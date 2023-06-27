Irfan Sabir, the NDP Opposition’s justice critic, wasn’t wrong when he complained on Saturday that Danielle Smith shouldn’t be able to rattle off a meaningless apology in the Legislature and then just sashay away from any consequences for breaking the law.
“Today Danielle Smith claimed that her apology to the Legislature closed the book on her unethical and illegal actions,” Mr. Sabir said Saturday in response to fairly predictable remarks Premier Smith made earlier that day on the radio program CORUS Entertainment provides for her.
Well, guess what? She almost certainly can!
Asked by the show’s obsequious host about the NDP’s calls for a criminal investigation by the RCMP of the premier’s ethics breach, which was identified by Ethics Commissioner Marguerite Trussler in her May 18 report on Ms. Smith’s meeting with extremist preacher Artur Pawlowski and her subsequent conversations with former justice minister Tyler Shandro, the premier glibly shot back:
“Well, look, it came up during the election, and people made their decision in the election. We got a majority government. I’ve taken responsibility, and we’re going to move on from that.”
There’s more, but it’s not really significant. Readers can listen to the show for themselves if they wish.
The point is that Mr. Sabir was correct when he said, “Danielle Smith broke the law and interfered in the justice system.” Moreover, he was backed up on that point by Ms. Trussler’s report.
But he was only theoretically right when he went on to say, “she’s not above the law.”
This is Alberta, and I’m afraid that doesn’t mean, in Mr. Sabir’s words, that the premier “can’t just apologise and walk away from the consequences for her actions.”
She just did, and it’s going to work.
The response of most Albertans, including a significant number who would have preferred to see the NDP elected on May 29, is going to be a bored shrug.
There are a couple of reasons for this: First, as the premier rightly implied, voters do not view this as a serious matter – or at least not enough of them to prevent Ms. Smith from winning a majority government.
The public had much the same reaction when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was accused in 2019 of doing much the same thing in the SNC/Lavalin case. It’s mildly ironic, but not much more, that the same Conservative supporters who are now shrugging off Ms. Smith’s ethical failings were screaming bloody murder then.
Performative foot stomping by Conservatives then had no effect, and performative foot stomping by the Alberta NDP now won’t either.
That’s not a good thing, but as anyone who has observed Alberta politics for long understands, Conservatives act as if they are entitled in this province for good reason – they are.
The concept of the rule of law in Alberta is subject to certain caveats – and that won’t change matter how loud and long Mr. Sabir shouts about this.
Mr. Sabir is a smart lawyer, and it seems likely he understands this perfectly well. The NDP under Rachel Notley has obviously decided that notwithstanding their lack of victory in May 29, this is a worthwhile strategy for the NDP to pursue with an ethically challenged government.
In other words, they are continuing with exactly the same strategy in Opposition that failed to win the election campaign for them.
OK, I get it. It’s outrageous to see people like Ms. Smith waltz back into office. But it should now be obvious that basing an Opposition strategy on pointing out her obvious faults isn’t going to do much good.
So maybe the NDP should take the premier’s advice on this one and move on from attacking her character – which everyone, including those Albertans who vote for her, knows is deeply flawed – and start offering an alternative platform to the terrible polices that the UCP is going to start implementing soon.
Just for starters, how about being brave and advancing some policies that would be popular with voters – like government auto insurance or setting up a provincial telecommunications Crown corporation to help put an end to price gouging by the UCP’s corporate pals?
Because pursuing the same strategy as in the last election campaign isn’t likely to produce a different result. And you all know what they say about that.
I watched a video about America’s crumbling “democracy” that made an interesting point and got me thinking about Canadian Conservatives (the Federal Conservatives have devolved into basically a more articulate version of Albertan Conservatives). No democratic society in history has ever transitioned between racial majorities. Ever. America’s political woes being caused by an ever-shrinking group of scared white supremacists trying to protect their rut using a bunch of deliberately antidemocratic institutions (electoral collect, SCOTUS, filibusters, gerrymandering, etc etc etc) has a lot of explanatory power IMO.
Perhaps Canada’s white supremacists are watching with alarm, seeing their future. The politicians they’ve voted for have, shall we say, economically disincentivized non-rich people born in Canada from having kids, and most white people aren’t rich. As the boomers age our health care costs are going to skyrocket, and there are going to be fewer workers to pick up the slack. Also those workers are going to make a lot less money for the same work than the boomers did, because of, once again, Conservative policies. The economy is going to be kept going by immigration. There aren’t going to be “enough” white people who want to come to Canada to fill that demand. Good golly gosh, what if in twenty years you’re a minority in “your” own country?
I think it’s fair to say most people in Canada who find Tucker Carlson persuasive vote Conservative. I think it’s also fair to say that they are over-represented in rural constituencies in Alberta and Manitoba.
If this is the case, than reasoned arguments aren’t going to make any difference. Whatever contemporary Conservatives are willing to say in public is going to be BS, because it is just camouflage for their real concern – the looming spectre of a country with actual (as opposed to performative) racial equality. Lazy white people have a lot to lose if the deck is no longer stacked in their favour. Lazy people tend to remain ignorant and mediocre – learning things and gaining skills takes work. If being white no longer compensates for being lazy, they’re going to be in a bad spot. Keep in mind that white people willing to put in an honest day’s work have no reason for concern. I’m not throwing shade at white people in general, just positing that the root of a lot of contemporary white racism is lazy people scared of experiencing consequences for a lifetime of sloth, ignorance and mediocrity.
If this is the case, any effort put into engaging with Conservative arguments is completely wasted, because none of their arguments are being made in good faith. Maybe the best tactic is to try to run out the clock? Focus on what matters most (climate change, preventing blatant atrocities, etc) and try to stall and contain their more outrageous policies. Every day that passes more of their supporters are dying and more non-white people are coming to the country. Over a long enough timeline, the white supremacists lose, defeated by their own policies.
For anyone who is interested: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=It5eSZyOZAk
It’s an interesting perspective, but worth pointing out 2 examples from the island of Ireland – while not racial transition, involved transition between sectarian and ethnonationalist majorities. The first, following the civil war of 1922-23, which saw parties comprised of the opposing sides sitting together in a democratic government within a decade. One hundred years later, those same parties governed together as a coalition. Northern Ireland has also just witnessed a monumental shift, beyond the consociational arrangements built into the Good Friday Agreement, in which Sinn Féin now represents the largest party in the regional assembly and across local councils – unthinkable in a state *designed* to ensure a permanent protestant/unionist majority. While currently at a standstill over Brexit, the democratic government remains in force.
So kinda like the federal Liberal’s game plan?! – actions and …
performative “consideration” (but then rejection) of UBI and other more obviously socialist policies.
Appeases the more radical lefties; convinces the center of the NDP’s “moderation”; and distracts the right into an unelectable frothing.
It seems the NDP are like a gang of snooty schoolyard snitches who go running to the teacher to report any minor infraction committed by their fellow classmates. A change of pace would be refreshing.
Speaking of the NDP did you see that recent piece in The Breach? Seems the current day NDP is run by a clique of corporate lobbyists who shuffle back and forth between their day jobs to run various election campaigns. Rachel Notley’s recent campaign team was stacked with party insiders who have a long list of corporate clients like the Bank of Montreal, Airbnb, CN and a U.S. coal company. Yes that’s right. It’s part of a grand strategy where the NDP replaces the Liberal Party and realigning Canadian politics. If it seems the NDP no longer wants to rock the boat and uninspiring election campaigns it’s because they really don’t want to rock the boat.
Judge for yourself.
https://breachmedia.ca/ndp-lobbyists/
Maybe someone from the NDP brain trust will read what you are suggesting and cease their pearl clutching and offer up alternative policies. However, I am not optimistic.
The NDP seem to excel at telling us things we already know, such as “Danielle Smith bad.” As a consequence, Albertans are constantly underwhelmed by the NDP. They need to leave the bulk of that work to a third party group, like a democracy watchdog. That way the NDP can instead spend time on telling us things we don’t know, such as what they would offer us if they were given the keys to government. If they carry on with their current strategy they will be a perpetual opposition.
If you ask an NDP insider, they will tell you they do spend time putting forward propositional messages, such as the Alberta’s Future campaign. However, this too frequently takes a back seat to their oppositional messaging.
Rachel Notley should say things like “You don’t need me to tell you that the UCP’s policy on X will hurt Albertans because of Y. An NDP government would solve this problem by implementing strategy Z.”
Notley only needs to land a glancing blow to underscore the dangers of the UCP, rather than beating us over the head with it. Then move on to the aspirational message and look like a premier rather than a complainer.
It’s rural Alberta that seems to have no problem electing a corrupt government!
“…some policies that would be popular with voters – like government auto insurance…”
Government auto insurance is anathema to conservative governments. That said, the conservative government in Saskatchewan has had years to get rid of their government auto insurance and they haven’t done it, likely because they know what the political consequences would be.
Bob: Exactly. Same story in B.C., even though the Conservative government there called itself Liberal. But they call themselves the BCUPs, so go figure. The fact Conservatives would hate it but it would still appeal to voters is what it would would make it a great policy for a social democratic party. The fact the Alberta NDP won’t consider it is part of why I believe they are a progressive conservative party. DJC
Meanwhile, the preacher at the centre of all this was found guilty of mischief and breach of conditions. He was found guilty of breaking the CIDA too, but that was set aside. The show must go on! He’s on tour at the moment, with a scheduled appearance in Victoria tonight. Is remorse un-Canadian? Any word on his sentencing hearing?
I listened to the episode of the Breakdown featuring Collin May and it sounds like the NDP aren’t much more ethical than the UCP.
Rick: I’m going to allow this comment, but it’s on the edge of irrelevance without an explanation of what this supposedly unethical behaviour by the NDP is or was. DJC
UCP-TBA supporters will vote for a criminal if they think their “enemies” will be punished.
The majority of Albertans are selfish and myopic. They refuse to grow up. They revel in their ignorance.
I know full well what the issues are here. Newspaper columnists, and others in the media were kissing the butt of Danielle Smith. They didn’t look at the UCP’s poor track record of governance, and vilified Rachel Notley and the NDP, who had to contend with faltering oil prices and the worst kinds of pricey shenanigans, and harmful austerity measures done by the Alberta PCs, who turned the good things Peter Lougheed did for us into a horrific mess. Now we have four more years of the UCP who will do even more pricey shenanigans, that cost us billions of dollars, further cheat us out of our oil and tax wealth, destroy public healthcare and public education, so it ends up being privatized, increase our utility and insurance costs further, make the less fortunate and seniors struggle further, and not care about the environment. None of this makes sense.
If there were any other game in town, I would assuredly give up on my financial and voting support for the NDP. As the recipient of almost daily email party appeals for donations, I am becoming thoroughly exasperated with what purports to be “strategy” in the minds of the party’s leaders. The emails promise to hold back all of the “awful” things that Danielle the Demented and her coterie of mindless cabinet minions will do, without saying how the NDP will do it. With the zeal of a tel-evangelist they promise that I will be saved if only I give more and more. Communications and administrative efficiency are a complete void in the party. My repeated emails to the party and my MLA are ignored, even when I ask how to increase my current monthly donation. A request to my MLA, Christina Gray, for constituency association contact information, an easy one you might think, still has no response. Messages to the Contact email on the NDP website are not answered, presumably because the mailbox is not monitored. To someone knocking on their door, it looks like the party is under the leadership of the Three Stooges. A total shame because the candidates and volunteers that I met during the election were giving it their all in terms of energy, support and enthusiasm. Too bad the party leaders and administration are so deficient. I have read that the central body of the NDP (and also the NDP govt. during the past glory days) is overrun with fossil fuel lobbyists as advisors. If so, they are clearly the B team based on performance. Looks like the UCP cornered the A team.
Despite what Smith said, she didn’t really take responsibility for this. However while the substance of her non apology apology was weak, she got the tone right or close enough. All those years of being on radio and working in communications have paid off. Whether they should or not, most people are not going to care to delve into the details here and this is just going to become inside baseball or debating points. The sort of things everyone except the most avid political followers tune out, especially after an election.
As the Federal Liberals wisely from years of governing know there is a Lucy and Charlie Brown football situation here. The Alberta conservative sort of dynasty has also sort of figured this out. If a leader becomes too unpopular and the opposition’s attacks are successful, then just replace them with another before the next election.
So yes, the NDP beat Kenney over the last few years, but that all didn’t matter because he was gone before the election. They almost beat Smith too, but almost doesn’t count and if they continue to focus on her, even if they are successful later, you can bet the UCP will conveniently find a different leader some time before the next election.
It is not one individual or leader. Until the opposition realizes it is a pattern of behavior by a party in power they need to successfully focus on they will not be successful. This is why, in the end, the Alberta PC’s were defeated. The accusations of corruption, arrogance and entitlement stuck to the party as a whole, not just one leader. Who successfully led these particular attacks against the Alberta PC’s? Smith. She does have many shortcomings, but she sure does know more about communications strategies than her political opponents.
Hi DJC,
I agree that many in Alberta do not understand that Danielle Smith’s flouting of conventional ethics or the law is important. Anecdotally, I would say that these Albertans think that, as long as what Smith does aligns with their personal preferences, it is fine because the law isn’t appropriate, so they and their elected representatives don’t need to follow it. They see it as situational rather than being guided by democratic principles. If, say, the NDP acted in the same way but the NDP’s views were contrary to their own, they would be outraged.
Although I am progressive in many areas, I would never want a requirement to enroll in government-provided auto insurance. For-profit auto insurance has problems, but government auto insurance is, it seems to me, worse.
Required enrollment in provincial auto insurance also leaves it open to a B C-style situation where the Christie Clark government required ICBC to pay “excess optional capital” to the provincial government. These were, in effect, phantom “profits” which left ICBC with financial problems. This loss of its ability to operate more independently almost certainly prevented ICBC from lowering auto insurance premiums when this would have been appropriate.
