Hold it! Did Jobs, Economy and Northern Development Minister Brian Jean just purport to change an Alberta law using only a cabinet order?

Along with today’s batch of Government of Alberta press releases is a routine notice of the day’s Orders in Council, which is just Parliamentary bureaucratese for cabinet orders.

The first one, attributed to Honourable Mr. Jean, as these things are always framed, says: “PROCLAMATION – Repeals section 63.1 of the Employment Standards Code on the date of issue of the proclamation.”

Section 63.1, by the way, deals with “termination pay after temporary layoff for reasons related to COVID-19.” It’s found on page 62 of the Act and is quite technical in nature.

But here’s the thing, the Employment Standards Code is a law, and laws in our system can only be changed by the Legislature.

Wasn’t allowing Cabinet to change laws without taking them to the Legislature what the whole initial brouhaha about Premier Danielle Smith’s Sovereignty Act was about?

Didn’t the UCP admit that you can’t do that, and withdraw that portion of the Sovereignty Act before that legislation was passed?

So how can Cabinet now change the Employment Standards Code without taking it to the Legislature?

This strikes me as a fairly major breach of the way we do things in Canada. You know, the Rule of Law and all that.

Or is the government saved by the oddly worded sub-section 4, which says, “this section is repealed on Proclamation.” (After all, proclamation usually starts something, doesn’t repeal it.)

Legal experts are invited to weigh in.