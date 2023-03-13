Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley gave a rip-roaring speech to the party faithful in Edmonton Saturday, but a consensus is emerging among the commentariat and many voters that the Opposition party’s communications strategy is failing and time is short to fix it.
The same day, veteran political commentator Charles Adler, a conservative who has grown disillusioned with the extremist direction taken by Canada’s Conservative parties in recent years, took to social media to note polls predicting a United Conservative Party majority in Alberta’s May election are probably right.
“No surprise,” Mr. Adler observed tartly. “Danielle Smith’s comms team ruthless & relentless. Rachel Notley’s comms team Lugubrious & Lethargic.”
It may have been a surprise to some readers that a frustrated Brian Mason, leader of the Alberta NDP from 2004 to 2014, immediately noted his agreement.
“I couldn’t agree more,” Mr. Mason tweeted soon after. “If the NDP doesn’t up its comms game immediately, they will lose the election in May. There’s too much at stake to keep fumbling around. Clearly, they need outside help.” (It was Mr. Mason who said that, by the way, although he has been reduced to tweeting from @bmasonNDP2 since encountering problems with his original @bmasonNDP Twitter account a few weeks ago.)
“I don’t think there’s a coherent NDP communications strategy,” Mr. Mason told me from his retirement home in British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley. “I’m getting very nervous. They’re showing no signs of an effective communications strategy in the lead-up to the election.”
“You have to define your opponent clearly,” he added, noting that the UCP’s communications staff has been quite successful at putting most of the truly outrageous statements by Premier Smith behind them.
By contrast, Mr. Mason said, “Rachel is one of the NDP’s best assets. She is seen as competent and is well liked. Contrasting her with Smith, who is seen as more extreme and increasingly dishonest, is an obvious comms tactic.
“I’d like the NDP to hit that one hard.”
But “the NDP’s focus is all over the place,” Mr. Mason continued. “They need to define three or four issues that will move the vote we need to move, and hammer them home repeatedly.”
An example, perhaps, is the “A Better Future for Alberta” signs hoisted by party supporters at Ms. Notley’s nomination meeting in Edmonton Saturday.
Readers will recall that Jason Kenney’s successful slogan – “Jobs, Economy, Pipelines” – was repeated relentlessly. As a political message it was powerful and effective, at once defining the newly created UCP as being for those things, and by false but persuasive implication, the NDP as against them, or at least hopelessly ineffective at making progress on those files.
So, it’s said here, that “Jobs, Healthcare, Education,” would be a more effective NDP catchphrase than “A Better Future,” better though the future might be under Ms. Notley’s leadership.
Read the comments on yesterday’s post on this blog, and you’ll see the same thoughts are in the minds of AlbertaPolitics.ca readers.
“As an NDP supporter I am underwhelmed by what I have seen so far in the party’s public offerings,” says one comment posted yesterday. “To me, the NDP is in a fight for its life as a party and for the future of the province. I find their communications and their strategies so far uninspiring and low key.”
Says another: “At the moment, the worst issue facing Notley and the NDP is themselves. The messaging seems to be off. … None have hammered home the reality that Smith intends to withdraw every single spending initiative (the UCP) reluctantly presented in their last budget.”
Not only is the NDP’s milquetoast messaging coming under fire for its lack of fire, but despite the party’s $7.2-million war chest from record-breaking donations it’s been slow off the mark with the tough campaign required for a non-Conservative party to win against Alberta’s skewed electoral math, where conservative rural ridings hold disproportionate power.
“The whole idea you can wait till the writ dropped to spend any money makes no sense to me,” Mr. Mason told me. “You really have to start early!”
“You need to start well before the official campaign to convince people of what your message is,” he explained, and despite raising more money than it ever has before, the NDP has been keeping its powder dry even though the shooting from the other side has already started, setting the UCP’s narrative in the minds of many voters.
Former Progressive Conservative deputy premier Thomas Lukaszuk, a fierce NDP opponent during the 14 years he was MLA for Edmonton-Castle Downs, shares Mr. Mason’s fears about the damage Premier Smith will do to Alberta if she is given a four-year mandate.
Mr. Lukaszuk said he believes many Progressive Conservatives like himself can be persuaded to vote for the NDP because the prospect of four years of Danielle Smith as premier is so dire, and because NDP Leader Rachel Notley was “a very pragmatic premier” between 2015 and 2019.
Out of politics since he was defeated by the NDP’s Nicole Goehring in 2015, Mr. Lukaszuk says “I think I am not the only PC looking at this election knowing there are only two options. And PCs willing to be objective will have a hard time voting for the UCP.”
But to win over those Progressive Conservative voters, Mr. Mason’s former rival told me, “the NDP really needs to lay out its policy and convince voters that they are the rational choice.”
“The NDP needs to have a professionally managed communications campaign that personalizes their policies and shows Albertans what the impact of their policies versus UCP policies would be.”
And that needs to start now, he added. “I don’t think it’s too late, although it’s getting to be extremely late.”
Whether many other Progressive Conservatives are willing to publicly back the pragmatic leadership of Ms. Notley, as Mr. Lukaszuk hopes, remains to be seen.
I don’t think the NDP needs to get a bunch of former PCs to publicly back them, like the former Deputy Premier is, to win. However, they do need more than a few to privately back them.
Perhaps the NDP strategists are wiser than me, it is possible, but I am puzzled why they seem to be holding back at this point. Is it complacency? Are they hoping or waiting for Smith to self destruct? It hasn’t happened yet and she is capable of smooth communication for a period of time. Yes, the mask will eventually slip, I am sure, but it does no good for the NDP if that only happens after the election.
An election is a short period of time and the time to shape the agenda is much more fleeting than one thinks. I recall waiting for more than one unsuccessful opposition campaign to take off that never did. Yes, a government can shoot itself in the foot, but they also have the advantage of generally setting the agenda. A successful opposition campaign has to take that away. You do not wait for someone to notice you or hope the quality of your ideas prevails. They may not. You have to seize center stage and the microphone, it will not be handed to you by the government.
I do agree that the ANDP will need a much better comms strategy to win. They are also missing an excited base that will cheerlead for them though. Where the UCP (especially under Smith) very effectively use energized constituent groups, the NDP is not nearly as strong in this area.
Even though the UCP comms may have done a great job of reassuring the chattering class that she is moderate enough to be trusted, the large amount of excitement and buzz Smith created in different corners of the province with her seemingly off-the-wall positions continue to benefit her party in the present.
What is exciting and inspiring about the NDP? Or are they going to rely on a fear-based, “look how terrible Smith is” campaign?
Things aren’t great in Alberta right now, but there also not that bad either. So why vote for Rachel and the NDP? Why vote for change?
They need to figure these things out yesterday.
The issue isn’t about the NDP. It’s about people being complacent and not standing up to the UCP and their lies, not holding them to account for their very pricey shenanigans, and not pointing out how the UCP’s policies are harming people. The media, especially Postmedia, is also responsible for enabling and propping up the UCP. Why aren’t they questioning the lies the UCP are spreading about the NDP, such as how the NDP put in 97 tax increases, when it isn’t true? Nor is the media holding the UCP to account for their other big mistakes. Look at the UCP’s latest gathering in Edmonton. A fair amount of the people who were present, were seniors. So many people are so easily fooled and mislead by these pretend conservatives and Reformers. It’s pretty sad.
It would appear Ms Notley and her party are following in the steps of Bob Rae and the Ontario NDP. In other words, “one and done”.
Like Tommy Douglas in the ancient days of yore who gave rip roaring speeches to jammed packed arenas of gathered faithful but failed to generate any excitement in the outside world, RN seems to be falling into that same trap. Trying to fit a round peg into octagon-sided hole. It fits but not very snugly.
Could it be a majority of Albertans actually like the idea of Preston Manning’s pandemic response review panel? It may not accomplish much other than some good old fashioned sh*t disturbing. A payback for two years of lockdowns and vaccine mandates that in retrospect didn’t make much sense.
Meanwhile RN was actually advocating there should be a door-to-door campaign to convince the unvaxed to get the shot. We know who they are! she proclaimed. Like a true zealot. She was probably calculating since the majority were jabbed they must “believe in the science.” Completely ignoring the fact the shots were given under duress, you had to get the shot or else loose your job.
I believe the NDP do have a communications strategy. Their strategy is to be deferential, unfailingly polite and gracious, lest they upset anyone. Needless to say, using this strategy they will be snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.
Take a simple catch phrase and repeat it ad nauseum. It worked for both Rob and Doug Ford, it should work for Rachel Notley. The communications team for the NDP ought to be fired.
Mr Mason is absolutely correct. The NDP communication needs an overall!!! 5 alarm fire requires urgent remedy.
Hi David,
Another astute article here, as always!
For me, the election boils down to a matter of trust.
Do I trust Smith to protect the east slopes of the Rockies and restrict open pit coal mining and rampant ATV use in vulnerable areas? NO!
Do I trust Smith to properly fund public health care? NO!
Do I trust Smith to develop a modern, effective curriculum for adequately funded public classrooms? NO!
Do I trust Smith not to waste tax dollars in support of wild schemes that benefit her cronies? NO!
Do I trust Smith to protect my CPP? NO!
Do I trust Smith to leave the RCMP in St. Albert? NO!
Do I trust Smith to stand up to her base and not push for a separate Alberta? NO!
Do I trust Smith to keep her budget promises past election day? NO!
The questions go on.
Do I trust Notley to develop science based responses to public health risks? YES!
Do I trust Notley to diversify our economy and future proof energy sector jobs? YES!
Do I trust Notley to support municipalities as they struggle with issues of housing and drug addiction? YES!
`
Do I trust Notley to keep provincial parks public? YES!
Do I trust Notley to build positive relationships with other levels of government? YES!
So as we approach election day, the questions remain.
Do I trust Smith? NO!
Do I trust Notley? YES!
Remember, everyone, that up until a few weeks ago, many people who post on this site were convinced that the UCP would be postponing the election, and I expect that the NDP strategists acknowledged that was a very real possibility as well. I imagine the UCP would have loved to see the NDP blow their campaign chest early, then postpone the election until after the NDP’s message has worn off.
Bob: That may have been because “counsel was leading the witness” – that is to say, I thought it very likely the UCP would delay the election of there was any chance of losing, which there appeared to be as long as Jason Kenney was leader. Things have since turned in their favour, but I still wouldn’t rule it out in the event their positive polls begin to recede. DJC
“Jobs, Healthcare, Education,” perfect. But, how does on get them to use it, NOW?
For months the UCP has been using taxpayer dollars to promote its “affordability package” through slick TV ads running in heavy rotation and at least three householders delivered to my mailbox. This paid public advertising has been hard for the NDP to compete with, even with the NDP’s hefty war chest. Talking to some folks better connected than I at Saturday’s rally left me with the impression that the party sees Rachel’s nomination as the launch of a more active phase of the campaign. The ad that aired during last night’s Oscars featuring Rachel making a pitch for film dollars might be evidence of this.
The UCP candidate in my riding is already door-knocking. I found his “Elect me!” card on my front door last week. Is that even legal?
Lets all be armchair Quarterbacks. If Alberta voters cannot see who is best, then it’s all on them. If they want Alberta to suffer the same fate as Ontario, so be it. Nit-picking the Comm strategy is a waste of time.
“Milquetoast” campaigns have habitually beggared the NDP —curious for any party that aspires to govern.
I’ll never forget the 2013 BC election: The Opposition NDP went in with a 20-point lead—normally an insurmountable advantage—yet it failed to defeat the proven corrupt and scandal-plagued BC Liberal government of 12 years. What the hell happened?
Like Alberta premier Danielle Smith, Christy Clark was a right-wing radio talk-show host before returning to politics in 2011 after disgraced BC Liberal premier Gordon Campbell was fired by his caucus. She also shocked all by winning the leadership race, becoming premier without a seat. After losing her by-election bid for Campbell’s vacated riding, she won a seat by parachuting into a safer riding, thence proving to be an astoundingly inept caretaker premier until the next fixed election-date two years later.
By 2013, the Opposition NDP had lost three elections in a row. It won 33 seats in 2005, resurrected by its new leader Carole James but, despite BC Liberal scandals, the NDP won only two more seats in 2009. Mounting scandals sank Campbell to single-digit popularity, and the party was rocked by his ouster, yet James took no advantage of the government’s predicament and was turfed by a frustrated caucus for her misplaced passivity. MLA Adrain Dix was elected leader.
I attended that convention virtually. My guy, John Horgan, dropped out after two ballots following a whisper campaign that made him out to be too intemperate—“too Irish” and “too hot-headed” to lead the high and noble office of the “workers’ party.” When the victorious Dix announced his “positive politics” policy, a friend and fellow Dipper phoned me: didn’t even say hello, simply said, “We’re fucked.” As much as I didn’t want to believe it, I knew he was right: we’d seen this before.
Bob Skelly, was an excellent MLA of high intelligence and ethical fibre, but when elected leader of the BC NDP Opposition, the province’s vicious news media targeted his natural shyness with merciless ridicule prior to the 1986 election—which the incumbent Socreds won.
When NDP Premier Glen Clark stepped down under trumped-up BC Liberal charges that he took a bribe (he was subsequently exonerated), his Attorney General, Ujjal Dosanjh (who initiated the bribery investigation) edged folksy MLA Corky Evans for the leadership by making him out to be ‘too outspoken’ for Premier’s office. The party was reduced to two seats in the following 2001 election.
Thus, after the pacifistic Carole James’ ouster for ignoring the opportunity to exploit the BC Liberals’ much deserved unpopularity, it seemed illogical for her successor to adopt similar passivity —especially when Christy Clark’s only political forte was crude character assassination by shrill ridicule, warranted or not.
It shouldn’t have taken much retrospection to see that Dix’s “positive politics” campaign policy was foolish and bound to fail. Unsurprisingly, Christy mopped the floor with him during the leaders’ TV debate as he gallantly turned the other cheek. Voters, polling 20-points in the NDP’s favour when the writ was dropped, were completely turned off by his refusal to even put up his dukes. Christy’s campaign, in contrast, was nothing but bombast and a preposterous, single-note promise of wiping out the BC debt in a single term by constructing up to 15 LNG-export facilities along the Coast. And she won.
The following term saw Christy add fully a quarter of BC’s debt —now somewhere north of $110 billion—while building none of those promised LNG facilities. With absolutely zero policy chops, shady heavyweights in her cabinet were free to reign over massive gaming, forest tenure, civil forfeiture, and accounting abuses while the bubbly bubble-head ribbed that her MLAs’ many conflicts of interests were “only perceived” conflicts. As the 2013 election approached, she gleefully kicked off the next expected shit-kicking with a wholly unfounded accusation that the NDP had illegally hacked into her party’s official website. It was almost as if she thought the Dippers’ new leader would say, “gosh, I’m so sorry.”
Horgan instead deployed the ancient tactic of surprise, immediately demanding a public retraction and apology else his party sue Christy and hers. That she was taken unawares was measured by her subsequent, uncharacteristic campaign rhetoric which thence remained conspicuously measured for the rest of the campaign (after leaving a begrudging sort-of-apology on his answering machine). Although winning more seats than the NDP, the BC Liberals were reduced to a minority which didn’t survive its first confidence vote, and the NDP became government for the first time in 16 years—with the help of three Green MLAs.
Horgan proved to be the most popular Premier in Canada and, in the midst of the Covid pandemic, won a convincing majority to become the first BC NDP Premier to win two elections, and back-to-back to boot. The BC Liberal opposition and right-wing news media haven’t dared to put that old “kick-me” sign on the NDP’s back ever since.
Perhaps women are from Venus—I dunno—but the same phenomenon was seen with two female leaders of the federal NDP: like Carole James, they were good, intelligent and ethical leaders, but their party languished at both popular and election polls—they were too nice. Same way Ontario’s Andrea Horwath: the NDP leader could have hammered the D’ohFo’s Conservatives on so many fronts in the recent election but came off as boring, seeming to play it too safe with the same old socialist-lite rhetoric. And now, like BC when it re-elected Christy in 2013, Ontario is sorry.
While we all hope Alberta’s Rachel Notley’s experience as one-term Premier will work to her advantage, it’s not with a little consternation that we admit her victory in 2015 was due to many other factors than her single, well-placed, TV-debate rejoinder to PC premier Prentice’s “math is hard” boner. Whether that counts as the kind of aggressiveness the NDP has long sorely lacked is an open question.
I suppose the Prairie Baptist preacher sought to temper unions’ rough and tumble reputation when Christian socialism amalgamated with labour activists in 1961, but would Tommy Douglas have condoned passivity as the perennial booby prize for the New Democratic Party? Being above bullheadedness might be the ideal of schoolmarms and nurses—the caring professions—but it’s hard to deny that voters consistently respond more enthusiastically to blood and teeth on the floor than they do to “positive politics” and pious politeness. (My MLA’s wife looked appalled when I said that to him on my veranda, but he, being the actual candidate, assured me that Horgan wouldn’t disappoint —and they both won their seats and the government.) So, what is it that repeatedly undercuts the NDP with freely-landed undercuts and jabs from their partisan rivals?
IMHO, a party which spends so much time in the wilderness tends to be populated with volunteers who tend to be the most dedicated, ideological of members. Unfortunately, those high ideals of civility and decorum are not what’s needed during the campaign phase of politics. When I complained about a party hack being altogether too dedicated to the ideal, his boss replied: “Well, yeah, but he’s been with the party for a long time,” I guess meaning he was owed the position.
Rachel Notley’s NDP has the salutary feature that it’s actually been in power and, hopefully, it fully understands the appropriate place for idealism (for example, in proselytizing and policy-making) is not the bear-pit of the campaign. “Campaign” refers to “war,” after all.
Let’s not blame the Dippers for keeping their powder dry thus far: these are extremely anomalous times—especially in Alberta, after all. But the time is at hand to—please excuse me—split a few lips and bust a few heads for the sake of a better world. Sound contradictory? Well, “what about” Danielle Smith’s dotty vision for a great federate of a great nation?
Get ready, my Alberta friends.
Scotty: Tommy was a boxer as well as a Protestant preacher. Manitoba lightweight champ in 1922. In the six-round fight in which he won the championship, he came out with a broken nose and several fewer teeth – and you shouldda seen the other guy! He was not a political pacifist. DJC
I agree, in fact I’ve been thinking this ever since Christmas, to the point where I have been wondering do we need a new leader who will get out and fight. To hell with niceties, ad hominem attacks directed at Smith are necessary to counter the lies she spews on a daily basis. I am in a state of disbelief at how our party is handling this election, the most important in our history. If Notley doesn’t get into the game soon then we’re doomed to four more years of this woman who will undoubtedly take us down the Trumpian path to fascism and the end of democracy, because if Smith wins it will open the door to the national CPC to take the next federal election despite the fact that PP is as bad a leader as Smith, if not worse.
There is no hyperbole here, it is time to get the fight on NOW.
.
Tell me what I want to hear to get elected . Whenever you are gifted with a banking error in your favor you spend it like a drunken sailor Klein in the local watering hole for example what’s Danielle Smith’s favourite Calgary watering hole ? #PetroTreasury #ableg
I believe the NDP is more trustworthy, serious and competent than the UCP; as an independent I will be voting for them.
Here is my try for a slogan:
Good jobs, good economy, good health.
For a stable and secure tomorrow.
OK, I’ve never even considered voting NDP, but two things stand out:
– Smith may have surreptitiously innolculated herself from revelations of past starements. Considerable dirty laundry has already been aired and yet all of the supposed bad things that result from holding unacceptable views haven’t happened. Kind of like everybody already knew Ralph Klein drank too much
-the electorate doesn’t believe that any politician can truely move the needle on the entrenched health and education systems, so those issues won’t resonate
Leave a comment