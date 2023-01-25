Whether or not the Law Society of Alberta hearing that started yesterday into Justice Minister Tyler Shandro’s conduct back when he was health minister in Jason Kenney’s cabinet results in any professional sanctions, it’s hard to believe his reputation will survive unscathed.

Dr. Mukarram Zaidi described an uncomfortable visit from Mr. Shandro and his wife (Photo: Twitter/ Mukarram Zaidi).

And there are two more days of testimony to go in Calgary, with media clearly focused on the story, which is being livestreamed on Zoom by the regulatory body for lawyers.

Postmedia court reporter Jonny Wakefield’s live tweets – with their present-tense delivery and chronological presentation – told the story with more drama than a traditional summary lead news story like those most reporters filed later. But then, the traditional news story is boring by design, always delivering the punchline before it tells the joke, as it were.

One tweet in the long series filed by Mr. Wakefield through the hearing described Dr. Mukarram Zaidi’s testimony about the moment his neighbour the health minister, accompanied by his wife, showed up in the physician’s driveway to complain about a Facebook meme he’d posted suggesting the Shandro family’s insurance business stood to profit from government health care policy.

At the time, many physicians and the Alberta Medical Association were outraged by the Kenney Government’s decision to unilaterally change the way they were paid.

“‘He was crying, emotionally charged, his wife was holding him. He said ‘you can’t do this to us, we’re getting death threats,’” testified Dr. Zaidi, who was in those days a UCP member and supporter.

Postmedia court reporter Jonny Wakefield – kudos for a good yarn (Photo: Twitter/Jonny Wakefield).

The thread continued: “Zaidi said he never threatened Shandro. He says coming from Pakistan, he and his wife were worried about making a government minister angry. Says they were concerned for their safety.”

“Zaidi: ‘The Crown’s representative on my doorstep, yelling at me to delete my post advocating for primary health care.’” Dr. Zaidi said he went inside and deleted it.

Yes, Mr. Shandro’s lawyer denied that any tears flowed, but the image is an arresting one. Like it or not – and Mr. Shandro certainly won’t – it’s part of the story now.

So whatever the Law Society’s tribunal decides to do about the antics of the man who is now justice minister, and however long it takes to decide, the conclusions of many ordinary Albertans are bound to be that the man under the microscope appears to be a nut with an anger-management problem.

So if he has moments of clarity, Mr. Shandro should really think seriously about not running for re-election in his Calgary-Acadia riding whenever Premier Danielle Smith gets around to calling a general election.

Former premier Jason Kenney in 2020, about the time he was defending his health minister’s antics (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

Anything is possible in electoral politics, of course, but it strains credulity that the riding’s voters would want to re-elect a man who bursts into tears while fiercely berating a neighbour in his driveway over a Facebook meme.

The Law Society hearing, called in response to several misconduct allegations against Mr. Shandro, will determine if his behaviour during his interactions with physicians and members of the public during that fraught period violated the code of conducting governing the province’s lawyers.

Mr. Shandro’s lawyer argued yesterday he was acting as health minister and a husband when he yelled at Dr. Zaidi, not as a lawyer. This is pretty much what Mr. Kenney said in the hours after the incident, along with some criticism of the doctor.

Back to Dr. Zaidi’s testimony, as recounted by Mr. Wakefield: “The saddest part of this whole incident is Kenney villainized me.”

“‘When he villainized me, things went really (bad).’ Says his clinic got death threats, people review bombed his RateMD. ‘People just posted the nastiest things about me in a smear campaign.’ ‘The death threats were the worst.’”

In addition to the allegation Mr. Shandro behaved inappropriately in his encounter with Dr. Zaidi, the tribunal will consider if he acted improperly when he contacted physicians who had criticized him, using their personal cell numbers obtained from Alberta Health Services.

It will also consider if he “responded to an email from a member of the public addressed to his wife by threatening to refer that individual to the authorities if they did not address future correspondence to his office as Minister of Health.”