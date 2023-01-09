Sonya Savage is an intelligent woman with an impressive resume in government, the legal profession, and the energy industry.
So presumably Alberta’s environment minister understands just how bonkers it makes her sound to be heard saying publicly that “just transition” is a polarizing and divisive term that Ottawa must stop using this instant.
But this is Premier Danielle Smith’s Alberta, and you have to make certain sacrifices if you want to stay in her cabinet, and sounding as if you’re halfway bonkers is presumably just part of the job description.
In case you doubt me, here are Ms. Savage’s own words, as transcribed by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation: “The problem with the just transition, it’s a polarizing term. And they’ve been using it.”
“They,” of course, are those Liberal villains in Ottawa, whose nefarious leader, the “drama teacher” known as Justin Trudeau, bought Alberta a pipeline to the West Coast and is, as we speak, spending almost $13 billion to make it bigger.
Ms. Smith’s United Conservative Party is running against Mr. Trudeau’s Liberals for re-election because that’s safer and easier than running against the actual Opposition here in jealously sovereign Alberta, the New Democratic Party led by Rachel Notley.
Ms. Notley has had no problem resisting saying really dumb stuff like this, so that’s a challenge for the UCP.
In other words, this entire controversy is being ginned up by the folks who brought us the “Sovereignty within a united Canada Act” as part of its performative phoney war with Ottawa.
According to the logic of sovereignty within a united Canada, Ms. Savage, who used to be the energy minister when Jason Kenney was premier, could fairly be described as the “environment within a captured petrostate” minister.
As an aside, in a rapidly heating world governed by sensible people, being moved from the energy ministry to the “environment and protected areas” portfolio should be considered a promotion. Of course, in Alberta, especially Ms. Smith’s Alberta, it was the opposite.
I mention this only because it seems to have been a slow weekend for news, so the use or misuse of “just transition” to describe how to manage the move away from an economy heavily dependent on energy derived from fossil fuel to something more sustainable has become Canada’s manufactured controversy du jour.
As the CBC explained: “‘Just transition’ is a concept that emerged from the 2015 Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change. The goal is to reduce the harm to workers caused by economies moving from high-carbon activities into the green economy. Some, including Alberta’s environment minister, believe it also signals the sunset of the oil and gas sector.” (Emphasis added.)
Sunset? “It means phasing out fossil fuels immediately, keeping it in the ground,” Ms. Savage clarified.
It means no such thing, of course. It means, for the lack of better words, a “just transition” for oil and gas workers when the inevitable transition comes.
It doesn’t mean waiting for the “market transition,” which is what happened to Alberta’s still-plentiful supply of beaver pelts some years ago, rendering that resource almost worthless to anyone but beavers.
“Even more than that,” Ms. Savage went on, “it means restructuring societies and economies and redistributing wealth.”
Now wouldn’t that be awful! Alas, it doesn’t mean that either, as Ms. Savage, I am certain, knows perfectly well.
Sometimes in journalism it is necessary to make people who are saying things that are completely ridiculous sound as if they are being sensible, usually owing to the official position that they occupy. The CBC story quoted above is a textbook example.
Regardless, just to show that any phrase can be made to seem controversial by the nattering nabobs of right-wing political correctness (when they are not complaining vociferously about the scourge of alleged political correctness by people who think we ought to speak in ways that are considerate of one another), Ms. Savage also admitted in the same interview with the national broadcaster that the federal government has stopped using the phrase.
Just to be perfectly clear about this, then, Ms. Savage is demanding that Ottawa stop using a phrase that Ottawa has already stopped using because, according to her, it is “a non-starter” here in Alberta.
It is, however, still on a Government of Canada web page, so that’s good enough to wind everyone up on a slow post-holiday weekend.
As a result of the brouhaha, federal Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says he’d rather call it “sustainable jobs.”
Well, I’ve got news for Mr. Wilkinson: This is Alberta, and we’re the Canadian equivalent of “Mikey.” We hate everything!
So we’re going to hate sustainable jobs, too, because that suggests that the fossil fuel industry isn’t sustainable, and that means that we ought to be thinking about a just transition.
I have my reservations about Just Transition. It sounds a bit patronizing and idealistic. Even though I believe we do need to make a transition to more sustainable energy, it is not going to be easy. I think Just Transition reeks too much of don’t worry about it, things will be fine. As Chantal Hebert interestingly pointed out, it reminded her of the Just Society. As I might have said riding in my parents car around that time – are we there yet? However, I think this sovereignty within a united Canada thing is way dumber.
Maybe its actually a good sign to be arguing about semantics and I think the reasonable sounding Mr. Wilkinson is on to something. I’m good with Sustainable Jobs. If that doesn’t work for Smith and her motley crew, then perhaps that is a clear sign they are the ones not being reasonable.
In the end I recall Mikey ate the healthy cereal and liked it, but of course that was a nice ad story from a company that had a product to sell. So it will probably be too much to hope for that Smith will like it with a better presented name, but I’m willing to give it a try.
Chuckling— methinks you’ve just undermined Doreen Barrie’s article in the Tyee– “What Canadians need to understand about Albertans”— somehow “we hate everything ” isn’t quite what she had in mind. But then again having been born & raised in Alberta and moving away eventually, I’m not sure exactly who her target audience was supposed to be.???
S.Savage demanding that Ottawa, not use words— I was under the impression that the sovereignty act meant Alberta could &would ignore anything they didn’t like coming from Ottawa…. well so much for that…
And coming on the heels of PP quoting Voltaire in defence of JPeterson for freedom of expression or whatever that was supposed to be , it’s really hard to keep up with swing directions.
Hey Mikey, you like it!!!
Yeah, I don’t know that she has the intelligence you ascribe.
She’s certainly held some high-end positions in the petro-biz and the petro-state apparatus controlled therein.
I suspect her success in this jurisdiction is more attributable to those characteristics typical of workers in the petro-industry; obedience, connections and slavish obeisance to the dead and historic concept of robber capitalism.
The whole notion of “just transition” boils down to this: just as 120 years ago we saw rapid expansion of automobile manufacturing & sales, putting buggy whip makers out of work, we’re now at the beginning of a global market shift away from burning fossil fuels to generate heat & electricity & to move vehicles around. If governments & the private sector back in the early years of the 20th century had provided retraining & relocation assistance to buggy whip makers put out of work by the auto industry, that would have been a “just transition”. (Of course that isn’t what actually happened, but that’s the model).
No government told manufacturers to stop making buggy whips — indeed, a few probably continued making them for the much smaller market amongst hobbyists, harness racers, & Pennsylvania Amish. It was market forces. And it’s market forces that are gradually reducing demand for oil & gas around the world.
Even if this has ended , it is not over.
Expect a shower thought ‘lil pp revelation word play about how this is really thievery justin transition.
Many miles yet to be made with the Q crowd.
Love Cherokee Dani and her “I think I heard words, does that mean something?” look.
