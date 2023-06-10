CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. – Back home in Wild Rose Country, Premier Danielle Smith has named her cabinet, so the Internet and airwaves will naturally soon be rife with speculation about What It All Means.
This is normally a fool’s errand, since less than 24 hours, generally speaking, is just too soon to make predictions about how new ministers will perform or what their appointments might mean.
So, for the moment, I will offer up my hottest of hot takes on a few of the names on the cabinet list now and more reasoned commentary later I’m safely back in Alberta. A full list, cribbed from the Alberta Government web page, is found at the bottom of this story.
Danielle Smith is, of course, the premier, but she has also named herself minister of intergovernmental relations. This suggests that as far as Ms. Smith is concerned, her fight with Ottawa remains the government’s most important file, no matter what she promised during the election, and one that requires her daily attention. This indicates separatist fantasies still burn bright in the bosom of the United Conservative Party. This does not bode well for Canada or Alberta.
Adriana LaGrange, minister of health. Unlike Ms. Smith’s separatist hobbyhorse, right now health is probably the most important portfolio in any Canadian government. The appointment of one of the UCP’s weakest and worst performing ministers, seemingly without an idea of her own other than her opposition to abortion rights, is dire sign of what may be coming. It seems quite possible the department will now be run by privatization lobbyists while Ms. Lagrange reads from her script, as she did in education, except on the topic of reproductive rights. The Alberta Teachers Association, at least, will be delighted to see the last of Ms. LaGrange, and probably pleased to find Demetrios Nicolaides in her old job as education minister on the theory anything is better than the baleful combination of former premier Jason Kenney, a pedagogical crank, and Ms. LaGrange in the role of his stooge.
Rajan Sawhney, minister of advanced education. Well, if nothing else, Ms. Sawhney’s appointment shows it pays to have run for the leadership of the UCP. She’ll probably do less harm in the portfolio than Mr. Nicolaides did. Watch to see what she does with Athabasca University for a hint of how independent she really is.
Nate Horner, finance minister. Well, it’s always nice to have a Horner back in cabinet – unless he’s in a Trudeau Cabinet, of course. The Horner political clan is sort of a down home Alberta version of the Kennedys, only less successful. Sooner or later, someone is going to tout Mr. Horner as a potential Alberta premier, so I might as well do it right now.
Brian Jean, minister of energy and minerals. Ms. Smith has followed the folk wisdom to keep her friends close and her enemies in cabinet. Energy is important enough to keep Mr. Jean out of mischief for the time being. It will be fine with Ms. Smith, I’m sure, if he has to take the heat for implementing the scandalous R-Star scam to reward oil companies for not cleaning up their abandoned wells. If it gets too heated, Mr. Jean may decide to quit again and go back to Fort McMurray or one of his foreign abodes.
Dan Williams, minister of mental health and addiction. Another dire sign, if you ask me, and a payoff to the UCP’s Pro-Life Alberta auxiliary party and the premier’s friends at Take Back Alberta. Well, at least the youthful anti-abortion activist wasn’t made the health minister … yet. But the former Kenney aide’s resume is hardly reassuring to anyone concerned about protecting the lives of Albertans from drug poisonings.
Devin Dreeshen, minister of transportation and economic corridors. The name of the ministry implies more separatist pish-posh, of course. The name of the minister means Mr. Dreeshen has been completely forgiven for the disgraceful goings on in his office, as if he were ever really condemned for them, in 2020 and 2021. One wonders whatever happened to the lawsuit by Ariella Kimmel alleging she was fired for trying to stop sexual harassment of employees and heavy drinking in Legislature offices. Settled with a non-disclosure agreement, one imagines. Shields up!
Jason Nixon, minister of seniors, community and social services. Wasn’t his brother Jeremy, at the moment between jobs, just doing that job? Jason Nixon, of course, is a former finance minister, and was not so long ago was a harsh critic of Ms. Smith. But he can’t be defeated in his Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre Riding, apparently, even if Ms. Smith’s Take Back Alberta allies don’t like him. So this portfolio isn’t exactly a reward, but it puts him where Ms. Smith can keep an eye on him.
Important omission – there is no minister of labour. Whatever could that mean?
OK, those are some of the highlights. More soonest. In the meantime, though, here’s the complete list to chew over.
- Premier and Minister of Intergovernmental Relations – Danielle Smith
- Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services – Mike Ellis
- Minister of Advanced Education – Rajan Sawhney
- Minister of Affordability and Utilities and Vice-chair of Treasury Board – Nathan Neudorf
- Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation – RJ Sigurdson
- Minister of Arts, Culture and Status of Women – Tanya Fir
- Minister of Children and Family Services – Searle Turton
- Minister of Education – Demetrios Nicolaides
- Minister of Energy and Minerals – Brian Jean
- Minister of Environment and Protected Areas – Rebecca Schulz
- Ministry of Forestry and Parks – Todd Loewen
- Minister of Health – Adriana LaGrange
- Minister of Immigration and Multiculturalism – Muhammad Yaseen
- Minister of Indigenous Relations – Rick Wilson
- Minister of Infrastructure – Pete Guthrie
- Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade – Matt Jones
- Minister of Justice – Mickey Amery
- Minister of Mental Health and Addiction – Dan Williams
- Minister of Municipal Affairs – Ric McIver
- Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services – Jason Nixon
- Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction – Dale Nally
- Minister of Technology and Innovation – Nate Glubish
- Minister of Tourism and Sport – Joseph Schow
- Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors – Devin Dreeshen
- President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance – Nate Horner
Amusingly, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation complained that at 25, Ms. Smith’s cabinet is too big – it’s the cost, of course. “Albertans don’t need a big cabinet to run things out of Edmonton,” whinged a CTF spokesthingy. “Smith should have followed in the footsteps of former premier Ralph Klein and cut the size of cabinet when first elected as premier.”
Oddly, though, for some reason the supposedly non-partisan CTF didn’t mention Opposition Leader Rachel Notley’s minuscule 12-member cabinet when she was sworn in as premier in 2015. Wouldn’t that be a better, fresher example?
“Devin Dreeshen, minister of tansportation and economic corridors.”
While it’s amusing to think that this might be a neologism describing the movement of booze into the Legislature, I think that it’s a typo.
Fixed. Thank you, Lars. DJC
Asking about the labour ministry will get you hounded by the new Matt’s.
One hopes Lagrange will allow the more intelligent members of the AH bureaucracy to deliver her some meaningless “improvements” to trot out for press conferences, in exchange for letting them do the necessary duct-taping required to keep the ship afloat. Besides, Smith promised us that she wouldn’t let her touch reproductive rights, as Smith herself is pro-choice. I actually appreciate this consistency in her libertarianism, as opposed to the hypocritical US libertarian movement—inextricable from their dreams of theocracy and thus bound to restrict many “unchristian” freedoms like sexual orientation, gender and reproductive rights. Surely, we can trust Danielle Smith not to go back on her word? I saw her interview with Global after her win, and when the reporter pressed her on her association with TBA (“Has David Parker called you to offer his congratulations?”) she actually gasped like a landed fish, before sidestepping the question entirely. Clearly they have no more hold on her!
25 ministers in the cabinet. Wait until the scandals and Smith’s usual nonsense starts to ramp up. She’s a largely absentee premier. Apart from R-Star, there’s little to interest her in the goings on of the government. I expect there’s going to be a lot of lobbyists roaming around the ministeries before long.
Grifters gotta grift.
A twenty five member cabinet.
France, a nation possessing nuclear weapons and a population of over sixty eight million has a cabinet, including its president, of twenty. The similarly populated and armed United Kingdom has, including its’ Prime Minister, one of twenty. Germany, Europe’s largest economy, the world’s fifth largest, and a population of over eighty four million has, including its’ Chancellor a cabinet of seventeen.
As you said keep your friends close and enemies in cabinet.
The new portfolio of Transportation and Economic Corridors began within weeks of Smith becoming premier. Well we did have an eighteen day economic corridor blockade at an international border crossing. Its probably best not to go down that route.
For as long as I can remember, I have never seen a provincial cabinet in Alberta this large. The NDP had a cabinet that was half this size, at just 12 cabinetministers. The previous Alberta PC government never had a cabinet as large as the UCP does. This cabinet that the UCP has is full of the most unqualified people for their roles. The UCP are going to ruin Alberta, with more of the worst oil royalty rates, that will lose us billions of dollars, the worst corporate tax rates, that will lose us billions of dollars more, more very pricey shenanigans, that will also cost us billions of dollars, more layoffs, more cuts to the public healthcare and public education systems, so they can be privatized, more costlier utilities and insurance, poverty levels going up, greater instances of crime, and no regard for the environment. Once again, Albertans who didn’t listen to us who were saying the UCP weren’t good, have contributed to this horrific mess.
Leave a comment