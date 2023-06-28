In a better world, the conveniently timed post-election release of statistics showing Alberta had the deadliest month on record in April for fatal drug poisonings would have discredited the “Alberta Model” for treating addiction.
Tragically, that is unlikely to happen.
Alberta’s United Conservative Party is addicted to inflicting ideological solutions on real world problems, so the probability is high no one in Premier Danielle Smith’s government will be tempted to reassess an approach that is clearly shaping up as a deadly failure.
Statistics released by Alberta’s Substance Use Surveillance System on Monday showed that 179 human beings died from drug overdoses in Alberta in April.
Media reported that the rate of deaths from drug poisonings was more than 46 per cent the number of people who died of the same cause in April 2022 and brought the total number of deaths so far this year to 613. This is dramatically higher than the rate of overdose deaths before the pandemic – 51 in April 2019.
It was certainly no coincidence that Premier Smith waited until after the May 29 provincial election to report the bad news. “It is utterly unconscionable that she was lying about her success while six Albertans were dying every single day,” Edmonton-Riverview MLA Lori Sigurdson said in an NDP news release Monday.
But whatever the statistics say, it is all but guaranteed the UCP will double down on its focus on drug abstinence, coerced treatment, and blaming the victims of drug addiction, and continue to oppose harm-reduction measures, based on sometimes spurious and usually ideological grounds.
Many more Albertans are likely to die as a result.
This is not to say that other jurisdictions that have taken a different approach to Alberta’s unforgiving application of social conservative ideology to a generational tragedy do not have high death rates from opioid street drugs as well.
The toll continues to be high in British Columbia, where the provincial government has worked with Ottawa to decriminalize small amounts of drugs and has a much more open attitude toward safe consumption clinics than Alberta. However, in May there were signs B.C.’s strategy was working to reduce deaths, with a 16 per cent decrease from May 2022 and a 19-per-cent decrease from the previous month.
Factors cited by the province’s chief coroner, CTV reported, included safe consumption clinics, overdose prevention sites, and safer supply in some communities.
But there is no question the opioid catastrophe plaguing every jurisdiction in North American is not going to go away anywhere soon.
It should be obvious, though, that Alberta’s ideologically driven refusal to countenance safe consumption efforts, decriminalization, safe supply and other harm-mitigation measures is bound to have tragic consequences.
The Smith Government’s punitive, War-on-Drugs approach – proven ineffective for nearly half a century – is deeply entrenched in the United Conservative Party’s political DNA.
Consider the “joint statement” issued Monday by Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis and Mental Health and Addiction Minister Dan Williams, supposedly to coincide with the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking but more likely intended as a rhetorical antidote to the bad news contained in the latest drug-death statistics.
“The criminal actions of drug traffickers are abhorrent and will not be tolerated by Alberta’s government,” blustered Mr. Ellis, a former Calgary cop, in the press release. “We must have zero tolerance for the manufacturing, trafficking and dealing of these deadly and dangerous drugs.”
This belligerent and futile boilerplate could have come right out of the mouth of Richard Nixon, the American President who declared War on Drugs in 1971. We all know how that worked out.
While much of the rest of the world edges toward the promising Portugal Model, Alberta is stuck in the 1970s with decades of failure and tragedy ahead. This is not reassuring.
But the ideology of abstinence appeals to segments of the UCP’s social conservative base, even as many of the working people the party purports to champion succumb to the deadly allure of opioids, legal and illegal.
As for Mr. Williams – apparently appointed to a health-related portfolio on the strength of his history of anti-abortion activism and best known for swilling illicit beer in the Chamber of the Alberta Legislature – he promised Albertans “the opportunity to pursue recovery,” but not necessarily the opportunity to survive long enough to take advantage of it.
In the end, this is just more evidence of the Smith government doubling down on the abstinence and recovery model that may not work, but delivers big money for the UCP’s friends and family in the recovery business.
Naturally, it also appeals to the far right’s fondness for violent rhetoric, coercive responses, and simplistic solutions that privilege property and profit over humanity.
Notley names NDP critics, government leaders
With a 38-member caucus, Alberta’s enlarged NDP Opposition certainly has the resources to torment the UCP’s supersized cabinet.
Whether the NDP MLAs will torment the government effectively remains to be seen. That will need to mean more of what Opposition Leader Rachel Notley called “putting forward our own ideas” and less of “holding Premier Danielle Smith to account for breaking the law and threatening Alberta’s democracy.”
Leastways, it will if Ms. Notley is serious about “putting ourselves in a position to form the next provincial government.”
Ms. Notley announced the NDP’s critics and caucus leaders yesterday, and there’s literally something for everyone. Click here to see who has been assigned to what.
A few words on that Postmedia-Torstar merger scheme
Today’s news that Postmedia, Canada’s original zombie newspaper chain, and the once-great Toronto Star have hatched a plot to combine their moribund and money-losing assets into an even bigger disaster may be appalling, but it’s no shock.
Having essentially one newspaper chain – and one owned by foreign vulture capitalists at that – would be, in the words of the utterly ignored 1981 Royal Commission on Newspapers, “entirely unacceptable for a democratic society.”
I have said plenty in the past about U.S.-owned Postmedia’s role in the destruction of Canadian journalism and the incomprehensible and ironic wastefulness of keeping these failing organs on life support with taxpayer dollars so they can churn out more far-right propaganda about the benefits of the market.
Tonight, I will only say this: Every time Postmedia announces a plan to buy more newspapers, it promises to keep them independent and alive, and each time it breaks its promise and closes many and amalgamates others. Its multitude of laughably bad websites all publish the same drivel with little local content.
When the Star’s and Postmedia’s bosses said yesterday they need to join forces to fend off an “existential threat,” readers can be assured that the result will be more closed newspapers, more lousy near-identical websites, and more laid-off journalists.
If the Competition Bureau allows this merger, it too should be face an existential threat as a purposeless waste of money.
RE: Postmedia-Torstar merger.
Sad day. I suppose Chantal Hebert will have to start her own blog soon.
This is a great example of how newspapers and TV have become privately owned propaganda empires for the super rich. Anyone clutching their pearls about young people not consuming news from the approved sources should give their heads a shake.
Problem is that when we go online for news, youtube/google algorithms feed us things we want to see – ie: “proof” that I’m right again just like always and everyone who disagrees with me is stupid and bad.
For anyone hoping to avoid falling into an information silo I’d recommend this: https://ground.news/ A news aggregator that shows stories ignored by sources it considers left or right. Not a perfect solution, but better than nothing.
Oh, forgot to opine about the OD crisis. Too bad there isn’t a political party concerned with fiscal responsibility to point out that raising and educating a Canadian citizen costs the taxpayer a ton of money, and when they stop going to work and paying taxes because they’re dead we lose that investment, and blaming them for being dead doesn’t actually recoup our losses. Or a political party concerned with national security to point out that nations are made up of people and “national security” means we don’t just sit idly by and watch those people get killed off in massive numbers when there are evidence-based solutions we could be implementing to mitigate the problem.
If we still act as if there is a war on drugs, all these decades later, then it should also be evident by now we are losing or have lost the war.
Parties like the UCP still peddle this stuff not because it works, but because it allows them and their supporters to feel morally superior to others. So it does get or keep some political support for them. It is a very good question whether Smith knew that war was not going so well when recently during the election she tried to give voters the impression it was.
Yes, the opposition will need to better present its own ideas to win in the future, but a big part of being an effective opposition is also to challenge the government’s approach. A big challenge is not just falling into the tempting trap of just attacking Smith, which is too easy at times, but holding the whole UCP government to account for its bad ideas.
Perhaps more big media mergers will finally show what is already plain to see. Canada’s competition laws these days are a joke. I can count on a bit more than one hand the number of big banks, on two fingers the number of major airlines, somewhere between is the number of large grocery chains and one one finger the number of national newspaper chains. That is not a free market. The correct terms are oligopoly, duopoly and monopoly. Until this changes customers will continue to be poorly served and suffer.
What more can be said? Danielle Smith and the UCP lie, and whatever problems are caused by their horrible decisions, they aren’t shown until after the provincial election is over. However, some of us aren’t that stupid, and would avoid supporting these phony conservatives and Reformers to begin with. As far as Postmedia goes, it should fold like a cheap tent. All they do is prop up the conservatives, and their columnists never criticize them for their very pricey shenanigans, and other big blunders. Anyone who does criticize these phony conservatives and Reformers gets called nasty names in the comment sections of Postmedia newspapers.
Thank you for giving light to the state of the provincial strategy for substance use. By calving off resources into a separate ministry, the care system for the brain is has come full circle and is separate from the physical care health system once again. Not much notice from the public for this traditionally deviantized demographic. Could this move be an obscured wedge for privatization as the newest funding flowing into the “recovery” model is going to private providers?
“When the Star’s and Postmedia’s bosses said yesterday they need to join forces to fend off an “existential threat,” readers can be assured that the result will be more closed newspapers, more lousy near-identical websites and more laid-off journalists.”
Past practice echos David’s words. It’s already happened at the Toronto Star since its recent downsizing with more to come if the Competition Bureau permits this merger. All the more reason to financially support Alberta Politics and like minded blogs.
As we all know by now, Tricky Dick declaring war on drugs back in ’71 had nothing to do with drugs. It has become painfully obvious, neither is the UCP’s war on drugs. It is about pandering to the base, increasing police powers and funneling dollars to the religious right.
Thank you DJC, for writing this. Just a note: the majority of those dying are not overdosing. They are being poisoned by an increasingly toxic street supply of drugs, so a more accurate description is drug poisoning deaths. The UCP insists on continuing the War on Drugs, which is in reality a war on drug users. Addiction funding is directed mainly to treatment centres with 12-step programs, which have not been proven to work. Our children are dying.
https://www.npr.org/2014/03/23/291405829/with-sobering-science-doctor-debunks-12-step-recovery (There are many similar studies).
The implementation of the Portugal model would provide a glimmer of hope, but I don’t see it happening while the UCP are in power. To be fair, there wasn’t much chance of it happening under the NDP, either. People with substance use disorder are seen as disposable, except to their loved ones.
And I agree with you that if the Competition Bureau allows the Postmedia-Torstar merger, their existence would be a “purposeless waste of money.”
GMG: Thank you for your point about “drug poisoning.” I will use that phrase henceforth – although with some discomfort. “Overdose” is firmly entrenched in the language, and “drug poisoning” always sounds to me rhetorical and euphemistic. I suppose I’ll have to get used to it. DJC
First off, has there been any noticeable increase in the influence of Republican policies, personalities and “think tanks” since the success of TBA in infiltrating the UCP? Has anyone looked at US financial contributions channeled through Canada’s alphabet soup of right wing orgs?
Second, when the talk of a TorStar-PostMedia merger hit the news, I figured it was a diversion from something more nefarious. But now that the new logo was leaked (Ed: it was?), and the proposed moniker will be PostStar, we can all scratch our heads in wonder. As we know, after a star dies there’s only a black hole. A sad day indeed. Keep supporting local sites, bloggers and the Globe!
It’s been a weird week. I won’t even mention Leduc. I’m pretty sure a slight majority of people in Alberta really don’t care about anything as long as nothing interrupts their own little world. Thank you for continuing to point out things that really do matter to the rest of us. It’s still June. This month has been exhausting.
For the UCP-TBA government, the cruelty is the point.
Regarding the ongoing other pandemic of drug abuse related deaths, keep in mind that the UCP’s ideological bent on the issue is that addicts, who we’ll call by religious colloquialism “the fallen”, are not worthy of care or salvation. And on top of that, they don’t vote (for UCP) or, likely, pay taxes, so whatever. Both side of the issue have pretty much dropped the ball by failing to do the right thing, that is treat addiction as a public health issue (not a criminal one) and actually implement the strategies that are certain to deal with this health crisis. What strategies? Look around the rest of the world and pick the one that was the most effective. (Portugal, anyone, anyone?)
On the matter of another big media merger, who cares? Even the merged entities will keep losing money, relying of the federal government’s meager hand outs to hold off complete collapse.
Postmedia survives by the hand of Trudeau? David Staples will have another fit.
JM: I disagree with you that addicts will never vote UCP. This may be the UCP’s perception, but I believe that in fact a majority of them in Alberta do. I suspect this is mainly about one well-placed person’s vanity, NIMBYism about the location of safe injection clinics, and the fact that the brother of a certain former UCP premier did business in the unregulated addictions counselling business and there is money to be made there. It’s hard to say, but it’s quite possible the war on drugs has resulted in more casualties than any other genocidal campaign in world history. DJC
Leave a comment