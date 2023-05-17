St. ALBERT, Alberta – I’ve been to a couple of all-candidate forums in St. Albert over the years that got pretty lively, and one in 2015 that was downright rowdy, but the nasty tone of last night’s candidate forum at the St. Albert Inn was something new.
Apparently this opinion was shared by some of my fellow St. Albertans, as I was approached by a couple of folks from around town who made the same observation that the attitude of the hecklers was meaner and more organized than anything they’ve seen or heard before in this suburban community northwest of Edmonton.
Well, there’s been a general decline in the tone of civil discourse in North America since the presidency of Donald Trump, and there’s no question it’s come to Alberta. It was inevitable that sooner or later we’d see some of the same in this small city too.
But maybe the sizeable group of United Conservative Party supporters that arrived early and occupied the first few rows of seats to cheer on their candidate, Angela Wood, weren’t all from around here. There were some familiar faces, some less familiar ones, and one big ole UCP MLA who was definitely from out of town. (That would be Lac Ste. Anne-Parkland’s Shane Getson, best known for joining convoy protesters in a gravel truck jamming traffic near their Alberta Legislature in January last year to support the people illegally blockading the border at Coutts.)
Or maybe the group contained some of the same folks who made news recently for their offensive comments during a series of meetings and surveys about the municipality’s naming policies last year. That one turned into a national embarrassment.
Who knows?
Be that as it may, it’s fair enough to cheer on your candidate, but that ought not to extend to catcalling the only other candidate at the event, New Democrat MLA Marie Renault, shouting “liar” when she tried to make a point, and it was certainly over the line to call out the c-word as someone did.
There were some cries of support for Ms. Renaud, too, but nothing like ugly tone of the UCP crowd.
I spoke to Ms. Renaud briefly after the meeting, and she seemed quite shaken by the reception she received from the peanut gallery.
If Ms. Wood or Mr. Getson, who was sitting in the front row, told folks on their side to simmer down and watch their language, it wasn’t audible where I was. Might’ve happened. As for the moderator, Alberta Chambers of Commerce Chief Operating Officer Jason Leslie, he deserves credit for getting the crowd to behave.
Some of the claims Ms. Wood made could also be reasonably described as what the Cockneys of London call porkies. Just one example: “The NDP want to bring injection sites into every community in Alberta, and that includes St. Albert.” (Emphasis added.)
I think we can safely assume the UCP knows that is not true – although it is true that suburban communities like St. Albert are not immune to the consequences of addictive-drug use or that the policies advocated by the UCP will lead to the deaths of drug users, here as elsewhere. I understand UCP candidates are making this claim throughout the province.
Beyond that, there’s not much point quoting the debate, such as it was, because both candidates stuck close to their party talking points and there wasn’t much new to be learned. The 150 or so people at the meeting were mostly supporters of one candidate or the other, so it’s unlikely any minds were changed.
Green Party candidate Cameron Jefferies, probably wisely, didn’t show up.
I imagine staff at the NDP’s joint campaign office for the area are concerned the same crowd will show up at the all-candidates forum in nearby Morinville tonight to support Morinville-St. Albert UCP MLA Dale Nally and give a hard time to the NDP, Green Party and Alberta Party candidates.
If by chance some nut says the same thing to New Democrat Karen Shaw as was said to Ms. Renaud, the four-term Sturgeon County councillor needs to stop, point him out to the crowd, and ask, sharply, “What did you just say to me?”
They are lucky that I wasn’t there at this all candidates forum, because if I was present, I would have let them have it. The supporters of these pretend conservatives and Reformers are all mouth and no brains, and judging by their behavior at this event, it’s very clear that is the case. They feel it’s okay to be ripped off of the proper oil royalty rates, and corporate tax rates, that Peter Lougheed gave us, losing us hundreds of billions of dollars, see the most priciest shenanigans happen, which cost us billions of dollars more, have our public healthcare system and public education system in Alberta harmed, so they can be privatized, have the environment compromised even further, see the costs of utilities, insurance, property taxes, and tuition go upwards, and see more people struggling to get by. Where is the sense in this? If these mouthy UCP supporters are doing this at this event, what is it like at other all candidates forums in Alberta?
UCP/TBA operatives seem to be getting more and more desperate. Good.
The really disapointing outcome of the event was that Wood demonstrated that she does not want to represent all members of the St. Albert constituency. Woods really did only pander to the Take Back Alberta group throwing out baseless facts and innuendo so they could yell in her support. The undecided voter has seen her true lack of character. MARIE RENAUD showed why she has deserved the vote of the people of St. Albert and after being referred to a Cxxx word and the lack of character by her opponent to not call out her supporters for the lack or respect and decorum demonstrates she is not the right person to represent all the people of St. Albert.
Ms. RENAUD on the other hand demonstrated poise and strength that earns our respect to put her back in the Prov. Legislature as our representative in St. Albert.
That is 100% a LIE. Repeatedly Woods stated the UPC represents ALL Albertans. You must have nodded off during the back and forth.
a “LIE” is it? You claim that Woods stated that “the UPC represents ALL Albertans”. I mean, it clearly does no such thing, but that doesn’t matter. Whether it does or not, whether your description of Woods statements are correct or not, nothing in there contradicts any of Mr. Kniel’s claims. If anyone here is LYING, it’s you.
Mary: Simply stating that you or your party represents all Albertans doesn’t make it so. Behaviour is a better guide. I was there and I agree that Ms. Wood did say that she would represent all St. Albertans and the UCP would represent all Albertans. I don’t think she repeatedly stated that, but perhaps I too nodded off during the back and forth. Be that as it may, Ms. Wood did not say anything to get her supporters to act with more civility and, in my view based on my observations, encouraged her supporters through her nods and smirks to keep up the bad work. That suggests to me that she was not sincere in her statements about being prepared to govern for all. That, of course, is an opinion, with which you are welcome to disagree. That does not make it a lie, any more than Mr. Kniel was a lying when he expressed a similar opinion. But shouting “liar” when people stated facts at odds with the UCP position did seem to be what Ms. Wood’s supporters did last night. DJC
My guess is it was David Parkers bully boys (brownshirts?) operating from the far, far right US playbook. Probably got it from S. Harper and his group. IMO, Alberta is entering some very ominous times with the rise of the TBA. Ignorant, ideologues, bullies, being manipulated by whom? Certainly they have no love for Parliamentary Democracy, civil debate, etc.
Roger: It’s possible. I didn’t recognize a lot of epople in that group, which I usually do at St. Albert meetings. That said, these guys looked too old to be TBA types. DJC
“too old”? Really? Treading on shaky ground with that one! lolol But might it be the “old” bulls, showing the young “studs” how to be obnoxious, ignorant, disruptive, impolite in the extreme, etc, etc. So they can see how (easy) it is to intimidate people?
I just checked my handy-dandy hit list of constituencies that the UCP-TBA think they will lose. St. Albert and Morinville-St. Albert are both on it. You can expect more of the same from the UCP-TBA tonight, and in all the locations on the list. It’s more of the intimidation tactics they’ve learned from their snaggle-toothed Republican cousins south of the border, so of course Shane Getson was there. These Trump-a-dumpers plans to use intimidation tactics at the polls, too, to either slow down voting to the point that voters will give up and leave, or disenfranchise anyone who is not a landowner. They might even go after busloads of seniors. Who knew? Have they made their senior base so angry over removing the Canada Pension Plan that they’ll show up en masse to vote against them? One can hope.
Here’s the list of constituencies where progressives would be well-advised to vote in advance.
https://pressprogress.ca/take-back-alberta-leaders-are-training-scrutineers-to-infiltrate-campaigns-and-act-as-security-on-voting-day/
Here’s the dude-bro in the shadows we can thank for much of this disgraceful behavior post-2019. Politics in Alberta has certainly gone to hell in a handcart since he landed in our laps.
https://thetyee.ca/News/2023/05/17/Bully-Haunting-Alberta-Election/
Civil discourse has not existed since before Smith called vaccinated people Nazis, then called us all mentally-ill crazies. Conservatives in Alberta have gone to the dark side. A vote for Smith and her UCP-TBA band of bullies is a vote against democracy.
I’ll leave the final word to Mr. Eric Dyck.
https://twitter.com/mr_ericdyck/status/1658872805784715270
Yes, I agree there are several things causing this behaviour. First, is just a general decline in civility or manners. Second, is a more polarized, partisan and closer election. In the pre 2015 era, the election result was largely expected in advance, so some people did not bother to show up, get emotionally invested or as involved in political events. In our previous long time status as a mostly one party state, they often kept their thoughts to themselves and were not as vocal.
Interestingly the many of most vocal are on now the right. I believe like in the US, the prospect of losing power or control genuinely frightens many of them. Deep down I believe they fear others will run as roughshod over them as they have over others. I’m not sure that is really the case, but of course fears are not always rational. It is then that sort of irrational state that leads to putting forth things like injection sites in St. Albert, which are very unlikely, regardless of what party is in power.
There was a great deal of irrational behaviour, statements and fear stirred up during COVID and some people, particularly on the right remain in that state. Some politicians on the right have figured out how to use this to their advantage. It doesn’t help that some of the political toxicity seeps through from the US and some here think this approach will help them win.
However, I’m not sure sort of this behaviour achieves anything. I suspect it puts off as many, or perhaps more people, than it motivates. In my more optimistic moments, I believe they will eventually realize it is not a winning or successful strategy and so it will gradually go out of fashion. However, I suppose they could also just become more frustrated and try shout louder.
I went to the debate to make a decision.
I did witness Shane Getson clapping for both debate candidates after they spoke. He was not saying anything derogatory about the NDP candidate.
It appeared from where I was sitting that there was an equal amount of jeering coming from both sides. There were lots of NDP supporters that were booing the UCP candidate whom handled herself very professionally and answered questions very directly.
This incident is a bad precedent, and it sets the stage for the rest of the campaign.
By coincidence, there’s an analysis by Charles Rusnell in today’s Tyee about how we got into this mess–and what it means for Alberta. Spoiler alert: you won’t like it.
https://thetyee.ca/News/2023/05/17/Bully-Haunting-Alberta-Election/
