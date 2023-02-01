Talk about the perfect metaphor for Alberta’s United Conservative Party Government in the year of Our Lord 2023: A couple of guys day-drinking in a 7-Eleven and yakking about it.
Well, bois, it just doesn’t get any better than this!
I speak of course of the social media video made by Red Tape Reduction Minister Dale Nally and his pal Larry about how the UCP is making Alberta a better place by cutting “red tape,” which as we all understand is a venerable pejorative term used by people who don’t like the rules to describe regulations.
The reference, by the way, to “bois” – usually pronounced boys – is a reference to the beer these two worthy gentlemen are quaffing. Is this a dogwhistle to the UCP base? I’m not sure. I guess we’ll know if they show up in another video wearing Hawaiian shirts and camo vests. Most likely it was just the only beer from an Alberta brewery on hand in the store.
Mr. Nally – who is the MLA for Morinville-St. Albert and also the Minister of Service Alberta, by tradition the least significant portfolio in an Alberta cabinet – was touting the government’s Jason-Kenney-era promise to “cut red tape,” a phrase that needs to be enclosed in scare quotes not just because many regulations benefit society but also because Conservative efforts to reduce it so often result in the creation of even more regulation.
For example, to allow customers to swill booze on the premises, 7-Eleven will require a restaurant licence and will also have to hire staff who have received the Alberta Gaming Liquor and Cannabis Commission’s liquor sales staff training course, which sounds like two additional pieces of red tape to me.
Premier Danielle Smith’s government has been pushing its not-very-significant red-tape initiative hard for the past couple of days, presumably to distract from the embarrassment caused by Justice Minister Tyler Shandro’s Alberta Law Society hearing and the privacy breach he publicly committed while it was taking place.
The idea of selling beer and wine in convenience stores has worked well enough for many years in Quebec and Newfoundland, which like Alberta remain part of Canada. It could work well here, too, if it is done right.
“It is because of our government’s red tape reduction that 7-Eleven locations with cafes, like this one here, are licensed to sell and serve alcohol,” enthused Mr. Nally, just in case you were thinking of letting the kids run down to the corner 7-Eleven by themselves, in his one-minute social media video.
But this deal seems to have been worked out only with the Dallas, Tex.-based, Japanese-owned, multinational convenience store chain.
Moreover, the idea appears to have started out not as red tape reduction, but as part of COVID-19 mitigation measures to AGLC regulations for consumption of alcohol in parks and restaurant off-sales of beer and wine during the pandemic.
As CBC beer columnist and Athabasca University professor Jason Foster pointed out in his blog last week, “this decision stretches the definition of an eating establishment to the point of absurdity. Sure, 7-Eleven serves food. Hot dogs, fried chicken, pizza and other hot greasy things are its anchor. … But does that make it a restaurant? I am skeptical.”
More importantly, Dr. Foster continued, “this push by 7-Eleven is more about finding a back door way to allow them to sell beer and wine like a liquor store. … This is about expanding retail sales to convenience stores.”
“This change has the potential to upend Alberta’s liquor retail system,” he wrote. “It is being done without any consultative process with either Albertans or other players in the industry or without any open recognition of its potential impact on the liquor retail industry.
“Worse, it is being implemented in a way that clearly advantages one of the largest convenience store chains on the planet,” Dr. Foster added, noting that “a policy that clearly provides an unfair advantage to one for-profit player at the expense of others is bad policy.”
Whether any of this benefits consumers can be debated. It is certainly unlikely to lower prices or address public health and safety concerns.
It may drive some of Alberta’s many marginal liquor stores out of business, a change that certainly won’t stimulate economic growth, diversification and job creation, as Mr. Nally asserts it will in his video.
Not all regulation eliminations in the UCP’s red tape cutting exercise are bad. For example, allowing government offices to accept digital signatures makes sense and will ease the burden on public employees and businesses alike.
But most examples touted by the UCP are dangerous.
For example allowing cryptocurrency scammers to operate in a rules-free “regulatory sandbox,” making it easier for the parks ministry to cave in to off-road vehicle users by “moving away from a one-size-fits-all approach,” and making sure only pro-industry captured agencies make regulations affecting resource development will all have harmful impacts on Alberta and Albertans.
Speaking of day drinking,
So will the water Dragon imbide in the pure nectar, or shall he indulge in the heathen nectar of the gods …..
Bruce Lee
John Lennon
Robin Williams
Martial arts, writing, and humor
Dragon “Master of Journalism ”
A toast to our host, to whom under the circumstances, ” day drinking ” is totally understandable, ( as long as he’s not working…) Cheers from another Dragon…
Happy Birthday & Best Wishes always…
Just as a side bar: Kenny was up in the sky palace with his ministers, Dani’s are day drinking @7/11 ….a picture is worth a thousand words….
Randi-lee: Thank you! Alas, on a related topic, I am unable to make it to David Beers’ talk on journalism. Pity. DJC
follow up, Jasper brewing co, clear water from the foothills ( not if they start mining coal, imho )
and I realize it’s probably redundant, but isn’t there some kind of protocol about politicians advertising a specific company ,or in this case both a store and a separate product, does the store already carry the beer, did they bring it in ?????
This is contradictory, foolish, and very risky. The UCP does not know any better. Alcoholism, and problems related to alcohol consumption, affect many people. Many of us know people who were affected by this, myself included. Many years ago, I lost two uncles, who were in their 50s, as a result of alcohol. One of them passed away from cancer, from smoking, and cirrhosis of the liver, due to drinking. The other suffered from the effects of alcohol, after he stopped drinking. Liquor stores proliferate Alberta municipalities as it is, thanks to Ralph Klein, who had a big problem with alcohol. Ralph Klein privatized liquor stores in Alberta. Communities have legitimate concerns over problems caused by so many liquor stores being around. Now, alcohol is available in 7-11 convenience stores. What could possibly go wrong here? 7-11 convenience stores in Alberta have only one staff member, or two at the most, on the job. The stores are open 24/7. Robberies are an issue, especially at night. The homeless, who also can include people with addictions problems, frequent 7-11 convenience stores. Giving them easier to access alcohol is going to make things worse. There’s also the issue of drinking and driving. This isn’t reducing red tape, and it is compounding a problem that is already very bad to begin with in Alberta. This is the UCP’s priority, while there are far more pressing concerns, including public education, public healthcare, affordability issues for Albertans, including those on AISH, senior citizens, and others. This shows how backwards and out of touch the UCP really are. What’s sad, is there will be the devotees of the UCP trying to defend this really dumb move.
“But most examples touted by the UCP are dangerous.”
Fair enough for the story at hand.
‘But most ________ touted by the UCP are dangerous.’
This is much closer to the truth. And handy! Good in every circumstance.
I’m not sure this red tape reduction will actually help 7-11 much at this point. Most of their downtown locations here have already closed. I think part of their demise has something to do with the common homeless encampments in front of them that deterred customers. Of course, that has something to do with the Alberta government’s funding for homeless day shelters being somewhere between temporary and non existent in some of Alberta’s larger cities and their approach to dealing with addictions also not working well.
However, I suppose there may be a suburban day drinking crowd who might not mind paying convenience store prices to avoid the impression a mid day trip to the liquor might convey to the neighbours.
Still, it seems a somewhat zero sum game even if 7-11 wins and sells booze, the local liquor store will lose. Perhaps the only silver lining for them here is if the other antics of the UCP drive more people to day drinking and expand the market. However, this does not seem very beneficial for society overall.
After watching Dale Nally blame the Federal Carbon Tax on everything while he was Associate Minister of Electricity and Natural gas during question period and never answer a single question regarding electricity rebates, I have very little respect for him. True to form we are out drinking in public episode for the UCP instead of dealing with inflation and health care which matter much more to Albertans than having a beer at 7-11. These guys just don’t get it, do they?
When it comes to booze: less red tape = more red blood.
The more accessible alcohol is, the more people die.
Smith is filling foreign coffers for coffins.
Go ‘berta !
Apparently these phoney conservatives have forgotten that cutting red tape at the Klein level created the orphan well cleanup mess by dumping the costs onto the backs of the people. Not to mention the condo development that was condemned for not being inspected properly while being constructed that created a nightmare for the owners. That’s how stupid these fools are. Once again in typical reform party fashion destroying jobs is what they do best.
Timing is everything, and sometimes good for a morning giggle…
First Ad to pop up= How to fix worn leather seats….which went so well with the day drinking topic
and turned on the news to see PP, with a dive for the mute button….I’m still on my first coffee… scroll down and 2nd ad is for= blower truck services, soil and mulch ,
Murphy’s Law at it’s best ..
While I appreciate your explanation for ‘bois’, those of us who are versed in Canada’s other official language read that differently. With the brewery based in Jasper, I saw it as a reference to the trees and forests of Jasper National Park, with ‘bois’ being wood, which there (despite more frequent forest fires and the ravages of the mountain pine beetle) is still plenty of in the Jasper region. Not to say that ‘bois’ can’t be co-opted for other purposes. It may even be an homage to ‘coureurs des bois’, the early French-Canadian fur traders. Is that still taught in AB schools, or do students only get Winston Churchill and the history of the British Empire thanks to the curriculum update? Or am I overthinking this? Maybe it is just boys being bois.
C’mon, Middle Dave, that may be what the Jasper Brewing Co. had in mind, but we’re living in a province where the prevailing view among the UCP base is that if the English language was good enough for Jesus Christ, it’s good enough for Alberta. DJC
The Dark Horse, the budget whiskey on the Sky palace rooftop (don’t forget the wine), the Devin Dreeshen Styrofoam-cooler-as-office-furniture incident — this is one way for the flushed-face UCP gang to give the middle finger to the new health guidelines to limit alcohol to two servings a week. Next up, buck-a-beer? Maybe cannabis edibles at 7-11, right beside the Slurpee machine? Better yet, beer Slurpees! Gotta get those kiddies primed for their careers in UCP™ used car sales and the growing despair of living with the UCP in charge.
Where is Danielle Smith hiding out these days, anyways? Just tweets from her staff. No radio show appearance on the weekend? No answers to all the questions about her interference in the justice system and the Tyler Shandro Law Society hearing? Plus a bonus round of the Coutts convoy! Is she in her lair plotting to appoint herself the UCP candidate for Livingstone-Macleod? Just another Kenney clone (or should I say clown?) doing what Kenney did: skip town after heating up a mess of political stew. The “where’s Waldo” schtick is getting old and haggard, just like our provincial government. But hey, while she’s been gone, we’re getting “free speech” on our university campuses now, which means you and I can can spew any racist, misogynistic, hate-filled garbage we want and no one can stop it.
I hate what this province has become under the UCP. That’s my free speech talking.
But wait — it’s dine-in, takeout or delivery of beer, wine, coolers and hard seltzers. See here:
https://7-eleven.ca/beer-and-wine-ab
They didn’t mention that in the government-sponsored 7-11 liquor commercial. Aren’t coolers and hard seltzers the kiddie gateway booze?
I’m assuming the local deadbeats won’t be standing outside, offering to buy booze for minors for a fee. It happened to my offspring, who responded, “why would I need you to buy beer? I’m older than you are.”
Where it suits them, the UCP believes in your safety ends where my freedom begins, not the other way around.
A few semi-related thoughts:
“I can’t believe they won’t let you sit and drink beer during the day in a convenience store!” – a quote uttered by no one ever.
If you think white conservatives don’t have substance abuse issues, consider how often their politicians manipulate them with access to cheap alcohol. Buck-a-beer, anyone?
Safe injection sites bad because they enable drug abuse. Day-drinking at 7-11 good because… … … okay I give up.
So this one convenience store gets to sell liquor and the others don’t. That’s funny, I thought Conservatives didn’t like it when governments pick winners and losers.
