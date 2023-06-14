Bored reporters were trying to gin up a little post-election excitement yesterday speculating about whether Rachel Notley will stay or go now that her New Democrats are back in Opposition, albeit with a significantly larger caucus than before May 29.
“Rachel Notley ‘considering’ her role as Alberta NDP leader following 2nd-straight election loss,” CTV intoned portentously, implying that the Opposition Leader is pondering a quick exit.
“New Democrats in Alberta may have a new leader heading into the next election, after all,” CTV’s reporter hyperventilated, no doubt dreaming of an entertaining leadership race.
He quoted Ms. Notley, 59, telling a group of reporters that “what I can promise you is that when I’ve engaged in what I think is a responsible level of consideration, I’ll be sure to let you know.”
This may sound like a story to some reporters, but to me it smacks of dry Notleyan sarcasm that any of her friends would recognize.
Other media listened to the same words and took a slightly different tack. “Rachel Notley will remain as Alberta NDP leader — for now,” said the CBC. “Notley staying on as NDP leader, but will take time to consider future role,” Postmedia said.
Still, their hope for a leadership race was pretty clear.
Well, don’t hold your breath.
“It’s good leadership to consider your role leading up to an election and to consider your role after an election,” Ms. Notley told the reporters, sensibly enough. “I did that in 2015, did it in 2019, did it leading into 2023, and of course I’m doing it now.”
I can tell you that when Ms. Notley says something like this, she’s thought about it carefully and she means what she says. She’ll consider her options, what’s good for the party, and what’s good for her family and for her.
Maybe she’ll move on, maybe she won’t. But it won’t be soon enough to create a good story for the summer of 2023.
My money’s on her sticking around, at least for the time being, no matter how much a few reporters wish she’d quit so they could have a leadership race to cover.
Ms. Notley, you see, isn’t a big baby like Jim Prentice, Alberta’s last Progressive Conservative premier, who threw a tantrum and quit on election night 2015 when the NDP unexpectedly won a majority, leaving the PCs in a state that ultimately led to the party’s collapse and subsummation into a Wildrose Party rebranded United Conservative.
“My contribution to public life is now at an end,” Mr. Prentice huffed moments after the results were announced, swiftly exiting stage right. He would have done better for himself and his party to stick around for a while.
Nor is Ms. Notley a Danielle Smith, who texted a reporter after her loss on election night 2012 that “I am leaving public life.” When more questions were forthcoming, she added, childishly, “piss off … leave me alone.”
If the election had gone the other way on May 29, I imagine we would have seen a similar scene unfold.
Be that as it may, that’s not Rachel Notley.
If Ms. Notley decides to go, she’ll stay long enough to ensure an orderly succession that leaves a party that won’t fall apart like the PCs did, to the great detriment of Alberta, after 2015.
If she decides to stay, it will be because she has a plan that she thinks can bring the party the necessary step closer to victory when the UCP fractures along ideological lines or does something to create a political or constitutional crisis.
Such developments are not impossible and may not be unlikely.
I am not, of course, predicting such a thing, but readers with long memories will recall that Pierre Trudeau was yesterday’s man after the 1979 federal election, and he was welcoming us all to the 1980s with a majority government nine months after that.
So stranger things than a bad relationship like the one called the United Conservative Party suddenly flying apart have happened before and will happen again.
But let me close with some speculation as idle as CTV’s: Have you ever wondered what would have happened if the PCs had lined up behind Alison Redford in 2014 instead of sending her to Coventry? What do you want to bet she would have beaten Ms. Smith a second time in 2015 and the PCs would still be the government today?
In the late Premier Prentice’s defense, he led party not used to losing, to a resounding third place defeat. He unnecessarily called an early election to do so. So, I don’t think his party really wanted him to stick around too long. Of course, his election night resignation only made the loss worse, leaving the party also unnecessarily and abruptly leaderless. He won his own seat and so could have stuck around for a much more orderly transition even if he decided to go then.
Notley is being smart and practical here. Everyone is trying to read the political tea leaves of what she said, but I think we should take it mostly at face value. She will stay for a while, see how it goes and make a decision later accordingly. Seems like a very sensible response in the situation.
I think in part that decision will depend on how Albertans feel in a couple of years. For instance, if in a couple of years the UCP and Smith are quite unpopular that might lead to a different decision than if they manage to maintain their current level of support. Of course as the old saying goes, the only thing more difficult than making predictions is making predictions about the future.
Latly, I do think we should also not forget how narrow that UCP victory was. They can not afford to lose more than four MLAs. That happened to Premier Stelmach a bit over a decade ago and more recently Kenney came dangerously close.
All kinds of things can happen in a few years. For instance, its not hard to imagine say some Calgary UCP MLAs who won very narrowly deciding to run Federally in the next election as a much safer bet. So it is probably too soon to come to conclusions about leadership.
Alison Redford, had she continued to be Premier and leader of the P.C.s they’d still have a P.C. party in Alberta and not the gang they have now. Of course Notley wouldn’t have been Premier, but still, Alison Redford was way ahead of those who came after her in the P.C. party and its various entities.
I do hope Notley stays as Party leader. She’s good at the job. Having a leadership convention at this time may not be the best plan. Given how frequently parties change leaders these days, i.e. don’t wind an election, off they go to something else. Not a smart move. As an ex used to say, success is 5 percent talent and 95% persistence.
This has long been the problem of political leadership in North America, where there appears to be a concerned effort by the leadership to prevent the advance of successors. In the US, we are witnessing the Democratic Party of the edge of self-destruction because they refuse to push their geriatric/senile leadership from office. Where is the young talent going to come from, unless they are allowed to advance?
In Notley’s case, if she doesn’t decide to step aside, she needs to think about moving on very soon. David Shepard is an encouraging sign that the NDP offers very fertile ground for youthful leadership. And now with the hopeful sign that there are strong MLAs coming out of Calgary, the ABNDP has a strong foundation to build on.
At some point, the UCP/TBA will, either, become hated by the Alberta voters for their lies and abuse. Or, the whole party will turn and disembowel itself. Either way, it’s not unreasonable for Notley to consider that her time is coming to an end.
I guess those reporters will have to find another way to pass the time during the dog days of summer. I look forward to uplifting images of children at splash parks and dogs with bandanas eating ice cream. They greatly underestimate the solid political background of Rachel Notley. She is canny. Maybe they wanted Tyler tears?
