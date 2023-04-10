In a terse statement this morning, the office of Danielle Smith said Alberta’s premier “was recently contacted by the Ethics Commissioner, who is undertaking an investigation into whether or not the Premier has interfered with the administration of justice in relation to a COVID prosecution.

NDP Justice Critic Irfan Sabir (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

“The Premier welcomes this investigation, is fully cooperating with the Commissioner, and is confident this examination will confirm there has been no such interference,” the 81-word statement continued.

This, of course, may or may not be true, in whole or in part. It seems unlikely Ms. Smith truly welcomes an investigation by Alberta Ethics Commissioner Marguerite Trussler. Nor may she be as confident as she would like us to think of how her conduct will be viewed by the government’s ethics commissioner.

That said, it provides an excellent opportunity for the premier and her United Conservative Party to put out the dumpster fire that her controversially sympathetic January conversation with criminally charged anti-vaxx street preacher Artur Pawlowski had turned into.

This is especially true since the Opposition NDP called for such an investigation. On April 4, NDP Justice Critic Irfan Sabir said in a news release that he had asked the Ethics Commissioner to investigate the “protracted conversation with Artur Pawlowski prior to his trial for criminal charges for encouraging violence against police at the Coutts blockade.”

“This conversation between Danielle Smith and Artur Pawlowski shows that the Premier is using her office inappropriately to further an individual’s private interests contrary to the provisions of the Conflicts of Interest Act, and that is what I am asking the Commissioner to investigate,” Mr. Sabir said in the news release.

Mr. Sabir also argued in that statement that the conversation violated Section 3 of the Conflict of Interest Act.

Which brings us back to the last words in the statement from the Premier’s Office: “As a result of the ongoing investigation, it would be inappropriate for the Premier to comment on this further, until the investigation is completed.”

The Premier’s Office statement also raises the question of when the ethics commissioner contacted the premier.

The statement’s vague use of the word “recently,” instead of stating the date on which Ms. Trussler made her call, raises the question of whether it was made before or after the premier’s radio appearance on Saturday in which she spoke openly about the conversation and made the excuse that she thought Mr. Pawlowski was calling about something else.

If she received the call before her radio appearance, it significantly the argument she can’t talk about the scandal now.

The NDP has scheduled a news conference for 1:30 this afternoon to respond to the Premier’s Office statement. This story will be updated after that.