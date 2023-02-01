With the release of Elections Alberta’s fourth-quarter party fund-raising disclosures today, we can now report that the NDP raised more money in every quarter of 2022 than the United Conservative Party.

Yesterday’s results show the NDP ahead by more than a million dollars in donations in the final three months of last year, with contributions totalling $3.3 million, compared with the $2 million raised by the UCP.

That brought contributions to the NDP to $7.2 million for the year, compared to a known $4.4 million for the UCP – an important distinction since all NDP contributions go to the party and are accounted for immediately to Elections Alberta, whereas the UCP does not report contributions to constituency associations and leadership donations until March.

So the parties true final fund-raising totals may be closer than they appear right now.

Nevertheless, the 2022 donations reported by Elections Alberta today strengthen the narrative that there is now really a two-party system operating in Alberta.

“These contributions are coming directly from Albertans who are seeking change,” said NDP Provincial Secretary Brandon Stevens in a news release today. “Much of the contributions to the UCP came from their own leadership candidates and leadership race.”

Indeed, the political party with the third largest donations isn’t really a political party – it’s the anti-abortion wing of the conservative movement operating as a political party to get around election spending laws.

The Pro-Life Alberta Political Association, operating as a separate political party but in fact part of the UCP’s political apparatus, collected $324,000 in donations in 2022, $111,280 in the fourth quarter.

It is said here its donations should be considered partisan contributions to the UCP, since the Pro-Life Party operates as a public anti-abortion and covert candidate-recruitment auxiliary to the UCP.

By comparison, the would-be third rail in Alberta politics, the Alberta Party, managed to collect donations of only $190,700 last year, just under $105,000 in the final quarter.

The most successful of the openly separatist fringe parties was the Wildrose Independence Party, which managed to collect only $50,000 for the year, $28,000 in the last quarter.

Several other political parties from the Communist Party to the Buffalo Party collected nothing at all.

Mustn’t forget the Green Party of Alberta. They received donations of about $17,500, $8,000 in the last quarter.