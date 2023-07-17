On Thursday, without fanfare, the Law Society of Alberta posted a notice stating that one “Kelechi Madu, KC engaged in conduct that undermined respect for the administration of justice when he contacted the Edmonton Police Services Chief of Police regarding a traffic ticket he received on March 10, 2021, and that such conduct is deserving of sanction.”

Former Alberta justice minister Tyler Shandro (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

Kelechi Madu, of course, is better known as Kaycee Madu, and he was minister of justice in then-premier Jason Kenney’s United Conservative Party government when he picked up the phone and called Dale McFee. It’s hard to believe that the position he held at the time didn’t have something to do with why Chief McFee took his call.

So by any measure, the Law Society’s quiet notice Thursday is a major news story.

But since the legal profession’s self-regulating body was already investigating allegations of inappropriate conduct by two other former Conservative Alberta justice ministers, the situation went from merely unusual to unprecedented.

And without a word of a lie, all three of the lawyers in question have been honoured with the Kings Council designation!

Independent investigative journalist Charles Rusnell got the scoop about the ministerial trifecta in a story published Friday by The Tyee.

Former Alberta justice minister Jonathan Denis (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

Mr. Madu’s distracted-driving ticket and troublesome phone call were exposed in a CBC story by reporters Elise von Scheel and Janice Johnston on Jan. 17, 2022, more than 10 months after he picked up the phone.

Mr. Rusnell, who left the CBC in December 2021, said word of Mr. Madu’s distracted-driving ticket was received by Ms. von Scheel from a tipster soon after it happened, but for reasons unknown the CBC decided to sit on the story.

The broadcaster only published the story after it learned that Mr. Rusnell and his long-time colleague Jennie Russell, who were by then working independently, had received a call from the tipster and started to work on the story.

When the story finally broke, both Mr. Madu and Chief McFee insisted he didn’t ask to have the $300 distracted-driving ticket pulled but had denied being on the phone while driving his car. Mr. Madu, who is black, also expressed concern he may have been racially profiled by the officer who pulled him over.

“Chief McFee assured me this was most definitely not the case, and I accepted him at his word,” Mr. Madu said in a statement sent to Mr. Rusnell and other reporters at the time.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

“To be abundantly clear, at no point did I request that the ticket be rescinded,” Mr. Madu’s statement said. “I would never do that. However, in that particular call, I regret raising the issue at all with the Chief McFee.” He concluded by saying he paid the ticket promptly, and had the utmost respect for the police.

Nevertheless, for months before the story became public, the minister’s misadventure was well known and frequently gossiped and chuckled about within the Kenney Government.

Soon after the matter became public, Mr. Kenney moved Mr. Madu out of the justice portfolio and asked retired Court of (then) Queen’s Bench Justice Adèle Kent to look into the affair.

She concluded that Mr. Madu had indeed tried to interfere with the administration of justice, but that he hadn’t succeeded, although there was nevertheless a “reasonable perception” he had been successful. “The minister of justice cannot phone the chief of police to discuss his traffic ticket,” she said in her report, stating what should have been obvious.

So when the Law Society began to receive calls from members of the public and the legal profession demanding an investigation, it would have been pretty difficult for it to conclude there was nothing worth investigating. After all, a former superior court judge was on record saying there was.

Investigative journalist Charles Rusnell (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

Nevertheless, the society obviously didn’t hurry to launch a hearing, even after the May 29 election.

Before the election, the consequences for Mr. Madu were not particularly severe.

After Ms. Kent’s report was published, Mr. Kenney moved Mr. Madu to the labour portfolio. And when Danielle Smith became premier, she named him minister of skilled trades and professions – and deputy premier.

Only in the May 29 election this year did voters in his Edmonton-South West riding have the opportunity to weigh in. They sent him packing, overwhelmingly electing the NDP’s Nathan Ip.

As for the other two former justice ministers, they are Tyler Shandro, KC, who took over from Mr. Madu in premier Kenney’s February 2021 mini-shuffle, and Jonathan Dennis, KC, named to the portfolio in 2012 by Progressive Conservative premier Alison Redford.

Final arguments in Mr. Shandro’s Law Society hearing into aspects of his behaviour when he was minister of health are scheduled to be heard on Sept. 5.

He too was sent into political retirement on May 29 by the voters in his Calgary-Acadia riding, defeated by New Democrat candidate Diana Batten by a mere 25 votes.

As for Mr. Denis, who also represented the Calgary-Acadia riding, his political career ended in 2015, when he was defeated by the NDP’s Brandy Payne.

PC premier Jim Prentice had relieved him of his cabinet duties before the 2015 election.

A date for Mr. Denis’s Law Society hearing has not yet been set.