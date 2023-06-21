Sounding about as sincere as the proverbial used-car salesman and not as convincing, Premier Danielle Smith whipped through an apology to the Alberta Legislature yesterday for breaking the Conflicts of Interest Act back in January when she talked to former justice minister Tyler Shandro about extremist street preacher Artur Pawlowski’s criminal case.
She was presumably trying at the time to get Mr. Pawlowski off the hook for the criminal charges he faced for a speech he made inciting further lawbreaking to convoy blockaders at the Coutts border crossing in February 2022. (Rather inconveniently, Mr. Pawlowski has since been convicted by a judge.)
Yesterday, Ms. Smith was responding to the May 18 finding by Ethics Commissioner Marguerite Trussler that also concluded she breached the principle MLAs should never speak with an accused person about criminal charges before the courts.
But in the few seconds and mere 159 words she devoted to the subject at the start of yesterday’s sitting, the premier didn’t really admit to doing anything wrong, and she didn’t give the impression she was really sorry.
If her tone conveyed anything, it was – OK, I’ve said I’m sorry, now can we just move along, please?
Here are her remarks in their entirety, ripped from the pages of yesterday’s edition of Alberta Hansard:
“I am honoured to rise today and nominate a member of this Assembly for the role of Deputy Speaker. Before I do, however, I’d like to take a moment to address the Ethics Commissioner report from last month. Although I had no ill intent, the Ethics Commissioner found it was improper for me to contact the Minister of Justice in the way I did, and I apologize to all members of the Assembly and to all Albertans for the error.
“I’ve asked my Minister of Justice to develop guidelines for an appropriate way to receive his legal advice on various legal matters, and I look forward to receiving that advice. Further, in her report the Ethics Commissioner provided recommendations, which I accept, including that of mandatory training for MLAs regarding the structure of Canadian government and the roles of the three branches of government. I have directed our government’s Justice minister to organize this training for MLAs as well.”
That is all. I guess you could argue it’s only 139 words once the words about the deputy Speaker are out. Whatever, it’s a useful illustration of just how seriously Ms. Smith takes this rule of law stuff.
It’s also pretty pathetic, it seems to me, that the Alberta Legislature has to gin up an adult education course for incoming United Conservative Party MLAs so they understand, in the words of the premier, “the structure of Canadian government and the roles of the three branches of government.”
It’s also not exactly encouraging that our premier needs her new justice minister – the old one having been sent packing by voters in Calgary (pending a judicial recount, of course) – to draw up a lesson for her on how to talk to him without breaking the law.
It is sincerely to be hoped that his instructions don’t involve ensuring she uses an anonymous encrypted messaging app to make her wishes known!
That unpleasant task out of the way, the Legislature got on with its real business: sending Nathan Cooper back to the Legislative Assembly Office office for another term as Speaker, naming a deputy speaker, and then adjourning till the end of October.
Meanwhile, NDP Opposition Leader Rachel Notley and Justice Critic Irfan Sabir, both lawyers by profession, fired off a letter to RCMP Deputy Commissioner and K Division Commander Curtis Zablocki urging him to open a criminal investigation into Ms. Smith’s chats with Mr. Shandro on behalf of Mr. Pawlowski.
Even if Deputy Commissioner Zablocki takes their advice, though, this seems unlikely to be very helpful if the Mounties’ performance in the investigation of the UCP’s “Kamikaze Candidate” affair in 2017 is anything to go by. Supposedly, that investigation continues, although there are “still no updates.”
Citing as a precedent how the RCMP looked into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s role in the SNC/Lavalin fraud and bribery scandal when asked by then federal Opposition leader Andrew Scheer, Ms. Notley and Mr. Sabir argued that “this is a matter of utmost public interest and needs to be investigated in full.”
“An immediate investigation into their matter will serve to reassure Albertans that interference in the justice system is a serious matter and that no one is above the law including those in the position of power,” their letter concluded.
Well, no one will be reassured if the RCMP are still investigating more than five years later, one supposes.
In a statement to media yesterday, Mr. Sabir also charged that Premier Smith “lied to Albertans on her first appearance in the Legislative Assembly today.”
“Smith is further attempting to mislead the public on her attempts to interfere in the administration of justice,” Mr. Sabir said. “Today, she claimed to have not been aware of the division of powers between government bodies, and refused to acknowledge her deliberate actions to ensure the criminal charges facing a known practitioner of hate speech were dropped.
“The conclusions reached in the Ethics Commissioner’s report are clear. Ms. Smith knowingly and deliberately attempted to interfere in the justice system. The Commissioner states that Ms. Smith was aware of the SNC-Lavalin case, and had already been briefed on the independence of the Crown Prosecutor’s Office. Therefore, Ms. Smith is knowingly deceiving Albertans by claiming this was a simple error of understanding. It was not.”
Its not a good sign when the Premier is the one who most needs training and (re?) education on how government works. After all, Smith was previously the opposition leader for several years and after that in a previous government for a while. Maybe she forgot all that after she became a radio talk show host, diner owner and then caught up in a frenzy of COVID related conspiracy theories. Or perhaps she is just one of those who learns nothing and forgets nothing.
In any event, it seems a fairly restrained apology with little reflection or acceptance of responsibility. Its almost like she said sorry something bad happened.
I suspect given Smith’s repeated past lapses of judgement and gaffes, she really isn’t one for much self reflection. I suppose it gives rise to a high level of self assurance for Smith that comes across to some as appealing confidence and others as reckless over confidence.
Socrates once famously said “the unexamined life is not worth living”. I suspect Smith might not agree with this.
This is a non-apology. Pretend to be sorry, but not be sorry, and apologize only because you got caught. We know what the intent was. The intent was to do an end run around the justice system in order to get someone charged with a crime off the hook. Attempting to break the law is ill intent. Smith regrets getting caught. But even that is not a big regret, for it appears there are no consequences for attempted interference in justice in Alberta. The ethics commissioner said any consequences for Smith’s actions would be meted out once the legislature resumed. The legislature resumed. There was no punishment for her. When someone does something as egregious as this and gets away with it, the temptation to do it again must be enormous: go bigger, go better, do it more sneakily next time.
This is our premier, who got away with it. I never liked the reptile house at the zoo. Random thought.
Albertans are suckers.
On another subject, Dr. Charley M. Boyd of Camrose is the first to voice his displeasure with ignorant Albertans and I bet he isn’t alone. If you haven’t read his letter yesterday in the Camrose Booster I suggest you do “Need Support”. I will never forget the doctors I helped leave after Klein treated them so badly and I bet there will be a lot more and these idiots are taking all of us with them. I can’t imagine why any doctor or nurse would be dumb enough to stay in this province and not receive the respect they so rightfully deserve, can you?
Alan K. Spiller: Albertans don’t learn their lesson, when they elect these phony conservatives and Reformers. It will be another long four years.
Alan K. Spiller,
Would you please give a link to the letter by Dr.Boyd as I was not able to find it. thanks.
Christine Google Letters to the Editor Camrose Booster and it’s under “ Need Support” . Thanks. Al
I’d certainly say that our demented Dear Leader is as crooked and deceitful as they come and that she should face the full legal consequences (and more) for her actions. However, does anyone actually believe that ANYTHING will come of this, much less a proper punishment? If so I have a nice chunk of prime Albertan oceanfront property to sell you.
I promised Randi-lee a Tuba Skinny. My bad. I gave him Bob Marley instead. But here’s the Skinny. We need something, and it isn’t Dani and her clown show! https://youtu.be/1vKs97St2dA?t=1
POGO: “Red,red wine ” was my all time favorite, she said…lol
And now you have me stumped on Tubba, hmmm? I leaned more Manhattan T.
And I’m rather surprised that you didn’t use school is out, given DJC’s incisive post. I have to admit I had to verify the lyrics, it’s been awhile, but amazingly apropos….and now I’m going to be stuck with the song for the rest of the day……wonder land??? AB ??
DJC, back in October? I realize it’s a double-edged question, but is this a normal length summer break? and if the kids* are in summer school, what are the supposed adults going to be up to……yikes.
*it’s definitely not going to be to her with love….Sorry, not sorry, it’s all POGO’s fault…LOL
This is the the oddest apology I can remember. It appears to say I did something wrong , true. But I had no intention of doing harm, despite knowing what I was doing was wrong; as I knew full well of the analogy to the SNC-Lavalin matter. So, if you truly believe you have created no harm, is it not the case you actually believe you have done no wrong, and intended none ;then this apology is a cloak but to what end? Why apologize at all.
What were people thinking when they elected Danielle Smith and the UCP? It seems they weren’t thinking.
At this point, it’s pretty clear that Danielle Smith intends to have a freewheeling time as premier. Of course, she has no intention of following the appearances of anything that looks like being serious about being premier. Rather, she intends to endlessly rage-farm against whatever her base is mad at, all the while breaking whatever is left of Alberta’s society.
Of course, as public healthcare and education is ripped apart, she intends to blame Ottawa for making her do it. (Huh? Oh, never mind, Dani.) At this point, I expect to see the usual high tolerance for the UCP’s shenanigans. I mean Kenney did the craziest shite, and he did get kicked to the curb. However, the UCP government had nothing to do with it; so, just keeping electing them until a sensible premier comes along.
A-UCP Albertans are stupid, but we have had stupid before so many times
B-Because of those stupid Albertans, I am planning my departure (3rd generation)
C-Like so many of my friends and colleaques I can not do surgery on people like the UCP so I have selectively groomed my patients and have told them that I am leaving because this is always the same old picture show
D-It is causing too much cognitive dissonance
E-It is taking a toll on my entire family
F-Of my five siblings 3 are already settled in B.C., I will be the 4th.
G-I will never look back, because I do not want to turn to salt
H-My best years and my best work cannot possibly be conducted here
