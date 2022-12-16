Welcome to Alberta where you can now be a law-abiding citizen while defying the law!
Says who?
Says Tyler Shandro, minister of justice, who announced yesterday that the province will be taking over handling charges under the federal Firearms Act so people who violate the act but who our United Conservative Party Government thinks ought to be able to violate the act won’t be charged under the act when they violate it.
You know, because they’re law-abiding firearms owners.
Surely this is something new and unique in the annals of justice?
To put this another way, as Premier Danielle Smith did in the government’s press release headlined “Alberta takes back constitutional jurisdiction” (which isn’t what’s actually happening here, but never mind), our UCP Government is going to make Alberta safer by taking over enforcement of a federal gun safety law and not enforcing it.
Ms. Smith’s actual potted press-release quote: “As government, we do all we can to ensure the safety of Albertans. The federal government’s firearm ban does not stop illegal guns from crossing the border and making it into the hands of criminals. Instead of targeting criminals, the ban targets law-abiding firearms owners. Taking back Alberta’s constitutional jurisdiction and the authority to handle charges under the Firearms Act is one more way our province is pushing back against federal overreach.”
If you parse this paragraph, you will notice that each sentence isn’t really connected to the next one.
It starts talking about public safety. Then it drops the subject of Ottawa’s new gun-safety rules (which a reasonable person could argue are unlikely to be effective) and instead makes the case that smuggling guns is a bigger threat (which may or may not be true). Then it says the law targets law-abiding gun owners (tautologically untrue, unusual in rhetoric). Then it says the government is pushing back against federal overreach – although whether this law is federal overreach has not been established.
Are you confused? Don’t worry about it. You’re supposed to be.
Anyway, it’s going to get even more confusing, and we’ll get to that in a minute.
But first, here’s part of Mr. Shandro’s press release quote: “By taking back our constitutional jurisdiction, we are not only asserting Alberta’s rightful place in Confederation but also better serving Alberta’s law-abiding firearms community.”
This contains an important point, although possibly not the one Mr. Shandro ought to be making if he values his political survival in his suburban Calgary riding. To wit: Since Ms. Smith became premier, the United Conservative Party has been completely captured by the Q-adjacent, anti-vaxx, anti-gun-control nuts of the Take Back Alberta political action committee.
As such, the party is now taking a National Rifle Association line on gun control, so you bet the UCP is “better serving Alberta’s law-abiding firearms community.” It has, however, no more interest in serving Albertans concerned about public safety when it comes to guns that it did when it came to masking to prevent circulation of respiratory diseases or requiring health care workers to be vaccinated against infectious disease.
Ms. Smith and her apparent bosses at Take Back Alberta think this is a winning issue in Calgary. It’s said here that is far from certain.
Be that as it may, Teri Bryant, Alberta’s “Chief Firearms Officer,” who was hired last year by then-premier Jason Kenney’s government to obstruct federal firearms laws, had a speaking part in this little drama too. “Having provincial jurisdiction to handle firearms offences makes sense and is in the best interests of Albertans’ rights and safety,” she said supportively in the news release, and more of the same in the news conference.
You’ll notice the key factoid here that is not mentioned in the release, to wit, that the UCP Government will be directing Crown prosecutors not to enforce a law party leaders don’t agree with.
Wait, wait! Said Mr. Shandro in response to a reporter’s question at his news conference: “There is no direction to prosecutors in these matters. There’s advice. There is no direction, and there should be no direction.” After all, he conceded, prosecutorial independence is constitutionally entrenched.
But while insisting the province’s directives are mere advice, a mere protocol, he also said: “The protocol states that it will not be in the public interest to proceed with the prosecution of a charge of the possession of a banned firearm where the following factors exist: First, that the accused lawfully obtained the firearm or prohibited device before May first 2020. Second, that the firearm or prohibited device was reclassified as prohibited on May 1st, 2020. And then third, the accused has not been charged with any other offence in relation to the possession or use of that firearm.”
Of course it’s a freakin’ directive.
And don’t forget, owners of guns declared illegal have until next October to turn them in, and be compensated for them.
Well, whether Ms. Smith, Mr. Shandro, Take Back Alberta and what’s left of the UCP like it or not, Ottawa can still lay charges under its own legislation if it chooses to.
That would probably suit Ms. Smith in her desire to pick fights with the federal government to the better to pursue her sovereignty-association agenda.
Whether gun safety is the right hill to die on, metaphorically speaking, to pursue that agenda is another matter entirely.
Mr. Shandro, meanwhile, sounded at times like a man who had an inkling he may be signing his own political death warrant.
No doubt the federal government will get back to him in due course.
In due course, I thought for a second the recording was a loop. The link made me laugh so hard, I highly recommend it! Your writing is always a treat Dave, kudos.
Yeah, this like most things Smith and the UCP does these days, is strange bordering on the absurd.
One gets the feeling that the two smartest Calgary UCP MLAs were Kenney and Schweitzer who have already quit rather than continue on in the face of all the expected foolishness. Shandro’s talk about law abiding gun owners is bizarre and Orwellian. Just because one is not charged for a crime does not make them law abiding.
I suppose we can have a debate about whether the Federal proposed law which is not yet enacted is good or not. In fact this debate is happening in Ottawa right now, so the proposed law may still change. Even more bizarre is if passed as is, this law will actually not come into effect until well after our scheduled provincial election. So Shandro’s response is quite premature, but I suppose he has been given his orders by boss Smith and he seems as always to relish confrontation.
Yes, it is quite possible suburban Calgary voters might feel differently about this than Shandro, but he was also out of step with them in his approach to health care when he declared war on health care workers and even some of his neighbours. We can’t blame Smith for that one as it was before her time as Premier, but she did decide to keep him in an important role despite all his past shortcomings.
Perhaps the UCP did not notice the recent Federal by election results in an Ontario suburban swing riding as this gun debate raged. It did not go well for the Federal Conservatives. If Smith and company do not read the room well, she might still yet achieve her sort of previously stated goal to reduce the UCP back to a sort of Wildrose rural rump.
So, first, I’m not sure if that was a really long pause, or a frozen screen but with audio, or as stated, he saw that signature on a wall in front of him, or who was it that came into the room just then….???
If you can’t follow the money, though with the NRA name being invoked, one can easily see crumb trails being left here, but that will wait for another day.
So next stop: “timing” ..who/whom would stand to benefit from this announcement, which I think he said starts Jan 1st, but seemed to say to the reporter, immediately?? I was having trouble following his answers, partially due to the , how shall I say ” raucous ” crowd of reporters . So my question is, does this have anything to do with the group from Coutts, who have all of a sudden become vocal about wanting to get to trial, asap…..wait, what ?? Did they purchase their guns “legally ” before May , and how is Shandro’s new -advice to his prosecutors- going to affect their trial…so call me a sceptic, but something here just doesn’t sit right, and just whom is representing those,what I, imho, would call seditionists??Because it wouldn’t surprise me in the least if it was one of those Calgary groups that always seem to turn up like the proverbial bad penny ,where the freedumites are concerned…to lawyer up for them, you know pro bono ,because they are a not for profit “charity ” ,after all..,right?? And just because they can charter private planes to take them across Canada, coast to coast, well ,doesn’t that just make you feel all warm and fuzzy….it must be nice to be wanted….
But hey, I could be totally off base on this, and Shandro really does care about all Canadians, that’s why he’s implementing this in Alberta, for the benefit of all law abiding Canadians…..Oh dear, now I’m getting all confused again…oh right, that’s all the gun toting, law abiding…. okay, got it.
Will Smith et al explain to those of us in B.C., who support gun control, how they plan on keeping those guns in Alberta. What is to prevent any of those “lawful” gun owners from brining those guns to another part of Canada and kill some one?
What would happen if they failed to prosecte some one who contraved the federal law and then was angry and shot and killed, some one? Smith needs to understand something like that can not be “cured’ with an apology.
The other issue which is of concern, what other laws will Ms. Smith and company decide they don’t want to prosecute or decide they will start prosecuting people for things UCP objects to. First thing which comes to mind is, “choice”. Perhaps they’ll decide, like some Americans that transgender children ought not to use specific bathrooms, the list goes on.
If Smith and co. want to be exempt from Canadian law, they need to leave Canada and of course there would not be any transfer payment.
If we are going to have a nation, with a federal government then we all need to be singing from the same song sheet. You don’t get to pick and choose as you go along and ignoring laws which you believe your political supporters don’t like.
Is this a hill the federal government wants to die on? Not a good political move, but slowly but surely Ms. Smith needs to be made to understand what she is doing is a very bad move.
Is our chief firearms officer a Laurentian elite because she attended Laurentian University? Did she hang out with the Calgary School in the faculty lounge? Am I glad that I had the foresight not to attend the University of Calgary, where I might have had this bougie group as my professors?
Never mind. I learned everything I need to know about 21st century politics in Alberta from cartoons. Stay tuned for more adventures of Quick Draw McGraw Shandro and his sidekick Baba Looey Bryant.
https://youtu.be/fxBOlLFz6NU
To any reasonable person you state the facts without emotion but since many gun nuts have difficulty with reading comprehension, your delete button will be working overtime. As if you didn’t know.
I’m looking forward to the NFT where Danielle dresses up like a cowboy with her six guns a blazing.
More grandstanding by the UCP. Also, the UCP are trying to emulate the USA, where there are so many senseless deaths with guns.
This does create a wrinkle for the law abiding criminal set who are unwilling to acknowledge times changing. The federal government will compensate them financially if they surrender their gun by next October, or they can hold it past that date and hope that Shandro’s policy remains in effect in perpetuity.
I cannot see an NDP government extending this protection (or a more reasonable Conservative government either, for that matter). At least, at this point, gun owners can wait until the May election and surrender their guns if the NDP prevails and still get compensation. Things will certainly be murkier if the UCP chooses to postpone the election until after the October deadline.
Something law abiding criminals might consider too is that after the amnesty deadline, they will be stuck with a stranded asset. One of the qualifiers in Shandro’s non-directive is that the gun owner had to acquire the gun before May 1, 2020. Thus Shandro’s protection does not extend to a subsequent buyer of the gun, or anyone inheriting it after the owner’s death.
There are legitimate criticisms of federal Bill C-21, which when first introduced was purely a form of handgun ban, but which has since been overburdened with Government amendments to try and implement a clumsy, confusing and controversial ban on “firearms designed for the battlefield” while preserving the ability of Canadians to possess firearms used for hunting. Now, to be clear, I absolutely favour a ban on assault weapons and similar firearms, but this bill is not the way to accomplish it. Many weapons “designed for the battlefield” have, historically, been repurposed for hunting, including such venerable military arms as the bolt-action Lee-Enfield and Ross rifles of the First World War.
There has to be a simple way of determining what kind of weapons are inappropriate for ownership by civilians, and which are not, that will also survive the inevitable court challenges by clever criminal defence lawyers looking for loopholes. I think one absolutely necessary criterion for this evaluation should be whether the firearm is semi-automatic or fully automatic, versus bolt-, lever- or pump-action. Of course, many high-powered military sniper rifles, like the .50-cal. McMillan rifle famously used by PPCLI snipers in Afghanistan, are bolt-action, so that might not be an absolute cut point, but it’s a place to start.
Nonetheless, no matter what happens in Parliament as this bill goes through its various stages of consideration, once its final version has been passed by both the House of Commons and the Senate, and has received Royal Assent, it will become the law of the land, and those that continue to possess banned firearms after the deadline date established in the legislation will be in breach of the law, and thus will no longer be able to call themselves “LAGOs” (law-abiding gun owners). And the courts have long established that firearms laws are 100% federal jurisdiction, meaning that Smith’s government has no business sticking its nose into it.
But we already know that Daniellezebub’s ideas of the constitutional division of powers is, “what’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is mine too”.
Shandro is wrong on really basic stuff. Section 92(14) of the Constitution Act gives the provinces the responsibilty for the administration of justice and the courts, but section 91(27) gives the feds jurisdiction over criminal law, including criminal procedure. The ability of provincial attorneys general to prosecute criminal offences is a valid delegation of federal power, not the other way around. This has been decided most notably in Attorney General of Canada v. Canadian National Transportation Limited [1983] 2 S.C.R. 206 (yup, 1983!). The case is on Canlii. Chief Justice Laskin wrote: “As a matter of language, there is nothing in s. 92(14) which embraces prosecutorial authority in respect of federal criminal matters. Section 92(14) grants jurisdiction over the administration of justice, including procedure in civil matters and including also the constitution, maintenance and organization of civil and criminal provincial courts. The section thus narrows the scope of the criminal law power under s. 91, but only with respect to what is embraced within “the Constitution, Maintenance, and Organization of Provincial Courts … of Criminal Jurisdiction”. By no stretch of language can these words be construed to include jurisdiction over the conduct of criminal prosecutions.”
Every student is taught this in law school, but of course that doesn’t mean every lawyer has learnt it.
Shandro, batshit crazy lady and the UCP are off their nut with this one – as usual.
Once the feds enact the Bill, the vast majority of Albertans who identify strongly as law-abiding Canadians will in fact turn in their banned weapons.
The only ones who won’t are the same .0001% who are criminal UCP supporting secessionists, schistosomiasis, white supremacist, nazis.
There’s nothing to hear or see here except UCP grandstanding and useless political rhetoric. Let’s move on and protect the kids who are dying in hospitals.
