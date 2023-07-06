It was almost two weeks after the trucks rolled into Ottawa and blockaded the Canada-U.S. border at Coutts, Alta., before the leaders of the Conservative Party of Canada began to admit there might be a wee problem with the convoyers’ illegal activities.
It took less than 24 hours for almost the entire Canadian Conservative ecosystem to start screeching that the legal strike by longshore workers in Vancouver and other B.C. ports must be crushed and crushed immediately lest the entire country be left in smoking ruins.
What’s with this, anyway?
According to Candice Bergen, who would become interim Conservative leader four days after the occupation of downtown Ottawa began, the convoyers were a bunch of fine fellows, “passionate, patriotic, and peaceful.” (We know now that just before she took over as leader, she’d been privately urging her predecessor Erin O’Toole not to ask the insurrection-minded truckers to go home. “We need to turn this into the PM’s problem.”)
Up to then, Conservative MPs including Ms. Bergen, former leader Andrew Scheer, Garnett Genuis, Michael Cooper, Martin Shields, Warren Steinley, Jeremy Patzer, Leslyn Lewis, Damien Kurek, and Pierre Poilievre, who is now the party’s leader, publicly expressed their support for the blockaders. Messrs. Cooper and Poilievre were videotaped serving coffee and doughnuts to the insurrectionists in Ottawa.
Some United Conservative Party MLAs trooped down to the border at Coutts to support the highway blockade there.
By contrast, there have been no confirmed sightings of MPs or MLAs of any party walking the picket line with the striking members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada.
Finally, on Feb. 10, 2022, Ms. Bergen began to mildly express some doubts. “The time has come for you to take down the barricades, stop the disruptive action and come together,” she peeped at the protesters, some of whom she’d dined with earlier. “You protested because you love your country and you want your freedoms back. That message has been heard.”
Feb. 10 was a significant date, by the way. It was the day after more convoy protesters closed the Ambassador Bridge at Windsor, closing truck traffic and blocking the shipment of auto parts there between Ontario and Michigan. That prompted Ontario’s Conservative premier, Doug Ford, to change his tune about the insurrection.
I was reminded of Ms. Bergen’s timid rebuke last night when I re-read Calgary Herald columnist Don Braid’s column about the convoy that was published the same day. “The protesters should listen to their pal Candice Bergen and clear out before they do lasting harm to Canada,” Mr. Braid concluded gingerly.
In a fire-breathing column about the B.C. strike on July 4, however, Mr. Braid insisted that “the message is universal. This is big economic trouble for Alberta and the country.” If there’s no immediate settlement, he proclaimed, “Ottawa needs to stop it cold.”
By now, less than a week after the strike began, essentially every right-wing and business voice in Canada has piped up to warn about allegedly devastating consequences of the strike and demand its immediate end.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has called for it to end. Her transport minister, Devin Deeshen, has explicitly demanded federal back-to-work legislation.
In other words, reaction to the strike is unfolding exactly as predicted in this space on July 4.
Has Jennifer Johnson’s rehabilitation already begun?
Speaking of predictions, it sure didn’t take long for Premier Smith and Jennifer Johnson, the “Independent” MLA for Lacombe-Ponoka to appear happily together on stage at a rural rodeo.
Ms. Johnson, of course, was the United Conservative Party candidate waylaid by an unauthorized audio recording that surfaced during the May election campaign of her comparing trans children in school to poop in cookie dough. “It’s that little bit of poop that wrecks it,” she proclaimed.
Embarrassed by that ugly revelation, which came too late to remove the candidate from the ballot, Ms. Smith vowed that if elected Ms. Johnson wouldn’t be allowed to sit with the UCP caucus. Cynics predicted she would be rehabilitated soon enough.
The good people of the riding, in their wisdom, elected her regardless.
A picture of the pair cheerfully applauding at the Ponoka Rodeo was posted to the government’s Alberta Newsroom Flickr account on June 30. Another shot shows Ms. Johnson waving to the crowd with Ms. Smith smiling and applauding in the background.
The captions on the photo don’t mention Ms. Johnson by name, although in one photo her name tag can be easily read.
I would suggest there is a pretty obvious message in this presentation: Ms. Smith would like Lacombe-Ponoka voters to know their choice is OK with her. But she would prefer the rest of us didn’t notice.
As predicted, the rehabilitation of the poop-cookie MLA is proceeding apace.
Legal strike vs. illegal blockade: isn’t our premier the one who broke the Conflicts Interest Act? It’s hardly a surprise that a law-breaker would sneer at law-abiders. There are no consequences for the elite who break laws. Laws are for ordinary folks. The peasants should be punished for the audacity of thinking that they deserve raises after inflation eroding their real wages for years. Those high corporate profits that they helped to create are rightly the property of corporations, and Cons would like to see things stay the way they are. Down with uppity workers! Up with entitled elites! See how it works?
While Ms Johnson may not be in caucus, nothing stops her from voting in support of every UCP bill. This will earn her many brownie points and, I bet, a return to the open arms of Ms Smith by Christmas.
The conservatives depend on the exceedingly short political memory of the general public. They depend on it so their hypocrisy goes unseen and unchallenged. Thank you for reminding us all of their ongoing lack of ethics and integrity.
The Ottawa convey didn’t stop anyone from working. And, they want what strikers want, they aren’t there because they rights to free assembly and to work are being infringed upon by Ottawa politics. Kinda humourous you would compare the two. Also, I don’t see the story on the cbc trying to shade the election in favour of the ndp with fake news? Don’t you think you should cover that?
Mr. Larson: You might have a complaint if I were a corporate news organization (with a paywall, perhaps) not a one-man opinion blog. I am not particularly interested in covering exactly the same story as everyone else, especially when it carries a strong whiff of bullshit. I have also found that if I publish two stories in a day, average readership per post goes down, not up, so the business case for trying to cover everything is not a good one. In addition, I have a day job and I’m doing this as a hobby, and in case you missed it, there are only so many hours in a day … 24 if I recall correctly. You’ll be comforted to know that I’ve been asking around as to what the backstory to the CBC retraction is. In the unlikely event I find anything new or interesting, you’ll be sure to read it here. In the meantime, though, my theory is that that CBC’s sources were discovered and recanted under torture. Feel free to make a substantial donation so that I can hire a reporter. DJC
I do feel the Post media gang is an out of touch echo chamber for angry conservatives, increasingly irrelevant and financially struggling. If people beyond this echo chamber actually listened to them, Scheer would have been PM long time ago, Calgary and Edmonton would have had different mayors in the last two elections. Whatever they are trying to sell, including papers, people are increasingly not buying or tuning out.
Maybe if their latest desperate merger proposal does not go through, they can get the fairly flush Conservative party to bail them out. After all, they are already pretty much the party paper.
This actually would have been a good time for serious analysis in the media of what freedom and job security really means. A lot of the sympathetic convoy media coverage focused on peoples ability to earn a livelihood and the freedom to protest if that was threatened or impeded. This strike is pretty much about these same things, except it does not involve also wanting to flout public health regulations, disrupting traffic or occupying places with weapons and threats of violence.
However, in the simplistic post media world, unions are generally bad, so I doubt we should expect any serious analysis from them on this. They have also already laid off most of their more thoughtful staff, the ones that do not toe the party line.
