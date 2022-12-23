On Tuesday, both the United Nurses of Alberta and the Alberta Medical Association’s Section of Emergency Medicine sent letters to Chief Medical Officer of Health Mark Joffe urging him to implement temporary mask mandates and take other measures to reduce the wave respiratory infections battering children’s hospitals in Alberta.
On Wednesday at a news conference, the actual decider about public health matters, Premier Danielle Smith, delivered her response: forget about it.
The letter from UNA President Heather Smith, which was also addressed to Premier Smith and Health Minister Jason Copping, implored the government “for the sake of Alberta’s children, and all Albertans” to “cease treating this situation as if it were a political inconvenience and address it immediately as the public health crisis that it is.”
“The simplest and most effective policy change that could be implemented immediately would be an indoor mask mandate to reduce the spread of influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus,” Heather Smith wrote. “However, even a strong statement acknowledging that wearing masks in indoor public spaces and limiting the size and number of public gatherings attended this holiday season could have a beneficial effect.”
Stating that the current situation “has become truly dire,” the letter to Dr. Joffe from Dr. Arun Abbi, president of the AMA’s Section of Emergency Medicine, and Dr. Warren Thirsk, president-elect, urged the CMOH to immediately implement seven recommendations. These included the mask mandate, better air filtration in schools, and more messaging saying influenza and COVID-19 vaccines are safe.
“There is a very real cost to not acting immediately,” they warned. “The cost will be paid by the increased suffering of many Albertans, including our vulnerable children …” Not to mention health care workers, they added.
“We are extremely concerned that without strong public health mitigation strategies, the suffering will worsen, preventable deaths will occur, and we may see our workforce attrition continue to the point where safe and timely acute care is no longer available to many Albertans.”
Premier Smith was having none of it.
Responding to a question from a reporter about the UNA letter during Wednesday’s news conference, she started with a pro forma declaration of her respect for nurses, but soon made it clear that didn’t mean she was going to listen to what they had to say.
“I always appreciate the input from our front-line workers,” she summed up, “but we do support choice.”
That is, of course, the choice to infect others with a dangerous ailment if, basically, you feel like it. That is what the United Conservative Party base and the Take Back Alberta group that now controls the party demand, after all.
So, “the best current scientific evidence, recently endorsed by our Pediatric Speciality colleagues,” as Doctors Abbi and Thirsk put it, will be ignored.
Premier Smith didn’t bother to answer Heather Smith’s request, mentioned by the reporter in her question, for Dr. Joffe to make an appearance and speak for himself about the current crisis.
But why not? She has already made it clear through her dismissal of Dr. Joffe’s predecessor, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, that chief medical officers of health who do their jobs and express opinions other than those of the government will not be in their positions for long.
The news conference at which Premier Smith made these comments was called to tell the public not to worry about Emergency Medical Services, which seem to be in a state of chaos at the same time as the province’s children’s hospitals, because they’ll soon be augmented by “non-clinical transports for patients who do not require medical support during transport.”
In fact, Alberta Health Services does this now, with properly equipped and professionally driven vans for non-emergency patient transfers. So the idea cannot be dismissed out of hand.
But what Premier Smith, Health Minister Copping, AHS Administrator John Cowell and other officials trotted out for the news conference and press release in many cases appears to be dumping recovering patients into taxis and ride-sharing services like Uber and telling them to make their own way home.
Like the proverbial penny, Lyle Oberg is back
Like that proverbial penny, Lyle Oberg is back again.
An Order in Council yesterday named Dr. Oberg, who will be 63 in 18 days, as a public member of the council of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta until Dec. 20, 2025.
A physician by profession, Dr. Oberg is best known as the Progressive Conservative MLA for Strathmore-Brooks who was named minister of education (styled, in those days, minister of larnin’) by Ralph Klein in 1999. During his tenure in that job, teachers were awarded a 14-per-cent pay increase but school boards only got a 6-per-cent funding increase, proving again that for Conservatives math can be hard. No matter, untroubled, Premier Ed Stelmach later made him minister of finance.
In 2006, Dr. Oberg was kicked out of the PC Caucus for failing to urge party members in his riding to support Mr. Klein’s leadership review. He was readmitted three months later.
Dr. Oberg dropped out of politics in 2008 and, in 2011 announced he was unhappy with the creation of Alberta Health Services and publicly quit the PCs, transferring his loyalties to the Wildrose Party, then led by Danielle Smith.
He later worked for a cannabis production company.
NOTE: I hope readers will forgive me if I take a few days to relax over the winter holiday. A Merry Christmas to all! AlbertaPolitics.ca will be back soon … possibly sooner than I expect if something really crazy happens in the next few days.
Of course, one would have to be a complete moron to not realize that the entire UCP caucus and their staffers have blown out of Alberta for better places – meaning those locations that are warmer and respiratory infection free. Being abandoned during a public health crisis should be routine for Albertans by now. It’s not like those that govern the province have any interest in the welfare of Albertans. I mean the votes are welcome, but they’re all welcome to die off after the election.
This seems to be a habit among the CONs. They let crisis after crisis rip through Alberta, providing nothing in the way of safeguards or leadership, preferring to tell everyone to grab their bootstraps and hang on. I remember during my long-gone RPC days, there was this one guy who believed he was the epitome of self-reliance and individualism. Yes, he was always the first one to display and speak of his extraordinary fount of knowledge, declaring himself to be the perfection of masculine wisdom and all those things that make the truly the sterling man. Of course, he always kept his hair dyed black hair bizarrely shiny, as though to distract from the fifth of rye that was ever present in his jacket pocket. His usual response to anyone being disturbed by his casual public drinking was that “our FreeDUMBs were dying without protest”.
I’m sure his liver protested to no avail.
Merry Christmas David.
If you’re allowing the truly crazy to determine your writing schedule then I expect we’ll see you back here much too soon.
Enjoy your time with family and friends.
Seems Danielle Smith is pushing back against the dictates of the public health authorities and is determined to get a second opinion on health matters. What’s wrong with that? We are often told by doctors to go and get a second opinion after rendering a diagnosis.
With regards to the recent pandemic it became evident the current medical establishment is a one size fits all with vaccines being proclaimed as the one true path to salvation with risk benefit analysis be dammed. In some circles getting the jab was akin to a religious experience.
https://twitter.com/loffredojeremy/status/1510451557749432320?s=20&t=QTIB7lDXylKwpyhH0Oz5zA
It makes you wonder what will happen when someone relapses or dies in the Uber Ambulance without anyone trained to deal with medical issues? Does a person need to sue Smith for gross negligence?
David enjoy your winter holiday, it’s always a pleasure to read your comments. Once Smith is gone, there will not be as many dumb adventures to write about, something a kin to when Trump left office, there was not very many goofy things to write about.
For all of our sakes, I hope you have nothing to write about until the New Year. Stay safe, David.
Best wishes of the season to you and yours. May you not require an Uber ambulance (driven by a retraining Deena Henshaw?) or budget advice from Dr. O. Avoid post-turkey political discussions with your crazy uncle from Stettler. Arthur Dent and I look forward to more insights from you in 2023.
It almost seems like Danielle Smith doesn’t care about people, including the smallest of people, children.The last person who said something like that was forced to resign her position. It seemed out of line at the time. Now it just seems like the statement wasn’t broad enough. Danielle Smith doesn’t care about people at all. Danielle Smith cares about power. That should be her motto for the 2023 election.
Enjoy your well-deserved break. Stay warm! Alberta is very frosty now.
Merry Christmas and all the best for 2023. Thanks for the great reporting over the past 12 months.
Merry Christmas, David; I hope you enjoy a well earned holiday. Merry Christmas to my fellow commenters as well. Thank you, everyone, for sharing your well thought out ideas, and for poor David, who has to filter through the other ones.
I think we all agree that Danielle Smith is a joke. In the spirit of Christmas, I thought I would give everyone an old image for a Christmas smile.
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/resizer/ZZ4owJAZSZ7b5OQqGNkT-bAx8MU=/900×0/filters:quality(80):format(webp)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/tgam/HPZP3VS7A5GC5HKSZVFQ76I55I
Something’s fishy about Dr Oberg’s appointment. Section 13(2) of the Health Professions Act states, “The following are not eligible to be appointed as public members:
(a) with respect to an appointment to a council, a person who is a regulated member of that college”. So, is Dr Oberg still a practising physician or regulated member of the CPSA?
I looked him up on CPSA’s website and he is still listed but as “inactive” & retired. So, while not technically a “regulated member”, I would argue he still should not be there as he cannot legitimately be argued to represent the general public and not the profession.
https://search.cpsa.ca/PhysicianProfile?e=74419a21-8321-4d66-9e69-0a04f41821e0&i=0
Thank you, Jerry. I knew last night when I spotted that on my final run through the GoA website that there was something not quite right about the appointment. I will try to follow up. DJC
