Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looked like the smooth old political pro he has become yesterday as he laid out his health care deal for Canada’s perpetually dissatisfied and mostly Conservative premiers.
Try as they might to look offended and unhappy with the 10-year, $196.1-billion cash deal the PM had just offered them (only a few strings attached) what are they going to do about it?
I’ll tell you what they’re going to do. They’re going to take it. They’re going to like it. They’re going to complain with some justice it wasn’t enough. And then they’re going to blame Mr. Trudeau for causing inflation by spending too much. Yadda-yadda.
It’s just not going to work out very well for them if they turn down the cash and then cry about it, is it?
Mr. Trudeau knows that, too.
That may explain why he looked so serene and relaxed in the news clips yesterday. Maybe even a little mischievous as he appeared to gently troll Alberta’s Danielle Smith, who acted like a sullen teenager who didn’t want to shake his hand.
After all, he’s been around long enough now to understand that this is how Canadian federalism works. Indeed, he’s been prime minister quite a bit longer than any currently sitting Canadian premier. This fall it’ll be eight years.
That compares to five years for Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe and 81 days for B.C.’s David Eby. All the others are somewhere in between. Ms. Smith has been on the job for three months and three weeks.
I know, I know. The last couple of polls suggest Pierre Pollievre, the deeply flawed and annoyingly nasal federal Conservative leader, could win an election if it were called today or tomorrow. And the heavy-duty pontificators at the Globe and Mail and the National Post are certain that, this time, Mr. Trudeau’s time is really running out.
And it could be. But an election isn’t going to be called today or tomorrow, is it?
Mr. Trudeau has been prime minister almost as long as Stephen Harper had that job.
And when he goes – which may well be not nearly as soon as all those hysterical Trudeau haters from Alberta, many of them elderly Boomer males whose problems with the PM merit some serious psychologizing – he’ll likely have been prime minster longer than Mr. Harper was.
This is probably small comfort to folks who can’t stop screeching about how Mr. Trudeau used to be a drama teacher, but Mr. Harper’s time in office felt like forever to some of us too. So don’t worry, we feel your pain. Really.
Anyway, the last person I’d listen to for political advice if I were Mr. Trudeau is the likes of his shirttail relative Andrew Coyne. And the last person I’d pay attention to for a political prediction is oilpatch bazillionaire and social media drama queen W. Brett Wilson.
Ms. Smith obviously realized at the last second that a photograph of her shaking the PM’s hand could be deadly if her allies in the United Conservative Party, the ones who turned on the once triumphant Jason Kenney and ran him out of town on a rail (metaphorically speaking), could as easily turn on her if she doesn’t do their bidding.
She tried to yank it back. Too late. The film clip’s hilarious.
She needs to worry. Look what her party did with a similar shot of once and possibly future premier Rachel Notley shaking Mr. Trudeau’s hand and smiling – like any reasonable person would have done.
Oh well, to correct that impression, there’s that famous Canadian Press photo of Ms. Notley looking like she’d really rather not shake either.
Also, there’s another from the same source of Mr. Kenney and the PM’s unwanted hand.
It’s an Alberta thing, like our neighbours to the south putting their hands over their hearts when they ask God to bless America.
Sooner or later, though, you get caught shaking a Trudeau’s hand – or, worse, raising a glass of champers with one like premier Peter Lougheed did in 1981 – and someone gets a picture. Then the meme-makers go to work.
It’s like Danielle Smith thinks there is a hidden joy buzzer in Justin Trudeau’s hand, or that he didn’t wash his hands after using the washroom. She doesn’t look too happy in photos. I’ve even seen photos of her cabinet not looking too happy.
Judging by the way the CON bots are all over the near-handshake, one would have thought PMJT was trying to grab something else, a La Trump.
It’s doubly amusing to see the various CON pundits demand … DEMAND … that Danielle Smith’s womanly personal space be respected, because what’s what the Woke mob thinks. So we’ll be Woke on our terms. Yada yada yada.
I’m sure that the Western Standard pitch bot and the Beaverton will have the definitive word on this. “Danielle Smith demands sanitizer because COVID is real all of a sudden.”
What a great embarrassment she is to Alberta!
I’m sure the 0.01% of us is proud.
I feel the mostly Conservative Premiers came across a bit too petulant and ungrateful in response to the Prime Minister’s additional funding offer. I suspect the almost 50 billion in new funding sounds like a lot to most Canadians, regardless of some of the Premiers attempts to immediately minimize it. It probably does not help that some of these less enthusiastic Premiers are not seen as the greatest defenders of public health care.
If our health care problems persist, despite this significant additional funding, I suspect the blame will start to fall more on those Premiers. So they might really want to focus on fixing it now and not keeping on blaming the Feds.
The conditions set by the Feds also seem reasonable and not too onerous, taking away another potential criticism. Interestingly, the Federal Conservatives have been noticeably silent on this issue lately – another sign the Federal government may have found the political high ground on this.
As an almost boomer Alberta but not so bothered by Trudeau, I can’t predict how long he will stay. I don’t think beating Harper’s record is a driving concern for him. However, I somehow get the feeling he would really like to dispatch the particularly annoying current Conservative leader even more than he did the last two. Poilievre possesses a certain smugness that might come off as confidence to true believers, but I feel does not go over as well with those that are not.
As for our Premier’s reaction to the Prime Minister’s smile and offered hand shake, she look like she swallowed a bad lemon. Perhaps it is a political minefield to be avoided locally, but I am sure to the typical Ontario voter the message seen is hey I tried, but there is just no pleasing her.
Some days in politics you survive and win, not so much by doing great things, but by looking better than your petulant and petty opponents.
Poilievre has been nails on the chalkboard of my soul since the Fair Elections Act. The CPC could not possibly have found a candidate I would oppose more completely – in a way, it’s truly impressive. I would vote for a random convicted felon or homeless person over Mr. Poilievre.
22 years in office, no policy achievements to point to except a transparently Orwellian attempt at voter suppression that was mostly repealed by the next government, and now he wants to sit in the big boy chair because .
I think it’s funny how just about all Alberta Premiers experience that really awkward moment when trying to shake the hand of a Trudeau or be in a photo with one. While it may be tough to get through that, Doug Ford has figured out how to get beyond the politics and poison darts and get money for Ontario. Meanwhile Jason Kenny and Dingy Smith continue bashing their heads against the Feds and end up with very little except a head ache.
Danielle is looking at JT as if he’s trying to slip her a whoopee cushion.
Here, let me take care of that for you, Ms. Smith:
https://youtu.be/aGRnokznTF0
Stones song Under My Thumb relating to Smith/Trudeau handshake is hilarious!
Poor Alberta! They still don’t know what or who they want to be when (or if) they ever grow up. At least their previous Premier had worked (politically) in Ottawa and had an understanding of how the game is played. The current talking mouth has no such understanding and continues to embarrass the province as a whole – no matter what political party they support.
I have finally found a positive take away from the existence of Donald J Trump (aka David Dennison, John Miller, and the other John– Baron). What in the lord’s many names is this pogo on about now, you ask? Why, the grip and hold! The famous handshake style of Donald “Adolph Littlehands” . It’s a classic! And Justin is enjoying himself! I laughed out loud! Thank you!
Where have these ridiculous opportunists with their mock hostility and visions of sugarplum freedumb, been hiding all these years. It took a fool like trump to enable the guise of bravery in such lunatics and we can only hope they all fade away into oblivion before the next full moon.
Great picture for this article, and you are right, that clip is hilarious.
Hey CPC – if Justin is such a featherbrained dilettante, how come he keeps making you look like a bunch of chumps?
Interesting story heard via several hands concerning Pollivere’s confidence.
The October 22, 2014 gunman’s attack on Parliament Hill and the buildings was a particularly jarring historical moment. Parliament Hill security went into full defensive mode while MPs hunkered down in their various locations. In the case of the CPC, they were in their caucus room while the gun battle raged outside the room’s doors. Apparently, the CON MPs within the room may have felt on edge that they were the target of a violent antigovernment attack, which heightens how short their memories are, feeling perhaps some sense of remorse for the pugilistic tone they took while in government.
It was then that Skippy Pollivere, clearly in an effort to impress Harpo, took a flag pole, with one of those fearsome pointy brass tips, and stood watch at the door in the event that the gun wielding assailant stormed into the room. Yes, Skippy intended to be the last time of defence for Harpo and the CON mob.
Fortunately, Parliament security officers took the gunman down and protected Canada’s symbol of democracy from this vicious attack. No doubt Pollivere’s chest was puffed up with pride that his sterling defence of the nation made his boss happy. It’s said to this day that flag pole is displayed proudly in Pollivere’s office, reminding everyone of his heroic stand against … whatever.
All I’m wonder about is what happened to the flag that was on that pole? If it was a Canadian flag, I suspect Skippy handed it off to some passersby as a gift on behalf of FreeDUMB.
DJC, to follow up on your comment about time as PM. To save you the effort, I have done some figuring below. I am still on the fence about how JT feels about passing SH, but I think we can all agree that for SH it will be a big deal.
JT needs to wait until his 3559th day as PM to resign. For those who follow such things, that would allow him to pass Stephen Harper for tenure as PM of Canada (behind #5 Jean Chretien at 10 years 38 days). Current #6 SH served as PM from 2006/02/06 to 2015/11/03, 9 years 271 days (3558 days). JT has been PM since 2015/11/04. Thus JT would need to remain PM until Aug. 3 2025 to pass SH (maybe allow a few days grace period). He could then magnanimously resign as PM, still allowing time for a new leader to be chosen before an election to be held in the fall of 2025.
The educated readers of this blog more than understand how much this would irk Mr. Harper, the “esteemed” historian and convicted felon Conrad Black, the NP gang, that long time civil servant (as a CBC employee) turned persnickety parsimonious peevish prickly partisan Rex Murphy, and others on the right.
It’s no secret that Reformers are hellbent on destroying anything conservatives have created to help the people and helping the rich steal the peoples oil and tax wealth is their game plan while trying to force them into a lot more privatization to make up for their revenue cutting stupidity. If it’s not bad enough that we have been screwed out of hundreds of billions of dollars now I came across this yesterday and suggest you all google it. Apparently Smith wants to screw us out of another $20 billion if this article is correct, and I hope David can prove it is:
“Danielle Smith is Pushing the Same $20 Billion Corporate Giveaway She Pushed as a Corporate Lobbyist”
I think, if true, this will pretty much destroy her as our premier.
I’m so sorry! The shiny pony asked me to leave Dani a love song! https://youtu.be/wHb6PLY5nCg
