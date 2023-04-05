Can you imagine the almighty hoo-ha that would break out across this country if the Alberta NDP ponied up the dough for its leader to sue Postmedia or the Western Standard for defamation?
Don’t worry. It’s not going to happen. And not because of the impeccable journalistic standards of those news organizations, either.
But just ponder for a moment the unholy hullabaloo about free expression that would ring out from coast to coast if it did happen.
Now, turn your mind to the latest story about Danielle Smith.
Yesterday, Alberta’s premier told the Canadian Press that her United Conservative Party is picking up her legal tab while she threatens the CBC with a defamation suit for a series of stories about her efforts on behalf of anti-vaxx, anti-Trudeau, pro-convoy insurrectionists facing criminal charges like Calgary street preacher Artur Pawlowski.
Ask yourself, is using libel law to suppress inconvenient media reports a suitable use for tax-deductible political donations in a democracy?
On Monday, Ms. Smith read a statement at a news conference at which reporters were waiting to ask her about her now notorious 11-minute chitchat last January with Pastor Pawlowski, who has been charged with criminal mischief for a speech at the Coutts blockade last year that prosecutors say was intended to stir up violence.
“As you know, there’s been a great deal of inaccurate, misleading and likely defamatory reporting about my discussions with Justice officials regarding amnesty for COVID prosecutions,” she read – somewhat misleadingly, since despite his views on the topic Mr. Pawlowski’s prosecution is not about COVID-19.
“I have been clear that neither I nor anyone within my staff have contacted any Crown prosecutors, as has been alleged,” Ms. Smith read on. “Indeed, Alberta’s Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed this to be true. To continue saying or suggesting otherwise, is malicious. As this matter is now likely to be subject of legal defamation proceedings, I will not be commenting about it further, as per the advice of counsel on the matter.” (Emphasis added.)
There ended the reading.
But every time a reporter asked a question about her conversation with Pastor Pawlowski, as they did several times, she would respond with a version of the following words: “I have sought advice from my Justice officials on several matters and the advice that they have given is that there are matters that need to be resolved before the courts, nothing more can be done until those court cases are decided, and I’ve taken that advice.”
So while she clearly stated the legal matters in question included her threats to sue the CBC, her argument for not commenting was ambiguous about whether she was referring to the defamation threat or the criminal charges against Mr. Pawlowski.
In light of her revelation that the party is paying her legal bills in the defamation case, this also raises and interesting ethical and policy question about whether she should also be consulting government lawyers about the same matter.
Plus, of course, if the statements in the CBC’s story are legitimately defamatory, as Premier Smith claims, why is her bill not being covered by the MLA Risk Management Insurance fund available to Members of the Legislative Assembly who face legal problems as a result of doing their jobs as elected representatives of the public?
NDP Opposition Leader and former premier Rachel Notley said that if Ms. Smith “believed that she was truly the victim of defamation as a result of doing her job as premier,” she should have been able to access that fund.
“I would argue, the premier is so offside with the law, she is instead going to a partisan source of funding so that she can use this legal action as a political tactic, not as a genuine legal claim,” Ms. Notley, a lawyer by profession, told CP.
This seems likely, since the principal utility of the threat to sue the CBC for the premier and the party is the excuse it will give everyone on the UCP side to refuse to talk about her efforts on behalf of Mr. Pawlowski, which as Andrew Nikiforuk wrote in The Tyee yesterday, “Thirty years ago, if a premier was shown to have held a conversation with a criminally charged extreme separatist, and she sympathetically told him she was discussing his case and others’ with officials in the judicial system, that politician would have been hounded from office.”
Well, no more. Not in Alberta, anyway.
The CBC, meanwhile, says it stands by its story and will defend it in court if necessary.
It was easier for Art Pawlowski, facing criminal charges, than for Amarjeet Sohi to meet the premier!
It tells you something about Premier Smith’s priorities that Pastor Pawlowski got a meeting with Alberta’s premier long before Amarjeet Sohi could.
But then, Mr. Pawlowski is an important guy – he’s the gentleman who told the insurrectionists at Coutts last year that their illegal border blockade ought to become Alberta’s Alamo, a reference to the bloody battle in San Antonio de Béxar in 1834 during the effort by Americans living in what is now Texas to secede from Mexico.
By contrast, Mr. Sohi is just the mayor of Edmonton.
Pastor Pawlowski got 11 minutes of the premier’s valuable time in January, during which she made sympathetic noises about his troubles with the law and promised to see what she could do for him despite not having the powers of a U.S. President. Then he posted a recording of the conversation on social media.
Mr. Sohi couldn’t get a meeting with the Premier until March 7.
But then, in addition to being the chief magistrate of Alberta’s solidly New Democrat capital city, Mr. Sohi is also a former federal Liberal cabinet minister. So what did anyone expect?
From Ms. Smith’s perspective, one supposes, who cares if he represents nearly a million Albertans? They’re not the right Albertans.
Well, I suppose that is at least one question answered without being imprecise or contradictory – the party will be paying the legal bill related to any potential lawsuit. I suppose at this point it is just the cost of one letter. However, it could very well be that the government already didn’t want to pay for this sort of thing. If it got out that government lawyers recommended against pursuing this, it could be very embarrassing for Smith and quickly deflate her self righteous hot air filled balloon. So perhaps doing it this way was also the politically less risky option.
However, if Smith really wants to sue those who have said she contacted prosecutors, perhaps she should sue herself first, as this is what she said in the video of the call with the pastor. Also for someone who says she want to be clear, her most recent statement also seems to again muddy the waters by referring to amnesty. Even though Smith was apparently initially confused about being able to offer amnesty, it appeared the prosecutors set her straight before she could bring it up “almost weekly”. Or did they? Smith is persistent and stubborn, but not necessarily smart, so perhaps she ignored that and brought it up afterwards anyways.
In any event, Smith still seems to have quite a soft spot and lots of time for the lake of fire types like this pastor, despite all her previous problems due to them. I suppose they represent some people that Smith still wants to appeal to. But I wonder if it is actually as many as say our urban Alberta mayors that she doesn’t seem to have much time for.
Danielle Smith has an overinflated ego, and she lies so much. She said she never talked to Crown prosecutors. Has she seen the video recording showing her saying she did exactly that? She doesn’t stand a snowball’s chance in H-E-double-hockey-sticks of winning this lawsuit, if it were to proceed. Her mouth goes off before her brain does.
There will be no law suit. This is just a tactic for the premier to be able to ignore fair questions about her lack of honesty and integrity before her coronation… er, election.
Smith is looking very tired and worn out in the photograph above. The sleep of the just seems to be eluding the Premier. Apropos of nothing, it looks like Smith is now using Rick Bell as a fashion consultant, which is fitting. Too bad her jacket isn’t.
Relieved to discover this was not in praise and defence of Danielle Smith. Edmonton is, as you say, a largely NDP city – thank you for sharing a non-right, non-extreme take on Alberta politics. Danielle Smith makes Alberta look crazy to everyone else.
J Bain: The mission of this blog is nit really to defend Danielle Smith, although I suppose it could happen if unforeseen circumstances arose. DJC
A SLAPP by any other name I guess….if it is ever actually filed in court, with Madu for the plaintiff. I am still surprised at the lack of advertising by UCP-TBA interest groups given that the writ could be dropped relatively soon.
Mr. Nikiforuk should stick to his own backyard where there is plenty of grist for his mill. Not the least of which is the announcement that former BC premier John Horgan and former clean energy advocate is joining the board of Elk Valley resources, a coal company no less. Sounds like a sweet gig. Elk Valley is an offshoot of the mining giant Teck resources which has been in hot water recently for its mining activities and river pollution that run into the US.
https://thenarwhal.ca/bc-teck-lobbied-against-coal-mine-pollution-inquiry/
Ronmac: As long as I have known Andrew Nikiforuk, and it has been more than 30 years, he has resided in Alberta. I believe he now lives somewhere in the Livingstone-Macleod riding. Andrew and I worked together at the Calgary Herald years ago and I have the utmost respect for his work, although I don’t necessarily agree with every word he utters. Like me, he is frequently published by The Tyee, which is is making a serious effort to cover Alberta news. While The Tyee is based in British Columbia, it sees an opportunity in Alberta because, other than the CBC, we are so badly served by our local news media. I recommend you subscribe to The Tyee’s Alberta Edge newsletter – https://thetyee.ca/Tyeenews/2023/03/27/Sign-Up-For-Alberta-Edge/ – if you want to keep up on Alberta news that includes stories Postmedia refuses to cover or covers in a biased fashion. DJC
I like what MSNBC did with Trump’s speech from Florida:
“From what we can tell, this is basically a campaign speech in which he is repeating his same lies and allegations against his perceived enemies. It is just getting started. So far he is just giving his normal list of grievances. We don’t consider that necessarily newsworthy and there is a cost to us as a news organization of knowingly broadcasting untrue things. So our deal with you is that we will monitor these remarks. If he does say anything newsworthy, we will turn that around and report on them right away. So for now, just know that it’s happening and we’re not taking it.”
The live video played in the background, on mute.
This needs to be done in Canada with folks like the UCP and CPC. News organizations have a duty to the truth, not to lies, falsehoods and character smears.
We have a premier who has threatened a news outlet with a lawsuit, presumably for quoting her and airing a recording of her conversation with a man facing criminal charges, discussing what she did to intervene on his behalf. In other words, she has threatened to sue the CBC for airing the truth. The tables can be turned by not airing the lies, falsehoods and allegations coming out of her mouth. Put her on mute. After all, it’s her idea. She wants silence. Give it to her.
Does Danielle Smith’s promise of legal action infer that this will be her course of action whenever there are issues that she finds difficult to respond to????
My guess would be that the UCP exec insisted on this course of action as the only possible way to stop Danielle Smith from putting her foot in her mouth.
It will be interesting to see how long she can keep this up.
Impeccable?? hahahahaha !!! good one…..
Given Munaf’s bio, that I would think would be one hefty bill,especially with his experience with defamatory cases. But then maybe the newest board member got her a family (UCP) discount, though given her relationship with JK , the muddied waters could hold all manner of unexpected…..
As far as her supporters go, they probably think they are getting their money’s worth, what with all the “defund the CBC ” chant on both her and PP’S Twitter accounts. And you KNOW, PP will be 100% backing her.
And speaking of:
PP will be in Edmonton, April 13th @the Royal Glenora Club …
“Admittance will require a $1000.00 donation to the CPC,but we are encouraging people to donate the maximum of $1700.00″
The audacity, coming on the heels of yesterday’s raging about people having to use food banks and the $5000 + raise he got April 1st …..makes me twitch.
Boy, if I had $1000 to burn…I would put my” 5″ questions to good use.
In the meantime, taking a break from all the nonsense…sincerely hope everyone has a good Easter Long wknd. Take care All
(fingers crossed)
