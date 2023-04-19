How do you make a political endorsement without making a political endorsement?
Canada’s former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper has offered us a lesson!
Yesterday, Alberta’s United Conservative Party cracked open the political crypt and rolled out a video of the éminence grise of the Conservative Party of Canada, who now toils in the metaphorical dark for the neoliberal Internationale, otherwise misleadingly known as the International Democrat Union.
Mr. Harper’s simple job was to persuade Albertans to hold their noses and vote for Premier Danielle Smith’s so-called United Conservative Party.
The former PM did not appear to be enjoying himself in the video that was posted on social media and texted to UCP supporters. He was particularly scary when he tried to crack a smile, an expression that could have curdled milk on nearby doorsteps if dairy products were still sold that way.
“A’berta’s been through some tough years since 2015,” Mr. Harper, looking faintly vampiric, began his message. “But the economy is finally hitting its stride again and employment is booming.”
“Yet that could all be derailed if the Notley NDP wins. We see what they’ve done before, job killing, tax hiking, anti-energy policies leading to mass layoffs, business closures, and recession,” he yammered on.
“It took years to recover from the last NDP government. We can’t risk going backwards again. Vote for Alberta. Vote Conservative.”
Notice anything about this? Other than the fact he spoke only 73 words in 32 seconds and that it’s mostly tendentious pish-posh unworthy of a guy that used to have some gravitas, that is.
Who is he asking you to vote for? Someone named Alberta. Alberta Who?
What political party does he want voters to support? Ummmm … Conservatives!
Yes, we have no Danielle Smith! We have no United Conservative Party today!
And this from a guy who even had kind words, by name, for Viktor (Hungary for the Hungarians) Orban!
This is not, dear readers, a statement that can be called a ringing endorsement of Danielle Smith and United Conservative Party.
Indeed, the only person Mr. Harper mentions is Opposition Leader Rachel Notley, and his attack on her is strangely bloodless.
Readers may recall that Mr. Harper’s endorsement of his former Cabinet Minister Jason Kenney 2019 was considerably more enthusiastic.
“It’s not just that Jason Kenney performed well in every job I gave him,” he said at the time. “It’s that he got better and better and better at every one.” Alas, that was then and this is now. Mr. Kenney rose to the level of his incompetence, perhaps as a result of Mr. Harper’s last endorsement, and has since moved on.
His replacement, Ms. Smith, appears to have reached her level of incompetence long before she fluked into her present job – possibly on or about Dec. 17, 2014 – and now as a result she is an accidental premier who presents the danger of destroying Mr. Kenney’s creation and delivering a grave setback to Alberta conservatism in the longer run.
This may account for Mr. Harper’s pretty obvious lack of enthusiasm in his endorsement, if his statement qualifies even for that description.
Nevertheless, Ms. Smith and her most ardent supporters treated the video clip as manna from heaven.
“Thank you Stephen Harper,” the premier gushed on Twitter. “You are an exceptional leader with an unwavering commitment …” Yadda-yadda.
“Thanks @stephenharper for the endorsement of @ABDanielleSmith,” rhapsodized Ms. Smith’s office manager, Rob Anderson, nowadays apparently known as Free Alberta Rob – which sounds from here like a slightly premature bumper sticker, but whatever.
Since there was no endorsement whatsoever of Ms. Smith in Mr. Harper’s words, this sounds a little like whistling past the political graveyard – which is not to say the UCP couldn’t pull off a victory with its widespread support in rural Alberta and the province’s many habitual Conservative voters, at whom Mr. Harper’s message was clearly aimed.
“Endorsements like this are pre-recorded for the last few days of a campaign,” observed former Progressive Conservative deputy premier Thomas Lukaszuk, who lately has been out door-knocking for the NDP. “But times are desperate for the UCP. They’re deploying lifeboats before the Writ is dropped.”
This could very well be, although yesterday’s low-production-value Harper statement looked too hastily put together to be something put in the can days or weeks ago.
But as Mr. Lukaszuk suggested, desperate times call for desperate measures, and as lame as his message was, intentionally or not, Mr. Harper’s name still carries a lot of clout in this province.
A Harper endorsement carries the same weight as a Preston Manning endorsement from my perspective.
Absolutely meaningless. Perhaps even worse than meaningless.
I mean really…Danielle Smith is hardly an example of a politician’s politician. Let alone of a the Premier of a Province. Even if that Province happens to be Alberta!
If I were an undecided voter, a Harper endorsement would have some sway with me – just not the way the UCP hoped.
Y’all may not get the reference, but watching Harper made me think of this exchange from the 1995 Crypt Keeper movie…
Crypt Keeper :Well let me tell you something pal, you’re no Gory Cooper, you aren’t even a Robert Deadford. Another take like that and it’ll be back to bit parts for you, and I won’t say what ‘bits’ I’m talking about.
[stressed sigh]
Where’d they dig this guy up?
I suppose Harper’s tepid seeming endorsement is better than none. Although I find it particularly interesting that he wants us to vote Conservative, when the party I believe he is is supposed to be referring to is generally known in Alberta as the UCP. I don’t think Harper is so out of touch with Alberta politics as to unintentionally make this misstatement.
So perhaps there will be a big rebranding soon, as UCP is becoming a bit too toxic. I suppose there still is a bit of time before the signs, ads and brochures all have to be done, but at this point it would be a bit chaotic. On that note, who seems to embody chaos? Smith! Harper, well not so much.
I suppose Harper has done his duty and at this point in time many Conservative voters do look back at him fondly. So perhaps it will have some effect. However, I wonder if the contrast between the more controlled conservatism of Harper, as opposed to the more free wheeling Smith style, might not go over as well for many of those who liked Harper.
DJC, I’m sorry, but you really should have put up a warning label before posting that pic..yikes…tales from the crypt for sure…ugh!!!
As a follow up to Just Me’s comment about fixed elections..
from the Tyee—“Elections Alberta mess may skew ballots ,says expert”…thanks to Charles Rusnell .
I find it rather frightening that politics in Alberta is taking on such a republican overtone, in such a brazen way, yet I’m not surprised, what with the cast of characters that are so linked in so many ways. Every time I read about a new name that’s come up and out into the picture re:D Parker , it appears IMHO to link back to the esteemed Crypt Master…..and his gnashing little
“loyal ” doll ,is turning up the dialogue across Canada in a way that brings out some very unladylike language every time I hear him start snarling. I see now, where he got the “limit the media “,and how Dani is doing the same, or at least trying to.
As far as DS calling out Rachel for not wanting to answer a question from WS ,it would be like PP calling out PMJT for not taking questions from Fox news— I mean why should they? but that’s just my personal opinion.
In the meantime, everyone
be/aware of voting rights, pass the message….and if you think I’m being cynical, check out Dani’s supporters on her page and see how many are already d’rumping..it’s going to be a long 5wks.
Where’s that wooden stake we you need it?
Just: I think it’s in the shed with the bag of garlic cloves. DJC
This is as desperate as it gets. Stephen Harper never mentioned Danielle Smith by name, because she could very well be finished. Nor did he mention the UCP, because they too, are likely finished. Conservatives? Those haven’t existed in Alberta, for a long time, because Ralph Klein destroyed that brand, and the Reformers took over. The ones who cheated us out of our oil and tax wealth, destroyed jobs, wrecked public healthcare and public education, increased poverty levels, made utility and insurance costs rise, and compromised the environment. We didn’t see this stupidity under Peter Lougheed.
It’s Bibi’s best friend, Stephen. You’d think any friend of Netanyahu would be a friend of Danielle Smith, given their similar views of the judicial system. Alas, Bibi inspires his nation’s young people to show up and protest. Smith inspires a blank gray wall with a man who can’t bear to say her name or the name of her Take Alberta Backwards backers. Is that smirk at the end duping delight or derision? Hard to say.
Kee-rist!!
That lede picture scared the bejeezes outta me!
Don’t know how I’ll sleep tonite.
Add remarks from Preston, Jason and Mr. Peepers and Voila! Alberta’s home grown barber shop quartette!
