On Wednesday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith threw down the gauntlet, accusing the CBC of defamation and demanding that the corporation retract and apologize for its Jan. 19 report someone on her staff sent emails to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service challenging how it was handling cases stemming from last year’s highway blockade at Coutts.
Yesterday, the national broadcaster picked up the gauntlet, publishing an uncompromising statement by Helen Henderson, senior director of journalism and programming at CBC Calgary, standing by the story and vowing “there is much more reporting to be done and stories in the coming days will include further information.”
So I guess there’s nothing for the premier to do but go ahead and sue the CBC and its reporters for defamation, eh? Well, don’t hold, your breath.
But while we wait to see what happens, it seems likely the premier will turn up the dial on her attacks against the CBC and the CBC’s reporting will reveal more about what was happening in the Premier’s Office to influence the way Crown prosecutors were dealing with cases related to the enforcement of public health regulations during the pandemic and protests against those policies.
A CBC report yesterday that quoted Ms. Henderson’s statement in full indicated it was drafted to respond to angry comments by supporters of the premier after Ms. Smith’s challenge was published.
Ms. Henderson’s statement drew attention to Ms. Smith’s 2019 comments about the Globe and Mail report that the Prime Minister’s Office pressured then justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to intervene in a fraud and corruption prosecution of Montreal-based SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Ms. Wilson-Raybould resigned as justice minister and was later expelled from the Liberal Caucus in Ottawa over her conduct in the brouhaha.
“If anything warrants a Mueller committee-style investigation, it’s certainly this,” Ms. Smith, still working as the host of a right-wing talk radio show, said at the time – a reference to the 2017-2019 investigation by former FBI director Robert Mueller into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and President Donald Trump’s reputed involvement.
Ms. Henderson also noted that Ms. Smith has admitted she contacted Crown prosecutors and then later changed her story.
While the CBC story did not name the sources of its information, Ms. Henderson said, “CBC knows the names of the sources, knows where they work, and has carefully assessed the credibility of the information they offered, but agreed not to use their names so as not to put their jobs at risk.”
“Let me emphasize here that we were very careful not only to confirm the bona fides of the sources we spoke with, but to corroborate the information they gave us,” she continued. “It was only after we had spoken with multiple sources and were satisfied with its credibility and authenticity that we published it.”
“We remain committed to reporting this story and all the stories we carry with transparency, balance and impartiality,” her statement concluded.
So it would seem that Premier Smith can bluster and threaten if she likes but that there is not much she can do to prevent the CBC from pursuing the story.
The only problem with a blustery Danielle Smith, threatening to throw down the gauntlet and and say, “See you in court” is that she doesn’t have the brass to be that bold. And she really doesn’t know what the goods the CBC has on her antics. I suspect Smith will walk this one back (again) and say something to the effect that she’s the victim, she’s only trying to do the right thing, and FreeDUMB.
Danielle Smith has never been known to tell the truth, and when she gets caught fibbing, or making contradictory statements, it’s too late. Her weak attempts at trying to show remorse, do not mean a thing, because they cannot undo what has happened. If Danielle Smith attempted to sue the CBC, she would certainly lose, but Albertans will be paying for her lawsuit fees. We did with Stockwell Day. She would also use this as an excuse to get support to get rid of the CBC, and that’s what her federal counterpart, Pierre Poliveire wants to do. These pseudo conservatives and Reformers do not create jobs, they destroy jobs. Anyone that calls them out on this, gets called nasty names. Where’s the sense in that?
On CBC’s podcast, West of Centre, yesterday, one of the speakers made the point that there is a significant difference between an anonymous source, and a confidential source. In her words, an anonymous source is a manila envelope left on a reporter’s windshield, which may or may not be reliable. A confidential source, as David clarified above, is known to the reporters; they just want their names kept out of the news story.
I wonder if the sources who told CBC about emails from the premier’s office to crown prosecutors would now be willing to let the CBC reporters see the emails.
This is the equivalent of saying, “You shouldn’t have believed me when I said that I did it.” Except they did. We all did, and now the cows are out of the barn.
Abs: This is the way conservatives think. You’ll recall that they accused the NDP of hoodwinking voters because they kept their promises. https://www.theglobeandmail.com/news/alberta/ndp-duped-alberta-voters-wildrose-finance-critic-says/article26764276/ DJC
On the subject of performative self-aggrandizement? Let’s consult some people actually worth consulting, shall we? Here’s a little mellow for Dani’s Proud boys! https://youtu.be/nn5hrIiPbDs Oh and Ezra? You’re up next!
I’m willing to bet anything she won’t go ahead with a defamation suit. She doesn’t want all the details to come out in discovery and be compelled to testify. As with all things she is full of bluster and hot air. When are people going to learn that TV and radio personalities don’t make good premiers, or presidents for that matter?
I’m waiting for Albertans to wake up from their coma when she cancels the election at the end of May. I wonder if that will finally dawn on them that voting conservative has consequences -bad ones.
No doubt Danielle Smith is worried about three things. And it shows from her comments.
-what does the CBC have
-which insider (s) leaked the story to CBC
-are those leaks ongoing
Her closest advisers must be very busy running in circles trying to solve that riddle.
More on the controversial controversy today, as the fiasco that won’t go away continues. Things go from bad to worse. Lies of omission are still lies.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/alberta-justice-dept-emails-1.6729648
Well, Smith’s attempts to threaten and intimidate the CBC and its journalists on this story seem not to have worked so far. Rather than get an apology, the CBC statement seems to back up the story further. Particularly worrying to Smith may be the statement about multiple sources, so if this does go to court it may get quite messy and embarrassing for Smith.
To be fair to those who work for Smith, they were likely as confused as the rest of us by her contradictory statements on this issue. So, its not surprising if for instance they did things a few months ago that were in line with her wishes or instructions at the time. The goal posts have now been moved by Smith and these staff are not happy and certainly must feel their jobs are in jeopardy. I can see how this may not end well for Smith whether it goes to court or not.
So rather than go to court, Smith will probably avoid that, play the victim and cast aspersions on the CBC and perhaps the media in general. I suspect she does not have a strong case here and she know that.
Gee, here is a tough question for the Smith fan club: Who has more credibility, a populist politician with a history of inflammatory rhetoric, misinformation and half-truths who schemes, or the CBC, an widely respected body of professional journalism that has been around since 1936 winning many international awards for its news? Let’s call for an independent body, out of reach of Smith, to investigate this matter.
