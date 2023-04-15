It looks like Alberta’s going to need a Sam Donaldson in this election campaign.

Former ABC White House Correspondent Sam Donaldson in 1995 (Photo: John Matthew Smith via Wikipedia).

You know, someone with a voice big enough to be heard over the noise of Alberta’s premier and her United Conservative Party handlers running away from the danger of an honest journalistic question.

Mr. Donaldson was ABC’s chief White House correspondent from 1977 to 1989. His famous voice was so loud his questions could be heard over the blades of Ronald Reagan’s presidential helicopter.

Yesterday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith decreed that reporters won’t be permitted to ask follow-up questions at government news conferences any more.

As Dean Bennett of the Canadian Press cleverly explained it, Ms. Smith, “four days after announcing she won’t answer questions on her ethics investigation, says she will limit questions on all other topics.”

Asked why, Ms. Smith giggled and chirped: “It’s an election, that’s why, we’re sorta getting into election mode … ”

Former Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

A premier channelling the glib comment attributed to Kim Campbell, briefly Canada’s Conservative prime minister in 1993, that “an election is no time to discuss serious issues” is not evidence that we’re sorta getting into election mode, it’s evidence that the UCP’s strategic brain trust is in blind panic mode about what Ms. Smith may say or do next.

And speaking of Sam Donaldson, Premier Smith may share a destructive conservative ideological agenda with the 40th president of the United States, but she’s no Ronald Reagan! For one thing, nobody’s going to call Danielle Smith a Great Communicator – especially not the people charged with the difficult task of trying to win the May 29 Alberta election for her.

She’s literally been saying since before the turn of the century that she wants to privatize health care – the full, disastrous U.S. deal. “The first time I met @ABDanielleSmith, I was a new @AlbertaNDP leader being interviewed by the Calgary Herald editorial board of which Smith was a member,” Brian Mason recalled last night in a tweet. “She was very fixated on private health care models. That was in 2004, nearly 20 years ago. Nothing has changed.”

Just two years ago, Ms. Smith was still bloviating on the same topic in a paper she was invited to write for the University of Calgary’s publicly funded right-wing think tank, the so-called School of Public Policy, in which she explained why she thought Albertans should get used to paying out of pocket for health care.

So no wonder reporters want to ask questions about what she really thinks now that she’s suddenly pivoted to insisting that “no Albertan will ever have to pay to see a family doctor out of pocket” and “you will never have to pull out your credit card to pay for health care.”

NDP Finance Critic Shannon Phillips (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

And whether or not it’s the subject of an official ethics investigation, there are also still many questions to be asked about Ms. Smith’s recorded mutual-admiration conversation with extremist street preacher Artur Pawlowski, who was facing criminal charges at the time and who she now insists is an extremist whose ideas she abhors.

Or her ridiculous lawsuit against the CBC for reporting her own words, obviously intended to intimidate more journalists than just those employed by the national broadcaster not to report stories inconvenient to the premier and the UCP. Or the R-Star scam to give oil industry polluters a royalty break for making a stab at cleaning up their own messes.

Readers unused to the intricacies of political press conferences may wonder what the big deal is, after all, reporters are still going to get one question, right? And, as the premier said, there’s lots of folks with questions to ask.

But this is a strategy to shut up the best reporters, not just to be fair to all the scribes clamouring to ask a question.

NDP Justice and Ethics Critic Irfan Sabir (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

The propensity of the premier’s media handlers to limit the number of reporters allowed to ask any questions and their tendency to favour sycophants from right-wing media sites who can be depended on to lob politically helpful softballs is already becoming obvious.

Needless to say, the reaction to her announcement was not supportive.

“Folks, this is really wrong,” said former Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi. “This was a government announcement not an election announcement. It’s part of the job to answer questions no matter how tough. Why i scrummed almost daily. Not answering means you’re either hiding something or your staff are scared of what you’ll say.”

“Danielle Smith is hiding from Albertans,” said NDP Finance Critic Shannon Phillips with characteristic bluntness. “Her ideas are so unpopular – and her views so offside the mainstream – that she now thinks her only choice is to run from questions.”

And NDP Justice and Ethics Critic Irfan Sabir said in a statement that “Smith is making a disgraceful attempt to avoid accountability for her failed, chaotic premiership.

“One of your jobs as Premier is to take questions from Albertans, and if you’re not willing to do that, you have no business being Premier,” he added, stating the obvious. “Journalists are the proxy for the public, and they serve a critical role in Canadian society by questioning elected officials. This kind of attempt to prevent journalists from doing their jobs is dangerous for our democracy.”

All true, alas, but I doubt either Ms. Smith or her handlers care very much about that. Indeed, given the way things have been going so far, they may have concluded it’s either stop answering questions or postpone the election.

Given all this, how likely do you think it is that Ms. Smith will also refuse to debate NDP Leader Rachel Notley? You can’t be too careful, after all. Ms. Notley might ask her a question!”