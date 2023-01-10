Without decisive changes in public and government attitudes, “Canada faces a decline in living standards and a crippling dependence on foreign fuels within the next 10 years.”
Yup, according to an independent study group set up by the Calgary-based Canada West Foundation, “without additional commitments to the development of new resources to replace those we are now using, we may all have to freeze in the dark.”
If you’re thinking, Holy Cow! We’d better get crackin’ if we don’t want to freeze in the dark, you can calm down.
This scary tidbit was on a piece of yellowed newsprint that fell out of a book from my bookshelf that I opened last weekend for the first time since, well, apparently since January 1977.
At any rate, the date on the torn half page from the of the Victoria Times, three years before its humiliating amalgamation with the vastly inferior but aptly named Daily Colonist, is January 27, 1977. A copy of either paper cost 15 cents.
I mention this only as a reminder that we ought not to take dire predictions by right-wing think tanks with polices they would very much like to see adopted too seriously as they rarely come true, and even if they do, it’s usually not in quite the way predicted.
In 1977, the energy crisis of 1973 was still fresh in many minds, lending the gloomy prediction by the “non-profit organization dedicated to research on issues of concern to the four western provinces,” as the Times put it, a certain verisimilitude.
What’s more, as the other side of the same piece of yellowed paper reveals, “Blizzards, Cold Grip East Again,” giving a certain chill timeliness to the warning that tax and royalty hikes on resource corporations “have virtually stripped the producing industry of both the ability and the incentive to commit huge sums to resource development.”
Mmmm-hmm …
By 1979 we’d had another little oil crisis caused by crisis prices in the Middle East to demonstrate that petroleum is a volatile commodity – a lesson apparently still lost on Alberta governments.
By 1980, Albertans were grimly printing bumper stickers threatening to Let the Eastern Bastards Freeze in the Dark if they thought relying on domestic fuels ought to do anything to reduce the price Albertan oil could fetch.
But by 1986, alas, on the eve of when we were supposed to be freezing in the dark, oil prices had collapsed, apparently plummeting to about $7 a barrel in some places, if the confusing pages of price statistics on the Internet are to be believed. Then as now, if I remember correctly, we westerners were blaming it all on that Trudeau guy.
By 1987, the Loonie was a thing, Canadians beat the Soviet Union at hockey again, the stock market crashed, but a humble newspaper reporter could afford to buy a house in Toronto the next weekend. Nobody froze.
The Canada West Foundation is still around, still pumping out studies, although with former Progressive Conservative leadership candidate Gary Mar in the head office in Calgary, the tone seems decidedly more cheerful than it did in ’77. Well, never mind, there are others ready to produce the real gloom-and-doom stuff.
Newspapers may be pretty much a thing of the past, but my advice to you, should you come across a study that really worries you, is to print it out, stuff it in a book, leave it there and wait to see how you feel about it after a half century or so.
Chances are good, you’re not going to say, “well, that was prophetic!”
In other news from the same edition of the Victoria Times: “An Oklahoma woman who said she was blinded after being vaccinated for swine flu filed a $6.25 million suit Wednesday against four vaccine makers bringing to $19 million the suits filed in the United States in connection with the vaccination program.”
Gee, I wonder how that worked out?
As Yogi Berra once said, “Its tough to make predictions, especially about the future”. Of course, that doesn’t stop a lot of people from trying, especially around the end of the year or beginning of another. Most that are wrong are soon forgotten about.
Also, often alarming predictions are made to serve an agenda, perhaps such as the Canada West Foundation’s at the time. More often than not the predictions are just a lazy extrapolation of trends at the time, which interestingly do not always continue as expected. So in early 2022 lots of people believed house prices in Toronto and Vancouver would continue to rise, well because they had for most of the last decade. Of course, most things go in cycles and at some point the cycle becomes unsustainable or ends.
Likewise, a lot of people expected the Alberta PC party to win reelection in 2014, because well they always had for the last four decades. Maybe if they chose Mr. Mar, they might still be in power.
He seems too pleasant to be a typical conservative leader, although I suspect underneath that nice surface is a tough shark. However, maybe that’s what people really want, someone who isn’t nasty, but can still be tough when needed. If so, I guess its too late for the UCP at this point. I suspect they are stuck with nasty for now.
This is the kind of misinformation that Albertans love to devour, and they take it as the gospel truth, when it is very far from reality. These pseudo conservatives love to propagate this drivel. Oil is a commodity, like other things are, such as gold, and silver. The Canadian government doesn’t have any control over oil prices, whatsoever. If there is a large glut of less expensive oil on the market, that’s going to play a role in what happens. What comes out of Fort McMurray, has more processes that are needed to get it to market. It’s impossible to compete with what else is out there. There’s also the issue of how things were so badly looked after in Alberta for a very long time. Peter Lougheed being a legitimate conservative, never, ever let oil companies fleece Alberta. He wouldn’t allow this to happen. When the Alberta PCs turned the oil royalty rates of Peter Lougheed’s era into a very substandard level, out went $575 billion. This was also followed by letting foreign oil conglomerates grab our oil, and take the money that belonged to us and run away with it. Environmental regulations were severely neglected, and the result was that oil companies in Alberta could do damage, and get away with it. This is why Albertans have a very expensive cost burden that sits at $260 billion to fix up all this damage from the oil companies. Ralph Klein was the driver behind those bad policies. Also, the Alberta PCs threw away money on petrochemical projects that cost us billions of dollars, because they can’t even break even. The UCP are doing similar things, and Albertans are paying for it. There are billions of dollars wasted on a botched pipeline. Oil companies are getting away with not paying property taxes, and municipalities are forced to cough up the difference, via steep property tax hikes. What’s also sad is that the supporters of these pseudo conservatives and Reformers love to blame the Liberals in Ottawa, or Rachel Notley. When we see the wealth that Alaska and Norway have from their oil, in comparison to what we have in Alberta, there is a big difference. How much more foolish can you get?
One thing I remember from my weird and misspent years in the RPC was that there was is culture that favoured people who had associations to certain approved bodies that were dedicated to “telling the truth”. You know, the Fraser Institute, the Sun tabloids, and Alberta Report. (later the Report) Even back then, I was aware that there were such things as echo chambers and those who sought them out. I remember commenting to a colleague at that time that these people “just want to hear what they want to hear.” To that, she replied, “Well, that’s how lies become truths.” She wasn’t speaking in terms of revealing the same cynicism I had. Rather, she was defining what needed to be done to to convince voters that what they wanted to hear IS the truth. Josef Goebbels would have been proud. Of course, her take on that was that Goebbels taught us how to do things the right way. Yeah, RPC really didn’t have much of a moral grounding.
More recently, I’ve noticed that CONs are becoming more and more comfortable saying shite that is weird and offensive to many because it is weird and offensive. If anything, the crazier the stuff, the more hateful and destructive it is, the more the CONs’ fellow travellers want to hear it. I mean if it offends people, it must be the truth, right?
I remember, also back in my RPC days, the case of Holocaust denier Ernst Zundel kept coming up. Why? Obviously for many, Zundel was revealing truths long suppressed by the International Jewish Conspiracy. I noticed that, out of the RPC ridings in Edmonton at that time, there were two that offered a fantastic and colour mix of crazy that had to be seen to be believed. For example, Edm-SW was a relatively normal riding, where the crazies, despite the mega-church crowd, were often told to GTFO. However, my favourite RPC riding association was by far Edm-Strathcona, which seemed to be a vortex of lunacy. It is in this group I found all the racists and the Antisemites in abundance. There was always a character in the room at the meetings who would wax on about how the Hollywood Jews were running and ruining everything. All those films and records that documented the Holocaust were the invention of Hollywood, denying the well-documented fact that Himmler was very proud of his efforts and their historical importance. Usually, the resident Holocaust denier would argue why would Himmler want to leave evidence of a crime? (So, the Holocaust was a crime? Whaaaa?!)
As it has turned out, not much has changed. The CONs’ fellow travellers and their voting base are the usual looneys and boneheads, except that they are more virulent and more violent than I remember them. Recent events in Brazil should serve as fair warning for how dangerous CONs really are, baring Skippy Pollivere recent multi-ethnic/multi-ecumenical charm offensive, which was in reality pretty offensive.
Interesting. But what’s the book the Vic Times clipping was pressed in? Something about heat pumps, perhaps?
Speaking of “freezing in the dark” did you know before the present day worries about climate change and the earth overheating fears about global cooling and the return of an ice age was all the rage as this 1971 info spot narrated by Leonard Nimoy. So this “let the bastards freeze” mantra had some context. Beam us up Mr. Scott,
https://youtu.be/yCzjSDwGSF8
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/how-the-global-cooling-story-came-to-be/ DJC
I think you know how that worked out.
Freezing in the dark — who can forget? Aah, the good old days, when fossil fuel industry fear-mongering was pure and non-ironic. Nowadays, counterarguments about the need for less reliance on volatile fossil fuels and the need for more solar and wind energy are met with, “But solar and wind can’t provide 100 percent of our energy needs today (so we should not even try to decrease our reliance on oil and gas).” Then there’s the case of the unreliable power grid in Texas for a real taste of freezing in the dark. The ghost voices of petroleum present screeched, “Look, the dang wind turbines were useless in the cold because they froze up.” Sure did, Hank Hill, because the cheapskate Texans apparently thought it was too expensive to winterize them. Meanwhile, where winter is a thing every year, wind turbines work just fine year-round, as do solar panels.Heck, even electric cars can operate in sub-zero temperatures. Imagine! Winter has workarounds. Even ordinary vehicles can be plugged into a wall! We have block heaters, so how much of a cognitive leap is required for northerners to plug in an electric vehicle?
Isn’t it sumthin’? After nearly 50 years of this babbling, it’s almost as if the petroleum industry knows we need an energy transition, but they can’t admit it until they squeeze every last penny (RIP) out of the ground.
And now a guy claims a touch less car wash damaged the paint on his old car and he wants compensation. Good luck with that.
It reminded me of the lawyer , not knowing that they had installed red light cameras at the intersection by his office, racked up fines of $2,900. in only one week for not coming to a complete stop before turning on a red light. He thought people would be sympathetic but they certainly weren’t.
