The United Conservative Party’s big “economic diversification” announcement yesterday, delivered by Premier Danielle Smith in what looked like a tire-repair shop, sounded like an uninspiring revival of former premier Jason Kenney’s “Alberta is Calling” subway advertising campaign in Toronto last fall.
It’s doubtful Mr. Kenney’s lame subway stunt attracted many skilled workers to Alberta, and it’s even less likely Ms. Smith’s performative offer of small signing bonuses and modest tax credits for professionals willing to move to Alberta and tax breaks for students if they’ll stick around after graduation will have much impact either.
Still, we’re in an election campaign now, and a premier needs to look busy every day – especially since she needs an excuse not to answer questions about stuff she’s said in the recent past.
It’s hard to imagine health care workers who struggled through the pandemic and continue to cope with the ongoing chaos in Alberta’s health care system will be all that impressed with Ms. Smith’s promise to give a $1,200 “Alberta is Calling signing bonus” to skilled workers in occupations facing labour shortages if they’ll agree to move here from other provinces.
Human nature being what it is, the reaction in Alberta is likely to be, “All we get is your thanks for our service? What are we? Chopped liver?”
It’s also hard to believe that a piddling $1,200 one-time payment and the promise of a modest tax credit down the line will persuade many professionals to move here when, to put this in cruder terms, other places are willing to pay Registered Nurses and other health care professionals much bigger sums to relocate.
According to the fine print, to qualify for the small payment you have to be registered and working full time in a fairly limited list of professions or be an apprentice or certified journeyperson in a recognized trade.
And face it, for health care workers in particular, after four years of the United Conservative Party Government, Alberta doesn’t look like an attractive destination. No doctor or nurse is going to make a decision to move to Alberta based on this.
If you worked in health care in Alberta through the pandemic or if you’re working here now in Alberta’s packed emergency rooms – where the CBC’s wait-time tracking charts show waits are growing longer again, regardless of the supposedly miraculous work of Alberta Health Services’ single UCP administrator – you get bupkes.
As for the graduate retention tax credit, it’s tiny when it’s spread over seven years.
So this one is mostly fluff with very little substance.
The NDP responded with mild sarcasm and moved along. “We’re so glad Danielle Smith has decided to borrow so much of our economic plan for a better future,” said Nagwan Al-Guneid, NDP candidate for Calgary-Glenmore.
Research firm publishes statement correcting UCP misuse of its conclusions
Meanwhile, on the campaign trail, the UCP has been claiming an NDP plan to get Alberta to net-zero carbon output by 2030 “is the most expensive election promise in Alberta history,” and will cost $87 billion.
With former UCP leadership candidate Brian Jean as the frontman for this claim, the party said it was basing its conclusion on a report by a Vancouver-based research company that was completed for the UCP Caucus last month.
In what is surely an unprecedented development, Navius Research Inc. published a statement on social media to “set the record straight” on what its report really said. It provided a link to the report, which the UCP had chosen not to publish.
“The cost to Alberta’s economy reported in the media today is more than double what our model suggests it will be,” Navius said in a tweet published Wednesday.
In a saner world, the UCP would have apologized for its error and moved on. Of course it did no such thing, and Ms. Smith still insists its conclusion is right and the authors of the research the party was quoting don’t know what they’re talking about.
Troubles grow for JCCF lawyers who hired peeper to follow judge
On Wednesday, The Canadian Press reported that lawyers John Carpay and Randal Jay Cameron face charges by the Law Society of Manitoba resulting from their admitted use of a private detective to follow a judge presiding over a case they had brought on behalf of a group of churches that objected to pandemic public health orders restricting their services in 2021.
Mr. Carpay and Mr. Cameron, both associated with the so-called Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms in Calgary, also face criminal charges in the bizarre affair in which Justice Glenn Joyal, Chief Justice of the Manitoba Court of King’s Bench, was followed around by their peeper.
Back in Alberta, meanwhile, Premier Smith would probably be just as happy if no one remembered how back in September last year she collected GoFundMe donations to finance a screwball COVID-19 lawsuit and then, when she abandoned the scheme to pursue the leadership of the UCP instead, donated about $60,000 to Mr. Carpay’s JCCF.
Now, about the premier’s bad ink
Now, about Premier Smith’s regrettable tattoo, images of which surfaced online yesterday, it is profoundly to be hoped, by parents of young adult children and Biblical fundamentalists familiar with Leviticus 19:28 in particular, that this will not encourage a campaign bad-ink race.
The Breakdown podcast has offered, well, a breakdown on what the premier’s ink is supposed to mean – basically, “freedom” in Sumerian cuneiform.
As a result, apparently, the sketchy symbol, which on Ms. Smith’s arm looks like it might have been sketched with a Sharpie pen, is favoured by libertarian nutbars and is used as the logo of the Liberty Fund, a U.S. foundation associated with radical anti-environmental nuttery among other causes.
To most of us, though, it just looks like a tattoo of the type generally associated with the phrase, “Whatever was I thinking?”
Let’s not make this a requirement for public office. Can we all get on board with that?
Day 4? Of the campaign, and it’s gone down right daft for Jay boy’s frankenstein party creation. My advice to the UCPee campaign director Outhouse, Ship Smith to Fort Smith Alberta. From there, maroon her in any mud hole hole or snow drift. Bring her back on E-day. Silence her until May 29th.
These pretend conservatives and Reformers are as shady and deceiving as they come, and people still fall for their lies. Postmedia columnists, prop them up. Anyone who exposes their lies, gets attacked, and called horrible names. These people are all mouth, and no brains. The UCP are really getting desperate, because look at all the vote buying they are involved with. Bribing people to come to Alberta for work, when we have a very high rate of unemployment, is a very bad move. Oil prices aren’t going up either. We seem to be on the cusp of a big recession. What exactly will they do when they come here? Where will they be employed? Danielle Smith and Pierre Poilievre won’t create jobs, they will just destroy them. They want the CBC gone. The CBC is exposing what they are doing wrong. These politicians claim they are about supporting law and order, yet they cater to criminals, such at the ones in the convoy protesters, who cost us a lot of money. Who knows what they could have done with the weapons that were found among them? It’s quite a circus with the UCP.
Sharpie marker is what I thought when I saw that! Maybe it was the one used by Jason Kenney to sign his meaningless health care guarantee, just before he tore health care apart. Could be a temporary tattoo, but which dollar store sells the Sumerian ones? Truth be told, my first thought was that it looks like something etched by hand in jail, like l-o-v-e on four knuckles.
Speaking of prison, not only has Danielle Smith made a friendly phone call to a man later found guilty of a Criminal Code offence punishable by time behind bars, she donated $60,000 to an organization whose staff could meet a similar fate. Is “Jailhouse Rock” the UCP campaign theme song? Seeing the interaction at 1:05 in a new light. L-o-v-e indeed.
https://youtu.be/gj0Rz-uP4Mk
From hundreds of kilometres away I’m trying to find out what’s going on in Alberta’s election. So, I read the good stuff in Alberta Politics, then to cbc.ca/Alberta to get our national broadcaster’s perspective. Not much there, a yawner explaining attack ads and why they work or don’t work with a few examples from the past. Heard it all before. As for the premier’s scratchy tattoo, nothing in the Sun or Herald.
Your blogger is a treasure.
I feel the UCP’s misrepresentation of the research firms report will be seen as a major misstep in the campaign for them. It is quite embarrassing that they took a cost figure and added another figure already included in it and are now trying to insist that is right, despite even this firm they hired clarifying it is not.
This does not scream competence for double down Dani and gives the impression they didn’t even read or understand the report. Its even worse they tried to conceal they paid for it, presumably in an effort to make figures that were already questionable more credible. This is a trifecta of incompetence here.
A big reason Alberta is calling is because it has become unaffordable to live in other parts of Canada. At this point offering money for people to move here risks spreading those cost pressures to here. So it is bad public policy, but the amounts are likely not generous enough to have much effect. People are not likely to move across the country for less than a months rent. Of course, those of us already in Alberta get nothing, presumably already we got $100 a month, except of course those of us who did not because we we under 65 and don’t have kids under 18. Apparently we are on our own when it comes to the cost of living and inflation.
So far living with Smith and the UCP is learning to live with disappointment. One can only hope their bumbling campaign will make it clearer to enough Albertans that they are not a good option.
I am not sure that Albertans will be that happy with the idea that newcomers to the province will be receiving $1,200 that is taxpayer funded, for staying in the province for more than one year. My guess is that current Alberta taxpayers would prefer that money be spent on them, and that this will not be a wildly popular election promise.
Libertarian: one who expects all the benefits of civilised society but accepts none of the responsibilities.
I live in a cul de sac where I am certain that every last person typically votes Conservative. Federally and Provincially. By all measures, based on my background and socioeconomic status I should be expected to do the same.
I spoke to one neighbour yesterday. He meekly asked me what I thought of the election.
I was candid in my comments. I told him there were two reasons why I would not even consider voting UCP.
The first was that I could never vote for a Conservative Party that was controlled or dominated by the Take Back Alberta group.
The second was that I would not vote for Danielle Smith for dog catcher. She is incompetent and an embarrassment to all Albertans.
Much to my surprise….he looked straight at me and said that this was exactly why he and his wife would be voting NDP.
Not staying home, but actively voting against a Party that they had supported and worked for over countless past elections.
I’m waiting for the explanation that the tattoo has nothing to do with US right-wing nutbars, but is a tribute to Ms Smith’s Sumerian grandparents.
