St. ALBERT – A provincial plan to dump the RCMP and replace it with a provincial police force could mean a whopping property tax increase for residents of St. Albert and other smaller Alberta communities, the MLA representing most of the city warned in a statement yesterday.
Plenty of Albertans suspected that already, but Premier Danielle Smith’s government has been determined to press ahead with the scheme anyway because it’s a key part of its sovereignty-association agenda that seems to have been ginned up at least in part as a way to attack Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal Government in Ottawa.
But by pointing out that that a plan launched in Surrey, British Columbia, in 2018 to replace the Mounties with a municipal force would have resulted in the need for property taxes in the Vancouver-area bedroom city to rise by 55 per cent, Ms. Renaud pulled the fire alarm on one of the UCP’s signature policies.
Officials in the B.C. city concluded that when fully implemented a municipal police force would have cost $37.2 million more each year than keeping the RCMP – an increase of 21.3 per cent that would have led to the 55-per-cent property tax increase.
“In communities like St. Albert,” Ms. Renaud’s news release yesterday noted, “a 55 per cent tax increase would mean an extra $2,784 per year for the average household.”
MLA Renaud, a New Democrat, certainly didn’t say this, but as a resident of St. Albert I can tell you this is a community where the prospect of a property tax increase of more than two or three per cent was enough to have city council seriously consider slashing the public library’s budget by a third.
I reckon that the possibility of a 55-per-cent property tax increase for any reason in this suburban city of 70,000 northwest of Edmonton would result in something approaching mass hysteria, especially in light of the high anxiety already being experienced by many homeowners because of rising interest rates.
In fairness, the plan accepted by Surrey City Council in 2018 to replace the RCMP would have been a much more complicated transition than in St. Albert. With a population approaching 600,000, B.C.’s second-largest city is more than eight times as big as St. Albert. And the transition was already under way with some Surrey Police Service officers hired.
Several years of news coverage about the project, moreover, makes it pretty clear the B.C. city has long been divided about the best way to ensure effective police services, with strikingly different narratives told by each side.
The plan was championed by a previous mayor. The current mayor campaigned against it and won in the Oct. 15, 2022, B.C. municipal election. Surrey’s new city council voted in November to scuttle the plan and stick with the Mounties.
Meanwhile, in quiet little St. Albert, the only person I’ve ever personally heard advocate dumping the RCMP was an Edmonton Police Service officer who lived here, along with quite a few of his colleagues, who had some spicy observations about the Mounties that may not have been entirely fair.
Be that as it may, his most substantive argument ran along the same lines as those of the advocates of a Surrey force: RCMP services may cost less, but you don’t get quite as many cops.
Of course, unlike Surrey, vandalism to a bus shelter is a major crime in St. Albert.
“The UCP likes to point to Surrey as an example for scrapping the RCMP,” Ms. Renaud said. “But we can see from this real-world example that it will cost Albertans more at a time when they’re already struggling to make ends meet.”
She noted that “Albertans are already paying more for utilities, car insurance, tuition, and student debt under the UCP.”
An Alberta Government report in 2021 found transitioning to an Alberta provincial police force alone would cost $366 million. Plus, Alberta would be on the hook for another $170 million a year in annual funding Ottawa provides for the RCMP.
The Alberta report also made the claim – which Ms. Renaud dismisses as “dubious” – that it would cost $7 million a year less to administer a provincial service.
However, said Ms. Renaud’s news release, “if the example of Surrey is applied to Alberta, a 21 per cent increase to the cost of operating a provincial police force means Albertans would have to pay an extra $157 million per year for the police force, along with the transition costs and loss of federal funding.”
Ms. Renaud also noted that in 2020 Red Deer officials concluded that replacing the RCMP with a municipal force would cost that Central Alberta city of about 100,000 an additional $13.5 million a year, excluding start-up costs. Red Deer City Council rejected the plan because of its potential impact on property taxes.
It will be interesting to see what Dale Nally, the United Conservative Party MLA for Morinville-St. Albert, has to say about this, if anything.
Given the sensitivity about tax increases in this place, he might be wise to steer clear of the topic entirely.
The NDP, led by Opposition Leader and former premier Rachel Notley, has vowed to drop the provincial police scheme if elected.
I suspect that Danielle Smith will do something bat-shite crazy, like legislate the creation of an Alberta state militia. Yes, a state militia. Of course, getting her base on the pay roll of something like a militia will be hilarious, because there will be no other requirement for membership other than loyalty. As for law enforcement, the law, especially Ottawa’s, is an ass will likely be the mantra of this burly bunch of heroes. Oh, and FreeDUMB.
So what will the the badge of the Alberta state militia represent? Who knows? But don’t be surprised if the result is an overly officious, self-righteous, bunch of blow hards imposing their questionable doctrine willy-nilly on everyone. Shut down and arrest the operators of family-planning centres? Let thy Will be done.
Let the lunacy begin.
The same people who were upset about the carbon tax in the 2019 election should probably give their heads a shake about an extra $2,784 tax bill per property annually for a provincial police force, but will they?
They’re probably counting on DaniBucks™ to cover the bill for the first year. After that, the zealots will need to find extra shifts at work and new part-time jobs. They might even have to give up that tropical winter holiday. There’s always GoFu**Me. After all, cancer before stage four and sovereignty-association aren’t free.
Funny how Smith uses the bull in the china shop approach rather than Kenney giving people the choice. It all boils down to the UCP throwing away massive amounts of money on their pet projects rather than what Albertans really need.
Why the nerve! Expecting the resident of St Albert to pay for their policing! Well here’s a news flash; if St Albert was in Ontario, guess what, they would have to pay for the policing services of the OPP. I find it galling that people in Alberta, the richest province in Canada, expect the taxpayers in the rest of the country to subsidize the policing they receive from the RCMP. It is hight time the British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan stopped freeloading and started paying their fair share.
Smith’s plans to replace the RCMP with a provincial police force are like cutting off your nose to spite your face. So, she really doesn’t like the Federal government – we get that, but the RCMP have been around for over a century throughout many different Federal governments. They are certainly more than just a reflection of who is currently in power in Ottawa. It is also particularly interesting that Surrey is now backtracking on getting rid of the RCMP.
Perhaps the $100 a month that some people are receiving (though not everyone earning under the $180,000 limit is getting this – I would be very interested to know how many like me are not getting it) will help cover part of this cost. However, at over $2,700 a year that six months of $100 sure will not go very far.
I suppose Smith can afford to talk about such grandiose plans, but of course it would be all Albertans who would end up paying for this sort of thing.
I am reminded of a (possibly apocryphal) story about some isolated small tribe somewhere I heard many years ago. The story went, they elect their leaders, but you are not allowed to nominate yourself. As soon as a person is nominated, they are immediately placed under guard. If they are elected, all off their assets are confiscated, and for the duration of their term they are forbidden to own anything, (tough to bribe someone who can’t own things). At the end of their term, if the village prospered, the departing officials are given back all of their wealth with a hefty bonus, if not, they are given back less of their wealth.
I have tried, but can’t imagine a way to implement something like this in Canada. It’s too bad though, would be fantastic to have some accountability to our elected officials. Under FPTP, “accountability” means “if you don’t like it, vote me out in 4 years, oh by the way in 4 years you’ll be choosing between me and someone as bad or worse so have fun with that you buncha rubes, now stand aside while your betters handle all those hard things you don’t want to fret your pretty little heads about.”
We will be paying for the very pricey shenanigans from the UCP for many years to come. The same type of thing was happening from the Alberta PCs for a very long time, when they ceased to do the great things that Peter Lougheed did. When you get abysmal oil royalty rates, that lose $575 billion, leave Albertans having to pay a gigantic tab of $260 billion to take care of damages that the oil companies in Alberta were allowed to neglect for a long time, have the worst corporate tax rates, that lose billions of dollars more, and throw away millions and billions of dollars on numerous boondoggles of epic proportions, this doesn’t leave Alberta with much revenue. The results of this include crippling austerity, and municipal tax increases. Municipal leaders then get blamed for having to put in municipal tax hikes. Where is the sense in this?
It seems like the UCP wants to have something like a police state, where no one can ever question them. They want absolute power, complete control and total submission. Where will these R.C.M.P officers in Alberta relocate to? They have families and homes here. These pseudo conservatives and Reformers don’t create jobs, they only destroy them. It’s not a concern to them. Why people are fooled by them so easily is mind boggling.
