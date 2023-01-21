Other than geriatric former Reform Party leader Preston Manning, 80, Premier Danielle Smith’s “Public Health Emergencies Governance Review Panel” hasn’t even been appointed, or if it has the public hasn’t been informed.
And even this assumes Mr. Manning is not in fact the entire “expert panel” – which, as we shall see, is a possibility.
The panel’s ostensible purpose is “to review the legislation and governance practices used by the Government of Alberta during the management of the COVID-19 public health emergency and to recommend changes necessary to improve government response to future health emergencies.”
To assist it in this work, the panel has published an online form on the government’s website asking Albertans to “share your ideas with the panel.”
However, the survey, if that’s the word, has only one question.
And that question is pretty silly, considering.
It asks: “What, if any, amendments to legislation should be made to better equip the province to cope with future public health emergencies?”
Remember, most of the Albertans who respond will have only a rudimentary understanding of the province’s public health legislation, if they have any understanding at all.
Many from among the United Conservative Party’s base will have the notion that any kind of organized public health regulatory framework is bad. Because freedom!
Still, you’d think that Mr. Manning, the superannuated godfather of the Canadian right, would at least try to make it appear as if he’s doing something to earn the $253,000 he’s being paid by Alberta taxpayers to stage-manage this charade. Apparently not.
It sure looks as if the single question – maybe there will be more later when the panel gets its act together, or maybe not – is intended to elicit the responses the government wants to hear from the already tuned-up anti-vaxx rage machine that engineered Ms. Smith’s entrée to the Premier’s Office.
The NDP Opposition suggested the objective of Mr. Manning’s appointment was simply, in Opposition Health Critic David Shepherd’s words, “a desperate call for help from Danielle Smith for Preston Manning to help cement her support on the far right.”
“Over a quarter of a million dollars is a lot of Albertans’ money to hire someone to chair a committee that has obviously been struck for political gain,” Mr. Shepherd said in a statement sent to media.
This is credible, but it’s likely not the whole story.
Certainly Mr. Manning, the man who by most accounts talked Ms. Smith and her Wildrose MLAs into crossing the floor of the Legislature to join the Progressive Conservatives back in December 2014, is not looking for answers like the one suggested by conservationist Kevin Van Tighem, the NDP’s candidate in the Livingstone-Macleod riding where Ms. Smith lives.
“What a weird survey,” Mr. Van Tighem tweeted last night. “I answered: make the Chief Medical Officer more independent, have her/him report directly to the Legislature not to a Minister or to the Cabinet, and increase penalties for violations of public health orders.”
The one-question survey also shows signs of having been thrown together in extreme haste – no doubt the result of the need to distract from the latest revelations about efforts by staff in the Premier’s Office to interfere with the administration of justice in the aftermath of the Coutts blockade.
The fact of the single question is strong evidence of unseemly haste.
Would-be respondents can link directly to the survey page through the panel overview page, type their response into the form and submit it without registering. The system responds: “Thank you for participating. Your comments will be shared with the panel.”
That is all. It doesn’t ask for a name, an email address, or anything else. It’s not clear if system even records if you’re from Alberta? (Readers outside Alberta should give it a try and see what happens.)
If you want to say the same thing again without even having to use another browser, feel free. The ‘Manning inquiry’ will accept multiple responses too.
Is anybody even going to be reading these by-design anonymous comments?
Meanwhile, would-be respondents entering through the “online engagement portal” at your.alberta.ca are urged to “stay connected by registering an account. You will be able to participate in and be notified of engagement opportunities on topics that matter to you.”
Very well, but if you register, there is still only one question, no effort is made to determine if your registration email address is legitimate, or that you are who you say you are.
So, really, it seems likely all you are doing is signing up for more spam.
The best that can be said about all this is that it’s negligent. The site architecture is incomprehensible.
So how is this a legitimate way to develop policy?
A one-question survey with zero respondent demographics lends the thinnest veneer imaginable to a claim a public consultation led to whatever Ms. Smith and Mr. Manning cook up for this preposterous exercise.
In its hurry to be seen doing something, this government barely trying to make this look like a legitimate consultation!
Even Jason Kenney’s ridiculous “Fair Deal” Panel, of which Mr. Manning was also a member, had more apparent legitimacy than this nonsense.
According to the government’s uninformative press release about the panel, Mr. Manning will present a final report with recommendations to the government on Nov. 15.
The order signed by Ms. Smith establishing the panel says it will exist until Nov. 30. It is not clear from the order when additional panel members will be named, or even if they will be.
“The President of Executive Council may appoint additional members to the Panel from time to time by amendment to this Order. The Chair may recommend additional members to the President of Executive Council who may consider such names in further appointments under this Order,” the order states. (Emphasis added.)
Or may not, obviously.
The premier is the president of the Executive Council.
Everything else about this announcement and survey suggests the whole thing was cobbled together in about 10 minutes over coffee – or perhaps something stronger.
As many have observed, the last time Ms. Smith took Mr. Manning’s advice, the result was that the NDP led by Rachel Notley was soon elected.
The timing of this fatuous exercise, however, suggests its objectives also include providing justification for postponing the election scheduled for May 29.
After all, how can Mr. Manning report if the election goes ahead on May 29, as the Election Act now says it must, and the UCP is not re-elected?
Either the law will have to be amended to delay the election until after November, or Mr. Manning, who luckily for his retirement security is already able to collect a generous Parliamentary pension, risks not getting paid for his efforts.
Par for the course from a UCP government that thinks sasquatch cartoons are a threat to the oil and gas industry. All the sasquatches in Alberta, Alaska and beyond should respond to Preston Manning’s survey.
Q: “What, if any, amendments to legislation should be made to better equip the province to cope with future public health emergencies?” A: “Hire more sasquatches, cartoon and real, as public health officers! It will distract them from destroying the oil and gas industry.”
We all know that any survey from the UCP gives them an automatic mandate from all Albertans to do whatever the heck they want. Isn’t that the point? Manning’s report will no doubt be delayed in perpetuity. This could serve to end elections in Alberta, making Danielle Sith the dark lord of Alberta for life.
And here I thought William Lyon Mackenzie King was the most ridiculous Canadian politician ever. Nope. Not even close, and certainly not the most dangerous.
This is infuriating! Preston Manning made his name screaming about deficits, corruption, and over-spending in Ottawa. Now, he takes a a quarter of a million dollars in obvious grift while receiving an unfunded pension from the federal government (or, if you like, a fully funded by the taxpayers he supposed to hold in high esteem). Do quote Brian Mulroney (from another context): “You had a choice, sir. You could have said ‘no’!”
Cons being cons. They think sane people don’t notice.
Worked like a charm from Victoria, BC.
Another Kenney Refugee!!
Jerry: As I suspected. DJC
There is an obvious method to the ‘madness’, that should be readily apparent, based upon publicly available information.
I do not expect you, as blog host, to post the following observation, as it is lengthy and involves substantial background reading. In any case, it is suggested that you give it consideration in time and effort, as determined by yourself.
“Both Manning and Smith have been outspoken critics of vaccine mandates, lockdowns and other pandemic public health measures.”
https://edmontonjournal.com/news/politics/preston-manning-to-chair-albertas-covid-19-committee
Why would that necessarily be the case?
First, starting from a basic understanding that:
“A political movement is a collective attempt by a group of people to change government policy or social values. Political movements are usually in opposition to an element of the status quo, and are often associated with a certain ideology.”
“Political movements are different from political parties since movements are usually focused on a single issue and they have no interest in attaining office in government. A political movement is generally an informal organization and uses unconventional methods to achieve their goals.”
Second, what are the roles of ‘intellectuals’ as instigators and provocateurs [that remain in the background, carefully isolated and removed from the actual unpredictable, direct kinetic interpersonal involvements between individuals] in the organization and mobilization of political/social movements, as applied specifically to the Covid convoy blockade/demonstration?
The “Conservative elder statesman” Preston Manning provides additional interesting background that overlaps with the outlook of certain University of Calgary academics:
Where, “If you are unsettled by the CBC’s “narrative” of populism as an alien, existential Trumpist threat to democracy, you will find comfort (or at the least useful context) in Manning’s timely reminder that populism has been a feature of Canadian politics of all stripes for generations.”
And where, “Others perceive more ominous undertones in Manning’s historical interests. . . . “If Preston Manning truly believes that he may one day have to play the role of Abraham Lincoln as the preserver of the unity and integrity of Canada, then the scenario of civil war is not farfetched.”
https://www.thecanadianencyclopedia.ca/en/article/preston-manning-profile
As is the emphasis on, “Historic examples of populist uprisings in Canada include the farmers’ movement of the 1920s and 1930s that created the Progressive Party of Canada, and elected farmers’ governments in Manitoba, Alberta and, briefly, in Ontario.”
https://c2cjournal.ca/2020/02/a-political-giant-passes-the-torch/
It is therefore suggested, from the perspective of an extremely rudimentary overview that Danielle Smith, as fellow ideological traveler and sympathizer of and with the populist uprising narrative has a direct personal interest in pursuing “promises to redress perceived abuses of individual rights and freedoms during the COVID-19 pandemic.” Even as, “A staffer in Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s office sent a series of emails to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service, challenging prosecutors’ assessment and direction on cases stemming from the Coutts border blockades and protests, CBC News has learned.”
As a ‘populist’ political evangelist Danielle Smith has little choice in the matter based on the population of voters she wishes to attract.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/alberta-premier-office-emails-prosecutors-coutts-1.6719743
Further, “Addressing and redressing COVID-19 grievances was the centerpiece of Smith’s successful campaign last fall to leverage discontent within the UCP to replace Jason Kenney as party leader and premier. [As] Smith promised a range of initiatives to combat what she has described as injustices and attacks on personal freedoms.”
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/former-reform-party-leader-preston-manning-to-lead-review-of-alberta-s-covid-19-response-1.6719962
All of that would be consistent with the ideological narrative embrace by Ms. Smith, Preston Manning, certain academics, and the loyal ideological adherents and fellow travelers that are cynically exploited and used the cannon fodder in establishing a ‘beachhead’.
Mr. Manning states that, “while anyone advocating individual freedom, free markets and less government involvement in our lives generally is assumed to be self-serving, out to impose their views on everyone else, and uncaring about the environment or the welfare of their fellow citizens.”, even as; the opposite conclusion might be arrived at based upon the narratives of like minded individuals.
That is,
“Smoking causes cancer, the earth is round, and ordering people to stay at home (the correct definition of lockdown) decreases disease transmission. None of this is controversial among scientists.”
“A study purporting to prove the opposite is almost certain to be fundamentally flawed.”
“In this case, a trio of economists have undertaken a meta-analysis of many previous studies. So far so good. But they systematically excluded from consideration any study based on the science of disease transmission, meaning that the only studies looked at in the analysis are studies using the methods of economics. These do not include key facts about disease transmission such as: later lockdowns are less effective than earlier lockdowns, because many people are already infected; lockdowns do not immediately save lives, because there’s a lag from infection to death, so to see the effect of lockdowns on Covid deaths we need to wait about two or three weeks.”
https://www.sciencemediacentre.org/expert-reaction-to-a-preprint-looking-at-the-impact-of-lockdowns-as-posted-on-the-john-hopkins-krieger-school-of-arts-and-sciences-website/
Further clarification concerning the following, from above:
<<>>
In fact it would appear to be the case that certain individuals embracing the ideological framework both described and embraced by Mr. Manning [and his fellow ideologues] noted directly above are in fact ‘self serving’, ect., as illustrated in the commentary [commentaries] regarding the flawed Johns Hopkins study, as referenced above.
My sincere apologies for any confusion that is the result of my personal poor copy editing/proof reading. There are other obvious minor omissions that will remain uncorrected by myself. Referencing the cited source material directly should hopefully help clarify and simplify what I seem to have been unable to do in my clumsy haste.
I, too, have successfully transmitted a suggestion the the Manning- mangled Review.
“The most obvious amendment should be to secure the independence of Public Health Officials in Alberta. Some of the more than 5000 deaths of Alberta citizens could likely have been avoided if the Government of Alberta had resisted the folly of playing politics with a public health threat.”
This was sent from Nova Scotia via California and Iceland (VPN). So good of the Review Panel to heed the advice of citizens of the World.
What on earth does Preston Manning know about health emergencies???
Heaven help him, at his advanced age, if he ever needs an ambulance in this province.
He is an unsuccessful, has-been Reform politician. A one time leader of a failed political party who was unceremoniously ousted by his membership. With good reason.
Surely UCP members will not be swayed by such an appointment.
Really…why not just give him the $254K, ask him to publish the results that the Government of the day did everything wrong on the covid file. And make sure he intersperses lots of direct criticism at the Federal Government. That, after all, is probably the nod nod, wink wink direction that his appointment is predicated on.
It would all be over in a week and we could move on to more urgent matters.
Or is it really an attempt to divert everyone’s attention from those ‘urgent matters’ by hoisting up a shiny object for those Smith supporters within the UCP to rally around and circle the wagons as it were???
Considering that Presto Manning was the one that gave Danielle Smith the sage advice to cross the floor to Jim Prentiss’ PCs and straight into political oblivion, one wonders why the hell is she listening to him again? A sucker is born every minute, but it looks like Smith wants a two-fer of disasters. Seriously, what sense is there in this appointment other than winning over the rural base who are still alive to remember who Manning is? I’m guessing the intention is to pass around a empty KFC for the contributions to pay for this shiteshow?
PMJT must be laughing himself stupid at this point. I can’t wait to see Skippy Pollivere, in a desperate effort to get some kind of Twitter-free attention (For once) jump right in and declare that Manning is the Father of Confederation we never had.
The Liberals can only clean up their collective acts and stop their own dumb shite, they’ll destroy the CPC and return Alberta back to the Hudson’s Bay Co.
Need mo’ popcorn.
I see pandemic response as no different than any other health issue. I rely on the medical experts and certainly don’t run around asking laypersons for their opinion regarding treatment. Now the government is asking these same laypersons to comment regarding treatment of future yet unknown and surely not understood health issues. What kind of a bizarro world has this become?
The blogger has suggested that outsiders like me try to participate in the survey. Since my knowledge of Alberta public health legislation is zero, I offer instead an additional question for would be respondents.
“If a hen and a half laid an egg and a half in a day and a half, how long would it take a stork with wooden leg to bore a hole through a bar of Grandma’s lye soap?”
This bogus survey is nothing more than a scam and false face of democracy by a band of neofascists bent on privatizing every public service in Alberta, not just health care. The right in Canada has become the handmaiden of the corporate class and the UCP is the extreme of this movement. Let’s not mince words, for they are truly the enemy of democracy and the people.
