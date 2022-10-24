So what happens now that half the 18 elected members of the United Conservative Party board are vaccine-skeptical allies of Premier Danielle Smith?
While media was concentrating on the speeches and calls for unity at the UCP annual general meeting in Edmonton Saturday, members of the so-called Take Back Alberta group captured all nine contested positions on the party board.
These are people who not so long ago former premier Jason Kenney dismissed as lunatics.
“I assume that the other 9 are largely Kenney loyalists,” Mount Royal University political science professor Duane Bratt said in a tweet yesterday.
This is all very well while everyone in the UCP is doing their best to make a show of unity, but things could get interesting quite quickly if Ms. Smith and the party continue to slip in the polls.
One recent survey of voter intentions showed the NDP leading among committed voters with 53-per-cent compared to 38 per cent for the UCP. The same poll showed low approval rates for Premier Smith compared to those of NDP Leader and former premier Rachel Notley.
A continued slide for the UCP seems quite possible with Ms. Smith determined to focus on her vendetta against Alberta Health Services for the public health measures it implemented during the pandemic.
After all, recent polling shows concern about the health care system is on the front burner for a majority of voters, but that doesn’t mean they share Ms. Smith’s obsessive fury at past vaccine mandates or even want to think very much about COVID any more.
While Ms. Smith might encounter opposition about this in the UCP Caucus, she is now buttressed by at least nine fellow travellers on the party board who agree with her about Alberta’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This suggests her hostile takeover of the party bureaucracy is proceeding apace.
Of course, if Ms. Smith can reverse the party’s slide in the polls, she will have no difficulty keeping everyone on-side. After all, success outweighs a multitude of sins.
Take Back Alberta – the name echoes the dog-whistle in Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again slogan – is a political action committee created to defeat Mr. Kenney in last spring’s leadership review for, the group says on its web page, “the harshest, most restrictive assault on freedom in our province’s history.”
“We fight for … a medical system that works … protection of our God-given freedoms,” says the group’s home page. “And we’re not asking anymore. We’re talking Alberta back.”
Commentary on the group’s Facebook page is also illuminating.
The board positions captured by the Take Back Alberta slate were the party’s treasurer, vice-president of policy and governance, VP communications, VP membership and one director in each region – Edmonton, North, South, Calgary, Central.
Seats not up for election this time were the party leader (Ms. Smith herself), party president, chief financial officer, secretary, VP fundraising, and five regional directors.
In addition to Ms. Smith, two MLAs also sit on the board.
Now, as others have pointed out, there are things party officials can do and things they can’t.
They can influence the selection of candidates, decide how party money is spent, and control party functions like policy conventions and the just-ended AGM.
However, they cannot tell the party’s Legislative caucus what to do, or order the premier to follow their lead on policy. That will likely not be a problem for the Take Alberta Back candidates, though, with Ms. Smith as leader.
Judging from past comments attributed to the group founder and director David Parker in a Calgary Herald story, though, Take Back Alberta may not fully appreciate the limits of board members’ power over a premier.
For obvious reasons, party officials and elected representatives usually march in lockstep toward the same political goals.
But now the UCP has a board divided along ideological and strategic lines similar to the rift in the party’s Legislative caucus that can change.
So while UCP MLAs may not want to talk about it just now, the potential for disputes about strategy and ideology to break out among the normally low-profile members of the board as well as in caucus is quite real.
If that happens, the potential outcomes are unclear. The fact a party breakup would likely end the UCP’s chances of re-election is a powerful incentive to stick together.
If the UCP stays low in the polls, though, don’t bet against the possibility the Smith Government will find an excuse to ignore Alberta’s fixed-election-date law and delay the general election as long as possible under the Canadian Constitution.
I recall another UCP meeting not that long ago, a great and somewhat convincing show of unity for another leader was made – that would be Mr. Kenney. Less than a year later, he was gone as leader.
The more recent UCP meeting also gets reasonable marks for political theatre, the UCP seems to have some remaining ability for that, but let’s not confuse performance and reality.
The long internal battle between the COVID skeptics and the more sensible part of the UCP continues. With the current division on the UCP board a future battle or flare up may happen there.
Of course you have to also wonder how fully Ministers like Shandro, Copping and Toews will embrace the vaccine resistance that has for now taken over the UCP. If Smith doesn’t sabotage herself again, one of her unique talents, then perhaps one of her Ministers will.
The Saskatchewan PC government of Grant Devine delayed the expected 1990 election there by almost a year as it too feared defeat. The result — utter and demoralizing defeat in 1991, followed closely by criminal fraud convictions to most members of his Cabinet, and Devine’s own permanent exile from Conservative circles. History may well repeat itself if Smith tries this tactic.
The crazy continues, accelerating hard. Jason Kenney enabled these idiots with his “Alberta is a victim” BS, and Smith’s backers are making the most of it.
I wonder what Preston Manning, the eminence grise behind Oilberduh’s loony right, thinks now?
Further evidence of the collective stupidity is the resolution from the UCP convention to turn municipal politicians into lobbyists. Really. Nobody realized that would mean Smith and her ministers would have to register as federal lobbyists–which would at least be poetic justice.
Mike J Danysh: Preston Manning isn’t in good health, right now, from what I’ve heard. His memory isn’t so good. The UCP isn’t going to endure. He can’t see its demise. Preston Manning was one of the people who helped create the UCP.
Here we are. The walnuts are telling the tree what to do.
Isn’t amazing how easy it is to fool seniors. The majority of the 1,800 shown at her convention were seniors , letting her treat them like morons once again, and watching her recent former enemies in Brian Jean and Travis Toews hugging and kissing her proves just how two-faced they are, doesn’t it? Of course they want to continue to live off taxpayers and screwing us out of our money. It reminds me about how Smith and Jim Prentice bad mouthed each other in the legislature while they were secretly planning a party merger behind closed doors. Albertans certainly showed them what they thought of that stupidity. The former MLAs were right you can’t trust them. Too bad many of our fellow seniors aren’t smart enough to understand it? Can you think of a better way to help her reform party pals fill their pockets with our taxpayers money than creating this huge government like she has done. She has in true Reform Party Fashion bought off her enemies just like they have been doing since the Klein years by helping the rich screw Albertans out of their oil and tax wealth. As a lawyer friend would say it’s all they know.
Alan K. Spiller: Danielle Smith is good at talking out of both sides of her mouth. She says she will help the disadvantaged and seniors in Alberta, but forgets that the UCP made cuts to both groups. Hopefully, Albertans give her the boot in 2023.
How ironic — that the UCP would use the Canadian Constitution to get an undemocratic result that it might desire. Sadly, it is reasonable to assume that the UCP would use every dirty trick in the book to maintain their grip on power and ignore the fact that they have no mandate from the voters to enact that batshit crazy plans from the fevered brain of Danielle Smith and her fellow RWNJs.
I am looking forward to the new Alberta.
Just imagine….no rural hospital closures because staff shortages. Huge increase in unvaccinated health professionals coming into the Province from different jurisdictions.
Instead of being in a hospital bed some will be transferred to four star hotel accommodation.
Ambulances and ambulance personal will be staffed to level where there will never be a ‘red alert’ in any city.
Our grandchildren will apparently not require those pesky MMR, polio, covid etc vaccinations in order to attend public school.
Hospitals will be providing Ivermectin treatments in order to quickly cure covid victims, move them out of ICU, to make room for more serious health conditions.
Yes….people will definitely consider moving to Alberta. Especially those with children or those nearing retirement age.
Physicians, surgeons, and associated talented medical professionals will be lining up to relocate to Alberta from other jurisdictions to practice their profession in Alberta’s hospitals and work under a new, improved AHS. Personally overseen by a Premier who is a self acknowledged expert in the public health care arena.
As long as we don’t get sick, need immediate and specialized health care, or prompt ambulance service it should all be good.
I fully expect Smith to delay the May 2023 election.
If the Calgary Elbow byelection stays uncalled past Aug of next year without a general election call … then the UCP government is breaking the Elections act.
I do wonder what Lt. Gov. Lakhani will have to say on that?
Is it kabuki theater? (I see blackbelts posturing), world wrestling again?, or the standard fashion, popularity and beauty contest again? ( first place to infinity will be awarded healthy pensions and lots of freedom )
In this corner we have Double Down Dozy Dani fighting for the freedom of “no pants” and health by trucker mandate.
Fun times.
Stay tuned.
‘Take Back What Belongs to Alberta’ would be a better slogan.
https://globalnews.ca/news/9220476/albertas-oil-production-booming-revenue-leaves-province/
Danielle Smith is good at talking, and telling people what she thinks they want to hear. They swallow it down, like a thirsty person drinks water on a hot summer day. When Danielle Smith’s ideas can’t turn out the way she had hoped, she will make any excuses she can to say what went wrong. None of it will be her fault, of course.
