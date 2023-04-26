Among other things, Danielle Smith’s announcement yesterday afternoon of big provincial bucks for a new downtown arena for the Calgary Flames represents yet another flip-flop for Alberta’s premier.

Billionaire Calgary Flames Part owner N. Murray Edwards (Photo: Facebook video screenshot).

Alberta taxpayers will sink $330 million or more into the $1.2-billion project to help maximize profits for the billionaires’ club that owns the Flames as announced yesterday at a news conference in Calgary and in a press release published on the government of Alberta website.

Eleven years ago, back when she was leader of the Wildrose Party, Ms. Smith told reporters that if she became premier the Edmonton Oilers could forget about getting any provincial funding for an expensive new downtown arena that Vancouver billionaire Daryl Katz wanted.

Ms. Smith’s point became moot 25 days later when she lost the election to Alison Redford’s Progressive Conservatives.

But that was then and this is now, and in fairness to the premier it has been a long time.

Anyway, Ms. Smith has flip-flopped on so many things in her effort to actually get elected to the position she holds courtesy of the takeover of the United Conservative Party by Take Back Alberta extremists that it’s hardly news any more.

Alberta Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

Still, the cynicism of Premier Smith, now facing another challenging election in roughly the same period of time, was pretty breathtaking – although one has to admire her sheer brass.

“It’s a big amount of money,” Smith admitted at the Calgary newser. “We wanted to make sure that it could be debated during the election, and we’d hoped we’d be able to get a mandate from the people of Calgary to go ahead with it.” (Emphasis added, of course.)

The UCP will try to look consistent by claiming that the $300 million it’s kicking in will go only to infrastructure near the new arena, and the additional $30 million to a nearby community rink. But everyone understands how this works.

The UCP, naturally, will try to tie up the shaky business vote in Cowtown by implying – probably falsely – that the deal won’t happen if the NDP wins what is sure to be a close election in which Calgary is expected to be the key battleground.

Opposition Leader Rachel Notley said yesterday the NDP is committed to revitalizing Calgary’s downtown but that “we believe all voters would expect their elected representatives to do due diligence on the economics and fiscal value of a capital project this size.”

University of Calgary political scientist Lisa Young (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

But don’t count on that happening despite some commentators who think this might be an opportunity for Ms. Notley “to position herself as the more fiscally prudent of the two potential premiers.” (As if it would be possible to be less fiscally prudent than Ms. Smith is behaving!)

That, wrote University of Calgary political scientist Lisa Young in her Substack newsletter, would be “a bold move that reminds me in some ways of the Trudeau Liberals leapfrogging the NDP in 2015 by talking about willingness to run a deficit to pursue certain goals – a move that paid off for the party.”

However, regardless of Dr. Young’s reservations and those of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, which is more consistent in its opposition to tax supported sports facilities than its natural ally Ms. Smith, it’s said here it’s all but a certainty that the new Calgary arena will now be built.

Just like they did in Edmonton, the expensive deal’s proponents were busy spinning the development as a cultural asset and an urban renewal project, both of which are a bit of a reach given the way these things usually work out, as the CTF frequently points out.

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

But this is the age of neoliberalism and no Canadian government is very likely to deny anything to its local billionaires – even ones like Flames owner N. Murray Edwards who bugged off to London seven years ago when the bright lights of Calgary seemed to dim for him. (Despite the claims of Conservative politicians at the time, the tarsands mogul admitted this had nothing to do with Alberta tax rates.)

So the cultural fig leaf hardly seems necessary.

Calgary was always going to get a new arena just like the one Edmonton ultimately got, and one way or another the southern Alberta city will get $330 million in subsidies that Edmonton was denied by Progressive Conservative premiers Ed Stelmach and Alison Redford.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondeck naturally played an enthusiastic part in the presser. For his part, Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi politely said yesterday that since Edmonton got bupkes from the province for infrastructure, after the election he’d very much like to sit down with the new premier, “whoever the premier is,” to chat about a little funding equality for Alberta’s capital city.