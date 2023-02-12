I’ve spent a lot of time on the Alberta Labour Relations Board website this past week and as a result I was reminded of this clever satire sent to me by my friend “Art Sifton,” the social media gadfly found at @ArtSifton, as a guest post a few weeks ago. Inside baseball? Weird Latin puns? Sure. But who cares? It’s my blog and I can run what I like. DJC

Ottawa designates Alberta Labour Relations Board website for preservation as national historic site

By Art Sifton

Recognizing a remarkable level of preservation and historical significance, the Alberta Labour Relations Board web page has been designated a national historic site.

Noting that initial carbon dating of the site indicates that it dates to the year 1996, and that it shows few signs of being significantly updated in the intervening decades, Canadian History Minister Ignoratio Elenchi made the announcement at a press conference near Edmonton on Thursday.

“Much like the famed Burgess Shale, this website is a window into an ecosystem unlike anything seen today,” Elenchi said at the press conference. “This webpage is from a time in which Primitive Radio Gods still roamed the Earth, and when code was tested for compatibility with browsers such as Netscape and Voyager. By visiting this historic site, Canadians can see what it was like for their ancient ancestors to make those tentative first steps out into the vast and untamed wilds of the early Internet.”

Archaeological evidence indicates that early visitors to the site eked out a bare 33 kb/s, surfing on dial-up modems that would disconnect the moment that someone accidentally picked up the handset of what was called a ‘rotary-dial telephone.’

“Thanks to a grant from the Federal Government, we will be able to set up an interpretive centre, so people can understand the primitive communications on display here,” Alberta Historical Society webmaster Mitchell Smith said. “Seeing the rough-hewn type of web content they consumed really makes you appreciate how hardy our ancestors were.”

National historic designations illustrate many defining moments in Canada’s history and the diverse and complex stories that we all share. There are more than 600 official Canadian historic sites including the Rideau Canal, Banff Springs Hotel, and the birthplace of jazz legend Mart Kenney. Designations are made by the Minister of History on the advice of Canada’s Historic Sites and Monuments Board, whose report on the ALRB site noted the complete lack of search features, navigability, or even images.

“Usually to find this sort of artifact, you have to dig deep through sedimentary layers of code or dig through the Wayback Machine. To see such perfectly preserved pre-Adobe-Flash site design in the wild is practically unheard of,” University of Mantario archaeology professor Dr. Martin Padway explained. “In terms of Internet history, this is literally from the dawn of time. It’s almost as outdated as the Alberta employment laws overseen by the Labour Board itself.”