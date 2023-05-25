The circus came to the steps of the Alberta Legislature yesterday.
The Pawlowski Bros. and Preachers and Press Corps Circus, that is, for lack of a better name.
Actually, notorious Calgary street preacher Artur Pawlowski didn’t appear to have brought his brother with him, but he did drag his son along, at least one of his far-right preacher pals, and several candidates for his Alberta Solidarity fringe political party for his noon press conference on the east steps of the Legislature Building.
The purpose of the presser, supposedly, was to expose the real dirt on Premier Danielle Smith’s controversial phone call to Pastor Pawlowski, which has blown up into a major issue in the campaign leading up to Monday’s provincial election. This would turn out to be a disappointment.
But the event nevertheless attracted a good crowd from the Legislature Press Gallery. After all, Mr. Pawlowski was Ground Zero of the ethics investigation that concluded Premier Smith attempted to interfere with the administration of justice on his behalf. It obviously didn’t work. He was found guilty on May 2 in Lethbridge for inciting protesters to commit mischief during the Coutts border blockade in January 2022, and of breaching bail conditions.
Yesterday, there were a few hecklers, a couple of hapless UCP supporters with signs urging right-wing voters not to split their votes, and several representatives of the usual right-wing video outfits.
But the bulk of the crowd were supporters of Mr. Pawlowski’s new fringe party and real journalists hoping to add a little colour to an afternoon when most of the election action was 300 kilometres south of Edmonton.
Mr. Pawlowski – who apparently hasn’t been studying Dale Carnegie, the Canadian Constitution, or the Holy Bible very hard – loudly insulted the leaders of both Alberta political parties, the prime minister of Canada, the police, the justice system, the LBGTQ community, drag queens, public health officials, everyone there from the media, and probably others I’ve missed during what turned out to be more than an hour of calling his targets witches, devils, monsters, Gestapo, pathological liars, communists, Nazis and sundry other epithets.
Still, to give him his due, Mr. Pawlowski kept most of the press corps glued to their spots by opening with a prayer to cast the demons out of the crowd. I mean, who wants to give in to a sudden urge to look for a public washroom at a moment like that?
The Legislature’s wading pond was dry, part of a huge renovation project apparently intended to turn the area into a real-life set for The Last of Us – which may turn out to be appropriate depending on who wins the election Monday. Of course, even when it’s full, the pond is too shallow to drown any Gadarene swine that might have been driven from the presser, and the last creatures recorded frolicking there were UCP MLAs in July 2019.
The newser? I’m sorry to report it was a bit of a bait and switch.
Mr. Pawlowski arrived late in a nice blue suit, evidently because no one had informed him the main steps of the Legislature were closed because of the construction project.
But first the media had to suffer through a sermon by a preacher friend of Mr. Pawlowski, introduced only as Shawn from Red Deer. Shawn blamed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for former Alberta premier Jason Kenney’s Critical Infrastructure Defence Act, which seemed on brand if not entirely fair.
Then there was a speech from the leader of Mr. Pawlowski’s new political party, named and branded in apparent tribute the preacher’s Polish heritage.
Then there was a speech from Mr. Pawlowski’s son, a young man who seemed almost as angry as his father.
Finally, the main event began with Mr. Pawlowski himself at the microphone delivering an hourlong jeremiad about Ms. Smith, whom he called a communist and “a bloody murderer,” Ms. Notley, whom he called “a witch,” and the gathered media, whom he called liars and implied were all Whores of Babylon. (I am pondering an update to my LinkedIn page.)
Alas, when he finally got to the promised Revelations about his conversation with Ms. Smith, there were only allegations.
Mr. Pawlowski alleged that he was offered cash bribes by representatives of the UCP to be quiet, a guaranteed seat in the Alberta Legislature if he ran for the UCP in a safe riding, the chance to run Ms. Smith’s COVID response investigation (a position now occupied by Preston Manning), and amnesty from prosecution.
Other than the amnesty, he was having none of it, he insisted. “I am not a whore.”
He offered no receipts, however, and grilling by the media failed to move him to name names or specify times.
On the advice of his lawyers, he said, he couldn’t name the people in the government he talked to unless called to give sworn testimony.
He denied the premier’s claim her call was just two political leaders talking politics – it was only ever supposed to be about his trial and how she could help get him off the legal hook. “This phone call was always about the same thing – when are you going to introduce what you promised, the amnesty bill for people like me and thousands of other Albertans.”
He said he didn’t know who leaked the video of the call but insisted, repeatedly, it wasn’t him.
Ms. Smith’s office later issued a terse statement saying she “is unaware of any of the conversations or alleged offers referenced by Mr. Pawlowski in his comments today, and strongly questions the credibility of his claims.”
In a statement “to all Albertans” sent to media yesterday, NDP Leader Rachel Notley said, “I am deeply concerned about all we have seen today. Extremism being shouted from the steps of the Legislature. Hate and transphobia and a furthering of a division that only serves to harm Alberta.
“This is the fringe of the fringe, and these are the folks Danielle Smith has been giving her time to. This is who she interfered in the justice system for. She broke the law in order to get Artur Pawlowski’s charges dropped—a man convicted of inciting violence against police.
“Danielle Smith has given him a platform, and this is only the beginning. If Danielle Smith is elected Premier – this is what the next four years looks like.
“Enough is enough. This is exhausting. There is one way to put a stop to all of this and that’s by electing a new Alberta NDP government on Monday.”
Artur Pawlowski (his last name is likely a loose translation for the term “a bad penny”) descended on what’s left of Alberta’s Legislature grounds and expounded at length about the grievous wrongs that have been committed against him and the Lord, for both are one and the same. Amen.
While everyone should know by now that Pawlowski’s word will likely lead to a spectacular litany of falsehoods, accusations, a reprisals, you can’t help but listen to the guy; because even though he cannot trusted to tell the truth, he does have the ear of certain personages of considerable influence. Enter Premier Danielle Smith, who for some reason believed she could pardon Pawlowski of his convictions. (No she can’t) And failing that, Smith decided to consult (order, demand) with Atty. Gen. Tyler Shandro to get the federal prosecutors to lay off the good pastor. Then, Smith calls Pawlowski and he records the phone call (of course he would) and make it available on his website for all the witness, thus, getting Smith into more trouble than she could understand. So, in the midst of all of Pawlowski’s fire and brimstone bluster, can he inflict any damage on Smith’s that would cause defeat to be snatched from the jaws of victory?
I’ve got to give up the popcorn.
Just: As noted, Mr. Pawlowski forcefully denied that the video was leaked by him. Odd since, if I recall correctly, it was recorded in his home. But that’s what he said. I can’t vouch for its accuracy, but Google Translate tells me “bad penny” would be “zły grosz.” DJC
It is becoming quite the he said, she said situation and as entertaining as it is at the moment, I do feel it may quickly get to exhausting.
Perhaps the worst part is how this is continuing to entangle the Premier and her government. Although Pawlowski is clearly an extremist, it is harder to come to conclusions about the credibility of all his accusations against Smith and the UCP. The one about Smith being aware of the purpose of the call seems fairly credible. The ones about the UCP trying to dangle various enticements in exchange for his silence are possible, make some sense and are potentially even more troubling. If true, the next question then is whether Smith knew what her minions were up to. Sounds like this might be something for a public inquiry.
Of course, Smith has categorically denied offers were made, but she already has serious credibility issues, perhaps more so than the pastor. So, who to believe? Or at this point do we just cover our eyes and ears and shout – stop the insanity!
The thing I find most troubling is that Artur’s Dani’s, and Skippy’s followers on social media are posting more and more violent rhetoric, and their supposed media advisers are doing absolutely nothing to clean them up. One such posting had s number of people calling on Dani to put a stop to it….I was beyond appalled when I read them,; I honestly think they should be investigated by the police. This isn’t just a difference of opinion, this is threatening people’s lives…WTF
And also, complaints about UCP people inside the polling stations, ‘talking’ to people…. is that legal? has someone notified Elections Alberta?
There’s also a number that are telling people not to vote early because the ‘machines’ count those votes, so they won’t be real.
It was hard enough to hear all this K’ rap going on in the states, now it’s happening in Alberta, with wiffs about the last federal election not being real ( thanks to PP & goons R- us) ; and priming the wingnuts for the next federal election, if we can actually get there. The seeds are already planted, and with “Moufette tan le bouche ” spreading the fertilizer, and social media being the spreader ,that invasive species will only grow.
And just a quick note about the previous post about the media: IMHO , when CBC , which I’ve watched for 50yrs ,brings in a former CSIS official, ,(that currently sits on the board of SHarper’s IDU) , as an ‘expert ‘ opinion on political interference, without telling where he now works, they are definitely falling over themselves to prove they aren’t leaning Liberal— well they’re now at the opposite side of the spectrum, AGAIN, just as they were during the Convoy sedition takeover.
I am not impressed..!!!
PS : Headline:
– running banner, 80 wildfires burning in AB
-Anchor: 87 fires
-Reporter: 90 fires
* typing class 101, 5-points off for EACH letter you got wrong
Report card for the last 5yrs with MSM headlines ‘D’….I thought technology was so wonderful, you know with spellcheck and all….sigh !!And if we think this is bad, wait until they hook up the Chat Gpt, or whatever that brain drain thing is, and the roomba will be teaching the children, right after it finishes the floor.
Makes one wonder where Manning, Harper & Smith go to church, and what those preachers say on Sundays.
I don’t know how much of the drivel that Danielle Smith spouted as a radio host she actually believed, but if she believed all of it, I wonder if she would have voted for Artur’s Solidarity party if she had lost the UCP leadership bid.
On that, I also wonder how Jason Kenney will be voting. My guess is he will stay home.
Bob: Surely by now he’s moved back to his Ottawa condo. Backstory: After he came here to save us Albertans from ourselves – a doomed mission if ever there was one – I heard that he’d kept the condo. When I asked his staff they told me piously that was not so, he’d bought a place in Calgary and sold off the Ottawa property. Regardless, part of me has always doubted that was so. My guess is that, one way or another, he has a hidey-hole in the nation’s capital, his natural home. DJC
Just seen this at thestar.com
https://www.thestar.com/politics/2023/05/25/former-alberta-premier-jason-kenney-loses-attempt-to-have-lawsuit-thrown-out.html
It is behind paywall, so I could not read more than the headline.
“…who wants to give in to a sudden urge to look for a public washroom at a time like that?” Or a high powered fire hose to wash ’em all down.
I’m posting this here before Joe Walsh… Oh well, you’ll get it! https://youtu.be/WVr94EGwLXw And “The Dude”? I have a rug, but the Eagles maybe need a little nod! Happy crap shoot days!
So Preacher Pawlowski spent an hour calling his enemies “witches, devils, monsters, Gestapo, pathological liars, communists, Nazis.” What, no mention of the most dreaded insult of them all…TRUDEAU LIBERALS!
My personal opinion on this is that all elected officials should undergo some sort of formal demon casting ceremony before taking office. Just to be on the safe side.
He blamed Kenney’s CIDA on Trudeau.
You do realize there is no left and right. Such abstractions just cement case you into a narrative that there is us and them, and by the way, “they are contemptible”.
And of course, then the Notleys of the world can ignore them and their concerns. You know, it makes progressives seem that they arent really sold on liberal democracy….
For someone who appears to be interested in politics you’ve done precious little reading on the subject. There is still very much a right and a left, your confusion stems from both main parties being pro capitalist. Electoral politics is but one manifestation of political organizing and agitation. Humanity will never be free until we bury the last capitalist with the shovel that he sold us, but alberta is going to burn down around our friggin ears if we let the UCP have five more minutes in power.
Hello DJC,
Is anyone permitted to speak from the steps of the legislature? When there is no construction, I mean. I have no idea what the rules are, or if there are any rules. Do you mean 300 kilometres south ?of? Edmonton? (paragraph 7, last line? )
Chris: Thanks. The typo is fixed. Yes, Edmonton is big, but it’s not that big. It’s a good question about the use of the Legislature. This is not authoritative, but my belief is that a permit is normally required for speakers to set up on the steps of the Legislature. Usually this takes place in front of the main doors, which face north, but that area is blocked off because of whatever is being done to the plaza north of the building. Regardless, this clearly wasn’t done in this case. Mr. Pawlowski’s group announced their newser would be on the front steps, and when they discovered that area was closed, moved it first to the barren wasteland in front of the Federal Building (renamed the Her Britannic Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Long May She Reign In Our Honoured Memories Building, or whatever, by Jason Kenney, who must’ve been pissed when he wasn’t invited to her funeral and had to line up with the Hoi Polloi for a glimpse of the coffin). When they saw what a horrible space that was – it makes any demonstration look tiny – they moved it back to the east doors of the Legislature Building where the media was hanging out. Since it was a press conference, this was probably within the rules, except that the Pawlowski crowd brought their own extremely powerful PA system (I’m certain that’s a no-no) and just set it up, proof to my union friends who are scrupulous about obeying the rules that it’s better to seen absolution than permission. Normally in my experience, groups planning an event are also told that they require liability insurance to set up on the steps with a PA system. Legislature security decided that in this case discretion was the better part of valour and let it go. My decision would have been the same in the same circumstances, by the way. DJC
I had fun… talked to a few people who were friendly until they found out I was a socialist. I met Jeremy Appel, another great independent journalist from Edmonton. I also met trailer park bunny Benita Peterson and some other ex-cop conspiracy theorist from the “don’t split the right vote” group. Ex-cop started going on at me about evil 15 minute cities. The guy was paranoid as hell, good thing he’s an EX cop. I asked for a Pawlowski lawn sign on my way out but they said, and I quote, “NO!!” The people who follow Pawlowski’s schtick or the UCP/TBA nonsense are truly lunatics and are beyond reason.
This is a classic that should go in your hall of fame, David! ROTFL.
Note: pearls were clutched, but none were tossed to the swine, Gadarene or otherwise, who reportedly don’t like them.
Perhaps the emptied pool will be converted to a witch-burning pit if Danielle Smith wins the election on Monday. The former plant wall at the former Federal Building could be converted into a rack for the purpose of extracting truth. This is the witching hour of the 2023 provincial election. Surely someone will turn this into a TV docudrama. Tom Hardy could play the lead, fresh off his role in Taboo.
And now for reality. The fact is that Artur Pawlowski is only one cog in the wheel of Danielle Smith’s conflict of interest breach. She attempted to get Artur Pawlowski’s charges dismissed, but what of the others similarly charged as a result of their actions in the Coutts border blockade? These are very serious charges for very serious matters. If she had been successful with Pawlowski, would those other charges have fallen, too? These are very serious Criminal Code charges. Oh, wait, I said that already.
Also, one of the people charged with Mischief Over $5000 is on the board of Take Alberta Backwards — oops, I mean Take Back Alberta (TBA). TBA backed Danielle Smith. They’ve taken over UCP constituency associations. TBA in turn seems to be controlled by some shadowy organization with unknown funding. These people say they’re running the show, and soon they could be running the province if the UCP win.
Shadowy men running Alberta? I pulled up my yoga pants and voted on day one of the advance polls. I want no part of turning this province into a banana republic. I did not vote for the UCP-TBA. I was responsible, accountable government and the UCP-TBA are not it. I’d had enough of Danielle Smith and her Sideshow Bob cast of characters. Demons out!
This is great reporting—even if Edmonton curiously typofied a 300 Km-wide city, magically on par with the legendary Babylon.
Street preacher Pawlowski is certainly newsworthy in circumstances germane to Alberta politics, but also a curious personality whose surly demeanour is deftly captured by some really great pics: maybe not seven heads, but easily ten moussed horns.
How boorish does it get? I love that his “Church of the Street” lost its religious status because he used it to blatantly shoehorn himself into the political field while, at the same time, he was fired as leader of another small party of the right for political strategizing in superfluously religious terms. Rather I should ask how conflicted can one boor get! He doesn’t spare us that answer, at least.
He sure ain’t like any preacher I ever met (and I’ve been educated and caned by some of the best until I put away childish things and that cartoonish, God-like comet with a long beard) in the sense that if I had heard his speech back when I was scratching my initials with my collection-plate quarter in the back of the pew in front of me, I sure woulda learned a few new words of which my Ma would disapprove (more than I learned from that particular defacement, that’s for sure).
One can’t help but catch a whiff of misogyny in Paulowski’s stream of tailored profanities: but “What’s Love Got to Do with It?” “Whores,” I guess, and Babylon, too. But that’s not the only blessed thing to come from the original “Sin City”—if one wants to know if trading a sacrificially ‘clean’ animal for the services of a harlot—or even vice versa—renders said animal ‘unclean,’ there’s always the Talmud Bavli (I leave it to the scholars among you to figure out what the plethora of rabbinic decisions means in this fascinating regard). But the plurality is spot-on: Pawlowski has identified the two main contenders in this approaching/ongoing election: both premiers and both women, one a “bloody murderer,” the other a “witch.” Yeah, and I suppose that makes JT a transgendered Othello, too.
And so it is written—perhaps in the dust of an actively excavated construction zone while the tardy subject speaker finds his way around the legislative holy of holies. Orwell couldn’t have written it better: “I am not a whore.” There he goes again! Got something against sex workers—or just the ones from Babylon, Artur?
I love this site; I love Alberta! Where and how else can I learn that my Greek studies are remiss? I remember well my beloved—if Stockholmishly—teacher taking on the Ancient tongue at the age of 70 years (I was 8) purely to better interpret certain passages of the New Testament, instilling in me a certain kind of holism—rabbit-hole-ism, that is. HP Cawthorne, man of letters, sans credentials, only used the Older Testament in science class (such as could be had in a two-room schoolhouse, pandemonious grades one to eight), for example, how a fellow solved the problem of shipping nitro-glycerin by randomly opening his Bible at the verse which alluded to freezing, or the race of archaic giants whose Ethiopian remnants corroborated with that strangest of Genesis passages, the Nephillim of renown. Otherwise it was all about the Christian liturgy. Me, I’m inclined to refer to my Jefferson Bible—the original ‘cut-and-paste’ job—which, as it turns out, does not allow me to go chasing rabbits (good thing I already have a head for hats, one as well-fed as any door-mouse ever said).
So bring it to my house, leave it up at my front door: Gadarene Swine! Given my position on the tape-measure of life, I never woulda discovered that nugget by myself, otherwise. I love it!
It reminds me that this is what democracy is all about: one proudly defends another’s right to say things one doesn’t necessarily agree with—and Artur got it all in spades! His list is long but, shortened, it’s basically ‘us against them.’
While I’m not too concerned whether Pawlowski leaked his recorded, sinful conversation with wet-behind-the-ears premier Smith, I do wonder how the unconstitutional Critical Infrastructure Defence Act under which the bad brimstoner was charged (among other offences) will fare in this apparent acid test. Now there’s a rabbit-hole, I bet. In rainbow, too! (Resist the cool-aide, Odysseus!)
Yes, many aspects of this election are disturbing, but I’m happily reminded that it can be fun and fascinating as well as dire and serious. Enjoy it while you can, my Alberta friends!
Finally, I concur: there is one way to put a stop to inappropriate political phreneticism—vote NDP. So that’s one way. (“I’m late, I’m late, my goodness, I’m late!” Paraphrased from Ralph Steadman’s illustrated Alice in Wonderland—meaning I now have much to contemplate while getting ready for the honey truck—which is about as exciting as politics is these days in BC. Thnx again, Albertapolitics! You is a lifesaver!)
Scotty: The 300-kilometre typo has been fixed. This wonderful response – which I truly appreciate – really deserves footnotes. Personally, I am very curious about the outcome of the rabbinical debate over the impact of the business transaction described on the purity of sacrificial goats and, I suppose, fallen folks. I’ve always thought what happened to the Gadarene swine was a bit unfair to the poor pigs. It just goes to show, I suppose, that even cosmic battles can result in collateral damage. DJC
People who have been paying attention say Pawlowski has made some of the same claims in the past, so he basically gave a recycled speech tarted up with demonology.
I think the guy who spoke first may have been Shawn Hamm, Penhold town councillor and “Executive Pastor”, who keeps company with rightwing fringers like Pawlowski.
https://www.townofpenhold.ca/p/council
Valerie: Looks to me like the same guy … with fashionable new spectacles. DJC
