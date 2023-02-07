Notwithstanding the inevitable rhetoric about defending “free speech” on campus, it’s worth remembering that’s not the reason for Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides’ planned homework assignment for Alberta’s post-secondary institutions.
In a press release Friday allegedly about “strengthening free speech on campus,” Dr. Nicolaides claimed, incorrectly, “that it is abundantly clear that more needs to be done to ensure our institutions are adequately protecting free speech” and vowed therefore that “post-secondary institutions will have to report annually to government on their efforts to protect free speech on campus.”
You can’t do too much to protect free speech, I guess, although there’s precious little evidence that public Canadian universities and colleges are doing a particularly lousy job on that file, as Dr. Nicolaides’ press release implies. But either way, strangling post-secondary administrators in additional red tape isn’t likely to do much to help.
It is unlikely, however, that Dr. Nicolaides has any intention of protecting free speech on Alberta campuses. Rather, the goal of this new front in the neoliberal internationale’s ongoing War on Wokeness is to impose controls on campuses that suit the ideology of the UCP and the censorious prejudices of its extremist base.
The release, published in the midst of a controversy involving a planned lecture by an academic who denies established facts about Canada’s Indian Residential School system and interprets the goals of those dreadful institutions in a positive light, cites a study by a notorious right-wing think tank that purports to show significant numbers of university professors censor their true opinions on certain topics.
The release quotes Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard, Premier Danielle Smith’s soon-to-retire Parliamentary Secretary for civil liberties, whose job assignment was clearly to deceptively portray COVID-19 vaccine refuseniks as victims of an assault on civil rights.
It also quotes a couple of disgruntled right-wing professors who jointly authored a screed in the National Post about how mistreated conservatives are on campus nowadays.
Dr. Nicolaides (PhD, University of Cyprus, 2013) ended his release by praising the successful effort by the Kenney Government, in which he served in the same portfolio, to force all Alberta publicly supported post-secondary institutions to endorse the “Chicago Principles.”
There was one exception, the release noted, almost as an afterthought: Burman University in Lacombe, which is operated by the Seventh Day Adventist Church. It was given a pass by Dr. Nicolaides owing to its “religious values”* – which is a telling detail about the minister’s motivation.
As for the Chicago Statement on Free Expression, it is an ingenious manifesto that uses “free speech” as code for the right of the privileged and powerful to shout down everyone else.
The manifesto was adopted by the University of Chicago in 2014 under pressure from campus conservatives who wanted to push back against popular opposition to racist speakers on campus, university prohibitions of racist, sexist and homophobic attacks on students, and demands to change the names of buildings and remove statues celebrating historic figures known for their racism or cruelty.
To implement the policy, the university hired the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, an organization that journalist and Yale political science lecturer Jim Sleeper says “purports to protect ‘free speech’ on college campuses, but expends more energy blaming — and chilling — ‘politically correct’ activists and administrators.”
The language of the Chicago Statement, calling for “free, robust, and uninhibited debate and deliberation,” strives to be inspiring in the style of the United States Constitution. Like the U.S. Constitution, which was written to ensure human slavery would be an enduring institution, it is deceptive, intended to privilege certain ideas and groups and marginalize others.
The statement and its supporters make a straw man of safe spaces where marginalized student groups can gather free from harassment by people who dislike or disagree with them. But the goal is to create a safe space for only one set of ideas, the economic nostrums and social conservative rigidities of the increasingly radicalized North American right.
When students use their free speech rights to push back, naturally, they will be assailed as snowflakes and bullies – just as we saw happen last week in Lethbridge.
You can count on it as well that this “free speech” principle will also be extended by the UCP to allow anti-abortion radicals and anti-vaccine extremists to harass and threaten students on campus.
As for defending those who are attacked on campus for expressing thoughts unpopular in conservative circles – say, for example, defending the human rights of Palestinians or, God forbid, advocating the right to express one’s self in a drag show (especially at Burman University, presumably) no one should expect any help from the Chicago Principles or Dr. Nicolaides.
The same obviously applies to university administrators who dare to speak up freely in defiance of the orders of Dr. Nicolaides and the UCP, especially if they’re not around to defend themselves.
*This justification seems odd since, with the exception of the denomination’s insistence the Sabbath should be observed on Saturday and its preference for vegetarianism, Seventh Day Adventist doctrine is not all that different from that of most evangelical Protestant sects. It would be interesting to know just what “religious values” the exemption is intended to protect.
For a supposed conservative, Nicholaides does seem to be consistently heavy handed with his approach to dealing with post secondary institutions. Presumably the UCP is ok with all this as he was Minister under Kenney and Smith has kept him on, which seems particularly odd as she claimed to be a libertarian.
Surely a real libertarian would be against telling university staff where they must live. One might also expect she would say, let the Universities decide who they want as speakers or not without government involvement. I suspect Nicholaides doesn’t claim to be libertarian. He seems more totalitarian than libertarian.
So perhaps Nicholaides gets full marks for consistency in his approach here, even if it is not very good. Smith not so much.
This all seems to show how sad the state of left-wing activism must be at Alberta post-sec institutions (and society overall?) today.
Why are students organizing to shut down speakers they don’t want to speak? Wouldn’t it be far more effective to organize their own speaker to shatter the bunk, racist arguments of the likes of Frances Widdowson, to hold a debate or to use any number of far more positive and effective strategies?
Not only is “cancelling” the speaker less effective, I think it plays right into conservative, right-wing hands when you seem to “de-platform” someone you don’t agree with. This is why our post-sec minister is using this as a divisive, wedge issue. The “left” in this instance is doing the “right” a tremendous favour by maintaining (or even exacerbating) the differences between working people.
You know things are going to end badly for the NDP when it agrees with the shutting down of debate in the name of defending those most affected by the crimes of residential schools. It’s so vapid and does nothing to mobilize people on the side of justice…comes off as completely opportunistic.
This is not the way to either push back against (what should be) marginal, reactionary opinion, nor to organize everyday working people around principles of reconciliation.
What happened to our politics in Alberta? At least there used to be a healthier political culture before half the so-called “left” was worried about getting (re)elected…
Basically, the UCP wants to have control over everything in Alberta, just like a dictatorship. They don’t want anyone to question them, no matter how much they disagree with what they are doing, and they want Albertans to tow the UCP party line. This is also a reason for the UCP wanting a provincial police force in Alberta. It’s setting a dangerous path, that is going backwards, is regressive, and oppressive.
I don’t see how the Chicago Statement makes a straw man of “safe spaces”, or even really addresses them at all, except perhaps very obliquely in the assertion that it is not “the proper role of the University to attempt to shield individuals from ideas and opinions they find unwelcome, disagreeable, or even deeply offensive.” But notice that this a reference, specifically, to the role of “the University”. No judgement is passed or implied on individuals who wish to group together and shield themselves from ideas and opinions to which they’d rather not be exposed.
I think that the Chicago Statement is pretty good, and that it could (and should) be invoked in defence of those who assert Palestinian rights or the artistic value of drag shows, and those who oppose UCP policy in any particular area. If Dr Nicolaides were to cry foul, as indeed he might, the appropriate move would be to point to the text of the Statement and accuse him of hypocrisy. I simply don’t understand what it is about the Statement that you perceive as “intended to privilege certain ideas and groups, and marginalize others”. To me the Statement seems scrupulously and admirably neutral. However, it could probably be approved upon to craft an even more robust defence of free expression, and that’s a challenge that Alberta’s universities might want to embrace.
This sounds like an initiative cooked up by a former premier carrying a grudge from his University of San Francisco days. Remember the USF saga? It didn’t end well.
https://pressprogress.ca/jason-kenney-has-a-long-history-of-anti-abortion-activism-that-hes-now-trying-to-pretend-never-happened/
So here we are. Why waste a grudge? Recycle it.
Is there any evidence of UCP activists swarming a speaker at a public event like we saw last week in Lethbridge? It seems most of the swarming these days is done by self-proclaimed woke activists determined to shout down any expression of opinion outside the acceptable top down posed groupthink.
Dr Frances Widdowson had already been fired from her tenured position at Mount Royal in Calgary for going against the grain and suggesting there may have been some benefits to the residential school systems after all. (Weren’t these school set up as part of the treaty settlements way back when?) Obviously Mount Royal had been pressured by its founders and the discussion of ideas and opinions, long a staple of universities, was now off the table.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/frances-widdowson-mount-royal-university-fired-1.6303734
I wonder when Jim Keegstra will get his own holiday in Alberta? Maybe they could name a college or a university after him or a Holocaust denial program.
Has anyone seen Dr. Nic’s thesis? Just curious as to the areas of research at the U of Cyp.
Ford: There’s a link in this story. It is not, IMO, a particularly good piece of work for a number of reasons. If it is good enough for a PhD from the University of Cyprus, however, is not for me to say. Indeed, as someone is bound to point out, I have no doctorate. But then, who would examine me? (With apologies to George Lyman Kittredge.) DJC
Sounds like it may be time for all Alberta campuses to adopt Drag Queen Story Hour and test the UCP’s commitment to free speech.
Regan: Actually, this is a terrific idea. DJC
Like many other announcements of late it seems to me that this is directed at a certain segment of UCP supporters and Danielle Smith supporters.
But really, one would think that this Government would have more pressing challenges than this or the other dog whistle announcements of late.
This puts on display for all to see just how shallow this UCP team is. They appear to want to focus on the past….not the future.
It’s not hard to see that these far right fascists are trying to usurp truth with ideology in the humanities at the post secondary level. Humanity will now be deemed to be fair, free and just for all, that no one has been denied opportunity unless you’re an “oppressed” fascist spewing misinformation and hate. This is a world of self-made men, the rags to riches story, where the poor and powerless are the cause of their own undoing and the rich and powerful hard working. It’s justice turned on its head.
Leave a comment