It was almost two weeks after the trucks rolled into Ottawa and blockaded the Canada-U.S. border at Coutts, Alta., before the leaders of the Conservative Party of Canada began to admit there might be a wee problem with the convoyers’ illegal activities.

Candice Bergen, then the interim leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, joined Ottawa Occupation participants for pizza in Ottawa during the blockade; she said “there are good people on both sides” of the occupation (Photo: Twitter/Justin Ling).

It took less than 24 hours for almost the entire Canadian Conservative ecosystem to start screeching that the legal strike by longshore workers in Vancouver and other B.C. ports must be crushed and crushed immediately lest the entire country be left in smoking ruins.

What’s with this, anyway?

According to Candice Bergen, who would become interim Conservative leader four days after the occupation of downtown Ottawa began, the convoyers were a bunch of fine fellows, “passionate, patriotic, and peaceful.” (We know now that just before she took over as leader, she’d been privately urging her predecessor Erin O’Toole not to ask the insurrection-minded truckers to go home. “We need to turn this into the PM’s problem.”)

Up to then, Conservative MPs including Ms. Bergen, former leader Andrew Scheer, Garnett Genuis, Michael Cooper, Martin Shields, Warren Steinley, Jeremy Patzer, Leslyn Lewis, Damien Kurek, and Pierre Poilievre, who is now the party’s leader, publicly expressed their support for the blockaders. Messrs. Cooper and Poilievre were videotaped serving coffee and doughnuts to the insurrectionists in Ottawa.

Some United Conservative Party MLAs trooped down to the border at Coutts to support the highway blockade there.

Pierre Poilievre, now the federal Conservative leader, delivers doughnuts to some of Ottawa’s occupiers in 2022 (Photo: Twitter/Greg Carabine).

By contrast, there have been no confirmed sightings of MPs or MLAs of any party walking the picket line with the striking members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada.

Finally, on Feb. 10, 2022, Ms. Bergen began to mildly express some doubts. “The time has come for you to take down the barricades, stop the disruptive action and come together,” she peeped at the protesters, some of whom she’d dined with earlier. “You protested because you love your country and you want your freedoms back. That message has been heard.”

Feb. 10 was a significant date, by the way. It was the day after more convoy protesters closed the Ambassador Bridge at Windsor, closing truck traffic and blocking the shipment of auto parts there between Ontario and Michigan. That prompted Ontario’s Conservative premier, Doug Ford, to change his tune about the insurrection.

I was reminded of Ms. Bergen’s timid rebuke last night when I re-read Calgary Herald columnist Don Braid’s column about the convoy that was published the same day. “The protesters should listen to their pal Candice Bergen and clear out before they do lasting harm to Canada,” Mr. Braid concluded gingerly.

St. Albert-Edmonton MP Michael Cooper (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

In a fire-breathing column about the B.C. strike on July 4, however, Mr. Braid insisted that “the message is universal. This is big economic trouble for Alberta and the country.” If there’s no immediate settlement, he proclaimed, “Ottawa needs to stop it cold.”

By now, less than a week after the strike began, essentially every right-wing and business voice in Canada has piped up to warn about allegedly devastating consequences of the strike and demand its immediate end.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has called for it to end. Her transport minister, Devin Deeshen, has explicitly demanded federal back-to-work legislation.

In other words, reaction to the strike is unfolding exactly as predicted in this space on July 4.

Has Jennifer Johnson’s rehabilitation already begun?

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Lacombe-Ponoka Independent MLA Jennifer Johnson on stage together June 30 at the Ponoka Rodeo (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

Speaking of predictions, it sure didn’t take long for Premier Smith and Jennifer Johnson, the “Independent” MLA for Lacombe-Ponoka to appear happily together on stage at a rural rodeo.

Ms. Johnson salutes the crowd while Ms. Smith applauds (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

Ms. Johnson, of course, was the United Conservative Party candidate waylaid by an unauthorized audio recording that surfaced during the May election campaign of her comparing trans children in school to poop in cookie dough. “It’s that little bit of poop that wrecks it,” she proclaimed.

Embarrassed by that ugly revelation, which came too late to remove the candidate from the ballot, Ms. Smith vowed that if elected Ms. Johnson wouldn’t be allowed to sit with the UCP caucus. Cynics predicted she would be rehabilitated soon enough.

The good people of the riding, in their wisdom, elected her regardless.

A picture of the pair cheerfully applauding at the Ponoka Rodeo was posted to the government’s Alberta Newsroom Flickr account on June 30. Another shot shows Ms. Johnson waving to the crowd with Ms. Smith smiling and applauding in the background.

The captions on the photo don’t mention Ms. Johnson by name, although in one photo her name tag can be easily read.

I would suggest there is a pretty obvious message in this presentation: Ms. Smith would like Lacombe-Ponoka voters to know their choice is OK with her. But she would prefer the rest of us didn’t notice.

As predicted, the rehabilitation of the poop-cookie MLA is proceeding apace.