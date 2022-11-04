“We are going to beat the NDP in rural Alberta, we are going to beat the NDP in Edmonton, and we are going to beat the NDP in Calgary,” shouts Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in a little video ad for voters in next Tuesday’s Brooks-Medicine Hat by-election that popped up on social media yesterday.
Cheerful music plays in the background.
But if an election were held today in Alberta, Rachel Notley’s NDP would win a majority, says a new survey by respected Calgary pollster Janet Brown, who has an enviable history of accurate election calls. A major factor, the Janet Brown Opinion Research poll commissioned by the CBC indicates, is that Albertans don’t like Premier Smith.
No music plays in the background of the CBC’s online news story. The sound of Chopin’s Funeral March you’re hearing is just your mind’s reaction to what you’re reading.
If Smith’s ad sounds a little desperate, that’s probably because it is. She may win next Tuesday’s by-election in a safe rural riding, but anything short of total electoral shock and awe is going to contribute to the narrative of an inevitable NDP victory in 2023.
Perhaps former premier Jason Kenney’s favoured candidate to replace him as leader of the United Conservative Party, Travis Toews, had it right when he warned that choosing Ms. Smith instead of him as premier would lead to the election of the NDP when Albertans finally had a chance to vote throughout the province.
Well, he’s in Ms. Smith’s cabinet now, so you won’t hear him saying that for the time being.
And maybe Mr. Kenney himself was on the mark when he warned that the party he by and large created in his own image was on the verge of being taken over by lunatics. “The lunatics are trying to take over the asylum,” was the way he put it, which seems fair.
He promised not to let them. He seems to have failed. Thirteen days after Ms. Smith was sworn in as premier of Alberta, a slate of vaccine-objectors and convoy sympathizers loosely allied with her campaign captured all nine contested positions on the UCP’s 18-member board during the party’s annual general meeting.
According to a better-late-than-never look at the Take Back Alberta slate in the Globe and Mail Wednesday, up to 900 of the 1,800 delegates at the AGM in Edmonton were adherents of the Q-adjacent insurgents.
So, what happened sounds more like a coup than a hostile takeover like the ones Mr. Kenney imposed on Alberta’s Progressive Conservative and Wildrose parties in 2017.
Say what you will, though, about the folks behind the TBA takeover, what’s left of the UCP is definitely not your father’s Conservative Party!
Which gets us back to Ms. Brown’s look at the numbers.
Notwithstanding TBA leader David Parker’s vow to the Globe’s reporter that “Phase 4 of our plan is defeat the NDP,” Ms. Brown’s poll results suggest Albertans are recoiling in horror from the New UCP, even in some rural areas on the edge of suburbia.
Her tally puts NDP support at 47 per cent (up from 32 per cent in the 2019 election won by Mr. Kenney’s version of the UCP). The poll shows the UCP now at 38 per cent (down from 55 per cent in 2019). Smaller parties are just ghostly traces on the political radar, as voters worried about the hands the UCP is now in move to the NDP.
The survey of 1,200 Albertans was in the field from Oct. 12 to 30.
As noted, Ms. Brown’s poll also looked at the personal popularity of Premier Smith and former premier Notley.
Only 18 per cent of respondents were “highly impressed” by Ms. Smith; 39 per cent were highly impressed by Ms. Notley. More than half, 54 per cent, were “not impressed” with the premier; 35 per cent were not impressed with the Opposition leader.
Voters’ skeptical reaction to the premier “really stems from the fact that Albertans are really disappointed in Danielle Smith as a leader,” Ms. Brown explained politely.
By every measure noted by Ms. Brown’s poll, the UCP fares worse than the NDP. And on health care, which the conventional wisdom sees as the biggest concern of Alberta voters right now, 78 per cent of respondents thought the UCP is on the wrong track.
UCP results for managing education, post-secondary education, and just being honest are similarly terrible. Even when it came to “building pipelines,” supposedly the UCP’s strong suit, Ms. Brown’s survey suggested more Albertans think the UCP is on the wrong track than the right track.
If this trend continues, especially if it gains momentum in rural areas, it seems likely Premier Smith will have to find a way to wiggle out of the May 29, 2023, fixed election date.
It probably also means that more traditional Conservatives in the UCP Caucus – at least those who haven’t been co-opted by membership in Ms. Smith’s humongous cabinet – may finally try to take back their party.
Pass the popcorn!
Perhaps Danielle the delusional is close to being trussed up by her own party? Will she out last a head of lettuce? Bring popcorn!
I think the UCP are finished in 2023, unless Danielle Smith remains stubborn, and she attempts to postpone the provincial election. With Rachel Notley, we had sensible and practical leadership that was in the style of Peter Lougheed. That’s exactly what we need again.
What is a “more traditional conservative” in Alberta these days, Dave–a former Ralph Klein supporter? Edmund Burke left with Peter Loughheed a long time ago.
Well it looks like the Liberal Party of Canada will once again be flying its victory banner in Alberta under the generic NDP brand name of course. Congrats.
May is a looooooong way away folks, but if you need to cozy up to a poll to sleep better at night, I get it. Please know that how you feel about Smith, is how we feel about Trudeau, and you folks siding with him on the outrageous use of the emergencies act is as offensive as us backing whatever nonsense Smith tries. Having said that, Smith hasn’t really DONE much as premier yet, where Trudeau has ALREADY trampled rights for years. If Notley spoke out against that, or Singh’s propping up of black face, she would be in mega-majority territory. I guess we’ll wait and see. Fun fact: NO ONE likes when the “other side” is in power. There’s some pretty big brain-differences between lefties and righties and we would all do well to take a breath and try to understand those differences so that we can work together. Otherwise we’re all screwed.
Well, as was said, even a lot of UCP members predicted this reaction to Smith. Some were Kenney loyalists, some not so much. It is particularly telling how few of the other UCP leadership candidates or their supporters backed Smith despite the eventual feeling she would win the leadership. Of course, most of those are in the cabinet now, so they are no longer openly critical for now. With polls like this that might not hold, or more likely some will just quietly decide not to run again.
Like much of what Smith has done the by election ride has been bumpy too. First of all there is a riding with no MLA in Calgary. Not only did Smith not run there, because chances of her winning were not good, but there will be no by election for them to presumably save the UCP from potential embarrassment. Second, her preferred riding MLA, where she lived, did not step aside for her to run, so she had to find another further away, which she has no close connections with. Presumably, it was chosen because it was seen as a winnable one, but people do not like being seen as a second choice or taken for granted.
I suppose a by election loss could put a quick end to the Smith era and the UCP’s current misery, but that is probably unlikely to happen. So Smith and the UCP will likely continue to muddle on until they have to face Alberta voters.
Yes, it does look like the current premier will try to avoid a general election in 2023. She’s already avoided facing the music in Calgary Elbow. That was easy. If she determines from the polls that the people are “wrong”, she will do her best to stop them. Not a fan of democracy, that Danielle Smith.
Meanwhile in Ontario, educational support workers went out on strike today. Apathy got Doug Ford into power again, but he should not have counted on further apathy when he enacted his new Charter-busting law to force non-essential workers into a non-negotiated labor contract. Pay attention, Danielle Smith.
I think there is no doubt that, from the perspective of some Kenneyite UCP members, it would be a good thing if Danielle Smith lost her byelection bid next Tuesday.
Such a scenario is not impossible, I keep telling myself. In addition to Brooks meat packers being disgusted with Ms. Smith’s position on Covid, and disillusioned UCPers staying home, there is also the fact that staunch UCPers can cast an NDP vote secure in the knowledge that it will in no way result in an NDP government.
A Smith loss is a hypothetical I have enjoyed playing out these past few weeks. Would Ms. Smith try her luck in another ‘safe’ riding, continue without a seat until next May, or resign her position as leader? Another byelection brings to mind Einstein’s comment about insanity. If she held off until the next election, where would she run?
Having just competed a leadership vote, if Ms. Smith resigns I assume the UCP would just appoint the electorate’s second choice, Travis Toews, but since the recent leadership vote was a preferential ballot, it would be interesting to recount the ballots by going to each voters’ next choice after Smith.
If you, or rather some UCP executives, accept my premise that the UCP would be better off with a Smith loss, the next question would be what would those executives do to try to bring it about? Since Smith-supporting Take Back Alberta now has a significant presence on the board, nothing could be done there. It is not hard, however, to imagine Shaping Alberta’s Future, who actively campaigned against Danielle Smith during the leadership contest, and other like minded groups, looking for a way to nip Ms. Smith in the bud. (Given that this is the party that had a kamikaze candidate in its first leadership vote, that may not be as far fetched as it seems.) Too bad for anti-Smith UCPers, it is not possible for them to donate directly to the NDG’s Gwendoline Dirk’s campaign; all donations have to go directly to the provincial office.
Meanwhile, if the NDP accepts my premise that the UCP would be better off with a Smith loss, you have to wonder how badly they want Ms. Dirk to win the byelection, if it results in them having to face a more difficult opponent next May.
Just Me has definitely created an appropriate theme with her popcorn comments.
