Premier Danielle Smith wants you to be reassured that her Sovereignty Act, the first bill of the session of the Alberta Legislature that begins this afternoon, will be both constitutional and effective.
She wants so badly for you to think it that she has apparently renamed it the Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act.
Well, if she can pull off sovereignty of the sort she has in mind within a united Canada, she’s a better magician old Mandrake ever was!
I have news for you, my fellow Albertans, the Sovereignty Act can be one, or it can be the other, but it can’t be both.
At least, it can’t be both if you define “effective” the way Ms. Smith has been defining it. To wit: allowing Alberta simply to ignore federal laws its ruling party decides are exclusive provincial jurisdiction.
All provinces are sovereign within in their jurisdiction in a federation like Canada, of course, and on those occasions when one level of government or another meddles in the other’s jurisdiction, and an actual case can be made for the meddling, there is a mechanism for settling the question.
It’s called the courts. That’s how we Canadian settle constitutional disagreements within the rule of law. History has shown it’s an excellent way to avoid civil violence.
Ms. Smith and her ilk are impatient with the rule of law. They want their way now and they reckon the fact they say something is so ought to make it so.
Like the Republicans to the south who they admire and imitate, they no longer really recognize the right of anyone who disagrees with them to be elected.
I’m pretty sure Ms. Smith knows this is not a legitimate way to run a government in a democracy, but is of a mind to play chicken with Ottawa anyway just to see what she can get away with.
If it works, cool! If it doesn’t work, it’ll be easy to persuade her hard core supporters Ottawa is being mean to Alberta again and maybe gin up a little more chaos and division. So, also cool!
The serious professional pundits keep suggesting that Ms. Smith actually believes the Sovereignty Act idea is a vote-getter that will smooth her way to electoral victory.
More likely, one suspects, that in the absence of an effective Sovereignty Act – or one the courts make short work of – she’ll just use that fact as an excuse to move on to “clear cut intimidation and harassment,” as NDP justice critic Irfan Sabir put it after the premier indicated her government was walking away from her promise to enshrine refusal to be vaccinated as a protected category in the Human Rights Act.
“Instead, Smith said she is phoning up organizations with vaccine mandates to urge them to change their minds, tying it to government funding if need be,” the Canadian Press summarized in its report of a news conference on another topic at which the premier was quizzed by reporters on this question.
“The Arctic Winter Games wanted $1.2 million from us to support their effort and they were discriminating against the athletes, telling them they had to be vaccinated,” she said. “So we asked them if they would reconsider their vaccination policy in the light of new evidence and they did. And I was pleased to see that.”
You can watch Ms. Smith’s glib answer in the final few minutes of the government’s YouTube recording of the news conference.
NOTE TO READERS: I will be on the road later today on my way to a meeting in Ottawa when the Throne Speech is being read by Lieutenant-Governor Salma Lakhani in the Legislature in Edmonton. This is bound to impact my ability to comment as quickly as I would like on the contents of the speech. On the bright side, such performances are usually largely hot air anyway, and the analysis that really matters comes later as each piece of legislation is introduced. DJC
“I made them an offer they couldn’t refuse” said mobster Smith.
I think Cherokee dan Kolodnicki is taking us on a mandated trail of tears tour. Pack a lunch and bring your own band-aids.
If Danielle Smith thinks she can challenge things she doesn’t like, good luck with that. That’s not going to happen. She’s full of hot air, and is trying to gain support, because there is a pending provincial election, in May of next year (we hope). The hypocrisy abounds in the UCP. Municipalities in Alberta are bullied by the UCP, and forced to do the UCP ‘s bidding, with policies that aren’t good. When these municipalities speak out against it, they not treated very well by the UCP. The fall sitting of the Alberta Legislature is only 11 days, and was shut down for most of this month, because Danielle was likely to say something absurd, and would be taken to task for it. It’s likely that within the short time in the Legislature, Danielle Smith still will manage to say something wrong, and end up trying to retract on what she said. I also see more and more bribes are being thrown to Albertans, to try and keep the UCP boat, led by Captain Danielle Smith, afloat. The UCP ship appears to be damaged, and sinking. People are so easily fooled by these election bribes. It makes them forget what a bad government Alberta has, with the UCP. This was the situation, under premier Ralph Klein. When he got into hot water, which was quite often, his solution was to bribe Albertans. This wasn’t a success for him. With Danielle Smith, we will see if these election bribes will keep her and the UCP in power.
Yup. The hypnotic powers of the premier to convince the province that we all can live in constitutional Xanadu will be put to the test with this act.
We can assume Justin “The Cobra” Trudeau will do his dastardly best to thwart our “hero’s” plans.
During the UCP’s recent leadership campaign, the Sovereignty Act was merely a figment of a few individuals’ imaginations. Now it’s ready? Ms. Smith, Professor Barry Cooper et al. must have pulled an all-nighter. Mind you, they have a rich tradition to draw on.
Yes, it will be interesting to see what gets sacrificed when Smith’s you can have it all bubble of political hype hits the reality of actual law making.
One thing I have noticed from the past version of Smith, is living with her is about learning to live with disappointment. So, for instance those unvaccinated who were expecting human rights protection as promised – forget about it. However, oddly Smith somehow has the peculiar ability to disappoint almost everyone.
She is also full of contradictions – the supposed libertarian who seems to want to use the heavy hand of government against school boards that want masks and athletic organizations that want their partipants vaccinated. She also want the Feds to “stay in their lane”, but then let’s her pit bull cabinet minister have a go at the RCMP commissioner for something that happened far from Alberta and has little to do with us.
So I don’t expect the sovereignty bill to be that effective. I also wouldn’t be surprised if the constitionality of it ends up in the courts and Smith eventually ends up on the losing end, like some of Kenney’s resistance initiatives against the Feds. Of course, she will probably pretend otherwise and the election may arrive before that happens.
As for the Throne Speech, at best they are full of lofty ideals that even well meaning and more competent governments at times struggle to meet. At worst, they are confusing and full of hot air when those who don’t know what they are doing make it up as they go along. In that case, the devil is often in the details later.
It is much harder actually governing than being a talk radio host that can say whatever populist sounding thing that pops into her head to appeal to her more angry and stirred up listeners. At least she didn’t promise to build a wall on the Alberta border.
“…she’s a better magician than old Mandrake ever was.”
When facing the camera does she, as old Mandrake used to do, “gesture hypnotically”?
I think a new low for Alberta politicians – D. Smith overtly strong arming organizations and business’s that don’t do as she wants. Just like any common shake down ne’er do well.
