What do you want to bet that Edmonton’s diverting mid-winter topless swimming story becomes the surprise big issue of the coming 2023 Alberta provincial election?

The City of Edmonton’s Mill Creek Pool (Photo: City of Edmonton).

Earlier this week social media noticed that the City of Edmonton has changed its rules for public swimming pools to allow anyone to swim topless.

Professional news media soon followed with their typically humourless reports. Topless swimmers of all genders? Oh dear!

This seemingly modest rule change was actually quietly implemented back in the spring of last year on the reasonable grounds that what’s good for the gander is good for the goose.

Nobody seems to have noticed at the time, probably because no one took the city up on its liberal new swimwear policy.

It’s not yet spring in Edmonton and won’t be for a while, but obviously the thoughts of the city’s residents are turning to summer recreation and outdoor pools, and so someone spotted the newish rules while scanning a City of Edmonton recreation page.

The shocking notice, as it was first noticed (Photo: Screen capture).

Buried under the usual verbiage about hair hygiene and the need to take a cleansing shower before getting into a city pool were the following provocative words: “All patrons are permitted to go topless in City operated pools if they so wish.”

Just to be completely transparent about its intentions, the city now says, “All patrons are required to wear bathing suit bottoms, tops are a patron’s choice. This swim attire guideline ensures that City of Edmonton pools are aligned with the Alberta Human Rights Act which does not allow for discrimination based on gender, gender identity or gender expression.”

Now think about this:

This is the perfect issue for the United Conservative Party. It’s mildly titillating, if you’ll pardon the expression, and so bound to generate much more talk than a boring old plan to give $20 billion to already profitable oil and gas companies to clean up the tens of thousands of filthy abandoned wells they’ve already agreed to pay to clean up.

Even the utter chaos in the health care system is unlikely to be able to hold a candle to the thought that Edmonton, the godless socialist capital of Alberta also known as Redmonton (and not in a good Republican way), is about to turn public bathing pools into fleshpots!

If that doesn’t shore up the UCP vote in Alberta’s extensive rural Bible Belt, what will? (Answer: ineffective gun laws. But let’s leave that for another day.)

I mean, face it folks, nothing gets the Conversative base out like the thought that if those woke liberal snowflakes in the cities have their way, Civilization as We Know It Will End.

Just look what happened when Trudeau legalized pot! (Wait, it smells like most of the heavy pot smokers live in rural and suburban Alberta. There actually seems to be less weed being smoked in supposedly socially disorderly downtown Edmonton than there used to be back in the old days of illegal marijuana. So never mind that one.)

But once you can persuade righteous people of the land, the common clay of the West, that civilization is starting downhill, it’ll be easier than ever to stir up hate and fear of Alberta cities, especially Edmonton, which is obviously a core UCP strategy.

So when the UCP sees it has a chance to throw Edmonton under the wheels of Premier Danielle Smith’s bus, it’s just not going to be able to resist. At that point, most of the UCP’s social conservative supporters everywhere else in Alberta are going to lose their heads.

Headline writer Vincent Musetto of the New York Post (Photo: New York Post).

Towns like Cochrane and Balzac can be counted on to pass civic ordnances that there will be no damned (and I use that term advisedly) toplessness allowed in their pools by people whose nipples have an actual purpose beyond mere masculine decoration!

Indeed, it may not have yet occurred to the good folks in the Alberta Bible Belt who are going to go wild about this that the drag queens they so fear, for the most part, have been allowed to swim topless wherever they please for years.

No, this is an issue that will get Alberta’s social conservatives to go right off the deep end.

We’ll be hearing about it every day at least until May 29.

NOTE: My apologies to the late Vincent Musetto of the New York Post, author of the justly famous headline: HEADLESS BODY IN TOPLESS BAR. It is widely thought among former newspaper copy editors to be the greatest headline ever written.