Is Premier Danielle Smith really expecting Paul Alexander, briefly in 2020 a Trump Administration science advisor who urged the then U.S. president let millions of Americans be infected with COVID-19 to establish herd immunity, to show up in Alberta and set out his thoughts to her government?
So it would seem, judging from a brief exchange at an all-candidates’ debate Thursday evening in Medicine Hat where the premier is seeking to represent the Brooks-Medicine Hat Riding in the Legislature after next Tuesday’s by-election.
Ms. Smith’s remark suggested she’s reaching into some pretty strange corners to find anti-vaccine voices to support her crackpot views about public health in general and COVID-19 in particular.
The exchange, captured on video by someone at the debate, began with Bob Blayone, the Independence Party of Alberta candidate, telling the audience that, “When I want to learn about something, I reach out to the very best. With COVID, I reached out to Dr. Paul Alexander, Dr. Peter McCollough, Dr. Robert Malone …”
All three are prominent voices in the American anti-vaxx movement championed on social media by the American far-right.
Dr. Alexander – he holds a PhD in health research, not an MD – is probably the best known, not only for his short-lived role as scientific advisor to the assistant secretary for public affairs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services but for showing up in many pictures during the Ottawa occupation standing or marching with leaders of the convoy occupying downtown Ottawa.
Dr. McCollough is a Texas cardiologist who promoted ivermectin, the now notorious veterinary deworming medicine, as a COVID treatment during the pandemic. Dr. Malone claims to be the inventor of mNRA vaccines but has tried hard to undermine their use.
“All they want is to come to Alberta and have a conversation with this UCP Government and we’re gonna get him here to Alberta,” Mr. Bayone continued, before the moderator cut him off and moved on to Ms. Smith.
“I’ll accept that invitation,” she chirped cheerfully in response. “I’ve got a group of doctors advising me and I know that they’ve already reached out to Dr. Paul Alexander, so I’m interested in hearing what he has to say.”
The short video clip published on Twitter can be viewed here. Scott Schmidt of the Medicine Hat News, who was at the all-candidates forum, said Ms. Smith quickly changed the subject, so there was no follow-up.
Obviously, though, there needs to be some effort made to find out if Ms. Smith is seriously proposing to bring prominent anti-vaxx advocates from the Internet do-your-own-research circuit here to Alberta to advise her government and Alberta Health Services on public health policy.
Meanwhile, more evidence accumulated yesterday that this is exactly the sort of thing Albertans don’t want their government talking about, let alone acting on.
The CBC published more of the latest public opinion research by Calgary pollster Janet Brown and it buttresses the conclusions of the poll last month by Navigator Ltd. and shows health care is rated by more Albertans than any other to be the single most important issue facing the province today. Inflation showed up as the No. 2 concern in this latest Janet Brown poll.
“I think the reason we’re seeing a rise in health care is because there has been so much focus on what Danielle Smith plans to do with Alberta Health Services,” Ms. Brown told the CBC.
“I think one of the reasons that Danielle Smith’s impression scores are so low is because her rhetoric has been overwrought,” she also observed in yesterday’s story.
As for Ms. Smith, she’s hardly talking about the cost of living at all, and what she has to say about health care disturbs more Albertans than it reassures.
So why does the new premier obsessively repeat conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and talk about dismantling AHS for the way it handled the pandemic, even though that seems unlikely to improve her standing in the polls?
Well, obviously, she actually believes the nonsense she’s been peddling to the party base, and continues to push now that she’s premier. This is troubling in a leader with no popular mandate who appears to be riding the down elevator in public support.
She also apparently suffers from the common broadcasters’ affliction of a morbid fear of dead air, so she seems to be compelled to say something if no one else is saying anything. What she wants to yak about the most is quackery and conspiracy.
Seriously, there’s been nothing quite like this gong show in Alberta since Bible Bill Aberhardt, leader of the first Social Credit government on the planet, invited a couple of emissaries from C.H. Douglas, Social Credit’s cultishly nutty philosopher king in London, to come to Alberta and help him run his cabinet in 1935. Their first directive was to replace the RCMP with a Social Credit police force, which sounds faintly familiar, but I digress.
How long Ms. Smith’s UCP can put up with this remains to be seen. It probably has a lot to do with the story that the next few public opinion polls tell.
In the meantime, though, brace yourselves for a parade of anti-vaxx activists with lots of not-so-good suggestions for Alberta health care policy.
One of your readers called me a chicken fucker. That was a mistake
Good one, ya big chicken. You’d have to reveal your identity to make an argument, and I’d think even then your interlocutor’s comment could be defended as a mixture of truth and fair comment. By all means, though, feel free to identify yourself. DJC
So do you have definitive proof that you don’t %#@& chickens? How about ducks, geese, or other forms of poultry?
Please keep us advised as the court case progresses. I’m dying to see the discovery documents published online…
I agree that cursing is the purview of the uneducated and inarticulate, but … Holy fuck we are screwed.
Any day now we’ll have a voodoo doctors running AHS.
Way to go Alberta voters. Let me know when you’ve had enough of this batshit, corrupt and incompetent UCP politics.
Wish I could come back and vote in the next Alberta election, but, alas, I can’t. In the meantime, we’ve got our own problems here with the Ford government squashing labour rights (before they are even exercised). So be thankful that Smith and the UCP have not yet resorted to the ‘notwithstanding clause’…yet.
just for fun
1 some studies show swearing to indicate higher than average brain function.
2 “white coats black arts” is still pretty accurate. “Lets try these and see if they work ” is the equivalent of placebo vs. faith healing
3 Alberta didn’t vote for this. They wanted the pudgy midget first. When he was aborted it was Dozi Dani Lunatico Primo as was fortold by same McMidget. Now that’s voodoo.
Alberta will place well in best comedic /tragic slapstick category in the year end review.
Alberta has to be the top rated jurisdiction for political entertainment. Never a dull moment when dumbfuckery rules.
If I was at this election related forum, I’d be asking some very tough questions, which Danielle Smith wouldn’t be able to easily answer. I would cover different things in my questions. It has to be done. The UCP has to be taken to task for their abysmal governance.
Anonymous: This forum was run by the local Chamber of Commerce. Having some experience in small-town politics, I can tell you it’s not as easy as you think to ask a tough question at one of these affairs. Frequently, questions are not asked from the floor, but handed in on slips of paper and “edited,” or “consolidated,” by the organizers to favour the candidates they favour. You’d practically have to stand up and shout your question from the floor, in which case the chair would rule you out of order, and no one would answer. DJC
One of the best things about shows like The Simpsons, Family Guy, King of the Hill, and South Park is that they predict the future. Maybe they don’t really predict the future, but they do seem to have some degree of influence in manifesting that future.
Take, for example, South Park’s Mr. Garrison, who when he was running for a public office he didn’t really want to win, so he spouted off anything crazy that came into his head, in the reasonable hope that no one in their right mind would vote for him. The problem for Garrison was that he was elected because his special brand of crazy was considered visionary by the voters. This the state of the modern political discourse — the idiots are truly running everything.
It stands to reason that Danielle Straitjacket, whether unknowingly or intentionally, is mimicking every crazy thing someone does, and then doubles down that much harder on the crazy, is because she, unlike Mr. Garrison, knows a segment of the voters are completely insane and will vote for the most insane candidate. Seemingly desperate to get elected, Smith is going to milk that crazy train for all its worth and damn what reasonable people think. This the proof that everything is broken and no one knows or wants to fix it.
Last night, Bill Maher presented what sounded very much like a eulogy for the American republic. He quoted Ben Franklin warning that “You have a republic, if you can keep it” is proving to be not just a mere historical footnote, while the coming election will unleash a tremendous amount of chaos onto America. Madness has taken over, the grifters are pushing their malicious narratives for fun and profit, while the rest of America goes along with the crazy.
Alberta has a democracy, so long as it can keep it. It doesn’t look good right now.
Have we hit rock bottom? A former Trump advisor is about to shape public health policy in Canada? Is it January 6 yet?
