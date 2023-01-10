Without decisive changes in public and government attitudes, “Canada faces a decline in living standards and a crippling dependence on foreign fuels within the next 10 years.”

That Trudeau guy (Photo: Library and Archives Canada).

Yup, according to an independent study group set up by the Calgary-based Canada West Foundation, “without additional commitments to the development of new resources to replace those we are now using, we may all have to freeze in the dark.”

If you’re thinking, Holy Cow! We’d better get crackin’ if we don’t want to freeze in the dark, you can calm down.

This scary tidbit was on a piece of yellowed newsprint that fell out of a book from my bookshelf that I opened last weekend for the first time since, well, apparently since January 1977.

At any rate, the date on the torn half page from the of the Victoria Times, three years before its humiliating amalgamation with the vastly inferior but aptly named Daily Colonist, is January 27, 1977. A copy of either paper cost 15 cents.

I mention this only as a reminder that we ought not to take dire predictions by right-wing think tanks with polices they would very much like to see adopted too seriously as they rarely come true, and even if they do, it’s usually not in quite the way predicted.

There he is again, lookin’ at you, Alberta! (Photo: Yousef Karsh, Library and Archives Canada).

In 1977, the energy crisis of 1973 was still fresh in many minds, lending the gloomy prediction by the “non-profit organization dedicated to research on issues of concern to the four western provinces,” as the Times put it, a certain verisimilitude.

What’s more, as the other side of the same piece of yellowed paper reveals, “Blizzards, Cold Grip East Again,” giving a certain chill timeliness to the warning that tax and royalty hikes on resource corporations “have virtually stripped the producing industry of both the ability and the incentive to commit huge sums to resource development.”

Mmmm-hmm …

By 1979 we’d had another little oil crisis caused by crisis prices in the Middle East to demonstrate that petroleum is a volatile commodity – a lesson apparently still lost on Alberta governments.

By 1980, Albertans were grimly printing bumper stickers threatening to Let the Eastern Bastards Freeze in the Dark if they thought relying on domestic fuels ought to do anything to reduce the price Albertan oil could fetch.

Gary Mar may have very little to do with this story, but he is president and CEO of the Canada West Foundation, so what the heck (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

But by 1986, alas, on the eve of when we were supposed to be freezing in the dark, oil prices had collapsed, apparently plummeting to about $7 a barrel in some places, if the confusing pages of price statistics on the Internet are to be believed. Then as now, if I remember correctly, we westerners were blaming it all on that Trudeau guy.

By 1987, the Loonie was a thing, Canadians beat the Soviet Union at hockey again, the stock market crashed, but a humble newspaper reporter could afford to buy a house in Toronto the next weekend. Nobody froze.

The Canada West Foundation is still around, still pumping out studies, although with former Progressive Conservative leadership candidate Gary Mar in the head office in Calgary, the tone seems decidedly more cheerful than it did in ’77. Well, never mind, there are others ready to produce the real gloom-and-doom stuff.

Newspapers may be pretty much a thing of the past, but my advice to you, should you come across a study that really worries you, is to print it out, stuff it in a book, leave it there and wait to see how you feel about it after a half century or so.

Chances are good, you’re not going to say, “well, that was prophetic!”

In other news from the same edition of the Victoria Times: “An Oklahoma woman who said she was blinded after being vaccinated for swine flu filed a $6.25 million suit Wednesday against four vaccine makers bringing to $19 million the suits filed in the United States in connection with the vaccination program.”

Gee, I wonder how that worked out?