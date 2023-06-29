The internal workings of the United Conservative Party under Premier Danielle Smith are nowadays quite murky. But now and again we hear of wars, and rumours of wars, even if the end is obviously still to come.

United Conservative Party Provincial Board President Cynthia Moore (Photo: Facebook/Cynthia Moore).

So it was … interesting … when would-be UCP éminence grise David Parker took to Twitter yesterday to rant about UCP Provincial Board President Cynthia Moore, casting a little light on the division within the party.

Mr. Parker is founder and apparent leader of the UCP’s anti-vaxx, anti-gay, anti-Canada Take Back Alberta faction. Formerly preferring a background role, he has lately taken to making ill-tempered, even demagogic public speeches about people and things he dislikes.

Ms. Moore, he complained yesterday, “has become a tyrant.”

While Mr. Parker didn’t explain in detail what his problem with Ms. Moore is, the Globe and Mail had provided some worthwhile background on their dispute shortly before he published his Twitter screed.

Ms. Moore, it turns out, has refused to knuckle under to Mr. Parker’s demand that one of his TBA cadres already on the party’s governing board be appointed to run the UCP’s annual general meeting in Calgary on Nov. 3 and 4.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

Disagreements between Mr. Parker and Ms. Moore have occurred before, for example when she disqualified a loony-right riding nomination candidate that TBA supported in the lead-up to last month’s general election, which saw the UCP returned to power.

In 2021, Ms. Moore refused to move up the date of a leadership review for then premier and UCP leader Jason Kenney, which was being demanded by a group of mostly rural constituency associations, as yet unlabelled TBA, but clearly under the influence of Mr. Parker and his compadres.

Well, Mr. Kenney is long gone and the TBA’s leadership candidate, Ms. Smith, is premier, but another go-round of the revolution within the revolution in the UCP was probably inevitable.

“As reported in the media – from a leak she or one of her minions provided – she is attempting to run the democratically elected board of the party by degree,” Mr. Parker wrote, presumably meaning “by decree.” He was obviously referring to the Globe’s report the day before.

“This makes her leadership illegitimate and anti-democratic,” he asserted. “She must be removed.”

One imagines almost any democratically elected leader dealing with an opposition fringe like TBA would disagree with Mr. Parker’s thoughts on how a representative democracy ought to operate, although he was right to say performative openness to extreme ideas was always part of the predecessor Wildrose Party’s formula, at least until it became inconvenient.

Ms. Moore embraces Ms. Smith on the night of the latter’s victory in the UCP leadership race – awkward! (Photo: Facebook/Cynthia Moore).

“Any attempts to silence the voices of the democratically elected representatives is a threat to democracy,” he asserted, to which Ms. Moore would doubtless respond that no one is being silenced.

Be that as it may, Mr. Parker claimed Ms. Moore has “even gone so far as to say, ‘I am the party’” and that she “believes that as President she has almost limitless powers to silence the democratically elected board.”

Presumably in Mr. Parker’s small universe, only he is allowed to say, “l’UCP, c’est moi!”

Half the UCP party board, of course, is now controlled by TBA cadres, and Mr. Parker has made no secret of his intention to see TBA controlling the rest as soon as possible.

Since the remaining nine seats will be up for grabs at the fall AGM, Ms. Moore’s own job, presumably, is on the line should she decide to make a stand against TBA.

Trowelling it on, Mr. Parker went on: “This power hungry tyrant has become a libility (sic) to our party. She is attempting to make the United Conservative Party an elitist club that she controls. This must be stopped.”

In addition to who gets to run the AGM, at issue in the ruckus is the related question of how much it should cost delegates to attend the meeting at Calgary’s Grey Eagle Resort.

Mr. Parker and TBA favour a low ticket price, making it easier to storm the citadel with their insurgents, not all of whom have deep pockets.

The remaining Kenney-era party brass, doubtless concerned about the damage TBA could do once firmly entrenched in total control of the party, prefer a higher sticker price, the better to keep the riffraff at bay. Their official excuse, however, is that they’ve got to raise enough dough put on a decent convention.

The sticker price battle, as the Globe explained, “is a proxy for the larger clash over the direction of the party.”

If Mr. Parker’s overheated rhetoric is anything to go by, it’s going to get nasty.