By modifying the St. Albert Public Library Board’s budget request before presenting it to St. Albert City Council as part of its proposed city budget, the city’s administration contravened the Alberta Libraries Act, the library board’s co-chairs advised city councillors in an Oct. 22 letter to the city’s mayor and council.

A typical day during exam season in the St. Albert Public Library (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

Having drawn the breach of provincial law to the attention of the elected representatives, Colleen McClure and Deborah McTaggart-Baird suggest it “can be perceived as undermining the authority of the board.”

Ms. McClure and Ms. McTaggart-Baird noted in their letter that “in the draft City Budget, Administration amended the board’s request (as approved and submitted in early July), reducing it by $500,000. Making a change to the Board’s submitted request prior to Council’s formal budget deliberations marks a notable change in process and precedent.”

Moreover, Ms. McClure’s and Ms. McTaggart-Baird’s letter states, this was done “without consultation or notice.”

Their conclusions are hard to dispute.

The Libraries Act is quite clear, so there is no reasonable excuse for the city administration, which includes its own legal staff to advise it on such matters, to have missed Section 8 of the act, which states:

8(1) The municipal board shall before December 1 in each year prepare a budget and an estimate of the money required during the ensuing fiscal year to operate and manage the municipal library.

(2) The budget and the estimate of money shall be forthwith submitted to the council of the municipality.

(3) Council may approve the estimate under subsection 1 in whole or in part.

In other words, the city administration may not, as it did to very significant degree, modify the budget submitted by the library board, and then roll it into its own proposed city budget and present that to council.

And City Council is obligated by provincial law to consider the board’s entire request, after which it has the ability to approve the board’s budget, in whole or in part – thereby maintaining its statutory control over the city’s budget.

St. Albert Public Library Board Co-chair Colleen McClure (Photo: St. Albert Public Library/SAPL.ca).

It’s likely that the drafters of this legislation included this provision to prevent circumstances in which city administrations, led by administrators who answer to council, decide to advance their own agendas for library spending. Libraries, obviously, are institutions the Legislature considered important enough to qualify for their own governing boards.

Library board members are appointed by city councils, but the rules for doing so are clearly set out in Section 4 of the act. They prevent a library board form being dominated by supporters of a single city council during a single term.

Whatever the reason for this serious omission was in St. Albert’s case, the optics are terrible given the coincidence that the city administration is seeking in the same budget an increase of $480,000 a year to add two additional senior officials to an administration that already looks top-heavy to many residents.

It is also important to note that the $500,000 the administration wishes to slash next year is only one third of a $1.5-million, three-year cut to the library’s annual funding sought by the city administration. That would amount to about 35 per cent of the library’s annual budget, result in many staff layoffs, and bring to an end many popular programs.

Library Board Co-chair Deborah McTaggart-Baird (Photo: St. Albert Public Library/SAPL.ca).

Ms. McClure and Ms. McTaggart-Baird conclude their letter by advising council “we feel it is important that these actions be noted and brought to council’s attention to prevent a similar process error in the future.”

This is all very well, but I would suggest that council needs to go back and vote again on a budget that has been presented in compliance with the law.

We are a society in which the rule of law prevails after all, and its niceties must be observed. Following the law would have the additional advantage of letting all St. Albertans know that those councillors who voted for the modified budget were fully informed of the size of the cut to library services they were making and of the full impact it would have.

The library board is scheduled make its presentation to City Council this afternoon, but as things stand because the $500,000 cut for 2023 was included in the budget a councillor will have to make a motion to fund the library more generously or the cut will stand.

If a councillor makes a motion to fund the library differently there will have to be a public debate on that change – again, important for voters to be able to hear.

The library has asked for its budget to be frozen in 2023, which in practical terms will amount to a cut of about $200,000.

FULL DISCLOSURE: I am a former member and chair of the St. Albert Public Library Board. I believe the library is among the city’s most valuable cultural and educational institutions, and, just to be clear, that if we can’t afford to approve its budget request we certainly can’t afford two expensive additional bureaucrats at City Hall. DJC