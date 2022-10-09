It didn’t take United Conservative Party Leader and premier designate Danielle Smith long to change her story about why there will be no by-election in the Calgary-Elbow riding, which has been without an MLA for two months.
On Friday, the province’s premier designate told a CBC interviewer there would be no by-election in the Calgary riding previously represented by former cabinet minister Doug Schweitzer because it would cost too much.
This was obviously nonsense, but not really a surprise. Ms. Smith is well known for glibly confident explanations that are only tenuously connected to the facts.
Yesterday morning, Ms. Smith offered her new story at a news conference with Brooks-Medicine Hat MLA Michaela Frey, who has agreed to step aside to let the new UCP leader run in her rural riding.
Ms. Smith, who is expected to be sworn in as premier on Tuesday, knowingly told reporters that “there has been a convention that when a leader is chosen who does not have a seat there’s an expectation that she will seek a seat at an early opportunity, so I think the exception can be made for this by-election, but there is also a convention as well that if you’re within a year of having a general election that you don’t need to call by-elections.”
Most of this isn’t quite right, but the key message is closer to the facts than her statement Friday.
There is a constitutional convention that leaders without a seat in the Legislature must seek and win one within a reasonable period of time, generally considered to be three or four months.
However, calling a by-election now to accommodate that convention would not require an exception to any Parliamentary rule or practice, as she suggested.
In addition, there is a law in Alberta that a by-election to fill a vacancy like the one left by Mr. Schweitzer must take place within six months of the member’s resignation.
However, as former Clerk of the Legislature Rob Reynolds has explained, the Legislative Assembly Act “states that orders for by-elections arising from vacancies ‘need not be made’ if the vacancy occurs ‘during the last year of the legal life of the Assembly.’” (Emphasis added.)
Note the wording. The by-election in Calgary-Elbow need not be called, but nevertheless can be.
The drafters of the legislation clearly contemplated circumstances in which it would be appropriate to call a by-election despite there being less than a full year until the next general election.
For example, one such circumstance would be if a riding had already been without an MLA for two months and if the general election were not scheduled for an additional eight, by which time the riding would have been without representation in the Legislature for nearly a year.
In addition, if another by-election were also planned on an earlier date, given the standard practice throughout Canada of holding multiple by-elections on the same day, the already compelling case would become overwhelming.
These are, of course, precisely the circumstances in which the voters of Calgary-Elbow find themselves and which Ms. Smith is determined to ignore.
The reason Ms. Smith intends to avoid a by-election that her party might not win – especially now that she has insulted the voters of Calgary-Elbow – is transparent.
Historically, most Canadian governments facing this situation, including recent Conservative governments, would have suffered the loss in one location to get their leader elected in another.
Voters in Calgary-Elbow have every right to be furious with their treatment by the United Conservative Party and its new leadership.
As an aside, Ms. Smith’s claim there’s a parliamentary convention to have adjacent MLAs take care of the issues in neighbouring ridings is preposterous, for the obvious reason that adjacent ridings are frequently represented by politicians from different parties.
This is not the only Danielle Smith tall tale that changed within hours of her election as leader of the UCP in a close vote by party members.
As Rob Anderson, the influential chair of Ms. Smith’s campaign who will now take over as director of the Premier’s Office, admitted to the CBC in an interview published yesterday, her much-touted though never seen “Sovereignty Act” won’t attempt to let Alberta disregard Supreme Court rulings after all.
He should know. He’s one of the three authors of the “Free Alberta Strategy” whence the Sovereignty Act scheme springs. They’re probably still rewriting drafts in anticipation of the government’s lawyers getting their hands on it.
Perhaps Mr. Anderson has just realized that if Alberta is going to empower itself to ignore the Supreme Court, British Columbia might do the same thing with some interesting impacts on Western Canada’s pipeline politics.
University of Calgary constitutional lawyer Martin Z. Olszynski observed yesterday on social media in a message to Ms. Smith’s supporters in the UCP: “What was that, less than 48 hrs? … you got duped. We tried to tell you — to warn you — that it wouldn’t fly, that she was exploiting you. Now she’s premier & y’all are back to gnashing your teeth.”
I suppose we can expect another flip-flop soon on Ms. Smith’s charmingly mistaken belief that you can re-litigate cases that have been decided by the Supreme Court of Canada if you believe circumstances have changed.
Nope. Res judicata. Here endeth the lesson.
Yes, the story seems to keep changing – not a good sign that those making the argument feel they have a strong case. The cost argument was never a strong one as by elections are not that expensive compared to general elections. Another thing to consider is if two (or more) are held at the same time there are probably some administrative savings by holding them together at the same time. This is not an uncommon practice in the past, to choose a Conservative example which Smith herself should well remember, when Prentice became Premier there were some other by elections held at the same time. Of course, despite all her self serving justifications, I suspect that if Calgary Elbow was likely to vote UCP again, that by election would also be held promptly with no debate or excuses.
Also, as urban ridings tend to have higher populations, even if there is a nearby riding with an MLA of similar political affiliation, their plate might already be fairly full and it may be harder for them to look after more people. Obviously there is also not a strong incentive for an MLA to focus on people who will not vote in his or her area in the next election, so you would have to be a fairly altruistic politician to do so. So it is likely the people of Calgary Elbow will be somewhat ignored for nine months (or maybe even for longer if Smith also later flips her position and delays the fixed election date due to lacklustre polls).
I suspect Alberta may become a unique case of ASA causing headaches, not fixing them. If the Smith team’s inclination is now to water their proposal down to ensure it is constitutional, I suspect some of its stronger supporters, she sold this to will be disappointed. Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time Smith disappointed her own supporters. Guys, get used to all this again, as she said she’s back. She might be more bitter, but not better.
Considering how Danielle Straitjacket’s campaign website was scrubbed of anything resembling anything to do with the so called Alberta Sovereignty Act (AKA. Alberta Karen Whining) it maybe that Smith is looking at things in a more pragmatic way?
I recall Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan comment on democracy as “Like riding a bus; once you get to your stop, you get off.” and believe that Smith has the same notion in mind.
So, Smith, leading up to the next election, decides to undo everything Jason Kenney did when he first became premier and the so called ‘Summer of Repeal’. Smith decides to own the NDP by coopting their entire platform and then some just to make everyone happy. There will be restored funding for everything, health care workers will be respected, trust in public education restored, and all the nonsense she spread during her campaign that appealed to the lunatics will be wiped away. Smith campaigned from the right, but intends to govern from the left.
This is all well and good, but how long will it last? Until the next election, when Smith bags herself a win and turns the crazy taps back on again.
The slim amount of people who voted for Danielle Smith in the UCP leadership race, clearly lack any understanding of how politics functions in Canada, much like Danielle Smith lacks understanding of the matter. They basically were fooled. Danielle Smith is basically full of hot air, and has as much power as a dead alkaline battery. Come to think of it, Danielle Smith lacks understanding in different matters. Danielle Smith isn’t a lawyer, isn’t an expert in medicine, isn’t an expert on economic matters, and knows nothing about the Constitution.
She won’t run in the riding where Doug Schweitzer was an MLA, because she knows she’ll get defeated. In the meantime, Danielle Smith will make life in Alberta as miserable as possible for Albertans, in the next eight months, because of her other bad policies that she will want to enact. Hopefully, after the next provincial election in Alberta, she’ll be thrown out, and the UCP will go along with her. Rob Anderson, as I recall was like a ping pong ball, going back and forth, with his floor crossing, from the Alberta PCs, to the Wildrose, and back to the Alberta PCs. Once Danielle Smith’s supporters realize they’ve been had, and were sold a bunch of misinformation, maybe they will smarten up? Or maybe they won’t, because they clearly don’t remember what Danielle Smith did, when she was leader of the Wildrose. If anyone in the riding where Danielle Smith was running, was smart, they wouldn’t elect her. If Albertans were smart, they wouldn’t give the UCP a second chance, because the UCP has done enough damage, in under four years.
As Christy Clark in BC found, she wasn’t electable in Vancouver, and had to run in a safe seat which resulted in more than one costly by election after Ben Stewart stood aside, and one more for Ben to get re-elected after Christy stepped down. Ben was rewarded with a government stint in China while out of his safe seat in the Okanagan.
“the Legislative Assembly Act “states that orders for by-elections arising from vacancies ‘need not be made’ if the vacancy occurs ‘during the last year of the legal life of the Assembly.’” ”
David, in a recent column you made the very salient point that the Act is unclear about what determines the end of the legal life of the assembly – is it the four year period required by the fixed election date legislation, or the five year period that is required by the legislation in place before the passing of the fixed election date? Presumably this would be the federal Alberta Act.
Where I am coming from is a comment a Danielle Smith representative made during CBC’s phone-in show, early in the leadership race. The fellow suggested if Danielle Smith won the leadership it would probably be prudent for her to postpone the next general election to give Albertans a better chance to see what Danielle Smith is all about. To do so would, of course, require Ms. Smith’s government to repeal the fixed election legislation, and I am wondering if she could do so given that it would push the legal life of the assembly beyond the one year window required by the Legislative Assembly Act.
Bob: This is an extremely important point, as was the point argued by Middle Dave. I think my response to Middle Dave might apply to your comment as well – that someone should seek a writ of mandamus to force the government to hold a by-election or reveal it is in contempt of the rule of law. DJC
This flavor of Kenney is the worst flavor of Kenney.
The Twitterverse asks when the folks in Calgary Elbow going to organize a truck convoy to protest this injustice and their right to representation in this democracy.
Danielle Smith might not believe in LIFO (last in, first out), but she might find out what it means.
How can she expect to be taken seriously? I’m sure that the rest of Canada won’t miss the message that Ms Smith is rarin’ to take on Ottawa; Calgary-Elbow, not so much.
Hello DJC, not to get into the minutiae of constitutional law, but, disregarding the Election Statutes Amendment Act, 2021 (No. 2), which while passed by a simple majority, can also be extended, changed, or abolished by a simple majority, sets the fixed date of the next provincial election on the last Monday in May in the fourth calendar year after a general election (May 29, 2023 in this case), the actual constitutional term limit (Section 50 of the Constitution Act, 1867 and section 4 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms) is 5 years from the date of the previous general election. With this fact, we are well outside the 12 month period that does not require a by-election to be called. With the previous provincial election held April 16, 2019, that means as per the Constitution (to be clear the Canadian one, to my knowledge at this time we are still using that as the basis for law in Canada, aspirations of our freedom loving brethren notwithstanding – speaking of – Alberta does not have the authority to override the constitutional 5-year limit as the notwithstanding clause does not apply to Sections 3, 4 or 5 of the Charter which govern said processes), so Alberta is in fact 18 months away from being Constitutionally obligated to hold an election (April 2024). Thus a by-election should be held.
Enjoy your turkey day and keep up the great work.
Thanks, Middle Dave, for this very useful comment. Rob Reynolds touched on this point too in his essay (slightly out of date as it references the previous version of the Elections Act, with its “fixed election period”) which I linked to from my post. I’m no lawyer, but it sounds to me as if there might be grounds for someone from Calgary-Elbow to seek a writ of mandamus to command the government to hold a by-election in Calgary-Elbow. If nothing else, this would usefully keep this issue front of mind in Alberta and perhaps illustrate once again Danielle Smith’s respect for the rule of law, such as it may be. DJC
