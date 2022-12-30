Looking back over the Alberta political stories of 2022, one theme dominates all others: the fall of Jason Kenney.
Mr. Kenney, the former federal cabinet minister who had united Alberta’s fractious right and seemingly restored the Tory Dynasty to power in 2019, may have entered the year with serious political problems caused principally by his own mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic and his tendency to pick fights with everyone, but his cause was far from lost.
Indeed, notwithstanding the rumblings from the anti-vaccine crusaders in the United Conservative Party’s rural base and the then mostly marginalized rural MLAs who supported them, it was hard to believe in January 2022 that Mr. Kenney wouldn’t still be leader and premier a year later with a better-than-decent shot at winning the election scheduled for the following spring.
Now nobody even knows where he is, let alone cares. Danielle Smith is the premier and the real crazies, by and large, seem to be in charge.
Yet it remains your bloggers’ opinion that had Mr. Kenney stayed on as premier after the underwhelming 51.4-per-cent support he received in the party’s leadership review last May, he could not only have beaten the NDP Opposition, but might well have done so handily.
At the time, the prevailing opinion in the UCP’s legislative Caucus was thought to be that Mr. Kenney had a real chance of losing to the NDP’s Rachel Notley in the provincial election scheduled for May 29, 2023.
But while cause for concern among UCP MLAs was justified, last spring’s conventional wisdom did not account for the fact that a virtual palace coup of the party by the Q-adjacent Take Back Alberta anti-vaccine political action committee was under way, as it continues to be at the riding-association level.
With benefit of hindsight, the UCP would have been better off if Mr. Kenney had stuck to his guns and insisted that a vote of 50 per cent plus one was good enough for him to remain on the job. Instead, he threw up his hands and immediately announced he would resign.
TBA then successfully engineered the second stage of its coup and imposed Ms. Smith, long a vaccine skeptic and enthusiastic conspiracy theorist during her career as a right-wing talk show host, as its most ideologically acceptable choice to run the UCP.
Any of cabinet minister Travis Toews (Mr. Kenney’s obvious first choice), minister Rebecca Schulz, or party rebel Brian Jean, who won a by-election in March by campaigning to dump Mr. Kenney and like Ms. Smith was a former Wildrose Party leader, would have done better against Ms. Notley and the NDP than Ms. Smith is likely to do.
The decline of Mr. Kenney’s control of his caucus and party can be tracked through the months.
In January, he all but gave up trying to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 – too late to weaken the rabid anti-vaccine faction in caucus.
In February, anti-vaxxers, emboldened by the stumbles by then federal Conservative leader Erin O’Toole and the occupation of Ottawa and border blockades by the so-called Freedom Convoy, set their sights on unseating the premier.
In March, Mr. Jean won his by-election, campaigning to replace Mr. Kenney; Ms. Smith announced she’d run to lead the UCP if Mr. Kenney was rejected by party members in the leadership vote; and Mr. Kenney, in an accurate but unfortunate Basket of Deplorables Moment, dismissed the UCP’s anti-vaxx fringe as “lunatics.”
In April, in a sign of weakness and fear of the anti-vaxxers, Mr. Kenney sacked Alberta Health Services’ capable president and CEO, Dr. Verna Yiu. That same month, in the year’s funniest Alberta political moment, Mr. Kenney, a former Ottawa bigshot, was caught on video not knowing how to gas up the Big Blue Dodge Pickup he drove around in to demonstrate his Albertan credentials.
In May, setting himself up for the 60-plus per cent leadership review victory he is said to have expected, Mr. Kenney went to Washington, hobnobbed with Democrat-in-Name-Only Senator Joe Manchin (now also irrelevant, as predicted in this space), and returned to that 51.4-per cent vote. He announced he would quit, sealing his own fate. Ms. Smith announced her intention to run for the UCP leadership.
In June, while the government was obviously transitioning to something, the belligerent communications style Mr. Kenney brought to Alberta politics continued. UCP social media “issues managers,” and press secretaries – always inappropriately aggressive in their responses to anyone who dared to criticize the government for any reason, ordinary citizens and political partisans alike – seemed to get worse. True to form, ignoring his new lame duck status, Mr. Kenney took personal credit for the sudden surge in world petroleum prices.
In July, with the premier having clearly established his own irrelevance, Ms. Smith took the UCP leadership campaign down a dark Trumpian road – from which, really, the party has never returned. She promoted conspiracy theories about AHS management conspiring against the government. Other candidates shamelessly jumped on her vaccine denial bandwagon.
In August, Ms. Smith’s ridiculous Sovereignty Act idea was picked by on the provincial political radar. Mr. Kenney dismissed the idea as “nuts” – but few paid attention to him. By the end of the month he was rambling on about subjects that really mattered to him – John A. Macdonald’s and Winston Churchill’s historical legacies.
In September, in what had to be the year’s weirdest political moment, Mr. Kenney went to London and lined up to pay obeisance at Queen Elizabeth’s coffin, live tweeting all the while. If it hadn’t been so strange, no one would have paid attention. He also went to Toronto, stood in a subway station, and touted Alberta as a great place for yuppies to move, a pitch greeted by passers-by with yawns.
In October, with Ms. Smith sworn in as premier, Mr. Kenney became a garden variety MLA again. Premier Smith appointed every candidate who ran against her for the leadership but one to her massive cabinet. Mr. Kenney fell silent.
In November, he resigned his seat in Calgary-Lougheed.
In December, about all we’ve heard from him is crickets. It is not known if anyone has filed a missing-person report or sent out a search party.
But fear not, Alberta, he’s bound to resurface one of these days, if only in an unsatisfying role as the member of a corporate board or two, or the author of a pious op-ed.
But for a man who once stood astride Alberta in triumph, Jason Kenney has become utterly irrelevant, and all but invisible.
Who saw that coming?
NOTE: Some revisions were made to this story this morning to correct typos and minor errors that crept into the narrative last night. Things always look different in the light of day. Happy New Year, everyone! DJC
Where did he come from? Where did he go? The Covid virus sure did a number on Jason Kenny. It’s almost like his political career had an averse reaction to the vaccine forcibly injected into him, doing more damage than the actual virus itself.
Except that no one in alberta has been forced to get the vaccine and you’re a lunatic, just like the maniacs who have seized control
Of the UCP and are driving it straight into the ground.
Okay, the vaccine was NOT forced into Jason Kenny, or anyone else for that matter. I am sick and tired of the over the top rhetoric from the anti-vacc, anti-mandate, and convoy crowd. Move on already! The rest of us have. For better or for worse we are in the endemic stage of the virus and we all do whatever we feel comfortable doing to mitigate the risks and live a normal life.
Yes, Kenney had quite the humpty dumpy political fall starting in 2021 and ending in 2022. His downfall was long in coming, so was not that unexpected for me. I think it will be quite hard to put all the pieces back together again, particularly for the UCP, because it chose Smith to peplace him. Ironically, lest we forget, she didn’t get much more than his 51.4%, so their support for her was not much more enthusiastic than for Kenney.
What is worse, is that they didn’t chose the sometimes polished and reasonable sounding 2012 version of Smith, but the 2022 version who spent too much time hanging out with and taking in the kookier elements of alternative reality from her talk radio show days. For me, the recycling of Smith is the biggest political surprise of 2022. It says something about the UCP – when faced with several viable leadership candidates it chose the very worst possible one.
Kenney did the UCP no favours with the long drawn out battle for almost a year to hang on and then sniping at Smith after that. Perhaps he is now working on his Churchill like memoirs, maybe timed to come out shortly after the next provincial election, that could be titled “I told you so”. He is most effective when quietly organizing behind the scenes. I suspect he is ready for his come back, but I am not sure if anyone else is yet. Perhaps that may be the biggest surprise for 2023 or after. However, I think it may be in Ottawa, not in Edmonton – best not to return to the scene of the crime.
Kenney may have not been great, but the current crop of conservative leaders that came in with a flash may be even more underwhelming. He is also above all an opportunist, willing to travel to step into whatever political vacuum exists and work on multi year projects. So Poilievre better watch out. He may still now be the political golden boy in conservative eyes, but that can eventually lose its lustre. Just ask Kenney.
As for Alberta it will be better off without Kenney, and the UCP too, if that part also comes to pass.
What would cause a man who once stood on his hind legs astride Alberta to tuck his tail between his legs and scuttle away? Were the chickens coming home to roost? Surely nothing would ever come of that RCMP fraud investigation after half a decade. No, it must have been something else….
Like Harper, these corporate/evangelical ideologues just go underground and proxy-ply their obsessions with power and control.
Watching the demise of Jason Kenney has certainly made Alberta politics entertaining to watch; thanks for the column, David.
What I want to know, is whether Jason still has his Blue Truck. I have long thought that the blue truck really did not do him any favours. He bought it thinking it would make him look like an instant Albertan, but I can’t believe many people really thought that driving a Dodge Ram made the pudgy, soft-handed politician seem like the rugged Alberta individual he sought to emulate. Then, when it came out that he wasn’t even competent filling it up, people willing to give him the benefit of the doubt lost faith too.
Soft pudgy guy! Hahaha! Remember when he was “camping around Alberta”, sitting around a fire pit, etc photo op’s and then left his posse to sleep in that RV (in the parking lot, no doubt!)while he was booked into a nice hotel?? Outed by photos taken by tourists & grateful hotel staff that wanted a record of his stay. Prestigious to have Alberta’s Premier book a room, y’know!
If the MLAs I got to know when Lougheed’s energy minister Bill Dickie was a brother in-law of one of my uncles were alive today they would be saying “I told you so”. They certainly had these fake conservatives figured out. There is nothing conservative about any of them. The truth is that when they used the name Reform or Alliance they fooled no one, yet now that they changed their game plan and started calling themselves conservatives all the ignorant fools who vote for the name conservative began supporting them and look at the mess they have created. Who do we see dumb enough to support them? Rural Albertans and ignorant seniors believing every lie they feed them. Oddly enough even Ralph Klein accused Jason Kenney of spreading lies and stealing from seniors, as a member of the Harper government, but these reformers are still doing it and these rural Albertans and seniors are too stupid to understand it.
Make no mistake friends, Queen Dani has been installed as UPC leader and (unfortunately by extension) our Premier by dark forces that operate beyond our reach. Her ascension to the throne was not due to luck nor her expert politicking. Almost as appalling is how easily her leadership competitors folded like a cheap suit to get behind Smith’s (and her political handlers’) kooky agenda for little more than career advancement. All to Alberta’s detriment, of course.
That said, I’m sure we have not seen the last of Jason “Randy” Kenney. One prediction you don’t see floated around much is that he’ll swoop back in on his white horse to save Alberta once the Queen’s reign goes down in a fiery blaze. Sounds far fetched? Not so much now that the Kenney era is somehow looked back upon fondly as dark days approach us. I’m sure Albertans would except his neoliberal policies with much zeal if he’s seen as an alternative to the evil queen.
All I can add at this point is that the NDP better step up their game because if they don’t we can be sure that many predictions from this blog will come true and none of them bode well for this province
During Covid, Kenney’s biggest mistake was he didn’t show an ounce of empathy. He has no soul and I don’t recall him every saying he was sorry to the families who lost loved ones. He had this cold, uncaring personality like a barbed wire fence.
Kenney spent his life in politics and thought he was the smartest politician but couldn’t read a room . Kenney was not a leader type and thought he was all knowing. Its sad that one can spend their life in one career and be this bad at it.
I definitely saw this coming. In Alberta, it’s a trend for politicians who used to be in the federal political area, to not have staying power in the Alberta provincial government. It’s nothing new, given what happened to Jim Prentice, and others. Hopefully, the UCP will meet their demise in 2023.
Do you throw public billions into a dead end pipeline without a little “wink/nod see ya on the flipside”?
Well it is flipside time.
Was public office ever more than the channeling of public money ? The dispensation of treats? The handing out of plums?
Rape the resources, shave the public and bet heavy on your friends. Treats, plums and shenanigans. Best job ever.
Argue what you will the 6th great extinction couldn’t have started without them.
Yes. I think you’re exactly right. I imagine a room full of mirrors where Stephen Harper and Preston Manning tell each other how wonderful they are as they wait for dark money and instructions from their US based Evangelical Christo Fascist Overlords.
I remember it was just three short years ago that Jason Kenny was proclaimed by many to be the “Second Coming” “Saviour” and the “Last best hope for the best of everything to come.” Postmedia does have a neat turn of phrase when it comes to promoting their favourite CONs. But it’s even funnier when their icons are found to have feet of clay or are, even worse, found to be responsible in their behaviour. Kenny, for whatever reason, had a Damascus conversion and decided to act like an adult. Of course, he paid an enormous price for it, as the rise of Danielle Smith proves. No matter. The rumours were flying fast and furious that PMJT gave him a better offer to betray Alberta. It’s not like Kenney hasn’t treated Alberta as little more than a convenient parking spot to take advantage of, where he could score easy wins by pumping up the crazy among the voters, with the usual conspiracy tropes. The best part is that those who were diehard Kenney supporters in 2019 are now calling themselves victims of some vast conspiracy, orchestrated by Trudeau. Seriously, these guys have got to get their narrative right: Trudeau is either an idiot or a brilliant mastermind. Make up your brain-dead Alberta minds, already.
As for Jason Kenney, I suspect that his little trip to London to see whatever was left of ER2 was potentially duplicitous. Meeting up with former colleague Ralph Goodale should be very instructive. Kenney believed firmly that the world is a transactional universe — everyone has their price. Goodale is Canada’s High Commissioner to London, so why should Kenney let mere partisan differences between him and Goodale get in the way of the next stage of his public life? Who knows? Maybe Trudeau can see past all the acrimonous bluster of Kenney’s years as premier and see him as a useful associate? Rona Ambrose buried the hatchet and got a sweet gig from Freeland. Doesn’t Kenney deserve to have it that good?
I imagine Kenney had promised himself that one day he would meet the Queen as the Prime Minister of Canada. The closest he could get to fulfilling that dream was to view her coffin as the Premier of Alberta
He was a poor leader and a bad premier and he paved the way for Smith who is even worse.
