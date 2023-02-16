You could argue to the Opposition’s 2023 Alberta provincial election campaign started unofficially but in earnest yesterday with the Alberta NDP’s announcement of a plan to ensure that more than a million Albertans will be able to see a family doctor quickly, close to their homes.
“Our vision for primary care is called Family Health Teams,” Opposition Leader and former Alberta premier Rachel Notley said at a news conference.
She defined Family Health Teams as practice groups including multiple family doctors as well as Nurse Practitioners, Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, mental health therapists, pharmacists, social workers, dietitians, community paramedics, community health navigators, physiotherapists, midwives, speech language therapists, and others.
If her party forms the government after this spring’s elections – which most pundits now predict will take place as scheduled on May 29 – the NDP will create a transition fund to immediately begin hiring 1,500 non-physician team members into existing clinics, while work proceeds to open 10 Family Health Clinics across the province by next year.
“We’ll consult with Albertans about where those should be,” Ms. Notley told the news conference, “but Lethbridge, and Red Deer and the Bow Valley are obvious candidates right off the start.” All three are ridings outside Edmonton and Calgary that desperately need health care solutions, but it is also probably no coincidence they are electoral districts where the NDP has a chance to win seats.
Making this announcement now seems like a sound strategy, although not one free of risk.
It reinforces the NDP’s primacy on the health care file and the high level of trust it enjoys on that issue while reminding voters of the UCP’s failures through the pandemic.
And to beat Premier Danielle Smith in this election, the NDP needs to keep the conversation focused on health care.
Moreover, just as UCP social media was starting to accuse the Opposition party of just complaining, offering no substantial policies, the announcement provides one – complete with a detailed booklet for voters setting out how the NDP proposes to make it happen.
The risk is that whenever a political party makes its plans specific, the details are going to draw fire – including from friends, some of whom may not like parts of the plan.
On the whole, though, this seems likely to work for the NDP.
Just as important, it will probably work against the UCP, whose recent health care announcements focus on the ideologically driven (privatization, detox as the only solution to addiction), the unworkable (recruiting international nurses during a worldwide shortage of nurses) and the meaningless (appointing a new mental health advocate).
This stream of announcements, often vague, suggests a government is willing to throw money at health care, at least until the election is over, but with no real plan to solve the problems dogging the system. It just wants to look busy.
Before introducing Ms. Notley, NDP Health Critic David Shepherd offered a harsh assessment of the UCP’s performance.
“Today, access to family medicine is sadly out of reach for hundreds of thousands of Alberta families,” he said. “This loss of access to primary care is driven by two things: First, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. But second, the open hostility of Danielle Smith and the UCP to family doctors and other health care workers.
“It’s almost exactly three years since the UCP launched their war on family doctors,” he reminded listeners. “They tore up their contract, they cut their pay, they bullied them online and in person, forced them to take on mountains of new paperwork just as the pandemic was slamming into Alberta.
“As a result, in the last three years many have chosen to leave our province, retire early, or have left the profession altogether.”
By contrast, the NDP proposal gives the impression the Opposition party has given serious thought to finding solutions to the health care crisis and has a clearly thought-out plan over to implement them over the next several years.
It would probably be a mistake under these circumstances for the Smith Government to respond reflexively with a claim that anything the NDP proposes will cost too much, but it’ll be hard for them to resist the reflex.
Meanwhile, the NDP’s big announcement for this week contracts nicely with the UCP’s: The RStar scam, in which the UCP would give a $20-billion royalty holiday to reward multi-billion-dollar oil and gas corporations for cleaning up abandoned wells they’re already legally obligated to pay to clean up.
Getting back to the NDP announcement, Ms. Notley said “the development of Family Health Teams goes hand-in-hand with the Alberta NDP plan to launch the largest health care recruitment campaign Alberta has ever seen.”
“Part of our offer to professionals will be stable and rewarding workplaces where you can focus on providing health care and spend less time on paperwork and administration,” she commented. “Family Health Teams will make every single part of Alberta health care a better place to work by helping patients sooner and taking the pressure off of our hospitals and ambulances.”
“The risk is that whenever a political party makes its plans specific, the details are going to draw fire – including from friends, some of whom may not like parts of the plan. ”
Worth considering – friendly fire… isn’t.
We expect A party to attack B party, so when they do part of our brain says, “oh, must be one of those days that end with Y.” But when B party attacks B party, that part of our brain goes wtf and we listen real sharp. We have more credibility when we attack the people we mostly agree with than we do when we attack the people we mostly disagree with. Therefore, we should strive to disagree with our allies quietly and privately whenever possible. …which is impossible nowadays with everyone shouting in upper caps on social media.
If you agree with one candidate about 60% of the issues and agree with the others on 10% of the issues, it’s worth considering that the more you challenge your candidate over the remaining 40%, the more likely you accidently contribute to an outcome where they lose and you get 10%. Please bear in mind this is NOT good advice in normal times because in normal times you won’t encounter this situation except in your imagination. Except now I’m wondering – did we ever live in normal times? Am I just imagining a yesteryear where people who disagree with one another still cared to make an honest effort to believe true facts, the way Republicans seem to imagine a yesteryear where good people who work hard and have good ideas succeed on their own merits and poverty was caused by bad people making bad decisions they only have themselves to blame for?
It is probably good for the NDP to try set the agenda a bit at this point. For better and for worse, the UCP and Smith have been getting most of the attention over the last six months or so.
Of course, as the current government , they have a bit of advantage in that they can announce and implement things immediately, but with incumbency also comes a lot of scrutiny and baggage for the UCP. Their track record on health care over the last few years is terrible and is probably still their achilles heel.
So the UCP likely wants to avoid talking about health care much, if at all. However, I think to win the NDP will also have to address the issues of economic management and competence.
I can see this being a two part thing. One part is to show the UCP were and really still are not great economic managers. There is a wide range of material here, from the size of the UCPs past deficits to how expensive auto insurance and power is in Alberta compared to other provinces. However I think the NDP will also need to reassure and convince Albertans they can and will be competent and better economic managers.
This may be the harder part given some people seem to default to believing Conservatives handle the economy better, even though that is not often true. However, given some of the big economic risks of Smiths separatist ideas and picking many fights with the Federal government, it may not be as hard to seem competent in comparison.
Given UCP support has recovered somewhat with their new, not yet as tarnished as Kenney, leader, I expect an election may come very soon after the provincial budget. So, in any event, the NDP probably should be ready for the campaign to happen quite quickly.
I’ve been reading about the large amount of time family doctors are spending on administration… running their clinics and billing for services. I haven’t any idea how big this is but it must be significant because other provinces are addressing this by paying the doctors for the time they spend on this. I would suggest that maybe part of the problem is that the doctors clinics are a corporation. Perhaps we could do a few pilots where the health teams are government employees (don’t go cheap on their wages), set them up in a clinic and let them focus on treating patients. NO BILLING. I’m pretty sure you could find healthcare professionals that would gladly give up a lot of paperwork and just go about their business of treating patients and I’m pretty sure they could treat more patients than a “corporate doctor”. Instead of the approach of taking the load off the public system with private clinics, maybe a solution to the family doctor shortage is to take the load off the private clinics with public ones.
Another way the NDP could help pay for the increased health care costs is cancel the War Room.
Yes, but this should have been done months ago. Yet, we still did not hear what is Danielle Smith going to do about that “War Room”.
Hana: I remain convinced the War Room is a money laundering operation that turns public money into partisan UCP campaign funds. As such, no UCP premier will change anything, or even mention it. The shitty pro-oil website the War Room operates probably doesn’t cost much more than this blog’s site, which I pay for myself with the help of donations from readers and a few dollars from ads. The big question is what will the NDP do if the “corporation’s” directors refuse to relinquish the company to be closed down if the NDP wins the election? DJC
A change in government to reverse the UCP’s disastrous health care policies can’t come soon enough.
Until recently I was a patient at the East Edmonton Health Centre (EEHC). When the doctor I was seeing there moved to a different practice I was not able to remain a patient at EEHC. Despite being designated as a community health centre, the East Edmonton Health Centre has not received funding to expand it’s multidisciplinary health care services since the UCP came into power. It’s been several years since EEHC has accepted new patients even from nearby neighbourhoods. I’m really excited that the proposed Family Health Teams could give new life to existing yet underutilized facilities like the East Edmonton Health Centre.
