-inflation-2023-03-02/
5. “Consumers have also been unusually willing to accept higher prices lately. Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Global Wealth Management, said businesses are betting that consumers will go along because they know about supply bottlenecks and higher energy prices. “They are confident that they can convince consumers that it isn’t their fault, and it won’t damage their brand,” Mr. Donovan said.”
https://www.msn.com/en-ca/money/markets/why-is-inflation-so-sticky-it-could-be-corporate-profits/
Ect., the reality is hardly dissimilar in North America, i.e., docile, passive consumers and a disciplined, regulated labor force.
Of course all this will lead Danielle Smith to call for Alberta’s right to acccess tide water, as prescribed by some UN declaration that no one understands. (Save for a Poli-Sci instructor at Mount Royal U, whose claim begs the question … do you become stupider after you get a PoliSci degree?) Or, Smith will go all cowboy and demand the construction of a deep-water port at Hudson’s Bay, not to mention a network of pipelines and a Hyperloop to the said but yet established port. Of course, who’s going to cough up the trillions in dollars needed to build that boondoggle? (Alberta will soon have R-Star on their plate, so they’re tapped out.)
While much of what Smith and her fellow travellers propose sounds like the yammerings of the barflies after way too many shots, it makes for some great entertainment. How about a convoy protest down at the BC ports? I mean isn’t this all about the FreeDUMB to get all those goodies from Commie China?
It astounds me that, when the employers had months and sometimes years to negotiate an agreement with workers, employers still behave in such a way that these kinds of strikes are virtually inevitable. Economy-damaging strikes often result, but employers are quite happy to blame someone else. From what I remember over the years, longshore workers are particularly unwilling to accede to agreements that offer them little to no benefit.
– Businesses are bad.
– Media Parrots
– It’s always a formula, routine, and ritual.
– Unions will become violent
With respect, Siva, I doubt unions will become violent. They might, though, become very uncooperative and, even if they don’t, some of their members might. DJC
Methinks Siva was looking at the striker *(?) wearing the ‘Son’s of Anarchy ‘ shirt, conveniently focused on by the camera operator…..
gaslighting/dog whistle ??
And in the meantime, PP posted a tweet ( which I was surprised how long it took him, i expected less than 24hrs) …in which he has a picture of Omar MoT…holding a pair of sneakers….
And because our Honourable leader of the opposition is so predictable, i went searching.
Sure enough, the picture was from a month ago, in an article that also features his deputy, and it’s about Omar starting a trend of wearing fancy kicks to work.
PP and his media staff really need to give their heads a shake….they except us to accept their dribble, Really???
The Con-servative anti union record speaks for itself, I’m not buying their concerns, except for how much mileage they hope to get out of it for PMJT and Omar bashing. IMHO, PP is on a crusade with him ,a continuation of the whole Mustafa- passport episode.
And I concur, that the longer the employees have been without a contract, the more this puts the onus on the employer, if i heard right, they’ve been without a contract for 7mths , and NOW its a problem?? Maybe, I’m simplifying things, but having worked union jobs, walked the picket lines, i would think that if you’re looking at ” critical infrastructure jobs ” you get the contracts resolved before you run out of time. These negotiations shouldn’t be used for political purposes.
Just saying.
How else would an individual expect a ‘libertarian’ business lobbyist to react? [ “Our government . . . echos (sic) the concerns of various business groups . . . ” ; where, ‘government’ is synonymous with ‘business’ and ‘business’ is synonymous with ‘government’, naturally].
Notwithstanding the free enterprise ‘just so stories’, propaganda , and PR, the reality for workers is one where, for example,
“Changes in unionization are important for a variety of reasons. Unions may influence wage setting directly (Cahuc, Carcillo and Zylberberg 2014) and indirectly by increasing the outside options of non-unionized workers (Beaudry, Green and Sand 2012). They may also affect the hiring practices of non-unionized firms (Taschereau-Dumouchel 2020). Unionized jobs tend to have higher-than-average coverage by registered pension plans (RPPs) (Morissette and Drolet 2001). As a result, changes in unionization may affect the RPP coverage and the preparedness for retirement of various groups of workers. Lastly, unions may negotiate with employers on a certain number of working conditions, such as work from home, a work arrangement that has become increasingly important in Canada and several industrialized countries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic (Mehdi and Morissette 2021).”
https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/pub/36-28-0001/2022011/article/00001-eng.htm
Aside from that reality, the dogma and rhetoric that constantly emanates from the business lobbyist acting as a political clerk ensures that the [Alberta] ‘American Dream’ will continue to be chased:
“The only time that the bottom tenth of the population and the top tenth of the population have come closer together has been during those years, when unions were operating in the largest corporations in this country,” Devault [a professor of labor history at Cornell University’s Industrial and Labor Relations School] says. As unionization declined in the 1970s and 80s, that income gap grew once more. Today, it is at an all-time high since tracking began over 50 years ago, based on Census Bureau data. Research shows that as much as $50 trillion has migrated into the coffers of the top 1% of income earners in the U.S., an upward redistribution of wealth that has squeezed out the middle class.”
The Port of Vancouver ranks as one of the world’s least efficient, yet the unions are looking for higher pay, restrictions on outsourcing and limits to automation?
https://financialpost.com/news/economy/port-of-vancouver-is-among-the-worst-in-the-world-according-to-world-bank-report
The stats suggest the port needs more automation, rendering the first two arguments largely moot
If you look carefully the report talks about the number of ships in demurrage (waiting at anchor) which actually goes to prove that the port is very popular and shippers are knowingly and willingly choosing to ship to/from Vancouver.
The issue is not with worker inefficacy, but with management not working to improve structural inefficiencies, part of which is working with the unions to improve their practices. Instead management choses to try to reduce the number of workers.
These issues have existed for decades at this and most ports.
It should amaze me, but it doesn’t, that the Oilberduh UCP have very short and selective memories. Danielle Smith is the worst, but the others are only different by degree. “Coutts blockade? Artur Pawlowski? Lemme think….”
Of course, the big difference is that the Coutts protestors and so-Reverend Pawlowski were heroes protesting vaccination policies. It said so, right there on the label. They were the former fanboys of Jason Kenney, now of Danielle Smith. So that made everything they did right, moral and just.
BC dock workers, OTOH, are just a bunch of greedy union scuts who don’t care about the common good, amiright? This is the gospel according to Neocons.
And still the nincompoop “economists” argue that workers are the ones driving inflation upward! And the stupid politicians believe them!! How many people [not just ‘labour’, but real people!] have kept up with the current spate of inflation that none of them caused?
These ARE the good old days.
Scary thought….
jagmeet singh was at the ilwu strike on day two. gave a nice speech and everything
Lets start with the The National Post et al, almost media monopoly generally is anti union. So how do you think media coverage of this is going to go?
It seems somewhat generally acknowledged that a big issue here is job security and automation, so I can see the union being quite concerned and motivated. So this may not be something as easily resolved as if the biggest issue was only a difference of a bit on pay. Yes, if this goes on for a while there will be an economic cost, but of course there are other ways to bring goods in to and out from Canada and other ports are no longer so backlogged.
So a big part of the economic cost will be borne by the employer here and that will increase the longer it goes on, whereas any savings from automation will not. I suspect pressure on say grain export disruptions now is not as much as in the fall or early winter and that is probably a good thing for those who don’t want political involvement.
I feel the somewhat knee jerk response from mostly the usual suspects for political involvement so soon is not a sign of strength in this case, it is a sign of weakness.
Typical, and predictable to the point of being boring. I agree with you David, 100%.
The Board at CBC is dominated by Harper appointees. CTV is owned by Ted Rodgers, (A Trump fan-boi) who just bought Shaw that owns Global TV. Post Media that owns most newspapers in Canada, is in turn owned by a US-based Trumpist hedge fund that also owns the National Enquirer. If we get any “real” and unbiased news in Canada, it’s purely coincidental, save for you, and a few other independent online newspapers. God forbid workers should beg for wage increases when employers are turning over record profits during an inflationary period. These profiteers won’t be happy until the working class are reduced to serfs working for root vegetables. Billionaires aren’t greedy, workers are, and unions are all communists, is the false narrative that’s been pushed since the Thatcher/Reagan years.
“quotes from G&M,paywall so next :CFIB ,since they are making noise on MSM, plus flagged from something during the pandemic….and off we go.
from the Tyee : Aug 17/2020**
“No, covid support…..
How PR pros got media to run a misleading ‘survey’ for their business clients. ”
Then a quick wiki search on CFIB , and i can see why DS and the conservatives are “quoting ” them. As soon as I see the word lobbyist, my eyes starts twitching; by the time I finished reading, my neck is strained. I need a break.
**My apologies, I have no idea how to do the links…basically computer illiterate, flying by the seat of my pants…’gmab’, and if the phone is so smart, well never mind….
If anyone has the stomach for it, interesting piece on Brian Higgs….my take—-“Danielle, hold my beer —- unless she’s quietly calling him for advice, yikes.!!!!
