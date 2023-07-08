Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith had a five-minute-and-10-second televised conversation of remarkable vapidity in Calgary yesterday.

Why is this man smiling (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

Notwithstanding the frenzied spinning of some local newshounds, what little news there was at the Calgary Stampede photo-op needs to be prised out from between the lines.

Ms. Smith grandstanded a little about how Ottawa’s climate goals will be impossible for Alberta to meet. “We would like to establish a working group so that we could talk about how we might be able to achieve a net zero power grid, but I’ve indicated to the prime minister that that is not possible by 2035, which is the federal target,” she said piously.

Translation: It’s possible, but we won’t do it.

The prime minister was a sport and pretended good-naturedly he thinks they can reach some sort of compromise that everyone can say will help save the planet.

“You’ve highlighted one of the one of the great achievements that we’re looking towards, which is this working group, where we will be able to sit down and really look at what our experts are saying, what your experts are saying, figure out the common ground, figure out the path forward that’s going to make sure we’re responding to the energy needs of a growing economy around the world, while at the same time making sure we get to that net zero by 2050 that we all agree on,” Mr. Trudeau responded with equal cheer.

Prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau in a nice Calgary suit with his wife Margaret during the Calgary Stampede in 1971 (Photo: Graham Bezant, Toronto Star/Digital Archive Ontario).

Translation: I’m not optimistic, but if you think you can use your Sovereignty Act to stop us, we’ll see you in court!

Mr. Trudeau subtly one-upped the premier, telling the camera that “I want to start by of course recognizing thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes across Alberta.” If Ms. Smith noticed that he’d reminded anyone listening that she’d forgotten about her own voters’ troubles, caused by fire and flood, she sensibly didn’t acknowledge it.

Ms. Smith pleasantly noted that her officials had given Mr. Trudeau a note “to take away on our request that the Parliament be recalled so that we can put an end to the port strike in in B.C., which is causing extreme hardship to our producers and our exporters here.”

Translation: What the hell! It’s an opportunity to own the Libs!

Mr. Trudeau responded with equal good cheer that in their upcoming private meeting, “of course we’ll be talking briefly about the B.C. strike as well. I know how impactful it is on producers across the Prairies, including here in Alberta.”

“We believe fundamentally that the best deals are always found at the bargaining table and we will keep putting a lot of pressure on all parties to find that solution that I know is out there,” he continued, though.

Translation: We won’t legislate till the pips squeak if it means losing union support.

It’s unlikely the working group will be the big deal the local Calgary press made it out to be – or even that there will be much working.

Indeed, the subsequent private meeting, by the sound of it, was less smiley and not very productive.

As for Postmedia columnist Don Braid’s mythologizing about how Mr. Trudeau was the foil who made the May 29 Alberta election victory possible for Ms. Smith, that wasn’t quite the way it unfolded.

The real reasons: Conservatives hold a huge structural advantage in Alberta and so an NDP election was always unlikely. The deal was sealed when Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley’s campaign team ran a lacklustre campaign that focused on Ms. Smith’s obvious flaws, which everyone was aware of, but never tried to give habitual Conservative voters a good reason to vote NDP.

Mr. Braid also remembered fondly how in 1971 the prime minister’s PM father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, wore “a nice Ottawa suit” in the Stampede Parade (he didn’t, he wore a nice Calgary-style Western suit he wouldn’t have been caught dead in in Ottawa) and “gave an Alberta crowd the middle finger from a train window” (it was in Salmon Arm, and the crowd, like the town, was British Columbian).

But for some reason he didn’t mention the most likely reason why Mr. Trudeau was also smiling politely at Premier Smith for most of the five minutes they spent in public yesterday.

To wit: Because what she and her government get up to in the weeks and months ahead are almost certainly the key to how Mr. Trudeau and his Liberals will win the next federal election!