It is remarkable by any measure that the Alberta New Democratic Party raised $7.1 million in 2022, not to mention that $3.2 million of that sum was donated during the fourth quarter, and more than a quarter million dollars on the last night of the year.
The NDP’s fund-raising success speaks to deep unhappiness in Alberta – which a lazy New York Times piece about Premier Danielle Smith’s so-called Sovereignty Act described misleadingly as “heavily conservative” – with the United Conservative Party under both former premier Jason Kenney and Ms. Smith.
That’s not to say the next Alberta general election, whenever it takes place, will be a cake walk for the NDP. But there’s no way it will be a slam dunk for the UCP either, especially with Ms. Smith at the helm and the radical Take Back Alberta group tightening its hold on the party and its constituency associations.
Yes, there are important caveats about the opacity of UCP fund-raising, whose constituency associations don’t have to report their fund-raising results until the end of the year thanks to the previous Kenney UCP government’s changes to Alberta election financing laws. (The NDP raises all of its money centrally and reports it each quarter.)
This was undoubtedly done to give the UCP some kind of strategic advantage in fund-raising, although the effect, presumably unintended, seems to have been to establish a narrative that the NDP is raising far more money than the government party and has more momentum as a result.
Still, the UCP probably has more cash on hand that the quarterly reports make it appear.
The UCP will also have effective access to funds from corporate financed, U.S.-style political action committees that, despite the province’s election financing law, obviously co-ordinate their campaigns with the governing party. The upcoming election campaign will make this fact clearer than ever.
Further, the electoral map in Alberta is undoubtedly weighted in favour of conservative parties and politicians, no matter how unpopular they make themselves in large urban areas.
Still, the fact remains the NDP was able to raise more than $7 million, 80 per cent above the UCP’s official reported fund-raising take for all of 2021. Official party fund-raising fourth-quarter 2022 figures for all parties are scheduled to be published by Elections Alberta next month.
Remember, this was in a year when it was still illegal for unions or corporations to make donations to political parties. So this fund-raising success by the NDP can certainly be taken as a powerful indicator of just how strong the desire is among Albertans for a return to former NDP premier Rachel Notley’s more thoughtful approach to governing this supposedly heavily conservative province.
That the NDP could raise $265,000 in a single day, on New Year’s Eve before the drinks really started to flow no less, truly says both that the party has figured out how to do political fund-raising, and the anger, fear and disgust the UCP’s demonstrated incompetence under Mr. Kenney during the pandemic and its bizarre sovereignty-association campaign under Ms. Smith have aroused among many Albertans.
The NDP’s success was driven by small donors. Contributions came from more than 30,000 Albertans, including 3,500 first-time donors.
Opposition Leader Notley’s pitch is tuned to this reality: “Alberta’s NDP will end the chaos in health care, we will take real and long-term measures to address the cost-of-living crisis and we will deliver on an economic strategy that creates good-paying jobs and drives billions in new investment opportunities,” she said in the party’s news release.
Expect to hear more like that during the campaign.
“We have seen a noticeable surge of support since Danielle Smith took office,” noted NDP Provincial Secretary Brandon Stevens in the news release. “It’s clear Albertans are taking a stand against her chaotic and destructive policies.”
Premier Smith was sworn in on Oct. 11 after she was chosen in a party leadership race in which about 3 per cent of Alberta’s electorate voted. Unexpectedly, she has never pivoted away from the radical sovereignty-association and anti-vaccine platform she advocated to the UCP’s far right base when she was seeking the leadership.
Beyond popular disdain for the government’s response to the pandemic and the chaos in the health care system, University of Calgary political scientist Lisa Young argued in a Substack column yesterday that while in Opposition the NDP has engaged in “a disciplined campaign to build the party machine since the 2019 election.”
“Fund-raising has improved each year,” she wrote. “Candidates have been nominated well in advance of the election. This will give the party a presence ‘on the ground’ that it lacked in previous elections.”
Not only that, but the NDP has nominated serious candidates with sound credentials of a sort that were much more difficult to recruit during the party’s many years in the wilderness before Ms. Notley’s unexpected majority victory in May 2015.
Once the election campaign gets officially under way during the 28-day election campaign period expected to begin on May 1, parties will be limited to spending about $3 million, and candidates to about $53,000 each, Dr. Young noted.
“But spending is unlimited before May 1, so residents of Calgary, Lethbridge, Red Deer and a few other places should expect to be bombarded with election advertising for the next four months,” she said.
Voters can also count on the UCP to pull out all the stops to hang onto government, regardless of the inadequacies of their leader. So expect a harshly negative campaign from the government.
All of this, of course, assumes the next Alberta election will take place as scheduled next May 29. As has been said here before, this is not a sure thing if the UCP continues to poll poorly, as changing the province’s fixed-election-date law would require only a majority vote of the Legislature, easy for a majority government.
While leading in the size of their election war chest, it’s concerning that far too many NDP voters are behaving like the next election is a slam dunk. Indeed, it’s the UCP who are not only playing the underdog roles in all this, they have every intention of playing the victims, which is a pretty rich thing for them to do. Ultimately, Rachel Notley has to be very careful: she has to be conservative while all the while doing the right thing in regard to workers’ rights and enhancing those rights. The last time she went this round, it was concerning that she pulled the teeth from her own progressive labor legislation in the face of the outcry from the Idiot Mob. A lot of the damage she did was to herself, in the end.
And there’s the problem that any whiff of cooperation and partnership with Ottawa in any respect will draw the frothing ire of the Alberta sovereigntist crowd and their fevered conspiracy-addled minds. Danielle Smith intends to play the Alberta Uber Alles card again and again because she can. I recent and weird interview posted on Twitter had Smith declaring that she can just create an Alberta Revenue Agency at a whim to immediate effect. Of course, Smith’s claim of complete and intimate knowledge of how taxation works, where in her mind the whole thing is software-based and can be done with the push of a button, shows how facile her arguments really are, moves her into a position of strength by convincing everyone that everything is a simple fix. For the smooth brains out there, simplicity is a drug they can’t resist. It’s at that point that Notley has to push the enormous losses that are coming by breaking the federal system.
What’s Trudeau to do? Fold his arms and let the mayhem unfold. Let Danielle be Danielle and let Alberta bleed.
Y’all remember the outrage when Stelmach had a royalty review? Or when DS joined up with the old PCs?
Or her Lake of Fire moment?
JK basically won the last election enflaming equalization resentment.
Even more recently, we recall how easily worked up so many were about “lockdowns”? And vaccines? And “Sovereignty”?
And now there’s inflation! and gasoline taxes!
I propose, like the middle child, we Albertans cry and whine in a self-centered attempt to get attention. And we vote based on moral indignation or prudish propriety more often than any other rationale.
It seems Smith has been working hard lately to convince Albertans that she is not a kook, despite her ideas and who supported her. She can even sound reasonable and convincing at times, but let’s just say this fundraising result shows many Albertans still have some reservations.
Yes, Alberta has a long history of being quite conservative and some parts still are, but to put it in terms even the NY Times might get, so do Arizona and Georgia, the current purple states of the US.
The fundamental problem for Alberta Conservatives is while we like low taxes, we also like nicely paved roads and well run public services. This only works in the fleeting boom part of our boom and bust cycles. When the boom inevitably goes sour, so do the voters on what is not really conservatism, but politicians who promise we can our cake and eat it too.
We have been told before to look in the mirror by past conservatives who faced that sour mood and I think there are more than a few of us who have and have resolved that we won’t be fooled again.
The woman bearing $100 a month payments for some and a fake smile is not going to be as nice after the election when the economy starts to hit turbulence.
Of course we have seen this same thing before with different conservative leaders and it generally seems to end badly. Of course some people still want to believe delusions, but I think many Albertans are looking to get off this ride before Lucy once again takes the ball away just as Charlie Brown tries to get it.
Why are the UCP so secretive as to who is donating to their party? The UCP has never been known to play by the rules anyways. Nobody has seen the donors list from the former head honcho of the UCP. Where is it?
Given the controversies surrounding the 2019 provincial election in Alberta, with so much fines being levied for those in the UCP camp for not abiding by elections laws, and the R.C.M.P looking at how the former head honcho of the UCP ascended to power, I don’t think the UCP is going to follow any ethics in the next provincial election in Alberta. They will play dirty to try and regain power, which they do not deserve.
The very pricey shenanigans, which have cost Alberta billions and billions of dollars, hasn’t been good. The UCP gave Alberta a astronomical debt, that sits at about $137 billion.
Medical workers were treated like dirt. Skyrocketing insurance, and utility rates. Those on AISH were treated like garbage, with inhumane cuts to their benefits, and the UCP is trying to win back their support, by throwing them a meagre increase, before a pending provincial election. There were deep cuts to our public education system, including the largest layoffs in Canada’s history, with thousands of educational support staff laid off in early 2020. Senior’s benefits were reduced, and much like those struggling on AISH, the UCP gave them increases to those benefits, because a provincial election is looming.
The Heritage Savings Trust Fund, which is much lower in value, than what should be in it, has nothing being added to it. Anything left in it could likely be used for vote buying by the UCP.
Rural Albertans were also not treated right, with the open pit coal mining issue in the Rockies, the orphan well cleanup issue, and with oil companies being allowed to avoid paying property taxes. On top of that, the UCP is adamant about having the R.C.M.P replaced with a made in Alberta police force, and there is staunch opposition to this by leaders of rural municipalities, because of the exorbitant costs they will have to pay for, with even more increases to their municipal tax rates.
Covid-19 case rates in Alberta were often record breaking for the entire country, and even in the whole North American continent.
These pretend conservatives and Reformers take the cake, and there are Albertans who are dumb enough to support them. They were dumb enough to support Ralph Klein, a Liberal turned Reformer, and the damage he did was very bad. We saw very pricey boondoggles, that also cost us billions of dollars. There were very harsh cuts to the public healthcare system in Alberta, which also put people’s lives at risk. Nurses were laid off in droves, and had to take early retirement, or relocate elsewhere. Hospitals were improperly maintained. The public education system in Alberta also faced steep cuts, and so many teachers met the same fate as nurses did. Utility prices went through the roof, through deregulation. Very risky privatization stunts, such as with driver education, increased accidents.
When Peter Lougheed warned us about these pretend conservatives and Reformers, very few listened to what he had to say. Alas, we are paying very dearly for it. This is truly a horrific mess.
Never mind a later election, I think we’ll see an early one, with the writ drop coming very soon.
The UCP affiliated PACs dumped their $ on ad buys at the end of 2022 and the best way to prevent the NDP from spending it’s own ample warchest is to go to a spending capped campaign immediately.
With polls showing things neck and neck, already better than most expected for her, expect Smith to use the time-honoured trick of a budget reveal as a campaign kick-off. Folks will be receiving the first of their Dani Dollars around mid to late February, and “vote for me if you want your other $500” is not lacking in incentive.
Nostrildamnus: You may indeed have the powers of Nostradamus, sir. This is a credible scenario, too. DJC
re: UCP postponing the 2023 election
As we approached the 2019 election I wondered if the NDP might postpone, but then realized how much negative press that would generate, and would no doubt turn swing voters away from the NDP, and could easily have lingering effects in future elections. I think the UCP would be more inclined to not suffering from the same lingering effect because they could point to the wacky leader they had in 2023 and claim to be a different party now, much like we saw Ralph Klein do as he distanced himself from Don Getty.
There are a lot of knowledgeable people that visit this site, and I am wondering if anyone knows of a situation where a party was polling poorly at the 4 year mark, postponed, and then went on to win. Essentially I am wondering if postponing does little more than delay the inevitable.
The New York Times has been reporting on Alberta’s dissatisfaction over its place in the Canadian federation like forever.
https://www.nytimes.com/1977/10/27/archives/prosperous-alberta-wants-bigger-voice-province-a-major-oil-producer.html
https://www.nytimes.com/1982/02/19/world/an-alberta-district-elects-western-seperatist-to-first-public-office.html
I will be sending my “UCP Dani Dollars” voter bribe to the NDP. With the political donation tax break as well as helping my excellent local NDP candidate it is a definite “Win Win” for me.
