CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. – By any reasonable standard, Tyler Shandro was an appalling minister of the Crown.

Calgary-Acadia’s new MLA, Registered Nurse Diana Batten (Photo: Alberta NDP).

It’s hard to think of any file he handled well, although it’s fair to say that it was during his tenure as minister of health from 2019 to 2021 in Jason Kenney’s cabinet that the man was at his most spectacularly catastrophic.

Whether it was Mr. Kenney’s idea or Mr. Shandro’s to tear up the contact with Alberta’s physicians at the start of a global pandemic, it was a disaster.

Whether he came up with the idea on his own or with someone else to go down the street and yell at his neighbour to berate him for re-posting a social media meme he didn’t like, it ended up with Mr. Shandro appearing before a Law Society of Alberta tribunal and the United Conservative Government looking both belligerent and incompetent – certainly a contributing factor to the UCP’s recent close call at the polls.

Later, as minister of justice after an unimpressive but less controversial six-month spell as minister of labour, Mr. Shandro seemed to be mainly used by Mr. Kenney’s successor, Premier Danielle Smith, to make dumb announcements about what her government was going to do to defend Albertans’ God-given right to own assault weapons.

As I wrote in this space on Jan. 25 this year, “whether or not the Law Society of Alberta hearing that started yesterday into Justice Minister Tyler Shandro’s conduct back when he was health minister … results in any professional sanctions, it’s hard to believe his reputation will survive unscathed.”

Whatever the Law Society decided to do about Mr. Shandro’s antics, I wrote, “the conclusions of many ordinary Albertans are bound to be that the man under the microscope appears to be a nut with an anger-management problem.”

“So if he has moments of clarity, Mr. Shandro should really think seriously about not running for re-election in his Calgary-Acadia riding,” I concluded.

In the event, he pressed on regardless.

So it was, I admit, satisfying to learn today while sitting here on a chill and rainy island in the Atlantic, that Mr. Shandro should indeed have taken my advice.

On election night, May 29, it appeared Mr. Shandro had lost in his Calgary-Acadia riding to a health care worker, Registered Nurse Diana Batten, by seven votes. A recount has now confirmed that result and raised the tally in Ms. Batten’s favour to 25.

That is a very close result for an MLA and minister as egregiously bad as Mr. Shandro proved to be – close enough, it might be suggested, to embarrass the good voters of Calgary-Acadia. Nevertheless, there is a certain undeniable schadenfreude to Mr. Shandro’s electoral fate.

Call it a case of Consequence Culture striking again.

Certain kinds of behaviour have consequences and, now and again, even in Alberta where all too often there seem to be no consequences at all for Conservatives who step over the line, politicians like Mr. Shandro must face some.

His political career, it would seem, has been cancelled by the consequences his own actions.

I suppose we ought not to be too bold in this prediction. Premier Smith, for example, came back from multiple egregious political errors of her own to win another chance to torment the people of Alberta. The same could happen with Mr. Shandro, as well.

Still, for the moment let us enjoy the spectacle of the man hoist with his own petard, as it were.

Meanwhile, Mr. Shandro’s Law Society hearing, which ran out of time in January to hear all the things people had to say about him, is set to resume on June 12.